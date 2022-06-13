Top VoIP Companies

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are many VoIP companies located in the United States of America. Some of these VoIP companies include Vonage, SBC, PointOne Inc., and Time Warner Cable. These companies that provide VoIP services to people allow people to save money on their phone bills.

There are things about each one of these VoIP Companies that you should know about before just picking anyone of them. I will explain what each one provides and why it’s good. But just to let you know there is a new VoIP company coming out soon that is going to provide the cheapest services ever and I know this VoIP Company will be better than the list of companies I will talk to you about today.

Vonage is one of the many VoIP Companies that offers VoIP services. It has been around for several years and it offers an unlimited calling plan and also offers a monthly plan of $14.99 for 500 minutes. Vonage offers caller ID, voice mail, call waiting, call forwarding, call transfer, lower international calling rates and much more. But if you want the services that Vonage provides you will need to have a broadband Internet connection.

SBC is another one of the many VoIP Companies that offers VoIP services in the United States. They offer VoIP to corporate clients and they have more than 5 million people that use their services. SBC offers interactive video programming, digital voice and high-speed internet. SBC has joined with the new AT&T and they low prices for Internet phone calls.

PointOne Inc. is another popular VoIP Company located in the United States of America. The offers VoIP Services for residential homes and businesses. They handle over 1billion minutes per. month of voice and data communications and this covers about three quarters of the United States, parts of England, Germany, Mexico and most of Canada. The offers routing of 911 calls and operator assistance. They care about their customers and have high customer satisfaction ratings. Their customers gather the benefits through consistent, high quality service and lower costs.

Last but not least Time Warner Cable is another wonderful VoIP Company that offers VoIP services to residential customers. Their revenue is more than $8 billion dollars. So they must be doing good! Like other Voip Companies, Time Warner Cable offers a Digital Phone service and an unlimited long distance plan in the United States. They offers features including call waiting, call forwarding, Caller ID and call waiting ID. Time Warner Cable is a very popular company in the United States and they have many happy customers that have been using their services for many years.

So these are just a few VoIP Companies that offer services in the United States and there will be a new VoIP Company coming out with an awesome product very soon. And this new Company that offers VoIP services will top all of these companies and people will surely fall in love with this new VoIP Company. So make sure to keep your eyes and ears open for a new VoIP Company that’s coming out soon.