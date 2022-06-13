Connect with us

Wholistic World Innovation Trophy, WWIT, To Find Its Home in Bar- Celona

Published

3 mins ago

on

Brussels, Barcelona–June13,2022:The annual Who listic World Innovation Trophy, WWIT, will find its home in Barcelona during the Democracy4All (D4A) conference. Due to Covid-19 the first WWIT ever in 2021 had not yet been formally announced and will be presented together with the second WWIT laureate on November 10. From next season, the CBCat (Blockchain Center of Catalonia) wil lbe represented on the WWIT jury board.

This is part of an agreement between WWIT initiator, Diplomatic World Institute and the CBCat, which organizes the conference. Within this strategic partnership DWI will also have a branded thematic block with a keynote and a panel discussion that is extended by a separate roundtable starting at this year’s conference in November 10 and 11 at La Llotja del Mar in Barcelona. The topic and line-up of this year’s block will be announced along with the D4A conference programme.

Dieter Brockmeyer, cofounder and director Innovation & TIME (technology, internet, media, and en- tertainment) of the Diplomatic World Institute says: “This cooperation is a major step forward and D4A is the right partner with the right target group to further develop WWIT into something unique.”

Vasilisa Marinchuk, director international relations and partnerships of the Centre Blockchain of Cata- lunya, the D4A organizer, says: “We believe that the partnership with the Diplomatic World Institute will allow us to involve even more official representatives of states and we are excited to host the first World Wholistic Innovation Trophy ceremony on our stage.”

DWI is a Brussels based think tank founded in 2019 as a spin-off of the Diplomatic World magazine is interlinking diplomacy with business, culture and social interests. It has a focus on innovation since the global challenges require a new way of wholistic thinking.

https://www.diplomatic-world-institute.com/en/

In times of recovering from the Corona crisis the WWIT is the annual independent, exclusive global award on technical, social – or in short wholistic – innovation to be utilized to sustainably improving our societies via the TIME industries.

https://www.diplomatic-world-institute.com/en/wwit/

The Democracy4all international conference has been held annually since 2019. It brings together tal- ent, experts and policymakers to share and discuss the latest advances in technology and regulation. Its orientation makes it a unique event in the world because it focuses on the use of the blockchain as an instrument of democratic improvement in terms of social, corporate and individual governance. www.d4a.io

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

MetaVentures – Presents Its Second Unique Event in Thailand

Published

19 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

The international summit MetaVentures Bangkok will be held on December 1-3, 2022. The exclusivity of the event opens the door to business and investment opportunities targeting a broad international audience. Investments, Blockchain, Metaverse and NFT, Biotech, DeFi, DAO, Digital Art, mining, payment systems and digital asset regulation are just some of the list of topics that will be discussed at the summit as well as networking.

Business and investment is a key focus, bringing together international business leaders, government, investors and developers. We will discuss the most interesting investment opportunities and innovations in the world and how Metaverse/WEB3 developments are changing the world. We will touch on the creation of DAO, talk about how the economy is changing with the DeFi sector, and how Fintech is helping to make investment more accessible.

An organized NFT exhibition will allow guests to experience the best of digital art and popular collections. A startup competition will take place, where participants will present their projects from the main stage, and fashion designers will show their collections in the Metaworld.

A charity auction will be organized together with foundations, where lots will be children’s works of Digital Art. MetaVentures is an experience that will allow all participants to meet and hold fruitful networking and meet the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors.

A relaxing atmosphere at the AfterPaty in a unique location will not leave anyone indifferent, and a VIP dinner will be organized for VIP guests, speakers and influencers. The previous summit was attended by high-level technology leaders such as Nick Spanos, Alevtina Yakovenko, Davinci Jeremie, Monsak Socharoentum, Felix Mago, Ratanon Palanon. The event was opened by Vice Governor Pithet Panapong.

Strong business contacts combined with a rich program will allow us to continue bring together crypto and blockchain enthusiasts and professionals from around the world in the warm environment of beautiful Thailand.

Book your tickets and join MetaVentures, Thailand’s premier crypto event.

*If you want to present your project, become a partner or share your experience on stage, register on the official website of the event.

Global: www.metaventures.global

Telegram: @metaventuresphuket

Twitter: metaventures11

Facebook: metaventuresphuket

Instagram: meta.ventures

• The largest event agency – Art of Events;

• Mikhail Savchenko, blockchain enthusiast and serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in fintech and blockchain;

• Alexander Nakhapetov, CEO of Art of Events. Designer of international events and entrepreneur.

Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.

Bitcoin Drops To 18-Months Lows, Has The Market Seen The Worst Of It?

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Bitcoin is once again leading the market in the most recent descent into the red. This has seen the pioneer digital asset fall to 18-month lows and it has taken the rest of the market down with it. In such climes, it is usually advised that investors remain calm but that is easier said than done. Bitcoin which looked poised to visit the mid-2020 levels has not formed any kind of support and as such the market continues to wonder if the worse is yet to come.

More Bitcoin Dumps Incoming?

With the current bitcoin prices, it is now well below its 50 and 100-day moving averages. This has cemented the bearish trend for the digital asset, regardless of any positive performance over the next few days. In fact, there is every possibility that the price of the digital asset will most likely dump to 2017 all-time high levels before there is a recovery in this regard.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Decline Sees Funding Rates Plunge To Three-Month Lows

It is also important to note that it was said that the cryptocurrency had been at oversold levels, hinting at fatigue on the part of sellers. However, recent trends have shown that this was not the case. Rather, it had been a setup for even worse sell-offs. 

Due to this, it is most logical to view the market from the point of view of a prolonged bear market. Yes, there may be some merit to buying the red right now but if previous bear markets have taught investors anything, it is the fact that it can always get worse.

BTC price dumps to $23,000 level | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Also taking into account that previous bear markets have seen the price of the leading digital assets dump about 90% in the past. Even with the recent decline, Bitcoin and Ethereum still remain above these levels. This means that if they were to dump completely to follow previous trends, then there might be more pain ahead for investors.

Investor Sentiment In the Gutter

With the decline in the price of bitcoin had come great fear. This has seen the Fear & Greed Index dip toward historical levels. The reading on the index currently stands at 11, one of the lowest it has been in recent times. This indicates that investors do not want to put money in the market. Instead, they are looking to sell off, even at a loss, to mitigate further losses. 

One thing to note, however, is what times like these have bred in the past. When most retail investors are scared to go into the market, larger investors tend to take advantage of this fear and play it for their own gain. Buying up large quantities of BTC, causing the price to spike once more.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Open Interest Falls As Price Dips Below $31,000

This puts the whales in automatic profit. But there is also a risk to following these trends because the spike in price brought about by such large buys can be easily lost. In such cases, prices have been known to decline even more compared to their previous points.

In markets like this, caution needs to be applied to every move made. This is the bedrock of any investing strategy. Bitcoin’s volatility is legendary and true to form, the volatility can swing either way, causing profits or losses.

Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

$SOL Staking Now Available on AscendEX Earn

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

28 mins ago |