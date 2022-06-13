News
Ravens punter Jordan Stout finalizes rookie deal; just 3 picks unsigned ahead of mandatory minicamp
Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout finalized his rookie contract Monday, leaving the team with just three unsigned draft picks ahead of this week’s mandatory minicamp.
Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth) are the only players in the Ravens’ 11-man draft class who have yet to sign. The team’s three-day minicamp starts Tuesday in Owings Mills, but all three are expected to agree to four-year deals this summer.
With punter Sam Koch’s offseason retirement, Stout, a fourth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to start this season. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season and led the nation in average hang time (4.36 seconds), according to Pro Football Focus. At No. 130 overall, he became the highest punter drafted since 2019.
“You watch Jordan, and he reminds you a lot of Sam coming out,” coach John Harbaugh said after the draft. “The leg strength is a part of it. A lot of guys have big legs, but they don’t have all the other pieces. So you look in terms of the footwork, the technique, they get the ball out quick, the hands, the efficiency, where the drop goes, the ability to control the punt, right, left and then the depth of it. Those are all things that we look [at] with Jordan, and it reminds you a lot of Sam.”
Stout’s rookie deal is expected to be worth about $4.4 million overall.
Explore southern Italy and Sicily with food editor Jess Fleming
Explore the magical southern coast of Italy and the beautiful island of Sicily — the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea — with Jess Fleming and other Pioneer Press readers on the trip of a lifetime to this region.
We will visit a local winery, have dinner at an agriturismo farm, sample local limoncello and see amazing archaeological sites, from the lava-preserved ruins of Pompeii to the breathtaking Valley of the Temples in Agrigento.
We’ll stay for a few nights in Sorrento on the stunning Amalfi Coast, where the seafood is fresh and the citrus fruits abundant, but also in Sicily’s capital, Palermo, which is also known for its seafood, but also its stunning desserts and inventive street food. We stay in four-star hotels and take comfy coaches from place to place.
There is so much to see and do in this region, and we’ll cover a lot of ground.
The trip runs from April 14-26, 2023.
If you want more information, the trip website is gateway.gocollette.com/link/1104385. We are holding a virtual informational meeting at 4 p.m on July 14. Register at tinyurl.com/PioneerPressTravel.
Or you can always email Jess at [email protected] She loves answering reader questions, especially about travel!
How Many Episodes In Peaky Blinders Season 6?
We are going to discuss a British crime drama named “PEAKY BLINDERS”. It has a total of 6 seasons and this series broadcasted its first episode on 12 September 2013. However, the last episode of the 6th season was broadcasted on 3 April 2022. This show is been broadcasted on “Netflix”. Its original network is the BBC TWO for seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4, and BBC ONE for seasons 5 and 6. Its budget for making this series is approx 1.5million dollars per episode.
Talking about the crime drama, the show revolves around a gangster family that is based in Birmingham in England year 1919. However, his gang came into the eye of Major Chester Campbell and a detective chief inspector. And the drama has continued around them to catch them. The gang was trying to take over Birmingham with their crimes.
Cast
We have a wonderful cast and they are Cillian Murphy, Helen McCory, Steven Knight, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Joe Cole, and Harry Kirton. Additionally, Kate Phillips, Annabelle Wallis, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Stephen Graham, Charlotte Riley, Charlie Murphy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Conrad Khan, and Sam Neill are also there.
Characters
Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, Chief Inspector/Major Chester Campbell, Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, Arthur Shelby Jr, Freddie Thorne, Grace Shelby, and née Burgess are some notable characters. Additionally, Ada Thorne, née Shelby, John “Johnny” Shelby, Charlie Strong, Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus, Winston Churchill, and Linda Shelby are also there.
Reviews
It has been starred as 8.8 out of 10 by IMDb. On average this series has been starred 4.9/5. However, it is a top-rated series as it has been rated 5 out of 5 by many of the audience. The audience says that this type of series genre has never been defined in such clear and intricate detail. Moreover, the direction is top-notch, and also casting is well done all the casting have been appreciated a lot for their skills. Overall, it has been a must-watch series. If did not watch it yet then you have missed the masterpiece.
How Many Episodes In Peaky Blinders Season 6?
Season 6 is the last season to be broadcasted on The first platform, and also it has 6 episodes. The first episode of season 6 has come out on 27 February 2022 and the last episode appeared on 3 April 2022.
This season starts with Tommy going to North America and facing a new challenge from, his old rivalry. Meanwhile the end of the season, it has been seen that he has taken over many organizations that are associated with crimes.
But by the 1930s he faces the outcomes of all his actions in past.
How Many Episodes In Peaky Blinders Season 6?
Where To Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a Japanese computer-generated imagery-based adventure-fantasy movie that was released on 11 June 2022. The film is written by Akira Toriyama who also created the Dragon Ball series. It is the twenty-first film featuring Dragon Ball and only the fourth film was written by Akira Toriyama. The trailer of the movie was released a month ago by Crunchyroll Animations. The film will focus on the origin of Goku’s powers.
The movie is already released in Cinemas in Japan. International fans can watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero after it is released in theatres in North America on 19 August 2022. The distribution rights of the movie lie with Crunchyroll Animations. So, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll soon after its release in the west. Fans with a subscription to Crunchyroll can watch the movie after its release, or they can start a fourteen-day free trial of the streaming website when the film releases.
When Will Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero be Released?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently premiering in cinemas in Japan. The film was released to Japanese viewers on the 11th of June, 2022. The movie is being aired only in Japanese. Its English dubbed version will be released in North America on the 19th of August, 2022. There is no confirmed release date for the movie on streaming platforms. But it will be aired sometime after August 2022.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie Ratings
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released two days ago in Japan and it is already a big hit. On the first day of its release, Dragon Ball Super made a huge amount of four hundred and five million Yen in Japan itself. It is a box office hit and fans are not disappointed by the movie. The movie is yet to be released worldwide, but the response from the audience so far indicates that exciting things await Dragon Ball fans in the West. As of now, the movie has a rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb and an aggregate score of ninety-three percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
What is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie About?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a hit of nostalgia that brings back some old enemies that we did not expect to see again. A defeated evil organization, The Red Ribbon Army returns in this movie with some new faces. Their leaders Carmine and Magenta take in Dr. Gero’s grandson Dr. Hedo as they set out to take revenge upon Gohan and Piccolo. They also recruit two stronger and mightier androids namely Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Piccolo senses that something is wrong so he decides to check the base of The Red Ribbon Army by sneaking into their place. He finds a lethal and fatally evil weapon there which leaves him in shock. Meanwhile, Gohan gets lured in to join in a fight against Pan but ends up getting kidnapped.
Where To Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie?
