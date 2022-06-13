News
The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022)
Anime movies are becoming a part of popular culture these days. With the arrival of various streaming services like Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Netflix, it has become even easier to watch these excellent anime movies from the comfort of one’s home.
Anime is a term that covers movies and series from various genres and styles. In many, inspiration is seen to be drawn from Japan’s history. For those looking to discover things that anime offers, we present you with a list of the best anime movies collection of all time.
The anime industry has treated its fans with several great movies like A Silent Voice, Dragon Ball Z, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more. A list of the 50 best anime movies of all time has been compiled here in this article.
50. Panda and the Magic Serpent (1958)
- Director: Taiji Yabushita, Kazuhiko Okabe
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Yoshiyuki Fukuda, Osamu Tezuka
- Cast: Aiko Nagayama, Tatsuya Nakadai, Natsuka Yashiro and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Panda and the Magic Serpent is based on- The Legend of the White Snake, a Chinese folktale. This was the first full-color anime and was the first to get the license in America. Unfortunately, the film didn’t perform well and had a very small theatre run.
Panda and the Magic Serpent was one of Hayao Miyazaki’s first, which inspired him to become an animator. The movie is about a Panda that experiences a series of adventures in a land that is home to a snake blessed with mystical powers.
49. Panda! Go, Panda! (1972)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Steve Kramer, Barbara Goodson, Melissa Fahn, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Those looking for their next watch after My Neighbour Toroto should focus on this movie. they made it in 1972, i.e., it was out before more than a decade before Studio Ghibli. Initially, it was a 33-minute long movie, but a year later, they expanded it.
The movie has lovely characters, and it is one of the best-known works by the studio. The plot is based on a little girl Mimiko who becomes a surrogate mother to a giant panda and his son. This happens while Mimiko’s grandmother is away. Things start getting weird from here.
The movie is a cute children’s movie. There are great theme songs. The movie is simple yet fascinating and was an example of what Studio Ghibli would show in their later work.
48. Roujin Z (1991)
- Director: Hiroyuki Kitakubo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo, Yasunori Honda and others
- Cast: Adam Henderson, Shinji Ogawa, Chisa Yokoyama, Rica Matsumoto, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Roujin Z is a strange mix of technology, politics, and emotions. The movie is set in Japan, where the technology has reached new levels, and a robotic hospital bed has also been set up there.
Kiyuro Takazawa is an 81-year-old man selected as the first patient of that hospital. Things seem to be going well until the patient’s thoughts begin to be transmitted by the bed. The nurse enlists top hackers to stop that from happening. This, in turn, induces the bed to come to its actual state, and it flees in the streets of Tokyo city. The movie is fun to watch and worthy of being among the best anime movies of all time.
47. Roujin-Z (1991)
- Director: Hiroyuki Kitakubo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Satoshi Kon, Hiroyuki Kitakubo and others
- Cast: Adam Henderson, Shinji Ogawa, Chisa Yokoyama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 61%
- Streaming Platform: Gogoanime
Roujin-Z is a satire on the health care industry and the industrial-military complex of Japan. Katsuhiro Otomo is responsible for providing mecha designs, writing, and producing Roujin-Z.
It is about an experimental machine , it takes care of elderly people, but instead, it transforms into an unstoppable robot. Overall, the film is more like an OVA, and the designs are perfect. So those looking for their next watch after Akira should go for this gem.
46. The Place Promised in Our Early Days (2004)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Shinta Kanō
- Cast: Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yūka Nanri and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
By watching one film by Makoto Shinkai, the audiences can guess what others will be like. His work tends to have a similar arrangement.
The Place Promised in Our Early Days is exemplary as it discovers all the significant themes an anime film can have. It is based in an alternate universe where Japan is divided into two parts and the US and Soviet Union occupied them.
The film is about three childhood friends- Hiroki, Sayuri, and Takuyi. They made a pact to fly to the secret tower built in the territory of Union and discover all the secrets hidden there. The film’s animation is excellent, and the director’s talents shine to point in this film.
45. Appleseed (2004)
- Director: Shinji Aramaki
- Writer: Shinji Aramaki, Haruka Handa, Masamune Shirow and others
- Cast: Takehito Koyasu, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Liam O’Brien, Carolyn Hennesy, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Appleseed is based on the manga series by Masamune Shirow that came out in 1985. It is a sci-fi action movie and narrates to the audiences the story of Deunan Knute, who is an ESWAT soldier. She and her lover has the duty of defending Olympus. The movie is about a post-apocalyptic world, and it is the debut of Shinji Aramaki.
The movie has great visuals, action scenes, a techno soundtrack, and a great plot. Appleseed was the movie that proved the ease of using CGI in anime production. It is quite an entertaining science fiction movie and is a must-watch.
44. Robot Carnival (1987)
- Director: Koji Morimoto, Takashi Nakamura, Yasuomi Umetsu
- Writer: Koji Morimoto, Takashi Nakamura, Yasuomi Umetsu, and others
- Cast: Barbara Goodson, Tom Wyner, Kumiko Takizawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Gogoanime
Robot Carnival is a collection of nine short movies produced by the most famous character designers and anime designers.
Some didn’t like Robot Carnival that much, but still, it is on our list of best anime movies of all time. We can’t deny the beauty of these nine short stories.
These nine segments are based on the theme of robots and Carl Macek produced them.
43. Mirai (2018)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Mamoru Hosoda
- Cast: John Cho, Rebecca Hall, Crispin Freeman, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mirai is Mamoru Hosoda’s seventh film, and like his previous projects, his personal experiences did not inspire this. Nevertheless, Mirai is a beautiful adventure and fantasy anime movie and is also among the best films by Mamoru Hosoda. Unfortunately, studio Ghibli did not produce this anime film.
Mirai is about a young boy Kun who feels ignored by his family after Mirai, her little sister, arrives. He ran away from his home and came across a time-traveling gate away. He comes across his mother, who is just a little girl.
42. Neo-Tokyo (1987)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo, Rintaro, Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Writer: Rintaro
- Cast: Jôji Yanami, Banjō Ginga, Masane Tsukayama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%
- Streaming Platform: Manga TV
Neo Tokyo or Manie- Manie was released in 1987, and it is a science fiction anthology film. Madhouse and Project Team Argos produce the movie. Short stories written by Taku Mayumura are adapted in this anthology film. Haruki Kadokawa executively produced it.
The plot revolves around Sachi (played by Hideko Yoshida/Cheryl Chase). It is about a girl and her cat locked in a game of hiding and seeks. Her quest leads her to an old longcase clock. This clock leads to a labyrinth world.
41. Patlabor: The Movie (1989)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Mamoru Oshii, Kazunori Itō, Masami Yuki, and others
- Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Michihiro Ikemizu, Shigeru Chiba, Daisuke Gōri and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Mechs are a great anime fodder as they provide scope for great action scenes. And, as with Patlabor: The Movie, there are also specific Biblical references, political drama, and conspiracies.
The movie was set in 1999 in Tokyo and is about Labors who are giant mechs assigned the duty of protection and building. Unfortunately, pilots lose control of Labors, and a great catastrophe approaches, which gets the manufacturer of Labors under scrutiny.
Once the viewers are done watching this movie, they will jump into its great sequel, as good as this movie.
40. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (1988)
- Director: Yoshiyuki Tomino
- Writer: Yoshiyuki Tomino, Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya, and others
- Cast: Shūichi Ikeda, Tōru Furuya, Hirotaka Suzuoki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Gundam movies have always been seen to take a stand on the horrors following the war and its effect on mankind. Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack has the same core concept.
There are scenes of tense fights set in space and an excellent soundtrack from Shigeaki Saegusa. In addition, it has one of the best Gundam designs in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.
The movie remains worth watching even after several decades of its release. However, it might be difficult for some to watch due to the series made on Gundam universe, which has several hundreds of episodes.
39. Pom Poko (1994)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Yuriko Ishida, Makoto Nonomura, John DiMaggio and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Pom Poko marked Isao Takahata’s first project based on a full fantasy world. It is about a clan of Japanese raccoon dogs , tanuki.
Pom Poko is about a secret society where there live shape-shifting racoon dogs. They try to save their city after humans come and get their land with development plans. These tanuki have to defend their home and learn to co-exist with humans. They retrain themselves for their ability of transformation that they lost long ago.
Studio Ghibli’s fans should watch the movie. The film is a children’s comedy movie but people of all ages can enjoy it. Pom Poko is an excellent take on Japan’s history and mythology.
38. Royal Space Force: The Wings of Honnêamise (1987)
- Director: Hiroyuki Yamaga
- Writer: Hiroyuki Yamaga, Hiroshi Ōnogi, and others
- Cast: Ellyn Stern, Jonathan Fahn, Dougray Grant, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Apple itunes
On the verge of a war, a republic and a kingdom fight off for better technology. However, political viewers and other humans have a different perspectives when looking at technology. Political leaders see it as a way of potential in wars, and humans perceive it as a way and chance to explore space.
Royal Space Force didn’t have excellent box office records, but the movie’s title is new, and there are religious struggles and personal drama in the movie. Royal Space Force was among the first anime movies of Bandai and Gainax. This company has now become one of the most important companies in the industry of anime movies.
37. Belladonna of Sadness (1973)
- Director: Eiichi Yamamoto
- Writer: Eiichi Yamamoto, Yoshiyuki Fukuda, Osamu Tezuka
- Cast: Aiko Nagayama, Tatsuya Nakadai, Natsuka Yashiro and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Belladonna of Sadness is inspired by Satanism and Witchcraft, a book written by Jules Michelet. This is the third installment and the final one in the Animerama trilogy by Osamu Tezuka. Unfortunately, the trilogy was so expensive that it was not doing well, bankrupting Mushi Pro.
The animated movie is about a peasant woman raped on her wedding night by the local lord. To take her revenge, she deals with the devil himself and transforms into a black-robed vision of desire and madness.
The movie is filled with horrifying rape, madness, nudity, and murder. This led to Belladonna of Sadness getting banned in several countries for many decades. Despite this, the movie is worth watching as nothing like this has been made before.
36. The Animatrix (2003)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe, Peter Chung, Takeshi Koike, and others
- Writer: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, Shinichirō Watanabe and others
- Cast: Carrie-Anne Moss, Kevin Michael Richardson, Tom Kenny, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
The Animatrix is one of the best things from the Matrix franchise. It is an anthology of nine short films present in the Matrix universe. The Wachowskis recruited the seven most predominant anime directors to make this anthology series.
The backstory of the Matrix universe focuses on the original war between machines and man.
35. Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer (1984)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Rumiko Takahashi
- Cast: Toshio Furukawa, Akira Kamiya, Fumi Hirano and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer is adapted from the manga series Urusei Yatsura by Rumiko Takahashi. The series first film was Only You, which was a romance movie. However, beautiful Dreamer was quite experimental, and it was the one that led to Oshii’s popularity as the director that we know today.
The plot of Beautiful Dreamer is based on Ataru Moroboshi, who is in high school, and his fiancée Lum. They prepare for the festivities of their high school annual function. However, they come across something strange, and that was that each day was repeating itself. Along with their friends, they both have to find the reason behind this loop.
34. Weathering With You (2019)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Alison Brie, Kotaro Daigo, Brandon Engman, Lee Pace, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Hodaka is a 16-year-old young boy who ran away from his home to Tokyo in a rainy summer. He becomes friends with an orphan girl who can manipulate the weather. The movie falls under fantasy and romance anime film.
A novel with the same name was published a day earlier from the release of Weathering With You. The manga adaptation of this was released in 2019. The movie was a great success, and it won numerous awards. It was released in the US in 2020.
The movie sheds light on personal and social issues but is also fun to watch. Weathering with You is quite a famous movie and has a large fan base. It earned a lot of love from viewers all across the globe.
33. Summer Wars (2009)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: J. Michael Tatum, Christopher Sabat, John Swasey, Ryûnosuke Kamiki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
- Streaming Platform: Funimation
After The Girl Who Leaped Through Time, Mamoru Hosoda came up with this charming movie. The story in Summer Wars is of a young boy who agrees to be the fake boyfriend of her crush while she is on a trip to see her family.
The matter worsens when a military AI threatens to destroy the reunion festivities and break the world. The movie is beautiful, and the characters are lovely. The story of Summer Wars is witty and prophetic.
32. Only Yesterday (1991)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Tara Strong, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Only Yesterday is a life story of a woman’s childhood spent as an adult in the countryside. Miyazaki’s movies often focus on the fantastical world, and Takahata focuses on human form animes. It is yet another great anime from Studio Ghibli and was a rare piece released back in 1991.
Only Yesterday became Japan’s highest-grossing anime film, and Takahata was also praised a lot. The movie is about a 27-year-old woman Taeko Okajima who wants to continue learning and growing even after becoming an adult.
31. Memories (1995)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo, Koji Morimoto, Tensai Okamura
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Cast: Yū Hayashi, Tsutomu Isobe, Hideyuki Hori, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Tubi
After completing Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo made this anthology of short films and named it Memories. There are three stories in Memories, and each has been directed by prominent directors of that time.
The first segment of this collection is Magnetic Rose, and it is the best part of this anthology. The other two installments of this anthology are Stink Bomb and Cannon Fodder.
Whatever genre of anime movies one would like, this sure must not be missed.
30. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Haruya Yamazaki, Maurice Leblanc, Tadashi Yamazaki
- Cast: David Hayter, Yasuo Yamada, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The Castle of Cagliostro is adapted from Lupin the Third and a thief. Lupin III (played by Yasuo Yamada) is a master thief, and he discovers that the money he robbed from a casino is a counterfeit. Upon knowing that, he visits the source of this forgery- Cagliostro.
The thief comes across Clarisse (Sumi Shimamoto), a beautiful princess forced to marry. To rescue Clarisse, Lupin teams up with Inspector Zenigata and Fujiko Mine.
29. Tekkonkinkreet (2006)
- Director: Michael Arias
- Writer: Anthony Weintraub
- Cast: Yû Aoi, Kazunari Ninomiya, Yusuke Iseya, Min Tanaka, Rokurō Naya, Mugihito and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tekkonkinkreet is a unique movie as it was the result of an international collaboration between Studio 4C of Japan and Michael Arris (who produced The Animatrix in the past). The movie is adapted from the manga of the same name.
In Treasure Town, the story unfolds. There live Black and White street urchins who work as complementary and opposite forces. They fight against the yakuza threat, and it is a perfect tale of good vs. evil. The visuals are beautiful, and the storyline is compelling.
28. Paprika (2006)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Seishi Minakami
- Cast: Satoshi Kon, Debora Caprioglio, Paul St. Peter, Yuri Lowenthal, Megumi Hayashibara and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu
Paprika is a Sci-Fi thriller that deals with the theme of what happens when technology can penetrate the deepest regions of the human mind. This was the last feature film by Satoshi Kon before his death.
It is about a device that allows the psychologists to enter the patient’s dreams. However, when the device gets stolen, its therapeutic intention changes to mind control. Doctor Atsuko Chiba is the main character, and he takes the responsibility to find the device and the thief. This science fiction is an excellent watch for lovers of this genre.
27. Vampire Hunter D (1985)
- Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri, Toyoo Ashida
- Writer: Hideyuki Kikuchi
- Cast: Seizō Katō, Edie Mirman, Kaneto Shiozawa, Michael McConnohie, Kerrigan Mahan, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
Vampire Hunter D is a vintage classic set in the future time after a nuclear event. Supernatural creatures control the world, and Doris Lang gets bitten by a very old vampire.
So that she doesn’t transform into a vampire, she hires Vampire hunter D. This hunter himself is part vampire. The movie Vampire Hunter D is fun to watch and a must-watch for those who like supernatural anime movies.
26. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Riisa Naka, Takuya Ishida, Yasutaka Tsutsui, Andrew Francis and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The theme of this movie, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, is the spontaneity of life and free will. The movie is enjoyable to watch and look at. Makoto Konno discovers that she can jump through time.
She is just a 17-year-old girl and is just an average teen with everyday goals like getting good grades, getting out of embarrassing situations, and fixing her life. However, when she understands that because of her abilities, she is ruining the lives of others, she changes her track so that now she can leap through time for good. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a great anime movie and can be watched by all audiences, including the older audiences.
25. Steamboy (2004)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Cast:
- IMDb Ratings: 6.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%
- Streaming Platform:
Steamboy by Katsuhiro Otomo is a great movie, and there are many reasons behind that. First, the anime movie is set in 1866 in England. It is about Ray, who is a young inventor. He is just like his father and her grandfather.
After his grandfather, Lloyd Steam sends him a mysterious ball, and he finds his world completely changed. The ball’s power is wanted by many, but not everyone can use that power with good intentions.
Steamboy is a visually impressive movie and technical achievement in modern animation. It was inspired by Cannon Folder and the novels written by Harry Enton and Edward Ellis.
24. Interstella 5555 (2003)
- Director: Kazuhisa Takenouchi
- Writer: Leiji Matsumoto, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Thomas Bangalter, Cédric Hervet
- Cast: Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Romanthony, Daft Punk, Todd Edwards, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Streaming Platform: The Roku Channel on Roku Device
The movie Interstella 555 is about four alien musicians who a record producer kidnaps. He hides them as humans. A space pilot Shep is in love with Stella, a bass player. So she follows them to the Earth.
They reprogrammed them to forget their identity and were newly named The Crescendolls. During a concert, Shep was able to rescue all the musicians. Unfortunately, he failed to rescue Stella. The band regains their lost identity and search for Stella.
Interstella 5555 cost $4 million to produce, and it is one of a kind collaboration that music and anime fans will like.
23. Dragon Ball Z Movie (2018)
- Director: Tatsuya Nagamine
- Writer: Akira Toriyama
- Cast: Christopher Sabat, Sean Schemmel, Vic Mignogna and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Dragon Ball Z’s movie released in 2018 titled- Draon Ball Super: Broly is the latest Dragon Ball film. In this, the prominent villain comes across Goku and Vegeta. So, Paragus instructs Broly to kill Saiyan Prince to get his revenge.
This leads to several battles, and these battle scenes are mesmerizing. Frieza, Gogeta, and a story for Broly all make this movie fun and fascinating experience. It is a treat for anime fans. Till now, nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z have been released. It is an action anime film and series.
In Dragon Ball Z, the adventures of Goku can be seen who fights along with other warriors to protect the Earth from Evil. Every anime lover knows the name of this anime movie and series, reflecting how popular it has become.
22. Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984)
- Director: Shoji Kawamori, Noboru Ishiguro
- Writer: Sukehiro Tomita
- Cast: Mari Iijima, Arihiro Hase, Mika Doi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: NA
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Macross, or as it is known as Robotech in the US, had its first movie, Do You Remember Love? Released in 1984.
Like the show, the movie is about a giant space fortress, Macross, fighting the alien race Zentradi. The other focus of this anime movie is a love triangle between Hikaru Ichijyo, Lynn Minmay, and Misa Hayase. The cast of characters in both the movie and the show is the same.
This installment lets fans enjoy unique mecha designs, great storytelling, and a love triangle. The movie broke box office records in Japan and was a massive hit.
21. The Wind Rises (2013)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Want to watch movies other than Studio Ghibli’s? Then, go for Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises. The movie is quite tender and consists of all the things this filmmaker is fond of.
Jiro Horikoshi dreamt of designing an aircraft when he was young. But instead, he becomes a famous engineer when he grows up because of his intelligence and passion.
As wartime approaches, Jiro has to cast aside his dream of creating a beautiful aircraft as now they will use it for destruction and mass killings.
20. Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Keiko Nobumoto
- Cast: Aya Okamoto, Yoshiaki Umegaki, Tōru Emori, Victoria Grace, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
If you want to see a heartwarming anime, then Tokyo Godfathers is the perfect one. The movie will make the viewers laugh and cry at the same time. It was made by Satoshi Kon, who also made Perfect Blue.
The anime’s plot follows three homeless people- a runaway, a drunk, and a drag queen. First, they find an abandoned newborn on Christmas Eve and reunite the child with the mother. Then, they travel on the streets of Tokyo and learn about the child’s lineage and the dark truth associated with it.
19. Millennium Actress (2001)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Satoshi Kon, Sadayuki Murai
- Cast: Miyoko Shoji, Fumiko Orikasa, Mami Koyama and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Tubi, Pluto
This was the second film by Satoshi Kon and is like an extension of the world he created in Perfect Blue. The movie is inspired by the lives of two of Japan’s early stars- Setsuko Hara and Hideko Takamine.
The animated movie shows Genya Tachibana, a filmmaker beginning a documentary based on Chiyoko Fujiwara, a famous Japanese actress. Now, Chiyoko has become old, and she wants to stay away from any publicity. But, eventually, she welcomes Tachibana’s ideas.
Millennium Actress is an example of Satoshi Kon’s love for cinema, and the movie is a must-watch. Still, after many years pass, you will cherish the movie.
18. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie (2001)
- Director: Shinichirō Watanabe
- Writer: Keiko Nobumoto, Marc Handler
- Cast: Beau Billingslea, Steve Blum, Melissa Fahn, Wendee Lee and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
The movie Cowboy Bebop is based on the anime show by the same name. The plot is set in 2071, where a man releases a lethal pathogen in the capital city of Mars. A considerable bounty is put to find the terrorist.
The movie is true to the series, and there are many conspiracies and twists and turns. Although set between episodes 22 and 23 of the series, the movie can also be standalone.
17. Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Haruko Kato, Hiroko Seki and others
- Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Phil Hartman, Debbie Reynolds, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: HBO Max
Kiki’s Delivery Service is based on the famous young adult novel written by Eiko Kadono in 1985. It is the story of adolescence and growing up. This was the fourth film of Hayao Miyazaki under Studio Ghibli.
Kiki is a 13-year-old witch who comes out in the world from the comfortable life of her old town. She had to leave her hometown to start her training as an adult. Kiki’s Delivery Service is about everyday struggles that an adult has to face, and there are magical elements in this story.
Kiki’s Delivery Service was crucial for Studio Ghibli as it was the highest-grossing anime film in 1989 in Japan.
16. Ninja Scroll (1993)
- Director: Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Writer: Yoshiaki Kawajiri
- Cast: Andrew Philpot, Kōichi Yamadera, Toshihiko Seki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
Ninja Scroll introduced many to the world of anime movies. The movie was released in 1995 in the UK, and then later in 2004, the uncensored version of Ninja Scroll was released.
The movie Ninja Scroll is very violent and is a classic action-adventure anime. Only mature audiences should watch this as there are hyper-violent scenes.
Kibagami Jubei is a swordsman in Edo-era Japna. He is given the task to stop the Shogin of The Dark. This task involves taking over the Eight Devils of Kimon. This is a ninja unit, and they have supernatural powers. Kibagami Jubei has the assistance of Kagero and Dakuan.
15. Castle in the Sky (1986)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, John Semper
- Cast: Mark Hamill, Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Mayumi Tanaka, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Another movie by Hayao Miyazaki has been added to our list of best anime movies. This is yet another Studio Ghibli movie, and the movie is also known as Laputa: Castle in the Sky.
The movie’s plot is about a young orphan Sheeta and Col. Muska, her kidnapper. They are flying to a military prison when they get attacked by a group of air pirates. Unfortunately, they hardly escape from a mid-air collision.
The movie is not as popular as Spirited Away or Princess Mononoke but is an essential film from Studio Ghibli. The movie is a two-hour-long action-packed movie in which the viewers will be able to see government agents, pirates, and the military.
14. Barefoot Gen (1983)
- Director: Mori Masaki
- Writer: Keiji Nakazawa
- Cast: Masaki Kôda, Mori Masaki, Issei Miyazaki and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%
- Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The most significant event in Japan’s history is the nuclear bombardment in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The movie is based on manga series written by Keiji Nakazawa in 1973.
Barefoot Gen is about this event where a young boy struggles to survive the aftermaths of this bombing. This incident killed his friends and family. The scenes in the movie are heart-wrenching and breathtaking.
You can not reduce barefoot Gen to just this incident as it tells us much more. It is about hope and human emotions.
13. The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata, Mike Jones, Riko Sakaguchi
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, James Caan, Lucy Liu, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Not all movies show a bamboo cutter finding a girl hidden in a bamboo shoot. However, things become calmed down after this bizarre incident. Princess Kaguya struggles to decide between country life and the life a big city offers. This is a tale of a status family and is a sweet tale that everyone can watch.
Things in the movie change when Kaguya gets accepted as a princess. Her father always wanted that for her, but she ran away because she wanted to live a country life instead of a big city. This scene speaks many things.
12. Perfect Blue (1999)
- Director: Satoshi Kon
- Writer: Yoshikazu Takeuchi
- Cast: Junko Iwao, Rica Matsumoto, Shiho Niiyama, Masaaki Okura, Shinpachi Tsuji, Emiko Furukawa
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller brought by Satoshi Kon. It is a perfect mix of obsession and reality. Mima Kirigoe is a member of the CHAM! group and perfectly blends with the onstage role of Lolita required from her.
She, later on, decided to leave the pop group and shed off her fake image created in front of the fans. Unfortunately, they didn’t go well as the fanbase couldn’t accept her changes. The fans questioned her sanity, and she struggled to find the reality of life. This is a compelling watch for all anime movies lovers.
11. Akira (1988)
- Director: Katsuhiro Otomo
- Writer: Katsuhiro Otomo, Izou Hashimoto, Izo Hashimoto
- Cast: Simon Prescott, Bob Buchholz, Michael Lindsay, Jamieson Price, Sandy Fox, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%
- Streaming Platform: Hulu
The soundtrack, art style, and narration of Akira are amazing. Tetsuo Shima and Shōtarō Kaneda are members of a biker gang in the post-nuclear apocalypse of Neo Tokyo.
Akira solely doesn’t follow the manga source and diverts slightly from it. Tetsuo gains telekinetic abilities and comes to Colonel Shikishima and the secret organization. Akira is a great watch and is a famous movie in anime. It definitely should get a spot on the list of must-watch movies.
10. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, David Schmoeller, Kazunori Itō
- Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Patrick Stewart, Alison Lohman, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is the movie that led to the existence of Studio Ghibli. After the release of Castle of Cagliostro, Miyazaki was asked by Toshio Suzuki to make a manga.
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) is a fantasy and adventure anime and falls under one of the best anime movies of all time. The plot of this anime film is set in the future, where an apocalyptic conflict destroyed most of the world’s ecosystem. As a result, few left humans lived in semi-hospitable areas, which later became a toxic jungle.
Young Nausicaä can talk with giant insects living in the Valley of the Wind. Under Lord Yupa, Nausicaä can restore peace in the world.
9. Wolf Children (2012)
- Director: Mamoru Hosoda
- Writer: Mamoru Hosoda, Satoko Okudera
- Cast: Colleen Clinkenbeard, Lara Woodhull, Micah Solusod, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is known that raising kids is a hard job but what happens when they are wolves? After Hana’s love- a werewolf, passes away, she guides her wolf children. The children are Yuki and Ame, and it is time that they understand themselves.
There are fantastical elements, and the audience will relate a lot to this movie. However, the best part of Wolf Children is when Yuki transforms into a wolf to show her dearest friend Sōhei. This was a moment of pride for her in this sweet movie Wolf Children.
8. Ghost In The Shell (1997)
- Director: Mamoru Oshii
- Writer: Masamune Shirow
- Cast: Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ôtsuka, Kôichi Yamadera and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Ghost In The Shell was released in 1997 and is a sci-fi anime. It is yet another famous anime that made the list of best anime movies. The movie is set in New Port City in 2029 and exemplifies sheer creativity. The universe of Ghost In The Shell has been expanded by releasing the sequel Ghost In The Shell: Innocence, a TV series and a Hollywood adaptation in which Scarlett Johansson starred. The movie’s universe has grown, but the original one that came back in 1997 remains the best.
Ghost In The Shell is about Major Motoko Kusanagi, who is a police agent and she is hunting Puppet Master. He is responsible for taking over the minds of powerful and influential people. You will never forget this sci-fi anime movie in anime history, and the reasons behind that are uncountable.
7. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Diana Wynne Jones, Toshio Suzuki, Chieko Baisho, Christian Bale, and others
- Cast: Christian Bale, Takuya Kimura, Chieko Baisho, Emily Mortimer and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.2/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Howl’s Moving Castle was released in November 2004 in Japan and is adapted from Howl’s Moving Castle 1.
Sophie is the main character of the anime, and she has a boring life at the hat shop of her father. However, things change when she becomes friends with Howl. Howl lives in a magical castle that flies. Witch of Waste doesn’t take their relationship well and casts a spell on Sophie, due to which she ages prematurely.
The Howl now needs to use all his magical powers to fight against the Witch of Waste and bring Sophie’s youth and beauty back.
6. Demon Slayer (2020)
- Director: Haruo Sotozaki
- Writer: Koyoharu Gotouge
- Cast: Yuki Kaji, Bryce Papenbrook, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Eguchi Takuya, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
It is hard to miss Demon Slayer in the list of best anime movies of all time. Released in October 2020 in Japan and directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the movie is a great watch. It has been adapted from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
The plot of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is the extension of season 1 of the anime series and follows the story of a boy who wears a boar head and is raised by boars. He boards the Infinity Train for a new mission and the other slayers. He reveals his true powers when he is asleep. The slayers are assigned the mission to kill a demon who has been killing the train passengers.
5. Princess Mononoke (1997)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki
- Cast: John DiMaggio, John DeMita, Keith David, Billy Crudup, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Princess Mononoke is yet another masterpiece brought to the audiences by Miyazaki. Princess Mononoke is darker than other Studio Ghibli films. The movie is a historical fantasy in which Ashitaka is a prince who is cursed.
He leaves his home and travels to find the cure but is soon caught in a war. The war is between the human mining colony and the gods of the forest. Princess Mononoke’s movie touches on morality and environmentalism and is excellent fantasy fiction.
4. Your Name (2016)
- Director: Makoto Shinkai
- Writer: Makoto Shinkai
- Cast: Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Kana Hanazawa, Masami Nagasawa and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%
- Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Playstation, YouTube
Your Name is the highest-grossing anime film, and the movie is simply irresistible. There is romantic melodrama and great characters. The plot is about a Tokyo boy, Taki, and Mitsuha. They are high school students and often swap bodies and eventually have to face the difficulties of living like someone else. The Radwimps soundtrack also takes the viewers on an emotional path. After this movie, fans should watch Weathering With You.
This anime movie is not about a secret world but a real world where the main characters are seen exchanging bodies and living each other’s lives. The main characters, Taki and Mitsuha, are confused when it happens with them for the first time. But, gradually, they realize what is going on and then adjust accordingly. Both these main characters later are also seen communicating with each other to inform what the body owner missed. This anime is an excellent watch with a lovely main character.
3. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)
- Director: Hideaki Anno
- Writer: Hideaki Anno
- Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Kotono Mitsuishi and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
This movie is a mandatory entry for the list of best anime movies, and it is one of the most popular anime across the world.
In this movie, a teenage boy finds that his father recruits him in a team of pilots. Shinji Ikari is a student, and he is recruited to pilot a giant robot made with the motive to fight Angels, a mysterious alien entity.
The violence in the movie is quite frightening. There are many brutal scenes as well. So, this movie is recommended for adults only due to the bloody and visceral scenes.
2. Grave Of The Fireflies (1988)
- Director: Isao Takahata
- Writer: Isao Takahata
- Cast: Ayano Shiraishi, Tsutomu Tatsumi, Rhoda Chrosite, Crispin Freeman, J. Robert Spencer, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Streaming Platform: Apple iTunes, Vudu
Studio Ghibli’s Grave Of The Fireflies, set during World War II, is directed by Isao Takahata and is a heartbreaking story about two siblings. Seita and Satsuko get separated from their parents after the American bombing during World War II.
Seita is a teenager who has to take care of his younger sister Setsuko. Their story of survival set during World War II is very emotional. These siblings are seen relying on each other, and they struggle to survive and stay alive against all odds.
1. Spirited Away (2001)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- Writer: Hayao Miyazaki, Kirk Wise, Toshio Suzuki, Joe Hisaishi, Mari Natsuki, Yo Oizumi, Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Tsunehiko Kamijō, Bunta Sugawara
- Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Daveigh Chase, Miyu Irino, and others
- IMDb Ratings: 8.6/10
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%
- Streaming Platform: Netflix
Spirited Away is hard to miss when we talk about the best anime movies of all time. It charmed audiences all around the world. Studio Ghibli films introduced this to western audiences.
Chihiro is a young girl who leaped in a supernatural boathouse where various creatures and spirits live. The various adventures of this young girl are seen throughout the anime movie. Ghibli’s signature of creation and the remarkable execution remained the same even in this movie.
More About Anime Movies
Anime films and movies continue to gain immense popularity, but it will be difficult to define the term anime as it has gone through a long time of invention and evolution. This attempt to list the top 50 anime films brings the most famous, record-breaking, historical, and technical films together. The evolution of the anime industry is connects the evolution of technology. Whether it may be battle scenes, mecha anime films, or any other genre, today’s animation scene is just breathtaking.
There are various anime series also that are exceptionally great. Beginners in the world of anime should start with anime films first.
After watching these anime movies, viewers can also switch to anime series and tv series. In addition, various anime movies and series are adapted from the original manga, and they serve as a source. So, the world of anime becomes even more exciting.
Many other great anime movies might not be here, but we made sure that the best ones are in the list.
So, this was the compilation of the best anime films, and we hope that the viewers get to pick and choose from where they’ll start now. Those looking for their next watch also don’t need to search for too long now, as the list of best anime films are in a compilation now.
Some Frequently Asked Questions Related To The Topic Of Anime Movies Mentioned Above:
What Is The Top 1 Anime Movie?
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is one of the best anime movies. It also was a hit and earned a lot after its release. An anime series on Demon Slayer is available to watch on Netflix and various other streaming services.
What Is The Most Liked Anime Movie?
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Your Name, A Silent Voice, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle are some of the most liked anime films. There are several others also as well, anime fans worldwide love them.
Many other questions might also be there in the mind of the viewers. So do mention your questions and other queries in the comments below.
The post The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022) appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Best Indian Singers Of All Time – You Cannot Get Enough Of Them
India is full of melodious voices and super talented singers. Music uplifts our mood; no one can do that better than these singers with beautiful voices. There are some talented gems who can also be called the best singers in India whose talent is incomparable and their songs are a treat to our ears. A few of the best Indian singers have been in the Bollywood industry for ages and they have sung innumerable songs that one can hear on a loop.
Here’s a list of some of the best Indian singers of all time curated by us just for you!
1. Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar’s angelic voice is beyond compare, the ‘Nightingale of India’ sang more than 30,000 songs in 36 different languages. Lata Ji has been a living legend who is a winner of the prestigious Bharat Ratna, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Padma Vibhusan, Padma Bhusan, and many more. She is undoubtedly one of the best Indian singers of all time. Her contribution to Indian music for decades is unmatchable. The nation was grief-stricken by her demise in February 2022 at age 92.
Lata Mangeshkar songs: Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh, Mere Khwaabon Mein, Do Pal, Humko Humise Chura Lo, Dholna, Pardesiya, etc.
2. Kishore Kumar
A voice like Kishore Kumar is not easy to find and he is the best Indian singer of all time. The king of yodeling and his playful singing notes are known and heard by everyone. We should be grateful that we had the privilege to hear the songs of an artist who cannot be recreated in this world.
Kishore Kumar songs: Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Phir Suhani Sham Dhali, Kehne ki Nahin Baat, Zindagi Ek Safar, and many more.
3. Mohammed Rafi
I bet you must have heard of the popular song Gulabi Aakhein, it is one of the best Bollywood songs ever. The best that happened to the Indian music industry is Rafi’s unique and melodious voice. The legend has gifted us with some gems like Yeh Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra, to Chaudvin Ka Chand.
Mohammed Rafi songs: Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe, Teri Bindiya Re, Diwana Hua Badal, and many more.
4. Asha Bhosle
With a career that spans 7 glorious decades, the artist has recorded more than 12,000 songs that have been graced with her voice. This versatile singer has done it all, from cabaret songs to ghazals.
Asha Bhosle songs: Dum Maro Dum, Do Lafzon Ki Hai, In Aakhon Ki Masti, etc., are some of the most popular songs.
5. Shreya Ghosal
Shreya Ghosal started very young and has been ruling the Bollywood singing industry for years. Everything started after she won the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2000, and ever since she hasn’t looked back. She recorded her first Bollywood song at the age of 16. It was a big break for her as the song was Bairi Piya from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, the talented singer with the sweetest voice even won a National Award for that. She is one of the best Indian singers female and among the top 10 Indian singers.
Shreya Ghosal songs: Param Sundari, Pal, Chandra, Teri Meri, Teri Ore, Nagada Sang Dhol, Deewani Mastani, and many more.
6. Alka Yagnik
Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular singers of the 80s and 90s, she has been singing as a playback singer in the Bollywood industry for years. She has also been a judge in many singing reality TV shows. The singer is known for her melodious and high-pitched voice.
Alka Yagnik songs: Alka Yagnik is the voice behind songs such as Maiyya Yashoda, Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Bole Chudiyan, Agar Tum Saath Ho, and many more.
7. Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam’s voice is a treat to the ears and his singing can be defined in one word, i.e. brilliant! His soulful voice can make you fall in love and feel every emotion in his voice. Most of his songs have been superhit and his singing career in Bollywood has been bright.
Sonu Nigam songs: Abhi Mujhme Kahin, Sandese Aate Hain, Main Agar Kahoon, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, Deewana, etc.
8. KK
Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, the legendary singer started his career in the Tamil film industry by singing the famous AR Rahman song Strawberry Kanae. He is one of the Indian top singers who got his big Bollywood break in the movie Hum Dil Chuke Sanam by singing Tadap Tadap. We hope you are aware of all the Emraan Hashmi hits, guess who gave voice to those popular songs? It’s KK. We strongly believe in KK supremacy. The iconic singer’s death was a shock for the entire nation recently.
KK songs: Dil Ibaadat, Ankhon Mein Teri, Khuda Jaane, O Jaana, Labon Ko, Dus Bahaane, Zara sa, Pyaar ke pal, Yaaron, and many more.
9. Kumar Sanu
Most of the Bollywood hit 90s songs were sung by this amazing artist. He is the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri Award and has offered his voice to thousands of songs across languages. Kumar Sanu is known for his iconic voice and singing style.
Kumar Sanu songs: Chura Ke Dil Mera, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, Dil Ne Yeh Kahan Hai Dil Se, etc.
10. Arijit Singh
Words cannot describe the sheer talent that this man. Arijit Singh is a hit machine and has several popular Bollywood songs in his kitty. His singing is not limited to Bollywood, the singer has lent his voice to some of the best songs of all time. The versatile singer’s singing is effortless and beautiful!
Arijit Singh songs: Humdard, Khairiyat, Tum Hi Ho, Zaalima, Pal, Hawayein, Naina, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Agar Tum Saath Ho, etc.
There are definitely many more famous singers from India whom we could not add to this list. If we missed out on any of your favourite singers, feel free to let us know and comment below!
The post Best Indian Singers Of All Time – You Cannot Get Enough Of Them appeared first on MEWS.
News
Tyreek Hill debuts podcast, says Chiefs didn’t get him the ball enough in 2021, Mahomes isn’t as accurate as Tua
In the first episode of his podcast, “‘It Needed To Be Said’ with Tyreek Hill”, the new Dolphins star receiver and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained that the Kansas City Chiefs’ unwillingness to pay what they believed Hill was worth, combined with a 2021 where they believe he was underutilized, were prime reasons why he ended up in Miami in March.
The podcast, released on Thursday, started its Chiefs discussion by talking about the contract-value disagreement Rosenhaus had with the team who has won the AFC twice in the past three seasons and the Super Bowl once in that span .
“We were really far apart in the numbers,” Rosenhaus said. “We felt strongly that Tyreek was the best receiver in football and deserved to get paid that way. They were very complimentary of Tyreek, but they were not prepared to make him the highest-paid receiver in football.”
Hill, who did have a career-best 9.4 targets per game in 2021 (159 in 17 games), pointed at the second game of the season in Baltimore, a 36-35 Chiefs loss, as a point of contention regarding his usage.
“Baltimore Ravens. I had three catches for 14 yards. Crazy, right? … Week 1, I went for 189? And we won the game? Come on, man,” Hill said. “I just don’t get it. If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there.”
In an effort to allay concerns regarding him having a reduced impact on games in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback considered by most as far inferior to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill brought up a former Dolphins passer: “I just want people to understand that I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback. I love you, Matt Moore! Versus the Minnesota Vikings. If you don’t remember that game, 150 and one touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. And Tua T. is 10 Matt Moores!”
When asked to compare Tagovailoa and Mahomes, Hill said, “Obviously, I’m going to go with 1-5 [Mahomes] as the strongest arm. As far as accuracy-wise, I’m going to go with Tua all day.”
Hill also said that the Chiefs were resistant to him missing time to travel to see his grandfather in Georgia during a battle with prostate cancer.
On March 23, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks (the 29th, 50th and 121st selections in 2022 and a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in the 2023 draft).
The Dolphins then signed Hill to a four-year extension with a whopping $52.535 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $19.665 million fully guaranteed by March.
()
News
‘A Strange Loop’ makes history at Tonys; ‘Company’ wins 5
By MARK KENNEDY
NEW YORK (AP) — “A Strange Loop,” an irreverent, sexually frank work about Blackness and queerness took home the best new musical crown at the Tony Awards on Sunday, as voters celebrated Broadway’s most racially diverse season by choosing an envelope-pushing Black voice.
Michael R. Jackson’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize drama winner is a theater meta-journey — a tuneful show about a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man. Jackson also won for best book. Many of the night’s other Tonys were spread over several productions.
The victory of a smaller, more offbeat musical against more commercial offerings continues a recent trend, as when the intimate musical “The Band’s Visit” beat the big brand-musicals “Frozen,” “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants” in 2018 or when “Hadestown” bested “Tootsie,” “Beetlejuice” and “Ain’t Too Proud” a year later.
“A Strange Loop” beat “MJ,” a bio musical of the King of Pop’s biggest hits, for the top prize, although the other Jackson musical nabbed four Tony Awards including for best choreography. Myles Frost moonwalked away with the award for best lead actor in a musical for playing Michael Jackson, becoming the youngest solo winner in that category. “Mom, I made it!” he said.
“MJ” represents the 22-year-old Frost’s Broadway debut as he plays Jackson with a high, whispery voice, a Lady Diana-like coquettishness and a fierce embrace of Jackson’s iconic dancing and singing style. “Heal the world,” Frost said from the stage, channeling Jackson.
Joaquina Kalukango won the Tony for best leading actress in a musical for her work in “Paradise Square,” a show about Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostling to survive in New York City around the time of the Civil War. Earlier in the night, she blew the house down with a stunning performance of the musical’s “Let It Burn.”
A gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” rode the fondness Broadway has for the late iconic composer by earning five statuettes, including best musical revival.
“Company” is an exploration of a single person’s conflicted feelings about commitment, traditionally focusing on a 35-year-old bachelor. This time, it had a bachelorette and the sexes of several couples were swapped.
Marianne Elliott made Tony history by becoming the only woman to have won three Tonys for directing, the latest for “Company.” She thanked Sondheim for letting her put a woman “front and center.” She dedicated her award to everyone fighting to keep theaters open.
Patti LuPone won best featured actress in a musical for her work in the revival, thanking COVID-19 safety officials in her acceptance speech. Matt Doyle won for best featured actor in a musical for “Company.”
“The Lehman Trilogy,” spanning 150 years and running three and a half hours, follows the fortunes of a single family into the financial crash of 2008. It was crowned best new play and Sam Mendes won for best direction of a play, praising the season for its “rampant creativity.” One of its three stars, Simon Russell Beale, won for best actor in a play and thanked the audience for coming to see a trio of British actors tell a New York story.
Deirdre O’Connell won for best actress in a play for her work in “Dana H.,” about a real woman kidnapped by a former convict and white supremacist. O’Connell never speaks, instead, lip-syncing to an edited recording of the survivor. On Sunday, O’Connell urged the crowd to ignore safe options and “make the weird art.”
“Take Me Out” won for best play revival, and “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in it. “Mom, Dad, thank you for letting me move to New York when I was 17-years-old. I told you it would be OK,” said Ferguson, who also thanked his understudy and his husband.
Host Ariana DeBose kicked off her portion of the show in a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, dancing and singing to the song “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she recently won an Oscar.
Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.”
Phylicia Rashad won best featured actress in a play for “Skeleton Crew.” The Dominique Morisseau play is about blue-collar job insecurity set in a Detroit auto stamping plant. “It’s wonderful to present humanity in all it’s fullness,” Rashad said.
And the Tonys ushered in the latest EGOT winner: Jennifer Hudson, who has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar, and joined that elite group Sunday when “A Strange Loop” won best musical — she’s a producer.
A starry revival of the classic show “The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster walked away empty-handed despite six nominations and being a box office smash, regularly pulling in more than $3 million a week.
The season was marked by the embrace of seven Black playwrights, from contemporary writers like Dominique Morisseau, Keenan Scott II and Antoinette Nwandu, to underappreciated historical playwrights like Alice Childress and Ntozake Shange. DeBose said Broadway was more representative.
DeBose celebrated the Black voices and onstage talent — as well as noting that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for Black icons James Earl Jones and Lena Horne — saying that The Great White Way was now a nickname “as opposed to a how-to guide.”
DeBose also hailed the heroic efforts of understudies, swings and standbys to keep shows going throughout pandemic spikes, noting that she and many other Tony nominees had once been unheralded understudies and swings. After the cast of “Six” performed, DeBose noted that one was a fill-in at the last minute.
Having been freed of handling the technical awards, the main telecast had a less frantic, more airy feel. DeBose was an assured, funny and versatile host, one who roamed the seats, sat in Andrew Garfield’s lap, danced with Sam Rockwell and prompted Laurence Fishburne to do a Daffy Duck imitation. She closed the show with a medley of the musical nominees, at one point making “MJ” part of the Dylan show: “You’ve been hit by/A rolling stone.”
Some of the show highlights included the massive cast of “The Music Man” filling the massive Radio City stage with “Seventy-Six Trombones,” as well as Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson introducing the show about their father before the “MJ” cast danced to an energetic “Smooth Criminal.”
Billy Crystal taught the crowd “Yiddish scatting,” and the original cast of the 2007 Tony-winning musical “Spring Awakening” — including Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff — reunited for a performance.
Many acceptance speeches thanked the audiences for braving spikes in COVID-19 to come to see shows, and Marsha Gay Harden cheered 150 safety officers invited as guests to the Tonys.
Earlier, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour awards, handing out mostly design awards. Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.
The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow became the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony. “Six: The Musical” also picked up the award for best costumes for a musical.
The season — with 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. At the last Tonys nine months ago, the winners were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, and many of the competitive categories were depleted.
Sondheim, the iconic composer who died in late 2021, was honored in a special segment by Bernadette Peters singing his song “Children Will Listen.” Angela Lansbury, who was honored with a lifetime achievement Tony, wasn’t present so her “Sweeney Todd” co-star Len Cariou accepted on her behalf.
___
Mark Kennedy is at
The 50 Best Anime Movies Of All Time (2022)
VoIP Internet Phone Service – Offers Packet Switching Technique For Calling
The Website Design Marketing That Will Put Your Website Into the Spotlights
Injured Workers Can Seek Compensation Via Mesothelioma Claims
12 eCommerce Legal Issues to Consider in Operating an Online Business
Time Is Limited to File a Car Accident Lawsuit
Major Blow to Investors as Celsius Halts Withdrawals, Swaps and Transfers
The Importance of a Car Accident Lawyer When You Have Been In a Car Accident
Textploitation: Getting the Most Out of Content Marketing and Social Media
MicroStrategy at Loss of $330 Million on Bitcoin
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line