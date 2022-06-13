Using Camtasia To Boost Your Affiliate Marketing Website Sales

Share Pin 0 Shares

When you are an affiliate marketer you know you are up against stiff competition to drive traffic to your affiliate marketing website.. But what happens once they are there? You need to maximize the conversion rate, that’s the percentage of new visitors who take the action you want.

That’s where Camtasia for affiliates comes in.

Camtasia, in case you haven’t come across it before, is a program that runs on your computer capturing your screen views and your voice to create eye grabbing videos. It gives your website visitors the experience of seeing something they can see in action rather than just reading your website words.

If a picture is worth a thousand words then how much more effective can a movie be?

It’s difficult to think of a better way to wow your prospects and customers than by giving them top notch, full motion and streaming screen-captured videos. There’s nothing so good as feeling and seeing your hard work getting paid for by your customers jumping up excitedly to buy your featured product straight away.

Do not worry about the technical side; Camtasia helps you produce great movies using your computer screen very easily. You do not need a long training course; all you need is simple computer skills, a clear idea of what you want to produce and your imagination.

Try sitting at your computer and imagine explaining your offering to a friend who is seated by your side. Run through the sequence a few times and then write down your screen sequence, key points and your script.

You can opt to write out your script so you know exactly what you want to say or, if you prefer and are comfortable with the ad lib then take your cue from the screen sequence. Avoid silences in your script and speak naturally and persuasively.

Use separate pre-prepared screens for each web page or software window you want to show before you start recording. You can then switch immediately between them as they are needed. That way you remove awkward delays as new pages load up. It looks so much more professional.

You want a graphic on the front and back of your recording that tells your visitor what you expect them to do "Click the link below the video" for example. That way, when the video is not playing, the important message is still displayed.

Need help with drawing graphics like that? There’s a simple web service where you can get that done for you called Fiverr.com.

When you write your script do not describe WHAT the purchaser gets in minute detail.Sing about the ADVANTAGES and BENEFITS they will get from using the product together with the results and subsequent pleasure they will experience from using their very smart purchase.

The advantage you will gain from following this advice is, of course, to boost your affiliate marketing website sales.