The Importance of a Car Accident Lawyer When You Have Been In a Car Accident
When you have been in a vehicle accident, be it a car, motorcycle, truck, bus etc. you need to know your rights and responsibilities so that you are protected and not taken advantage of. Basically, these lawyers represent people involved or injured in the car accidents. There are special laws regulating car accidents, and so when you are in a car accident, you need to hire the services of a car accident, especially if the cause of the accident is contentious. Before you hire a lawyer, you have to be aware that you can only hire one that is licensed by the state bar association to practice in the state, in which you may need his/her services. This is because different states have different laws and regulations regarding the rights of drivers, passengers and pedestrians.
Also, you have to be aware that a lawyer is not able take your case to court (if it reaches that) and they are not permitted to argue on behalf of their clients in court. If you hire a lawyer and you find yourself having to go to court, you will need to hire the additional services of an attorney. Attorneys are able to represent their clients in court, unlike lawyers. If you and the other party involved in the accident have not been able to reach an agreement about who actually caused the accident or who is responsible, and you suspect that it might lead to a court case where you will require legal representation, it is advised that you hire an attorney and just skip the services of a lawyer.
Even if you are the responsible/liable driver for the accident, you should make sure that you employ the services of a lawyer to make sure that you only have to cover for what you are responsible for, and not be taken advantage of by unethical individuals and lawyers. You may also need an attorney if you experience problems when trying to make a claim with your car insurance company or the insurance company of the guilty party (if not you). If the other party is liable, and they do not have car insurance, you will definitely need the assistance of a car accident lawyer to make sure that the guilty party compensates you in a manner that is fair for you. No one wants to be held financially and legally responsible for car accidents, and the other party may decide to hire their own car accident attorney so that they can reach a settlement in their favor. You need to make sure that you are also legally represented in order to get a settlement that is also favorable for you too.
How To Find A Good Car Accident Lawyer When You Need One?
One of the best ways to find a good lawyer is through word of mouth. There are many lawyers, who claim to be the best. For you to be able to weed out the good from the bad, you have to learn about other people’s experiences. Tons of people are meeting with car accidents all the time, so you will have no trouble finding people who have used the services of lawyers in recent years. You can also do a search online to find different message boards, blogs and forums where people discuss their good and bad experiences with lawyers. You have to look out for things such as; people discussing the loss of their cases, people using incompetent or unreliable lawyers and people who have had good experiences with lawyers to be able to determine the good from the bad.
Textploitation: Getting the Most Out of Content Marketing and Social Media
Slate columnist, Farhad Manjoo asked Josh Schwartz, a data scientist at the traffic analysis company Chartbeat, to explore the scrolling habits of its readers; just how far down the page would users scroll before hitting the exit button?
For Manjoo, the data that Chartbeat pulled out wasn’t reassuring; the vast majority of readers scrolled no further than halfway down the page (typically, the 1000 pixel mark).
The writer concluded that readers online today couldn’t stay focused. In his report, You Won’t Finish This Article, Manjoo said, “the more I typed, the more they tuned out”. He found the relationship between scrolling and sharing even more disturbing. Schwartz discovered that people were tweeting links to articles they hadn’t read in their entirety. He found the same casual approach to comments; people were often commenting on articles they clearly hadn’t finished reading.
When we accept that digital content is a fluid and fast-moving entity, we can monopolise on it. This might, at the very least, mean offering more choice where format is concerned or managing exit-points more mindfully. Isn’t this text-ploitation? Yes, the user is exploiting the text, but we can capitalise on this nevertheless.
From my own perspective as a content provider, I think it would be wrong to look at the stats and weep. I think there is a great deal to be gained from recognising that web users arrive at a page for a variety of reasons, and these reasons are naturally going to determine how they engage with content. Marketers can no longer see content as a fixed entity. For me, the tragedy isn’t that this is happening; the tragedy is that we are often failing to manage these responses well enough.
Content Marketing is faced with a challenging situation, yes, but not an unfavourable one and there are many different options available. Whilst you may not be able to control the message throughout the delivery process, there are ways and means to maintain some dominance. Start by defining the rules of engagement. Here’s how we can do this:
- Set specific goals. The content you provide must support an explicit objective. Don’t ask your writing team to set the agenda, ask your marketing team to do it. Task a particular kind of message to be written and request that the format supports it. Marketers can throw in all the site metrics they like, but if they fail to set a benchmark then measuring success just isn’t possible. When you publish an article or post a press release tell them exactly what you want to achieve.
- Don’t produce misleading headlines. Setting up the right expectations is crucial to success. If your content is heavy on statistics then warn your users in advance. A snappy, provocative headline might help lure readers to your website but you’ll lose their support in an instant if it isn’t relevant.
- Don’t betray user expectations. The Slate Magazine columnist makes two classic mistakes. Manjoo starts his You Won’t Finish This Article report by saying “I’ll be brief” and then lets the story run to over 2000 words (that’s 3-4 pages in old money). His tagline reads: ‘why people don’t read to the end’ but the columnist doesn’t tell us why. Manjoo provides an exhaustive set of statistics on how the data was gathered but he never tells us why we fail to finish an article. He’s betrayed our expectations on two main fronts.
- Use the ‘active voice’ more often in your content. When trying to cajole or persuade your readers, or when issuing a call-to-action try using the ‘active voice’ in your sentences. For example, “IT Squirrel will design you a first-rate website for peanuts” as opposed to “a first-rate website will be designed by IT Squirrel for peanuts”. When you construct a sentence, include the subject as early as possible.
- Support your writing with visual cues. Establish user trust by backing up any claims or any messages with strong visual cues and get those cues in quickly, as first impressions count. People do judge by appearances so triggering the right response early in your content is crucial to success. The cues could be as elaborate as charts and infographics or as simple as stock photography. A report by Simply Measured suggested that Facebook enjoyed a dramatic 65% rise in user engagement when it introduced photo and video options in status and timeline posts (Simply Measured, The Impact of Facebook Timeline for Brands, March, 2012)
Journalists and content providers can learn a lot from Social Media. Information is designed to flow; this was as true in the 1600s as it is now. Publishing has always been about interaction. When a person writes something they are seeking to elicit a response from the reader, and although we may be able to exert some influence over that response, we cannot control it.
The soul of the Internet isn’t about control, it’s about freedom; not freedom of expression necessarily, but freedom of choice. Content providers should recognise this and be ready to adapt positively and intuitively to any recycling process their message encounters.
The Twitter service is the natural expression of the digital economy, the logical conclusion of an oral tradition that has its roots in folk tales, songs and Chinese whispers. Tweets are the currency of the moment. Just ensure that the next time you are taken out of context you use a service like Tynt to add a URL link back to your website when readers hit copy and paste. Here’s some ways you can ‘let it flow’:
- The ‘Social Life of Things’. Be more accepting of what Arjun Appadurai called ‘the social life of things’ (The Social Life of Things: Commodities in Cultural Perspective, 1988). If content is good, people are going to re-use it. Offer ‘Tweet’ buttons and ‘Share’ buttons that preserve the spirit of the original message. Whether it is brands, ideas or products, the meaning that we attribute to things has always derived from human exchanges and interaction. What consumers want is often the outcome of complex social mechanisms. The next time you see your product or idea in unfavourable context, have a think about why it is there. Could you have done anything different to change this? Is there a weakness in the general design or a dimension you were not aware of?
- Track user journeys. Monitor your content’s journey across the Internet using web tracking services like Urchin Webstats and analysis tools like Google Analytics. Tools like these offer you and your marketing team the opportunity to respond in real-time to its adventures and re-engage with users at the other side (either by responding to comments and tweets or by collating it into data).
- Think like the editor of a newspaper. It’s headlines that sell. Short and snappy sound bites travel well across the web. Give your users something they can copy and paste into Twitter and Facebook. Content that is worth repeating can spread like wild fire around the Internet. Make your sentences ‘punchy’ so they have an immediate impact on your visitors. Where appropriate, be provocative. Content can be a vehicle for discussion and if you can maintain a prominent role in that discussion you can reach a wider audience. A little controversy can go a long, long way, but use it wisely.
- Use the Inverted Pyramid technique. If you want to get and maintain the attention of your web users, then try the so-called ‘Inverted Pyramid’ technique, a theory explored further in Marcus Errico’s The Evolution of the Summary News Lead. Start by the getting the most crucial points of your message across first. All supporting claims should be placed below this. Web users like quick, immediate messages. If possible, say what you need to in the headline and follow it up in the first paragraph. Users are more likely to scroll if they feel their initial curiosity has been satisfied in the first few seconds of any visit.
- Keep your blog content columns under 80 characters in length. One of the best ways to get your users to read your content through to the end is by making your lines no longer than 80 characters in length. Not only does it look more smartly organized, readers will be able to absorb the information more easily.
The anxiety experienced by the Slate Magazine columnist is nothing new; the author wishes to micro-manage the response of his readers. He wants his readers to appreciate and absorb the full weight of the article. However, in wishing to keep his message intact, the author risks obstructing its user-journey. Not even Shakespeare was able to achieve this, despite several attempts by his acting company to stop his plays being printed. In fact, it may be fair to say that the bard’s remarkable endurance may even be because of his failure to do this. The constant cycle of being adapted and re-appropriated lies at heart of his success; Shakespeare’s dominance is maintained by this exchange mechanism. The Internet simply accelerates the process.
Re-tweets happen for a zillion reasons: to inform, to provoke, to support, to politicise, to endorse, to tease, to promote, to win a further recommendation, to maintain visibility in a key market area, to score a ‘follow’ from the original source of the Tweet; the list goes on.
There’s nothing to be gained from the Slate columnist griping that readers have shared his article without reading it in its entirety. The reader has always played a crucial role in the creation of text and such responses are vital to its evolution as commodity.
The role of the reader is nothing new, it is just that in the digital age the role is beginning to occupy a powerful and central position. You ignore the will of the reader at your own cost.
The digital revolution has made the page a travel-hub of sorts and the message it conveys an enthusiastic (if unpredictable) traveller. It’s our job as content marketers to ensure a smooth passage whatever the nature of the trip. I agree that this should force us to be better storytellers, but I think we can also be better baggage handlers. Here’s my three main tips:
- Use byte-sized content. Remember that the content you produce for your website isn’t art in the strictest sense of the word. Keep your content short, recyclable and preferably, re-tweetable. The digital economy is no different to any other economy in that it depends on exchange and re-distribution. If your content can be divided into smaller byte-sized ‘tweets’ then do it. There’s no law that says you must have one tweet button per page. Treat your content as you would any other commodity and be prepared to let it flow.
- Avoid the ‘one content for all’ mistake. If you want to ‘sell’ your article to a variety of different audiences you are going to have to be flexible. Responsive content means having an adaptive strategy. Medical writers and those handling healthcare communications have been aware of this for years. If you are making deliberate use of Twitter in your marketing campaigns, then adapt your content to the average Twitter user. Basically, engage with the medium on its own terms. Do the groundwork, look at the stats.
- Adapt your content and your format to the media device it’s being consumed on. Much has been made of responsive websites (these are design layouts that adapt to the various viewports on offer) but content that responds to the demands of a mercurial public tends to get overlooked. Address the circumstances in which your content is being viewed. Offer navigation options, graphic options. If your content is being viewed on a mobile device then chances are that time and bandwidth are scarce so shave off any needless excesses. You need to get to the message fast. Mobile users seldom have time or inclination to read a 2000 word thesis or wait for huge graphics to download.
The Value of Your Personal Injury Case
Victims who are injured in accidents often want to know the value of their potential lawsuit before determining whether they have a case worth pursuing. But determining how much a claim is worth is tricky business. Each case is unique. While comparing your situation to similar cases can be helpful in giving you a ballpark figure, it is often comparing apples to oranges. It is advisable to ask a personal injury attorney to help you properly evaluate your potential award or settlement. Personal injury lawyers have the training and experience with the courts and insurance companies and understand how they value cases. It’s beneficial for you to have an understanding of the factors that go into determining how much compensation you might receive for your personal injury.
Actual Monetary Damages
Actual damages include real monetary losses you have suffered due to your accident. These are the easiest part to determine; just add up the figures and be sure to include future medical costs. These damages may include:
- Medical expenses, present and future, including doctor bills, physical therapy, etc.
- Property damage, such as to your vehicle if you were in a car accident
- Lost wages at work
Pain and Suffering
Pain and suffering is inevitable in any serious accident. You may suffer physical pain, mental anguish, extreme stress and loss of lifestyle. This is much harder to put a price tag on. Pain and suffering can’t be measured in monetary terms. However, since the only way to compensate the victim for their suffering is with money, insurance companies have developed formulas to help them determine the amount each case is worth. Many companies use a computer system called Colossus, or a similar program, to estimate the case’s potential value. These programs analyze all aspects of the case, including the monetary losses, severity of the injury, and the jurisdiction where the potential trial might take place to determine the range of what the award or settlement might be.
A common way to estimate pain and suffering is by using a multiplier. The company might take the actual monetary damages and multiply it by somewhere between 1.5 and 5, depending on the severity of the accident, to come up with a pain and suffering figure. In extreme cases, or if an insurance company gets nervous as a trial looms, this figure could be multiplied by 10. These numbers are all negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Again, your personal injury attorney is your best resource as to what the final figure might be.
The Strength of Your Case
If you have a seemingly open-and-shut case, with strong evidence and personal credibility, you can expect a higher award or settlement that someone with a weaker case. Your personal injury lawyer should be honest with you about the strength of your case; if you have an “iffy” case, you could end up with little or nothing in court and you might be more likely to settle for less out of court.
Percentage of Fault
Another factor that helps determine the final monetary outcome of the case is whether you share in any of the blame for the accident. Even if an accident is partially your fault, that does not mean you are not entitled to be compensated for the percentage of fault of the other party. Courts assign a percentage of blame to each member of the suit and will reduce the final award by the percentage of fault the plaintiff shares for the accident. Be sure to consult your attorney about this important factor, as it could affect whether you decide to settle or go to trial.
Wrongful Death
If a loved one lost his or her life in an accident, you could be entitled to payment for their medical bills, funeral costs, lost future wages, and the loss of their companionship. These cases can have higher awards and settlements, since the losses are so tragic.
Punitive damages
Punitive damages are a form of punishment for gross negligence. They are awarded only on rare occasions of serious recklessness or disregard. These damages, while meant as punishment for the defendant, are awarded to the plaintiff, so they can greatly increase the value of a case. Your attorney will help you determine if they are appropriate to consider in your case.
Caps and Collectibility
State laws differ. Some have caps on the amount of money one can collect in certain cases. There are also caps on the maximum amount of liability an insurance company has. If your case is worth more and the defendant has no means to pay, any amount in excess of the insurance company’s maximum liability may be very difficult or impossible to collect.
Use this guide to discuss these factors with your personal injury attorney. Working together as a team to determine the value of your case will help you negotiate the maximum amount of compensation you deserve for your personal injury.
8 Smart Steps in Integrating Influencer Marketing Into Content Marketing
We’ve discussed the limitations of content marketing with fellow marketers, and many think that web content has reached a critical volume. There’s more content being put out there than people can consume. Now you’re probably asking why we still keep writing to you if there’s already so much stuff online. That’s like asking why new smartphone brands are emerging despite so many smartphones in the market. We cater to a specific audience.
But there’s another important aspect that marketers are missing. The role of influencers in promoting content in the past few years has been observed. This is why content marketers have incorporated influencer marketing as well as other means of content promotion. Influencer marketing statistics has been favorable enough that companies have started to not only invest in it but also keep, if not increase, their marketing budget slice for it.
But then how do you put together content and influencer marketing? Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter remain the hottest sites for sharing content. These active online hubs are also where you can find influencers, people with substantial following and rich engagement. If you find these people and build a relationship with them, they can open doors for you to their audience. But how do you actually get them to work with you and for your brand?
1. Find out authorities in your niche.
Every niche has authorities. These are people who have knowledge and experience in their industries or fields, and they impart what they know to other people. The latter look to the former for tips and advice. Authorities therefore influence how their followers think. In so doing, they influence their consumer behavior. That is why knowing these authorities is a key step in influencer marketing. Companies are now investing in working with these professionals and specialists to bolster their social media and content marketing strategies.
The question is how you can find these experts in your niche. It’s easier than you think. The quickest way is to use relevant keywords. These influencers are most likely using the same keywords that you’re using. Thus, it makes sense to search for them on various social media sites using the same keywords. The relevant ones usually appear in the search results. Of course, the good old way is to search for them on Google to find their websites or their blogs. List them down!
2. Assess the influencers.
You can’t contact all of them at once. That is a waste of time and energy. Most of them will only ignore you. Worse, a lot of them are not really suitable for your brand for a number of reasons. Choose those whose content is most relevant to your brand. Moreover, include those with significant engagement. It’s not the size of following alone that matters.
3. Establish a relationship with your influencers.
Figuring out how to connect with your prospects is hard. It feels awkward at first. But the simplest and least creepy way is to start small. Drop a comment on one of their posts. Subscribe to their blog. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Retweet their posts. Do this for several weeks. Don’t stop once they notice you. In fact, that’s when you give it a punch. Be friendly. Respond to their replies. Reciprocate. Do not ask them to go check out your stuff!
4. Sometimes all you have to do is ask.
You won’t get an answer if you don’t ask. In many ways, marketing is about asking people to do what you want them to do. It’s true even in influencer marketing. At some point you just have to cut to the chase and say it like it is. Only do this, however, once you have initiated a connection and built trust and confidence. They will naturally get curious and may even offer to help. If that doesn’t happen, then pushing a little further isn’t a bad idea. After all, what’s there to lose?
Don’t sound imposing, though. Express your interest in collaboration. Say you think it’s a great idea if you both can work on a topic together. Maybe you can write a script for a video or you can write an article together.
5. Discuss how working with you benefits them.
Let’s deal with it. Influencers are concerned about gains. Everyone is. So make sure you pitch with their advantage in mind. Don’t make it all about helping you. Make it about helping them too. As much as you want their audience, they’d appreciate it, too, if they could tap into yours.
6. Make it easy for them to work with you.
You need them more than they need you, if they need you at all. So make it as easy for them as possible to collaborate with you. If you want them to write content for you, either let it be on their terms or mutually decide on the guidelines. Remember, they are bloggers, professionals, or business people themselves. They don’t have time to trouble themselves about your little content creation rules.
7. Express gratitude.
So one of the top bloggers in your industry has written a post about you. Immediately, write them a thank-you note. Give them a shoutout on your social media accounts. Mention them in your succeeding posts. Ingratitude is an influencer marketing no-no.
8. Keep the connection.
Having them share your brand’s message to their audience or having them guest-write on your blog is not the end, but the beginning of a partnership you need to keep strengthening. Nurture that relationship with constant communication. Keep liking and sharing their relevant posts. Don’t stop planning for future projects together.
Influencer marketing ideally reaches a stage wherein you don’t only market through influencers but also you market with them. In other words, you become partners, driving audiences to each other’s channels. All these take a lot of time. No influencer marketing agency can do it overnight, and run away from anyone who says they can.
