Finance
The Value of Your Personal Injury Case
Victims who are injured in accidents often want to know the value of their potential lawsuit before determining whether they have a case worth pursuing. But determining how much a claim is worth is tricky business. Each case is unique. While comparing your situation to similar cases can be helpful in giving you a ballpark figure, it is often comparing apples to oranges. It is advisable to ask a personal injury attorney to help you properly evaluate your potential award or settlement. Personal injury lawyers have the training and experience with the courts and insurance companies and understand how they value cases. It’s beneficial for you to have an understanding of the factors that go into determining how much compensation you might receive for your personal injury.
Actual Monetary Damages
Actual damages include real monetary losses you have suffered due to your accident. These are the easiest part to determine; just add up the figures and be sure to include future medical costs. These damages may include:
- Medical expenses, present and future, including doctor bills, physical therapy, etc.
- Property damage, such as to your vehicle if you were in a car accident
- Lost wages at work
Pain and Suffering
Pain and suffering is inevitable in any serious accident. You may suffer physical pain, mental anguish, extreme stress and loss of lifestyle. This is much harder to put a price tag on. Pain and suffering can’t be measured in monetary terms. However, since the only way to compensate the victim for their suffering is with money, insurance companies have developed formulas to help them determine the amount each case is worth. Many companies use a computer system called Colossus, or a similar program, to estimate the case’s potential value. These programs analyze all aspects of the case, including the monetary losses, severity of the injury, and the jurisdiction where the potential trial might take place to determine the range of what the award or settlement might be.
A common way to estimate pain and suffering is by using a multiplier. The company might take the actual monetary damages and multiply it by somewhere between 1.5 and 5, depending on the severity of the accident, to come up with a pain and suffering figure. In extreme cases, or if an insurance company gets nervous as a trial looms, this figure could be multiplied by 10. These numbers are all negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Again, your personal injury attorney is your best resource as to what the final figure might be.
The Strength of Your Case
If you have a seemingly open-and-shut case, with strong evidence and personal credibility, you can expect a higher award or settlement that someone with a weaker case. Your personal injury lawyer should be honest with you about the strength of your case; if you have an “iffy” case, you could end up with little or nothing in court and you might be more likely to settle for less out of court.
Percentage of Fault
Another factor that helps determine the final monetary outcome of the case is whether you share in any of the blame for the accident. Even if an accident is partially your fault, that does not mean you are not entitled to be compensated for the percentage of fault of the other party. Courts assign a percentage of blame to each member of the suit and will reduce the final award by the percentage of fault the plaintiff shares for the accident. Be sure to consult your attorney about this important factor, as it could affect whether you decide to settle or go to trial.
Wrongful Death
If a loved one lost his or her life in an accident, you could be entitled to payment for their medical bills, funeral costs, lost future wages, and the loss of their companionship. These cases can have higher awards and settlements, since the losses are so tragic.
Punitive damages
Punitive damages are a form of punishment for gross negligence. They are awarded only on rare occasions of serious recklessness or disregard. These damages, while meant as punishment for the defendant, are awarded to the plaintiff, so they can greatly increase the value of a case. Your attorney will help you determine if they are appropriate to consider in your case.
Caps and Collectibility
State laws differ. Some have caps on the amount of money one can collect in certain cases. There are also caps on the maximum amount of liability an insurance company has. If your case is worth more and the defendant has no means to pay, any amount in excess of the insurance company’s maximum liability may be very difficult or impossible to collect.
Use this guide to discuss these factors with your personal injury attorney. Working together as a team to determine the value of your case will help you negotiate the maximum amount of compensation you deserve for your personal injury.
8 Smart Steps in Integrating Influencer Marketing Into Content Marketing
We’ve discussed the limitations of content marketing with fellow marketers, and many think that web content has reached a critical volume. There’s more content being put out there than people can consume. Now you’re probably asking why we still keep writing to you if there’s already so much stuff online. That’s like asking why new smartphone brands are emerging despite so many smartphones in the market. We cater to a specific audience.
But there’s another important aspect that marketers are missing. The role of influencers in promoting content in the past few years has been observed. This is why content marketers have incorporated influencer marketing as well as other means of content promotion. Influencer marketing statistics has been favorable enough that companies have started to not only invest in it but also keep, if not increase, their marketing budget slice for it.
But then how do you put together content and influencer marketing? Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter remain the hottest sites for sharing content. These active online hubs are also where you can find influencers, people with substantial following and rich engagement. If you find these people and build a relationship with them, they can open doors for you to their audience. But how do you actually get them to work with you and for your brand?
1. Find out authorities in your niche.
Every niche has authorities. These are people who have knowledge and experience in their industries or fields, and they impart what they know to other people. The latter look to the former for tips and advice. Authorities therefore influence how their followers think. In so doing, they influence their consumer behavior. That is why knowing these authorities is a key step in influencer marketing. Companies are now investing in working with these professionals and specialists to bolster their social media and content marketing strategies.
The question is how you can find these experts in your niche. It’s easier than you think. The quickest way is to use relevant keywords. These influencers are most likely using the same keywords that you’re using. Thus, it makes sense to search for them on various social media sites using the same keywords. The relevant ones usually appear in the search results. Of course, the good old way is to search for them on Google to find their websites or their blogs. List them down!
2. Assess the influencers.
You can’t contact all of them at once. That is a waste of time and energy. Most of them will only ignore you. Worse, a lot of them are not really suitable for your brand for a number of reasons. Choose those whose content is most relevant to your brand. Moreover, include those with significant engagement. It’s not the size of following alone that matters.
3. Establish a relationship with your influencers.
Figuring out how to connect with your prospects is hard. It feels awkward at first. But the simplest and least creepy way is to start small. Drop a comment on one of their posts. Subscribe to their blog. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Retweet their posts. Do this for several weeks. Don’t stop once they notice you. In fact, that’s when you give it a punch. Be friendly. Respond to their replies. Reciprocate. Do not ask them to go check out your stuff!
4. Sometimes all you have to do is ask.
You won’t get an answer if you don’t ask. In many ways, marketing is about asking people to do what you want them to do. It’s true even in influencer marketing. At some point you just have to cut to the chase and say it like it is. Only do this, however, once you have initiated a connection and built trust and confidence. They will naturally get curious and may even offer to help. If that doesn’t happen, then pushing a little further isn’t a bad idea. After all, what’s there to lose?
Don’t sound imposing, though. Express your interest in collaboration. Say you think it’s a great idea if you both can work on a topic together. Maybe you can write a script for a video or you can write an article together.
5. Discuss how working with you benefits them.
Let’s deal with it. Influencers are concerned about gains. Everyone is. So make sure you pitch with their advantage in mind. Don’t make it all about helping you. Make it about helping them too. As much as you want their audience, they’d appreciate it, too, if they could tap into yours.
6. Make it easy for them to work with you.
You need them more than they need you, if they need you at all. So make it as easy for them as possible to collaborate with you. If you want them to write content for you, either let it be on their terms or mutually decide on the guidelines. Remember, they are bloggers, professionals, or business people themselves. They don’t have time to trouble themselves about your little content creation rules.
7. Express gratitude.
So one of the top bloggers in your industry has written a post about you. Immediately, write them a thank-you note. Give them a shoutout on your social media accounts. Mention them in your succeeding posts. Ingratitude is an influencer marketing no-no.
8. Keep the connection.
Having them share your brand’s message to their audience or having them guest-write on your blog is not the end, but the beginning of a partnership you need to keep strengthening. Nurture that relationship with constant communication. Keep liking and sharing their relevant posts. Don’t stop planning for future projects together.
Influencer marketing ideally reaches a stage wherein you don’t only market through influencers but also you market with them. In other words, you become partners, driving audiences to each other’s channels. All these take a lot of time. No influencer marketing agency can do it overnight, and run away from anyone who says they can.
Don’t Fight Your Motorcycle Accident Insurance Claim Alone
Ok here’s the scenario: You are riding your motorcycle with a group of friends, and a car accelerates around you in an attempt to pass your motorcycle group, and while making his pass he swerves back into the lane to avoid hitting oncoming traffic hitting you and other members of your motorcycle group causing a serious motorcycle accident. As a result of this horrific motorcycle accident you and other riders in the group sustained serious injuries and your motorcycles have been totaled.
You know that you will need to file an insurance claim against the driver of the car that hit you, but do you really need to hire a motorcycle accident lawyer to handle what you think is an open and shut personal injury claim?
To answer this question, the fact of the matter is that while the driver of the car that caused the collision is in deed at fault, the problem is that in almost every case, the insurance carrier of the driver who caused this horrible accident is in the business of making money for their company and it’s shareholders, and it is a common practice for their insurance claims adjusters to automatically deny a claim of this nature as a leverage point for settling the case on their terms.
When you are involved in a bike accident your first concern should always be to immediately seek medical attention, because even if you don’t think you are injured, those minor aches and pains can quickly manifest into serious complications, causing far more serious medical problems. Once you have seen a doctor, your next priority should be to hire an experienced motorcycle injury lawyer.
Not all lawyers are the same, and while some lawyers do have an understanding on the law as it pertains to personal injury, you should only consider an attorney who specializes in personal injury cases and has experience and understanding of the dynamics of motorcycle accidents, and the devastating injuries of their victims.
Having a motorcycle accident lawyer representing you and your personal injury claim will not only ensure you receive the maximum possible settlement for the damages to your motorcycle, money to cover your medical bills and lost wages, but you are also entitled to money for your pain and suffering.
Insurance companies, and the claims adjusters that work for them are not stupid, and even though they may try sneaky and sometimes underhanded tactics to save as much money possible in paying out accident claim settlements, they will never risk losing more money in a courtroom trial with an aggressive and experienced personal accident lawyer representing you.
Understanding Postpartum Psychiatric Issues
Spring is soon to arrive, with it new beginnings. A time of birth and rebirth. A time associated with joy but also a time to be mindful of other forces.
Women have the unique quality of carrying and giving birth to the new hopes and dreams of the human species. This is a time that has both great expectations of hope and bountiful joy for all. These expectations however may be altered or only briefly experienced. The postpartum period may be influenced by several psychiatric issues. These include: “Baby Blues”, postpartum depression and postpartum psychosis.
During the postpartum period up to 85% of women experience some form of mood disorder. 10-15% of these women experience a more disabling and persistent form of mood disorder called postpartum depression or even psychosis.
The mildest form of postpartum dysfunction is the so called “Baby Blues”. These generally consist of a week long period of mood lability with heightened irritability, anxiety and tearfulness. Symptoms tend to peak around day 4 or 5 postpartum and gradually remit. This does not usually interfere with childcare, maternal bonding or harm to the newborn.
Of a more serious nature is postpartum depression. This occurs in 10-15% of the general population.
The principal phenomenological symptoms of this include: a depressed mood as manifested by: hopelessness, lack of interest or joy- especially in areas to do with daily activities of childcare; feelings of emptiness, heightened anxiety, which may include obsessional concerns about the baby’s health and well-being.
A prior history of depression, genetic predisposition towards depression, prior postpartum issues or those who experience depression during pregnancy represent those with the highest risk.
The risk of most concern is the mother’s loss of any interest in daily child care activities which may progress to having negative feelings towards the newborn. If this continues it may progress to having negative or intrusive thoughts and fears about harming herself, her child or both. These tend to be more obsessional than actual urges to do real harm.
Other negative and qualitative changes may occur- i.e., increased or decreased sleep and energy, worthlessness and guilt without adequate reason, appetite variations up or down, significant decreases in concentration and restlessness.
The other principal area of postpartum concern is much less common, but much more serious – Postpartum psychosis. Although some research shows that this can occur up to one year postpartum, most cases occur within a 2 week and up to 3 month postpartum period. This illness presents with the potential for many psychotic symptoms, i.e. hallucinations of any sensory organ, delusional mistaken beliefs or illogical thoughts, sleep and appetite disturbance, agitation or anxiety to very heightened levels, episodic mania or delirium, suicidal or homicidal thoughts or actions.
Women at greatest risk are those that have a prior history of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, other psychotic disorders or a history of a prior episode of the illness with another child.
Occasionally women with postpartum psychosis, like other forms of psychotic disease are not always the first ones to notice it or may be unable or unwilling to communicate their experiences or fears. The need for help may need to be communicated by a support – i.e. family, friend or professional. This help must be via a trained professional.
What needs to be done?
Q. What causes postpartum depression?
A. Like other forms of depression, there is no single cause, but rather a combination of factors. These include genetic family histories, structural and chemical changes in brain function leading to endocrine (hormonal) and immunological alterations. Significant increases of estrogen and progesterone during pregnancy are precipitously followed by significant decreases in about 24hrs. postpartum. A clear depressive factor. Thyroid hormones follow this pattern also. Life events experienced as stressors combine to cause symptoms and illness.
Q. What about the demands of motherhood itself?
A. These can clearly contribute. For instance: postpartum physical fatigue from the delivery itself as well as sleep interruption or deprivation caring for the newborn; stressors about being a “good mother”, loss of who or what you did or thought of yourself before, feeling less attractive, lack of free time and simply overwhelmed with all the challenges of a new baby or babies. Women who are depressed during pregnancy have a far greater risk of depression after giving birth.
Q. Can one just wait it out and let it pass?
A. Definitely not. Postpartum depression and certainly psychosis are very serious psychiatric disorders requiring psychiatric treatment as soon as possible. Some women are embarrassed or ashamed to feel these things at a time when they’re supposed to feel happy. How will they be perceived- as unfit parents perhaps? Denial may occur.
Q. What can happen if women don’t seek treatment?
A. Nothing good- either for mother or child, i.e. Poor birth weight or prematurity, restlessness for both, poor sleep for both, missed pre and post natal care, substance abuse, poor bonding of mother-child and simply not being able to meet the needs of your child. In psychosis, suicide/homicide risks can occur.
Treatment for these issues are available by competent, experienced physicians. Medication is generally helpful and required. If these are needed during pregnancy, the salient risks and benefits are assessed and weighed. Several modalities of psychotherapy and support groups are also very helpful. Rarely, hospitalization may be necessary. These interventions may be life saving for both mother and child.
All children should have the benefit of a healthy caring mother. All mothers deserve the opportunity to have rewarding pregnancies, births and maternal experiences. These illnesses can insidiously deprive both mother and child and do serious harm. If there are concerns, symptoms or caring observations of trouble, seek trained psychiatric care at once. Don’t struggle alone in fear, shame or silence.
