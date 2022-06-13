News
Sea Change Movie Ending Explained
The supernatural drama Sea Change was released earlier in 2017 and was based on the novel by Aimee Friedman. It is set on a beautiful island off the coast of New England. The entire drama has an engaging plot. Despite the lack of a sophisticated and fast-paced plot, the story is rather engaging. However, the conclusion was rushed. Due to several plot holes and cliffhangers, fans are dissatisfied with the final 15 minutes of Sea Change. We’ll talk about the movie’s plot, cast, and ending in this article.
Movie cast
The film Sea Change is based on a book composed by Aimee Friedman. Emily Rudd, Maria Dizzia, Keenan Tracy, and Skyler Maxon make up the primary cast. It’s available on the Lifetime Movies network.
Movie Plot
Miranda Merchant, a teen girl, is the protagonist of Sea Change. She embarks on an adventure to find her mother, Amelia, who lives on an island. It was a beautiful island, and the way of life here was quite different from what she was used to. She quickly finds herself in a love triangle with TJ, the heir of the island’s richest and oldest family, and the mysterious Leo, a member of the working-class townies. Miranda quickly learns about the local traditions of sea walkers who are said to be part human and half sea creatures She is immediately captivated with a need to learn everything she can about these people and show that they are genuine, but her quest for the truth takes her to her own family’s history and connection to sea walkers.
Ending explained
Naomi tried to destroy Miranda in the final scene. But Leo smelled everything before she could carry out her plan. Naomi and Leo, together with a huge group of other sea walkers left Selkie Island in the final scene. So many things remain unanswered, such as how Miranda became involved with the sea walkers. What was Naomi’s motivation for killing Miranda? What made Leo think that way? There are no official answers to these questions.
Fans interpretations
There are many theories like Miranda being a hybrid kid of Amelia and her sea walker father, Greg. She is a link between the two races, and she will unite them. Some believe that Amelia is the magical parent since she saves Miranda at the end of the water change.
However, given the finale and how things are left and resolved. The film was designed to lead to a series or at the very least future films to keep the storyline fresh.
News
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 voting fraud on election night, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality,” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, several said.
Trump’s former campaign manager Bill Stepien testified Monday before the House Jan. 6 committee that Trump was “growing increasingly unhappy” at the election results as the night wore on.
Son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to steer Trump away from attorney Rudy Giuliani and his far-flung theories of voter fraud that advisers believed were not true.
Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue recalls breaking down one claim after another — from a truckload of ballots in Pennsylvania to a missing suitcase of ballots in Georgia —- and telling Trump “much of the info you’re getting is false.”
“He was becoming detached from reality,” said former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned. “I didn’t want to be a part of it.”
The witnesses appeared before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as the panel focused on the “big lie,” Trump’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled the defeated Republican president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and provoked a mob of his supporters to lay siege to the U.S. Capitol.
Most of those appearing did so in previously recorded testimony from closed door interviews over the course of the panel’s yearlong investigation. The committee has interviewed some 1,000 witnesses and compiled 140,000 documents, and some members say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against the former president.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened Monday’s hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
Stepien was to be a key witness Monday, but abruptly backed out of appearing live because his wife went into labor. The ex-campaign manager is still close to Trump, and had been subpoenaed for to appear.
But the panel marched ahead after a morning scramble, showing previously recorded testimony from the ex-campaign manager and others close to the president as Trump latched on to repeated false claims about the election although those closest told him the theories of stolen ballots or rigged voting machines were not true.
Stepien described how the festive mood at the White House on election night turned as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to counsel Trump on what to do next.
But he turned a deaf ear to them, choosing to listen instead to Giuliani, who was described as inebriated by several witnesses. Giuliani issued a general denial on Monday, rejecting “all falsehoods” he said were being said about him.
“My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race,” Stepien said in the recorded testimony.
But Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
Kushner testified that he told Trump the approach Giuliani was taking was not one he would take. But the president pushed back and said he had confidence in the attorney.
And Barr, who had previously testified in last week’s blockbuster hearing that he told Trump the allegations being raised were bull—, revealed in gripping detail how was “as mad as I’d ever seen him” when the attorney general explained that the Justice Department would not take sides in the election.
Monday’s hearing also featured other live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden.
Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were leading the hearing after last week’s blockbuster session drew nearly 20 million Americans to see its prime-time findings.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 to ensure such an assault never happens again. Lawmakers hope to show that Trump’s effort to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory posed a grave threat to democracy.
A second group of witnesses testifying Monday was to be made up of election officials, investigators and experts who were likely to discuss Trump’s responses to the election, including dozens of failed court challenges, and how his actions diverged from U.S. norms.
Among them those witnesses is the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia state officials to overturn his presidential defeat. Trump wanted to fire Pak as disloyal, but Pak stepped down after Trump’s call urging Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the state became public.
The panel will also hear from former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the election board and who faced down criticism as the state’s election was called for Biden, and noted Washington attorney and elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
In its prime-time hearing, the committee laid out how Trump was told over and over again by his trusted aides and officials at the highest levels of government that there was no election fraud on a scale that could have changed the outcome. But Trump pursued his false claims about the election and beckoned supporters to Washington on Jan. 6 to overturn Biden’s victory as Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results.
Additional evidence is to be released in hearings this week focusing on Trump’s decision to ignore the outcome of the election and the court cases that ruled against him.
Monday’s hearing was also turning to the millions of fundraising dollars Trump’s team brought in in the run-up to Jan. 6, according to a committee aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the details.
The committee has said most of those interviewed in the investigation are coming forward voluntarily, although some have demanded subpoenas to appear in public. Stepien, who remains close to Trump, oversaw the “conversion” of Trump’s presidential campaign to a “Stop the Steal” effort, according to a subpoena issued by the committee last fall. Stepien is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary election.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich suggested Sunday that the committee’s decision to call Stepien was politically motivated.
Lawmakers indicated that perhaps their most important audience member over the course of the hearings may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. They left no doubt as to their own view whether the evidence is sufficient to proceed.
“Once the evidence is accumulated by the Justice Department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, a panel member.. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., another member said on CNN he doesn’t intend to “browbeat” Garland but noted the committee has already laid out in legal pleadings the criminal statutes members believe Trump violated.
“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the U.S. attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Raskin said.
No president or ex-president has ever been indicted. Garland has not said whether he would be willing to prosecute.
___
Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
News
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox’s season — and it begins tonight in Detroit
Apologies are in order to Lance Lynn, whose assignment Monday night in Detroit was to save the Chicago White Sox’s season.
Against all odds, the season remained salvageable, in spite of a rash of hamstring and knee injuries, a lackluster offense, boneheaded mistakes on the bases and in the field, and head-scratching decisions by manager Tony La Russa.
The Sox have been their own worst enemy, but a few key fixes to personnel — and protocols — could turn things around on a dime.
Thanks in part to the schedule makers, the Sox have 16 remaining games against the first-place Minnesota Twins, starting on July 4 at Guaranteed Rate Field. They’ll face the Twins in six of their last nine games in the regular season, including the final three on the South Side.
The Sox trailed the Twins in the American League Central by six games entering Monday, but Minnesota is 8-11 since May 25, so it’s not like they need to catch the New York Yankees. And there’s always the three wild-card spots. Beggars can’t be choosers.
But really, it’s all up to Lynn now. It’s probably unfair to pin so much hope on one player, but that’s how life rolls in 2022.
Big man, big shoulders, big responsibilities.
The Sox have pointed to Lynn’s return since he suffered a torn tendon in his right knee in his final Cactus League start in Arizona. Two and a half months later, he’ll make his scheduled debut a day ahead of schedule, replacing Johnny Cueto, who was forced to go in relief Sunday after Michael Kopech left with right knee discomfort after two batters in Sunday’s loss to the Texas Rangers.
Will one day make a difference? It shouldn’t with a veteran like Lynn.
Lynn’s dominance in the first half last season not only helped the Sox jump out to a comfy lead in the AL Central, but helped create swagger that gave the team its personality. Who could forget Lynn whipping off his belt and throwing it over the dugout for umpire Vic Lentz last August after a sticky stuff check? According to Lynn, Lentz ejected him because he “hurt his feelings” by telling the ump he got there too late to request a check. Sox fans loved Lynn’s attitude and he became a fan favorite quickly.
But that Sox swagger seemingly has been put in a blind trust. The dugout looks dead at times, which happens when there’s not much to shout about. Even Eloy Jiménez’s mugging to the camera and waving “Hi Mom” have been missed. Repeated camera shots of La Russa, standing alone in the corner with a stone-faced stare, doesn’t help.
Lynn can change all that. It will take more than one good start, but it has to start Monday. He’s a leader in the clubhouse and his voice carries.
When times get tough, the manager and leaders of a team are expected to calm the waters and reassure fans things will be OK. But after the “Fire Tony” chants Saturday from agitated Sox fans, Lynn’s preplanned media session Sunday was postponed. The always accommodating Tim Anderson was unavailable to talk too, the team told reporters, until he returns from his rehab stint. Yasmani Grandal barked he was “doing something” Sunday when asked if he had a second to talk.
The Zoom era gave major-league players the option of avoiding media on a regular basis. It’s not surprising some no longer feel obligated to talk, even with the return of clubhouse access. But you’d think La Russa’s players would want to support their manager publicly after all the stories of them bonding last season.
Lucas Giolito and Jake Burger addressed fan reaction after Saturday’s game, but neither defended La Russa. Giolito said the fans often voice “colorful opinions,” then blamed himself for the loss to the Rangers. Burger said fans “have a right to voice their opinion” during games.
“They are coming to the game and they can say whatever they want,” Burger said. “I know this clubhouse is a family and we are going to stick together no matter what. You can have outside opinions, but this clubhouse, we are tight and it’s a family.”
La Russa, the head of the family, wore a T-shirt that said “FAMILY” to a recent postgame briefing, in case there was any question about the tight-knit group. He also understands the need for players to talk to the media, and once went into the St. Louis Cardinals players’ lounge in Busch Stadium to force several players to go out and answer questions after a difficult loss.
But that was a different era.
The funny part about the team protecting La Russa is the manager has been through all this before. Back at the start of Cardinals spring training in 2004, someone hired a plane to fly around the complex with a banner that read: “Save the Cardinals. Fire La Russa and (GM Walt) Jocketty.” Now fans save money by just venting on Twitter.
La Russa overcame the disenchantment and wound up winning championships in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011. And he hasn’t lost faith in this team, while acknowledging it has been a struggle.
But the Sox desperately need a spark, the kind of signature performance that can help erase the agony of the first 2 1/2 months of the season and engineer a course correction.
It’s all starts with the Big Man.
News
Ravens punter Jordan Stout finalizes rookie deal; just 3 picks unsigned ahead of mandatory minicamp
Ravens rookie punter Jordan Stout finalized his rookie contract Monday, leaving the team with just three unsigned draft picks ahead of this week’s mandatory minicamp.
Outside linebacker David Ojabo (second round), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth) are the only players in the Ravens’ 11-man draft class who have yet to sign. The team’s three-day minicamp starts Tuesday in Owings Mills, but all three are expected to agree to four-year deals this summer.
With punter Sam Koch’s offseason retirement, Stout, a fourth-round pick from Penn State, is expected to start this season. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season and led the nation in average hang time (4.36 seconds), according to Pro Football Focus. At No. 130 overall, he became the highest punter drafted since 2019.
“You watch Jordan, and he reminds you a lot of Sam coming out,” coach John Harbaugh said after the draft. “The leg strength is a part of it. A lot of guys have big legs, but they don’t have all the other pieces. So you look in terms of the footwork, the technique, they get the ball out quick, the hands, the efficiency, where the drop goes, the ability to control the punt, right, left and then the depth of it. Those are all things that we look [at] with Jordan, and it reminds you a lot of Sam.”
Stout’s rookie deal is expected to be worth about $4.4 million overall.
()
