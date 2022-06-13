ReiGroup – A KYC Assured Project, Will it Connect DeFi, NFTs, Real Estate?

The cryptocurrency industry contributed to technological development, but at the same time, it gave life to unsustainable and unreliable projects. Unfortunately, users often face scams and frauds in the crypto niche. To change the situation, ReiGroup combined DeFi, NFTs, Real Estate, and VaaS protocol, providing transparent and safe products.
ReiGroup is a project that helps its users to receive passive income with the help of DeFi, Real Estate, and NFTs technologies. ReiGroup takes an evolutionary approach to make Real Estate investments easy, convenient, and accesible!
The idea is simple: users mint or purchase ReiGroup NFTs, build and develop the cities, and gain rewards in tokens as a passive income. The project aims to create long-term sustainability and has several advantages:
- The system doesn’t depend on new investors’ involvement;
- The returns are guaranteed as long as Real Estate Investing and DeFi exist;
- NFTs can be sold at any time at their full price;
- No locked capital;
- Daily token rewards.
Furthermore, the ReiGroup project has been KYC assured that testifies to its legitimacy and reliability. Speaking about tokenomics, the company is going to transfer 1% of the supply to the charity, and the other 88% to the vault and treasury. Users will have an opportunity to get one of the 4 tiers of NFTs and become an owner of a rare Whitelist Gold Membership NFT. ReiGroup is going to release only 2000 NFTs per month, so make sure you have a chance to get one!