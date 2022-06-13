News
Upon further review, let’s not be paranoid about Baltimore Orioles leaving | COMMENTARY
The public statement issued Monday by John Angelos, chair and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, offered no ifs, ands or buts about the future of the baseball franchise: “As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore.” He goes on the explain his family’s deep roots in the city and how hundreds of millions of dollars in new state investment in Oriole Park at Camden Yards approved just two months earlier is a key factor to keeping the ballclub here for “generations to come.” The message is clear, the logic is sound, and Mr. Angelos is likely sincere.
So why are so many sports fans in the Baltimore metropolitan area still having flashbacks to 1984 and the day the beloved Colts left the city for greener pastures in Indianapolis? Are they worried that Fort McHenry is packing up, too? Here are two theories. First, too many of us have watched the TV series, “Succession,” and seen how a dysfunctional family, albeit fictional, deals with a patriarch in ill health and then recognized a lot of parallels in the lawsuit filed last week by Louis Angelos against his brother John and mother Georgia. At the center of the dispute is the ailing 92-year-old Peter Angelos. And second, the unhappy departure of the Colts left a gaping hole in this city’s collective psyche over whether Baltimore is a big league city or not. It was a cavity that even the arrival of the Ravens (formerly of Cleveland) in 1996 could not completely heal.
Let’s take some deep breaths, shall we? Major League Baseball franchises don’t tend to pick up and leave town. Even folks in Nashville, who very much want an MLB expansion team, have acknowledged they haven’t even talked to a member of the Angelos family. And that $600 million the Maryland Stadium Authority plans to borrow for improvements at Camden Yards is conditional on the Orioles signing a long-term lease. And while we had some hesitancy about approving such largesse without a game plan over exactly how that money will be spent, we must acknowledge that the Maryland Stadium Authority has a pretty good track record in managing such negotiations. What better moment to dangle stadium upgrades than right now when people fear that some out-of-town ownership group may swoop in to buy the franchise?
And, by the way, here’s another reason for optimism: Did anyone notice the extraordinary success of the sold-out Paul McCartney concert at Camden Yards on Sunday night? Not only were patrons willing to invest thousands of dollars for premium seats near the stage, businesses many blocks away were offering parking spaces for concertgoers at $40 a pop. Apparently, downtown Baltimore is not so bad that the presence of a single Beatle can’t instantly wipe away suburbanite concerns about crime. It didn’t take an army of police using strong-arm tactics to make people feel comfortable; it just took an attraction that was irresistible.
Make no mistake, Baltimore loves its Orioles, and even a bad day at Camden Yards beats a whole lot of other things one could be doing. But there are limits to how much losing any baseball fan can tolerate. If one wants to know why Baltimore has the 8th lowest home attendance so far this season (and the 5th lowest last season), one need only look at the standings. The Orioles are solidly at the bottom of the American League East. Last year, the team had the worst record in the American League with 110 losses (and tied for last in all of MLB with the Arizona Diamondbacks which saw lackluster attendance, too).
We wish the Angelos family well in resolving their differences. But it sounds like they need family counseling, not a fleet of Mayflower moving vans. We can’t blame people for feeling a little paranoid, but there’s already quite a bit of “trust but verify” in the state’s dealings with professional sports franchise owners these days (don’t even get us started on Dan Snyder of the Washington Commanders). Meanwhile, let’s not lose track of the bit of spark we’ve seen in the Orioles clubhouse of late from franchise savior/catcher Adley Rutschman to left fielder Austin Hays, the team’s near .300 hitter. If we start seeing Baltimoreans walking around with reproductions of the home run chain around their necks, we’ll be even more convinced that attendance is headed in the right direction and that the obvious joy being expressed inside the clubhouse is catching on outside it — and all despite the ownership travails.
Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.
Loss of Romain Metanire to another injury overshadows Loons’ win over Paderborn
There were plenty of positives in Minnesota United’s 4-3 victory over SC Paderborn 07 in an international friendly on Saturday night at Allianz Field.
Forward Luis Amarilla — who hadn’t scored in more than 500 total minutes since mid-March — netted a goal against the German second-division side. Rising prospect Aziel Jackson and backup midfielder Jacori Hayes produced highlight-reel goals.
Center back Bakaye Dibassy scored on a set piece, an area in which MNUFC has struggled throughout this season, and 18-year-old goalkeeper Fred Emmings made his first-team debut after graduating from St. Paul Central High school midweek.
But …
Former MLS All-Star defender Romain Metanire went down with another injury, and the 32-year-old right back is expected to be sidelined about two months, the Pioneer Press learned Monday.
In his first game back in two months, Metanire made a run down the flank against Paderborn in the 26th minute Saturday and came up holding his left hamstring.
An official update on Metanire will be available Tuesday, when MNUFC opens training sessions in Blaine. The Loons had been counting on Metanire’s long-awaited return for the final 20 games of the MLS season, which start Sunday in a road game against New England Revolution.
After Saturday’s exhibition, Loons manager Adrian Heath acknowledged the big concern with Metanire but tried to take a wait-and-see approach: “It’s got to be concerning because if it’s a bad one, his chances (for) most of this season is going to be a washout for him. He just hasn’t been able to get going. We’ll have a better idea how he is in the next couple of days, but it doesn’t look good at this moment in time.”
Metanire originally went down with a serious right hamstring tear the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round game against Portland last November. He had a setback in preseason camp and played only 22 minutes against Austin FC on April 10 before suffering another tweak in that road MLS game. A toe injury also complicated his recoveries this season.
When Metanire was injured Saturday, he laid distraught on the grass at Allianz Field and teammates came up to console him. As the veteran laid on the grass, Heath was shown on TV forcefully putting down a water bottle and stressfully rubbing his forehead during the stoppage.
The frustration lies, in part, to the Loons being extra patient in bringing back the Madagascan veteran, not playing him before the three-week FIFA international window opened in late May to give him more time.
MNUFC technical director Mark Watson told the Pioneer Press in late May that the club would adjust its plans for the summer transfer window based on what happened leading to its opening July 7. He pointed to Metanire’s imminent return as a boost to the roster.
As Metanire undergoes another long rehab, it might force the Loons to find another replacement before the summer window closes on Aug. 4. D.J. Taylor and Oniel Fisher have filled in pretty well, but the club has missed Metanire’s level of crosses into the box in the offensive third.
The Loons suffered other injuries before and after Metanire went down. Left back Kemar Lawrence collided with goalkeeper Tyler Miller in the opening minutes. Lawrence had his right leg tended to and he limped off the field in the 12th minute. Fisher replaced him. Taylor replaced Metanire.
In the 87th minute, substitute winger Niko Hansen exited after coming up limp after a scoring chance fizzled. “I don’t think Niko is too bad,” Heath said postgame.
Given the rash of injuries Saturday, the Loons are looking for five first-team players — Dayne St. Clair, Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga, Michael Boxall and Bongi Hlongwane — to return from international duty healthy.
Boxall and New Zealand have an enormous game at 1 p.m. Tuesday. They will play for the last spot in the FIFA World Cup against Costa Rica in an intercontinental playoff in Doha, Qatar.
East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year: Woodbury’s Conor Hooley
Woodbury boys lacrosse coach Jason Worwa admitted he was starting to lose his composure early in the Section 3 semifinal game against Eagan last week. Not only did the Royals trail 5-1 in the first half, they were none too pleased with what they felt were some questionable calls from the officials.
“We were getting a little emotional,” Worwa said. “We needed to calm down.”
Woodbury senior Conor Hooley, like he has throughout his career, proved to be the calming presence his teammates needed. As the unquestioned leader of the team, Hooley came to the sideline during a timeout, took center stage in the huddle, and delivered his message loud and clear.
“He was like, ‘Don’t panic. We’ve got this. There’s a lot of game left,’ ” Worwa said. “He was the guy getting everyone on the same page. If Conor would’ve come over and been panicky, the game might not have gone the way we wanted it to. He was exactly what we needed and we figured it out and got the job done.”
When the final buzzer sounded in that game, Hooley had scored six goals and dished out three assists to lead the Royals to a 12-9 victory. A couple of days later, Woodbury earned a 10-6 win over St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3 finals to punch its ticket to the state tournament.
Who’s to say where the Royals would be without Hooley leading the charge? Aside from his innate ability to rally the troops on a daily basis, he’s among the top players in the state, racking up a whopping 54 goals and 37 assists this season.
“It’s the most points we’ve ever had in a single season by a player,” Worwa said. “It’s not even close.”
His leadership skills, scoring prowess and undeniable will to win make Hooley the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year. He has a chance to add to his resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday when Woodbury takes on Stillwater in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
This has been a long time coming for Hooley, who started playing the sport nearly 10 years ago, mimicking his older brother Ayden while unknowingly developing an impressive skill set along the way.
“My older brother played and I always kind of looked up to him and wanted to do everything he did,” Holley said. “He definitely helped me become better. He was always bigger than me, so I had to push myself to be able to compete with him. Then I was in middle school when I started to realize that I could be pretty good.”
That’s also when Worwa noticed. He remembers Hooley as “a small kid with a really good stick skills” who would hang around the practice field.
“His older brother played for us, so Conor would be around back then,” Worwa said. “He was kind of a magician with his stick even at that young of an age. You could tell at a young age he had the potential to be a really good player.”
That said, Worwa has been around long enough to know talent doesn’t always equate to success.
“I’ve seen a lot of kids that have the potential to be really good and it doesn’t work out because they don’t put in as much work as Conor has over the years,” Worwa said. “This doesn’t happen by accident. It’s come as a result of a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the field. He was determined to become great.”
Asked about his growth as a player, Hooley pointed to the pandemic as an important crossroads for him.
“Our season got canceled, so I wasn’t able to get that experience,” he said. “Luckily, I was still able to get outside, so I could still practice a lot. I worked on my game a lot, and it definitely helped a lot. Just being creative and finding ways to still have fun with it.”
While most people would say Hooley’s skill set as the hallmark of his game, the Drexel University commit has a different take on it.
“I think my maturity on the field is my biggest strength,” he said. “I’m able to be patient when I’m out there and know when to pick my spots.”
As for Worwa, he thinks Hooley’s unselfishness is something that sets him apart from other talented players.
“He’s not just thinking about himself when he’s out there,” Worwa said. “He’s looking to make his teammates better and distribute the ball and allow others to score as well. There have been countless times that Conor has deferred on a high percentage look for himself in order to get an even better look for his teammate.”
That said, Worwa acknowledged that sometimes it’s pretty cool to watch Hooley take over by himself.
“I don’t know how many times he’s done something where we as coaches look at each other and shake our heads and laugh like, ‘I have no idea how he did that,’ ” Worwa said. “He makes everything look effortless. He does things that are impossible for most of us and makes it look easy. It’s a privilege to share the field with him.”
FINALISTS
Matt Everson, senior defenseman, Centennial: Quarterbacked a defensive unit that allowed just north of five goals per game en route to state.
Matt Hudson, junior attack, St. Thomas Academy: Recorded 49 goals and 24 assists to lead the Cadets to a section final.
Tyler Kloeckl, senior midfielder, Farmington: Tallied 42 goals and 14 assists while winning 83 percent of face-offs to lead Farmington to its first state appearance.
Jack Myhre, senior defenseman, Mahtomedi: Led a dominant defense that paced the Zephyrs to another section final appearance.
Sam Zupfer, senior midfielder, Irondale: Scored 49 goals as the featured man for the Suburban East Conference champions.
Where Was No Time To Die Shot?
Who doesn’t know James Bond, and who wouldn’t want to keep knowing more about him? Last September, we saw him in the movie ‘No time to die.’ It was the twenty-fifth movie in the James Bond series with an IMDb rating of 7.3/10. The movie was Daniel Craig’s fifth and last movie as, James Bond. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the movie.
In this movie, Bond, the MI6 agent, is seen taking a break from his services. The CIA then recruits him to look for a scientist who was kidnapped. So that’s the mission we see James Bond involved in, in this movie.
A closer Look Into The Plot
Well, of course, you should not read any further if you do not want spoilers.
The movie starts with a flashback scene showing Madeline Swann as a young girl. She witnessed the murder of her mother, and Swann attacked him. Although she shot him, he did not die, and he was the one who saved her when she fell through a frozen lake.
In the present, we see Swann on vacation with James Bond. Swann sends James to visit the tomb of her old lover, and there he gets attacked and suspects her of betrayal. He then forces her to leave the town of Matera.
Five years later, Spectre kidnaps MI6 scientist Valdo Obruchev and steals Project Heracles. Bond was contacted to work on his search. He initially declined but later agreed.
Bond then reunites with Swann in her childhood home in Norway and meets his daughter. She insists that she is not his child. Later, when Bond is shot in his tussle with Safin. Swann talks to him and confirms that Mathilde is his daughter. James Bond dies, and Swann tells their daughter about her father.
The locations Of The Movie
James Bond movies are known to be shot in various exotic locations. We have the director to thank for that because he decided that although James is a British man, he doesn’t have to stay there. So we see James Bond and his actions in different regions of the world.
As an audience, it’s always a pleasure to witness various exciting locations in a film. No time to die has been shot in various parts of the world, and it has been an absolute pleasure to witness Bond’s actions in such locations.
Matera, Italy: Matera, a town in Basilicata, is one of the gorgeous shooting locations of the movie.
Jamaica, Port Antonio: This is where James plans to spend his time after his retirement.
Norway, Nittedal, and the North Atlantic road: The young Swann was chased by her mother’s assassin across a frozen lake. This scene was shot here.
London: and ofcourse we see Bond spending some time in the Whitehall, Pinewood studio, London. Here, we get those sexy shots of James Bond standing on top of the Whitehall building.
Faroe Islands, Kalsoy: We see a few shots in the movie that were shot in Kalsoy.
Scotland, Cairngorms: another car chase shot shown in the trailer where we witnessed a car flip. Scotland has been one of the classic James Bond haunts.
The post Where Was No Time To Die Shot? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
