Wholistic World Innovation Trophy, WWIT, To Find Its Home in Bar- Celona

Brussels, Barcelona–June13,2022:The annual Who listic World Innovation Trophy, WWIT, will find its home in Barcelona during the Democracy4All (D4A) conference. Due to Covid-19 the first WWIT ever in 2021 had not yet been formally announced and will be presented together with the second WWIT laureate on November 10. From next season, the CBCat (Blockchain Center of Catalonia) wil lbe represented on the WWIT jury board.

This is part of an agreement between WWIT initiator, Diplomatic World Institute and the CBCat, which organizes the conference. Within this strategic partnership DWI will also have a branded thematic block with a keynote and a panel discussion that is extended by a separate roundtable starting at this year’s conference in November 10 and 11 at La Llotja del Mar in Barcelona. The topic and line-up of this year’s block will be announced along with the D4A conference programme.

Dieter Brockmeyer, cofounder and director Innovation & TIME (technology, internet, media, and en- tertainment) of the Diplomatic World Institute says: “This cooperation is a major step forward and D4A is the right partner with the right target group to further develop WWIT into something unique.”

Vasilisa Marinchuk, director international relations and partnerships of the Centre Blockchain of Cata- lunya, the D4A organizer, says: “We believe that the partnership with the Diplomatic World Institute will allow us to involve even more official representatives of states and we are excited to host the first World Wholistic Innovation Trophy ceremony on our stage.”

DWI is a Brussels based think tank founded in 2019 as a spin-off of the Diplomatic World magazine is interlinking diplomacy with business, culture and social interests. It has a focus on innovation since the global challenges require a new way of wholistic thinking.

https://www.diplomatic-world-institute.com/en/

In times of recovering from the Corona crisis the WWIT is the annual independent, exclusive global award on technical, social – or in short wholistic – innovation to be utilized to sustainably improving our societies via the TIME industries.

https://www.diplomatic-world-institute.com/en/wwit/

The Democracy4all international conference has been held annually since 2019. It brings together tal- ent, experts and policymakers to share and discuss the latest advances in technology and regulation. Its orientation makes it a unique event in the world because it focuses on the use of the blockchain as an instrument of democratic improvement in terms of social, corporate and individual governance. www.d4a.io

