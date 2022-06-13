Who Is Sam Asghari?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The famous American singer-songwriter Britney Spears practically raised millennials with her musical hits like Criminal and Gimme More. These songs, by the way, have still not lost their magic. Her fans are obviously over the moon after her wedding to Sam Asghari. But who is he, besides being Britney’s husband?

Sam Asghari, sometimes called Hesam Asghari, is a model and an actor. Sam’s birth country is Iran, and he was born in Tehran, the state’s capital. In 2012, he officially took citizenship of America and became an American citizen. Sam has acted in famous American comedy dramas like Hacks and Black Monday. As a model, he has posed for several magazines.

Early Life And Education

Sam Asghari was born in Tehran on March 3 in the years 1994. He is twenty-eight years old, and his parents are Mike Asghari and Fatima Asghari. He has three older sisters- Faye, Ellie, and Maddy. He participated in various extracurricular activities as a child-like gymnastics, drama, football, etc.

He continued playing football throughout high school till college, graduating from Moorpark College in California. He also studied drama and acted in multiple plays in high schools, like Hamlet. etc.

Sam Asghari’s Career

Sam Asghari’s modeling career began when his sister, Faye Asghari, introduced him to his friend Michael Costello, a designer. His runway show was the first one that Sam modeled when he was twenty-one years old. He has modeled for famous magazines like GQ, Iron Man, Men’s Health, Vulkan, etc.

His acting career began when he acted in Unbelievable along with Snoop Dog. Since then, he has caught the eyes of casting directors. A major project is coming soon featuring Asghari as Mel Gibson’s co-star in Hot Seat.

Asghari is also a fitness trainer. Having played sports since childhood, he has a knack for fitness. He won the Daytime Beauty Award for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness in 2019. Currently, he is the founder of Asghari Fitness. It is a fitness program that is personalized for its members. It also includes a customized weekly diet plan. In addition, he has a separate Instagram account dedicated to fitness.

Britney And Sam

Sam Asghari first met Britney Spears in 2016 when he appeared in the music video of her song Slumber Party. Sam had broken up with the American singer Mayra Veronica that year. A few months later, he started dating her after shooting the music video alongside Britney Spears. Notwithstanding the age difference of twelve years between them, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September of 2021.

They recently wedded on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles, California, at Britney’s house.

The two of them shared the news of their pregnancy in 2021. Unfortunately, the couple couldn’t welcome their first child after the miscarriage. But they are still hopeful. Sam Asghari said in an interview that they hope to expand their family. He is excited to be a father someday and will have kids soon.

