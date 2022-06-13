News
Orioles ‘will never leave’ Baltimore, chairman and CEO says
In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday morning reassuring that the club “will never leave” Baltimore.
Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The lawsuit included the insinuation from Louis Angelos that John Angelos would consider moving the team to Nashville if he gained full control. John Angelos lives in Tennessee with his wife, a country music singer-songwriter who owns a Nashville-based entertainment company.
But in Monday’s statement, John Angelos reiterated his stance that the Orioles will remain in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
”Since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City,” Angelos wrote.
”Just two months ago we celebrated the Maryland General Assembly passing a bill promising to put $1.2 billion into reinvesting and reimagining the Camden Yards Sports Complex, which includes Oriole Park, ensuring the team will continue to play right here in downtown Baltimore for generations to come. Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state,” the statement reads.
The timing is key. The Orioles’ lease of Camden Yards includes a clause that prevents the organization from departing, and the stadium was built to replace Memorial Stadium with the goal of preventing another professional franchise from departing, such as the Baltimore Colts in 1984.
But the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year, and despite lengthy negotiations, there has yet to be an extension. There has only been one MLB relocation in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals. A potential change in ownership and relocation requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners.
”As stewards of ‘The Ballpark That Forever Changed Baseball,’ we will continue to strengthen our community, generate another $10 billion in economic impact for the City of Baltimore and State of Maryland, and welcome another 70 million people to downtown Baltimore over the next 30 years and beyond,” John Angelos wrote. “There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles.
“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave. From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home – the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.”
()
News
ASK IRA: When LeBron James talks, should Heat, Pat Riley be listening?
Q: LeBron James just stated that he could have an immediate impact on the Heat or the Warriors. Do you think there is any way Pat Riley would consider bringing back LeBron? Is a short-term chance worth mortgaging the future for? – Bob, Davie.
A: First, that is not nearly the context of what LeBron James was talking about when asked by associate Maverick Carter on “The Shop” about which of the four conference finalists which he would want to play for. So it’s not as if he picked the Heat from the 30 NBA teams, but rather from the reduced list of the Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks. And even then, he grouped the Heat and Warriors together. LeBron, in fact, tried to initially duck the question, before saying his preference remains the Lakers. Then, after saying if there was “one” team he thought he could make a difference on, of the four that remained in the playoffs at the time of the taping, he listed the Heat and the Warriors. Of course, when a shortened version of the clip surfaced, it surfaced with a different context. While LeBron did circle back to the Cavaliers, that was with the goal of delivering a title to his home region. From there, he has been nothing but forward thinking. So, if anything, the next step either would be the proposed ownership stake in a potential Las Vegas expansion team or playing with his son, if that is possible. So there is no reason to postulate on a Pat Riley-LeBron James reunion, because there has been no indication of that as a possibility.
Q: Are there annoyances within the Heat brass that Tyler Herro went public, wanting to be a starter next season? It appears Pat Riley was annoyed by having to bring that up. In the past that got players a ticket out of Miami, such as Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow. – Rodney.
A: First, that had nothing to do with Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow being excised. Granted, Hassan perhaps spoke too often about statistics, and Winslow too often about being the leading man. But both, in the end, were dismissed due to lack of all-around productivity and salary-cap issues. Beyond that, you want players motivated, as long as it also is toward team success. If Tyler Herro believes the Heat will be a better team with him starting, then that very much should be a goal. All Pat Riley said was to go ahead and prove that. The runway, with the roster as currently constructed, is there.
Q: So far the NBA Finals have proven that Miami’s current team is as good as there is in the NBA. Disappointed? Yes. It has been said, in a game, someone has to lose, though, Miami was every bit as good as Boston. – Rich.
A: Yet I’m not sure that necessarily reduces the sting of two weeks ago. What this season has shown is that there is no super team in the NBA at the moment, and that the Heat are as close to contending as any team. Now the question is whether the growth of other contenders will leave the Heat behind. That is why the degree of satisfaction at 601 Biscayne also needs to remain somewhat muted.
()
News
Orioles reset: Which All-Star’s son? Looking at Baltimore’s options for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft
In little more than a month, the Orioles will replace Adley Rutschman in their farm system with another first overall draft pick.
With the new collective bargaining agreement’s draft lottery system not going into effect until next summer, Baltimore’s 52-110 record last year, paired with a tiebreaker against the Arizona Diamondbacks, secured the organization’s second first overall selection in four years after it had the top pick only once in the draft’s first 54 iterations.
It will be executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ fourth straight top-five pick since taking charge of the Orioles’ front office. With the previous three, he’s taken college position players, but the top of this year’s amateur crop could see the Orioles draft a high schooler in the first round for the first time since taking right-hander Grayson Rodriguez 11th overall in 2018, their final draft under Dan Duquette. Given the players available, it’s doubtful Baltimore selects a pitcher with this year’s No. 1 pick; they’ve yet to select a pitcher earlier than the fifth round under Elias.
With the second-largest signing bonus pool in draft history — they hold five of the top 81 picks — the Orioles could take the best player available, as they did in 2019 choosing Rutschman with the first pick, or grab a well-regarded prospect expected to go slightly later in the first round to better spread around their pool, the strategy deployed taking Heston Kjerstad second in 2020 and Colton Cowser fifth in 2022.
With the MLB Draft Combine this week in San Diego, here’s a look at the group of players the Orioles are reportedly considering atop the 2022 draft.
Georgia high school outfielder Druw Jones
The son of 10-time Gold Glove outfielder Andruw Jones, Jones has shown the potential to be just as dynamic of a defender in center field. The near-consensus top player in this draft class, Jones’ right-handed bat plays, too, as the Vanderbilt commit could develop into a five-tool talent. With 2019′s top pick, the Orioles took the player regarded as the best available in Rutschman. Drafting Jones would be a repeat of that.
Florida high school outfielder Elijah Green
Listed at 6-foot-3 and upward of 210 pounds, Green boasts power to match that frame, one that could have allowed him to follow the path of his father, former Ravens tight end Eric Green. Despite his size, he’s also regarded as a speedster, with reports that have him as a 70 runner on the 20-80 scouting scale. That could allow him to play center in the long run, though the power profile would also fit in a corner.
Oklahoma high school infielder Jackson Holliday
Yet another pro athlete’s child, the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday has been linked frequently to Baltimore in mock drafts, seen as a possibility should the Orioles decide to use their first pick for cost savings to deploy later in the draft. He played his way to the top of the draft this spring by setting a national record for hits. Holliday is committed to Oklahoma State, where his uncle is the head coach, his dad is an assistant, and both his grandfather and great uncle were once on the coaching staff.
Georgia high school infielder Termarr Johnson
Johnson had a workout at Camden Yards during the Orioles’ most recent homestand. He’s the least physically imposing of the high school crop, listed a few inches below 6-foot, but he’s considered perhaps the top pure hitter among the group, if not the whole draft. A shortstop in high school, he projects as a second baseman in the long run and could become the highest drafted high schooler at that position. The last left-handed-hitting prep infielder Baltimore grabbed with an early pick — Gunnar Henderson — has panned out well, and either Holliday or Johnson would fit that bill.
Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee
With a first name that would certainly make him popular in Baltimore, Lee has a game that could do the same. He excelled in the wood bat Cape Cod League last summer, hitting .405 with six home runs in 88 plate appearances. Then, in his redshirt sophomore season, Lee hit .357 with 15 home runs, a 1.125 OPS, a 16.1% walk rate and an impressive 9.8% strikeout rate. A switch-hitter known for his bat-to-ball skills, Lee dealt with back injuries as a high schooler and missed most of his true freshman year with a hamstring injury that required surgery, but he stayed healthy the past two springs.
LSU infielder Jacob Berry
This would be the biggest leap in terms of public draft prospect rankings, and thus likely to be the biggest cost-diverting selection. Ranked seventh among draft prospects by both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, Berry has an impressive bat but lacks a clear defensive home. The top freshman in the country last season at Arizona, he hit .370/.464/.630 with 15 home runs this year with LSU, with most of the switch-hitter’s power coming from the left side. Primarily a third baseman for the Tigers, Berry’s bat can still profile at first base or designated hitter, though that’s rarely the role of a first overall pick.
Best of the rest
Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada hit 26 home runs, but his work behind the plate needs polish. The last time the Orioles had the No. 1 pick, Texas Tech infielder Jace Jung’s brother, Josh, went eighth overall; Jace could follow his brother as a top 10 selection. High schoolers Brock Porter and Dylan Lesko are considered the top pitchers in the class, but a prep right-hander has never gone first overall, and both are more likely to land in the middle of the first round.
What’s to come?
The Orioles begin the week with their first visit of the year to Toronto, meaning members of the roster who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on the restricted list, as they aren’t permitted to enter Canada. In spring training, Elias said “a very, very high percentage” of the Orioles’ roster was vaccinated and thus they would be “probably less affected than what I read about other teams in our division” at the time. The New York Yankees placed no players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto, while two Boston Red Sox pitchers were barred from entering Canada. The Tampa Bay Rays, who come to Camden Yards this weekend, have yet to visit the Blue Jays.
This series is also the Orioles’ first meeting with Toronto; the teams were scheduled to open the season against each other before the MLB lockout delayed the start of the season.
What was good?
Rutschman’s first two weeks in the majors were rather quiet, both by the gaudy exterior standards surrounding him and the modest ones Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has tried to establish for him. The third finally started to align with the former. Even with an 0-for-4 hat trick Sunday, Rutschman went 5-for-16 (.313) last week, with more extra-base hits than he recorded in his first 51 at-bats. Saturday marked his first three-hit game, in which he put three balls in play at 106 mph or harder; entering Sunday, that’s been done only 28 other times this season. The week raised Rutschman’s average by more than 40 points and his OPS by more than 100.
What wasn’t?
Hard to imagine a better qualifier for this space than the news one son of principal owner Peter Angelos is suing the other. Louis Angelos’ suit against Orioles CEO John Angelos doesn’t necessarily bring immediate change to the Orioles’ ongoing on-field process, but it certainly does color it. The legal action brings any claims that have surrounded this rebuild, including that ownership is committed to Baltimore and will provide financial backing for an eventual turn toward competitiveness, into question. The full ramifications remain to be seen, but legendary Orioles pitcher and broadcaster Jim Palmer probably expressed to The Baltimore Sun what most of the fan base is feeling: “All I care about is this gets resolved.”
On the farm
Gunnar Henderson made an immediate impression by homering on the second Triple-A pitch he saw, but his fellow promoted infielder had the more impressive week. Jordan Westburg, drafted 30th overall in 2020, hit .455 with a 1.387 OPS in his first week with Norfolk. Five of his 10 hits went for extra bases, including two home runs. He and Henderson, who posted a .963 OPS, each made three starts at shortstop, with Westburg’s other outings coming at second base and Henderson’s coming at third.
[email protected] JAYS
Monday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now
A recent Dark Fantasy anime, Redo of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi), caused many controversies when it first debuted. This anime genre is surprisingly popular among weebs, who are often drawn to series with controversial themes such as over-the-top fights. Then this list of anime like redo of healer is your perfect find!
You might find the scenes too disturbing for some viewers as it features dark fantasy revenge. Those of you who liked the complex narrative of Redo of Healer and are looking for something comparable are in the right place.
If you enjoyed Redo of Healer, we’ve compiled a list of other Dark Fantasy anime that will appeal to you. Keep reading!
25. Ajin
- Director: Tsuina Miura
- Writer: Gamon Sakurai
- Cast: Mamoru Miyano, Johnny Yong Bosch, Todd Haberkorn
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Another anime like Redo of Healer that depicts a dark fantasy, Ajin, is the darkest of the darkest anime. Due to its dark theme and setting, it resembles the Redo of Healer.
“Ajin” are demi-human creatures who have a very fearsome reputation among the masses and are not to be underestimated. Humans hide from them to keep from being captured and tortured for eternity.
Kei, who had aspired to become a doctor, passed away in a car accident. He realizes that he too is an Ajin shortly after he is revived. Ajin wants to harm him on many different levels, but humans want him to live! It includes many brutal fights.
24. Arifureta
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Shoichi Sato
- Cast: Tia Lynn Ballard, Matt Shipman
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Another anime like Redo of Healer, Arifureta, differs slightly from the average isekai anime. Many fans disliked its animation, and I am one of them. Adding to it, there are major dark elements like the Redo of Healer in the story.
Throughout the story, its protagonist, Hajime Nagumo, and his friends go to a fantasy land where they become heroes. Everybody but Hajime is blessed with extraordinary powers. As a result, Hajime becomes depressed.
23. Claymore
- Director: Hiroyuki Tanaka
- Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi
- Cast: Todd Haberkorn, Stephanie Young
- IMDb Ratings: 8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, hulu
Another anime like Redo of Healer depicts controversial themes, so does this film. The fight scenes are animated rather than hardcore action scenes. This book has a lot of dark fantasy elements, so if you liked Redo of the Healer, you’re going to enjoy this one too!
Yoma (Demons) are known to spread chaos in ancient times. By assuming the form of those whose memories they’ve eaten, those demons can easily blend in with other humans. Only the half-demon and half-human Claymores that Yomas are truly scared of. Ultimately, they will become Yomas.
22. High School DxD
- Director: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Writer: Tetsuya Yanagisawa
- Cast: Scott Freeman, Jamie Marchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
You can find a lot of comedy in High School DxD. As with Redo of Healer, it includes a massive amount of not-so-natural humor that may not be to everyone’s liking.
The plot revolves around Issei, the number one fool who wants nothing more than to be surrounded by girls all the time. As a student at Kuou academy, he scores big and gets a gorgeous girlfriend, but little does he know he is in love with a devil in disguise.
After being killed by a gorgeous fallen angel, he is rescued by Rias, a demon and a classmate.
21. Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time
- Director: Tatsumi
- Writer: Nora Mōri
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Ayana Taketatsu
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time shares many similarities with Redo of Healer, an anime that includes a lot of comedy. It falls more into the light-hearted comedy category.
Considering the main character is always with a lot of girls, it is the true definition of the H-genre. He is the most muscular man in the World, well known to many women, making them want to marry him.
20. Made in Abyss
- Director: Masayuki Kojima
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
This is another anime that portrays an orphan girl named Riko who, upon finding a giant hole near her orphanage labeled “The Abyss,” is determined to search for her mother.
There are a lot of strange creatures in the Abyss, so it’s not likely that you’ll forget about them for a while, and you know that it is a dark fantasy story!
19. Gate
- Director: Takahiko Kyōgoku
- Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata
- Cast: Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nao Tôyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The anime portrays battles realistically while dealing with dark themes. Even though it has some darker elements, the cute characters are sure to make you smile!
In Tokyo, a large opening allows troops of orcs, dragons, and knights to enter, creating havoc throughout the land. Itami, the protagonist, was assigned to investigate what was going on in their World after he managed to send the creatures back there.
18. Demon King Daimao
- Director: Takashi Watanabe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Takashi Kondou, Takashi Kondou
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The young ninja Akuto Sai is intent on changing the World for good. He enrolls in Constant Magic Academy, where he meets Junko Hattori, a member of the ninja clan who is virtuous and moral. Their partnership promises to make the world a better place; however, things soon turn bad after he arrives, as he becomes the Demon King!
17. Valkyrie Drive
- Director: Hiraku Kaneko
- Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda
- Cast: Mikako Izawa, Masumi Tazawa
- IMDb Ratings: 6
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The story starts with Mamori Tokonome, 16, teased for having a bad name in this anime. After waking up one day in Mermaid Island, things suddenly change for her. Fortunately, Mirei Shikishima could save her and awaken the powers she was hiding within her.The two people need to now find acquaintances on that dangerous island to survive.
16. God Eater
- Director: Takayuki Hirao
- Writer: Takayuki Hirao
- Cast: Maaya Sakamoto, Robbie Daymond
- IMDb Ratings: 7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A dark fantasy anime that brings true darkness to mind because of its apocalyptic setting, God Eater. The fighting scenes in this game are very intense and gloomy, similar to Redo of Healer. Sometimes it is hard to understand the characters’ conversations!
15. Sky of Connection / Yosuga no Sora
- Director: Takeo Takahashi
- Writer: Naruhisa Arakawa
- Cast: Hiro Shimono, Hiroko Taguchi
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
A car accident leaves Haruka and Sora orphaned, and they move to their grandparents’ house after becoming orphaned. A bunch of girls from his school become romantically involved with Haruka. But Sora has trouble opening up to anyone.
Sora appears to be more to Haruka than just his sister. As a result, forbidden love begins and is a great romantic drama.
14.Lord Marksman and Vanadis
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The first episode will get you hooked right away because of how cool it is! In addition to offering excellent humor, this anime, like redo of healer, focuses primarily on war and features many beautiful girls. It is set in the medieval period and includes a hint of magic.
Tigrevurmud Vorn is a young Lord of some country who is the protagonist of this anime who brutally executes demons. The beautiful war maiden of Tigrevurmud’s enemy, Elena Viltaria, is the Seven Vanadis. The two meet and battle legendarily in this anime!
13. Prison School
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As the title suggests, Prison School is pretty much what it sounds like. The school used to be an all-girls school, but that suddenly changed when it began accepting male students.
But only five males enrolled despite the new rule. In Prison School, the boys begin a brutal journey that will ultimately test their bonds of friendship and brotherhood and has all the nasty stuff.
12. Mushoku Tensei
- Director: Manabu Okamoto
- Writer: Manabu Okamoto
- Cast: Konomi Kohara, Yumi Uchiyama
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
As an excellent Isekai, this anime focuses on Redo of Healer quite a bit. I can tell right away that it will be part of the H-genre because it has a lot of realism in a fantasy world. Despite its comedic elements, it has a darker underlying theme that appeals to dark fantasy fans.
After getting hit by our favorite ‘Truck-Kun,’ a middle-aged man finds himself in another world. Rudeus lives with many pretty girls in the other World and is a magical user in the anime.
11. Elfen Lied
- Director: Mamoru Kanbe
- Writer: Takao Yoshioka
- Cast: Kinryū Arimoto, Emiko Hagiwara
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Like the anime Redo of the Healer, Elfen Lied has realistic aspects. You may enjoy this if you are not bothered by realistic fights. In addition, this is a known controversial anime series.
Elfen Lied is about a girl covered in blood and was found on the beach by Kouta and Yuka. They take her to their house to save her. Their rescue of that girl came at an unexpected cost. Both of them named her Nyu, and she was anything but an ordinary girl!
10. Fate Zero
- Director: Ei Aoki
- Writer: Akira Hiyama ,Akihiro Yoshida
- Cast: Ayako Kawasumi,Kari Wahlgren,Sayaka Ôhara
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
9. Rising of the Shield Hero
- Director: Takao Abo
- Writer: Keigo Koyanagi
- Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Sarah Emi Bridcutt
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of revenge ties this anime strongly to Redo of Healer. They had both been betrayed and left alone just to make everyone laugh.
Even though both protagonists are human, the one who retains some humanity is Naofumi, while the other loses it and becomes blinded by revenge! This anime involves four Cardinal Heroes who are summoned to the kingdom of Melromac to save it.
Naofumi (the weakest character in their World) is a shield hero. The entire kingdom bullies him. As soon as he is falsely accused of assault, he changes from a kind to a cold person. Naofumi sets out on a quest to clear his name despite all the claims against him.
8. Seven Mortal Sins
- Director: Kinji Yoshimoto
- Writer: Masashi Suzuki
- Cast: Nicole Endicott, Elizabeth Maxwell
- IMDb Ratings: 5.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The ladies in Seven Mortal Sins are on a league of their own. What makes this similar to Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi is the first episode. From the very beginning, these two believe in betrayal and anger as a reason to seek revenge. This feel-good anime has many positive reviews and is on its way to extending its fan base in the future.
Each lead is stunning to look at, and all of them are females. This anime is similar to the redo of healer too.
7. Erased
- Director: Tomohiko Itō
- Writer: Taku Kishimoto
- Cast: Ben Diskin, Tao Tsuchiya
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Due to the same time travel incident, Erased is similar to Redo of Healer. The finale of every episode of Erased is a major cliffhanger. There’s a twist to this time-travel story you don’t usually see!
It is about a part-time boy named Satoru Fujinuma, whose heartbreaking story. To avoid deaths or accidents, he has the power to turn back time. In the city, he is confronted with incidents that trigger his past traumas, making him question his ability, wondering if it will let him change the past.
6. Berserk
- Director: Kentaro Miura
- Writer: Kentaro Miura
- Cast: Marc Diraison, Nobutoshi Canna
- IMDb Ratings: 8.7
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Berserk anime is regarded as one of the darkest fantasy anime series ever made. It includes a lot of action, so you need to watch it ASAP if you’re into that kind of thing. We have a very realistic protagonist who is also a fantastic swordsman. We have some truly epic fights here!
The anime takes place during Medieval Europe and focuses on a young mercenary named Guts, who becomes the “Black Swordsman” who kills demons mercilessly.
Eventually, he joins a gang called “Band of the Hawk” and demonstrates a great deal of support for them. These anime scenes are incredible.
5. Blue Exorcist
- Director: Koichi Hatsumi
- Writer: Toshiya Ōno
- Cast: Nobuhiko Okamoto, Bryce Papenbrook
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The Blue Exorcist was one of the most exciting anime shows when it first came out, and it contains many dark fantasy elements. In Blue Exorcist, Rin Okumura is an ordinary boy transformed into an evil spirit. A demon possessing a boy crosses his path one day. This anime is similar to Redo of Healer in its intense action scenes.
He discovers that he is the son of Satan after his unfortunate encounter with him. While hiding his true identity, he joins the True Cross order and becomes an exorcist.
4. Akame ga Kill
- Director: Tomoki Kobayashi
- Writer: Makoto Uezu
- Cast: Sora Amamiya, Corey Hartzog
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The theme of darkness is taken to a whole new level in this anime, as in Redo of Healer. There are plenty of similarities between the characters and the setting as well. Akame ga Kill will leave you both laughing and crying at the same time!
In Akame ga Kill, a boy named Tatsumi travels to the Imperial Capital with his friends to earn some money.
In no time, his life changes when he is exposed to a group of assassins called Night Raid, joining them in their fight against corruption in the Capital.
3. Magical Girl Madoka Magica
- Director: Yukihiro Miyamoto
- Writer: Gen Urobuchi
- Cast: Kaori Mizuhashi, Aoi Yuki
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Netflix
Chances are you’ll think this anime is all about high school girls and is all cute and wholesome. However, you wouldn’t be so mistaken!
The story contains dark fantasy elements that are likely to scar you for life. The storyline in this anime gives a dark twist, and you are left in awe. It’s made for cynics, not for little girls. Sure it uses beautiful girls but has some alarming and gory scenes!
2. The Legend of the Legendary heroes
- Director: Takaya Kagami
- Writer: Saori Toyota
- Cast: Ian Sinclair, Patrick Seitz
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
The timeline and setting of the Legend of the anime series Legendary Heroes anime similar to Redo of Healer. Additionally, it is also involved in many genres, including fantasy, comedy, action, and semi-political. All of that makes it an incredibly refreshing anime.
Ryner is a dangerous soldier cursed by a mysterious power and is bullied because of it throughout Legend of the Legendary Heroes.
He is in a relationship with a wonderful woman named Ferris, with a sharp wit and beauty. Attempting to eradicate all political corruption, they embark on a quest for mystical artifacts and meet many bloodthirsty enemies.
1. Goblin Slayer
- Director: Takaharu Ozaki
- Writer: Hideyuki Kurata
- Cast: Nao Tōyama, Hayden Daviau
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll
Goblin Slayer is one of the best dark fantasy anime. In Goblin Slayer, an anime series like a redo of healer exhibits the reality of the fantasy world. In the same vein as Redo of Healer, Goblin Slayer also focuses on revenge. Also Goblins attack humans instead of humans!
The story of Goblin Slayer revolves around a Slayer who loves slaying goblins (literally!). A young priestess became an adventurer and became a helper for other adventurers.
They promise to eliminate all goblins from Earth after they murder their family. Many goblins are in his favorite missions, so he joins an adventure guild party in Goblin Slayer.
The post The 25 Best Anime Like Redo of Healer To Watch Right Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Orioles ‘will never leave’ Baltimore, chairman and CEO says
The Importance of Financial Services Technology and Banking Software
Online Career Courses – The Criteria For Finding the Best Online Career Course For You
Bitcoin Crashed – Will Hit the Lowest of Lowest?
Work at Home Internet Affiliate Marketing Business
The Characteristics Of The Real Estate Market
3 Easy Ways Users Can Earn Real Money in Web 3.0
What To Expect From A Mesothelioma Class Action Lawyer
Income Tax Refunds – The Basics!
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plummets to Its Lowest Level Since Late 2020
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion