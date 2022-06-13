Upon further review, let’s not be paranoid about Baltimore Orioles leaving | COMMENTARY

Woodbury boys lacrosse coach Jason Worwa admitted he was starting to lose his composure early in the Section 3 semifinal game against Eagan last week. Not only did the Royals trail 5-1 in the first half, they were none too pleased with what they felt were some questionable calls from the officials.

“We were getting a little emotional,” Worwa said. “We needed to calm down.”

Woodbury senior Conor Hooley, like he has throughout his career, proved to be the calming presence his teammates needed. As the unquestioned leader of the team, Hooley came to the sideline during a timeout, took center stage in the huddle, and delivered his message loud and clear.

“He was like, ‘Don’t panic. We’ve got this. There’s a lot of game left,’ ” Worwa said. “He was the guy getting everyone on the same page. If Conor would’ve come over and been panicky, the game might not have gone the way we wanted it to. He was exactly what we needed and we figured it out and got the job done.”

When the final buzzer sounded in that game, Hooley had scored six goals and dished out three assists to lead the Royals to a 12-9 victory. A couple of days later, Woodbury earned a 10-6 win over St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3 finals to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

Who’s to say where the Royals would be without Hooley leading the charge? Aside from his innate ability to rally the troops on a daily basis, he’s among the top players in the state, racking up a whopping 54 goals and 37 assists this season.

“It’s the most points we’ve ever had in a single season by a player,” Worwa said. “It’s not even close.”

His leadership skills, scoring prowess and undeniable will to win make Hooley the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro boys lacrosse player of the year. He has a chance to add to his resume at 3 p.m. Tuesday when Woodbury takes on Stillwater in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

This has been a long time coming for Hooley, who started playing the sport nearly 10 years ago, mimicking his older brother Ayden while unknowingly developing an impressive skill set along the way.

“My older brother played and I always kind of looked up to him and wanted to do everything he did,” Holley said. “He definitely helped me become better. He was always bigger than me, so I had to push myself to be able to compete with him. Then I was in middle school when I started to realize that I could be pretty good.”

That’s also when Worwa noticed. He remembers Hooley as “a small kid with a really good stick skills” who would hang around the practice field.

“His older brother played for us, so Conor would be around back then,” Worwa said. “He was kind of a magician with his stick even at that young of an age. You could tell at a young age he had the potential to be a really good player.”

That said, Worwa has been around long enough to know talent doesn’t always equate to success.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids that have the potential to be really good and it doesn’t work out because they don’t put in as much work as Conor has over the years,” Worwa said. “This doesn’t happen by accident. It’s come as a result of a lot of blood, sweat and tears on the field. He was determined to become great.”

Asked about his growth as a player, Hooley pointed to the pandemic as an important crossroads for him.

“Our season got canceled, so I wasn’t able to get that experience,” he said. “Luckily, I was still able to get outside, so I could still practice a lot. I worked on my game a lot, and it definitely helped a lot. Just being creative and finding ways to still have fun with it.”

While most people would say Hooley’s skill set as the hallmark of his game, the Drexel University commit has a different take on it.

“I think my maturity on the field is my biggest strength,” he said. “I’m able to be patient when I’m out there and know when to pick my spots.”

As for Worwa, he thinks Hooley’s unselfishness is something that sets him apart from other talented players.

“He’s not just thinking about himself when he’s out there,” Worwa said. “He’s looking to make his teammates better and distribute the ball and allow others to score as well. There have been countless times that Conor has deferred on a high percentage look for himself in order to get an even better look for his teammate.”

That said, Worwa acknowledged that sometimes it’s pretty cool to watch Hooley take over by himself.

“I don’t know how many times he’s done something where we as coaches look at each other and shake our heads and laugh like, ‘I have no idea how he did that,’ ” Worwa said. “He makes everything look effortless. He does things that are impossible for most of us and makes it look easy. It’s a privilege to share the field with him.”

FINALISTS

Matt Everson, senior defenseman, Centennial: Quarterbacked a defensive unit that allowed just north of five goals per game en route to state.

Matt Hudson, junior attack, St. Thomas Academy: Recorded 49 goals and 24 assists to lead the Cadets to a section final.

Tyler Kloeckl, senior midfielder, Farmington: Tallied 42 goals and 14 assists while winning 83 percent of face-offs to lead Farmington to its first state appearance.

Jack Myhre, senior defenseman, Mahtomedi: Led a dominant defense that paced the Zephyrs to another section final appearance.

Sam Zupfer, senior midfielder, Irondale: Scored 49 goals as the featured man for the Suburban East Conference champions.