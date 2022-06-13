Who Is Bo Cruz In Hustle

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sports movies have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Whether documentaries or biographic movies on any sports person, people love a little thriller and action. Sports movies also impact children to pursue their careers in sports. Because as done right, the skills might come in handy.

Hustle was released by Netflix and is a sports movie. Hustle, as the name suggests, is a movie of struggle. Although the story is about Stanley Sugerman, Bo Cruz has a major role in the movie.

About The Movie

Jeremiah Zagar directs hustle. The movie was released on June 3, 2022, on Netflix. It has a runtime of almost 117 minutes, and the movie’s original language is English. Taylor Materne and Will Fetters wrote it.

Sportspersons like LeBron James and Maverick Carter have produced the movie. In addition, Joe Roth, Joseph Vecsey, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Adam Sandler, and Allen Covert contributed to the production.

Plot Of The Movie

Adam Sandler plays as Stanley, a top NBA talent scout for the 76ers who is down on his luck following a string of unfortunate events. As chance would have it, Stanley finds a diamond in the rough with an amateur basketball player from Spain named Bo Cruz. Hustle is filled to the brim with cameos from some of the greatest sports names, but the highly entertaining film would stand tall even without all the familiar faces.

Who Played Bo Cruz?

Bo Cruz have been played by Juancho Hernangomez. He is a young professional Spanish basketball player. He plays for Utah Jazz in NBA. His team won the basketball world cup in 2019. He is currently 26 years old. He comes from a family of basketball players. His brother and sister are also professional basketball players.

Although from 2014 to 2016, he played for Estudiantes in Spain, and from 2016 to 2020, he played for Denver Nuggets, located in Denver. For the next year (2022-2021), he played for Minnesota Timberwolves, located in Minneapolis, and then from 2021 to 2022, he played for Boston Celtics, located in Boston. In 2022, he shifted the teams twice. First, he played for San Antonio Spurs, located in San Antonio, and now he is playing for Utah Jazz, based in Salt Lake City.

Juancho Hernangomez won the ABC Best Young Player Award in 2016. In addition, he won the world cup in 2019 China, EuroBasket in Turkey in 2017, the European U-20 Championship in Italy in 2015 and Greece in 2014, and European U-18 Championship in Latvia in 2013.

Other Cast And Characters

The other cast of the movie includes Adam Sandler playing Stanley Sugerman, Queen Latifah playing Teresa Sugerman, Ben Foster playing Vince Merrick, Robert Duvall laying Rex Merrick, Heidi Gardner playing Kat Merrick, Jordan Hull playing Alex Sugerman, Maria Botto playing Paola Cruz, AinhoaPillet playing Lucia Cruz, Anthony Edwards playing Kermit Wilts, Kenny Smith playing Leon Roch, Fat Joe playing himself and, Jaleel White playing Blake.

Many former and current NBA players and coaches have made a cameo in the movie.

Rating And Reviews

The movie is receiving positive reviews from movie freaks and sports lovers. Moreover, the cameo of famous sports persons has made the movie even more lovable.

It has a 7.4/10 rating on IMDb.

The post Who Is Bo Cruz In Hustle appeared first on Gizmo Story.