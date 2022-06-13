Connect with us

Yankees rout Cubs, 18-4, to sweep series

Yankees rout Cubs, 18-4, to sweep series
Matt Carpenter got a chance to play Sunday when Gleyber Torres came down with a stomach illness. Like he did when he arrived at the visitors clubhouse in Tampa after signing with the Yankees and was rushed into the lineup, the veteran infielder made the most of the opportunity. He had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in seven runs in the Yankees 18-4 blowout of the Cubs at the Stadium.

The Yankees (43-16) have won four straight and 11 of their last 12 games. It was the seventh time they have swept a series having already assured their 15th series win with Saturday night’s win. The Yankees maintain the best record in the major leagues.

The Bombers showed off their major-league leading offense Sunday. They scored a season-high 18 runs on a season-high 17 hits, including four home runs.

Carpenter, who played in the field for the first time since joining the Yankees May 26, hit a 403-foot three-run shot in the second inning off Daniel Norris. He had a two-run, 399-foot shot in the sixth off Alec Mills. In 23 at-bats, Carpenter has seven hits and six of them are home runs. He is the second player since 1900 to have six home runs in the first seven hits with a team. Trevor Story also did it in 2017 with the Rockies.

Carpenter also had a ground ball double Sunday and a bunt single coming into the game.

After needing 13 innings to beat them Friday night in a 2-1 game, the Yankees rolled on to score 26 runs over the next two. They hit 11 home runs, a season-high six Saturday night and then got two from Carpenter and Kyle Higashioka homered twice, his first of the season, in Sunday’s blow out. They lead the majors in home runs with 97 home runs. No other team has broken the 85-homer mark yet this season.

Higashioka, who hit 10 home runs last season, went  100 plate appearances (89 at-bats)  without a homer this season. His second home came with first baseman Frank Schwindel pitching, on a 35.1 mile an hour lobbed ball. The catcher was also not in the original lineup Sunday morning, ceding time to Jose Trevino, who has been hitting .440 with five home runs in his last 18 games. Trevino was scratched with a back issue.

They allowed just five runs over 31 innings, having posted a shutout on Saturday. Through 60 games, the Yankees pitching staff has allowed a major-league best 180 runs. They are the only staff in the big leagues to allow fewer than 200 runs at this point.

Sunday, Jameson Taillon gave the Yankees five innings. He scattered seven hits and walked one. He struck out five. Manny Banuelos allowed a run in three innings of work.

Twins bats silenced in 6-0 loss to Rays

June 13, 2022

Cole Sands was his own worst enemy on Sunday.

Making his third major league start, the Twins right-hander was tagged for five runs on five hits and a walk in 4⅔ innings in a 6-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field but it wasn’t his pitching that got him into trouble early.

And he certainly didn’t get any help from the Twins’ offense, which was handcuffed by Tampa Bay left-hander Jeffrey Springs for 5⅓ innings as Minnesota fell short in its attempt to wrap up its fifth series sweep this season in front of 25,350.

Sands (0-3) wasn’t perfect, but his day could have gone better if not for a few miscues on the mound and as a defender. Only two of the Rays’ runs were scored by baserunners who reached on hits, and Sands made a costly throwing error in Tampa Bay’s two-run fourth inning.

The Rays scored their first run on a grounder up the middle by Ji-Man Choi, which Sands got a glove on but only enough to slow it down. Choi reached first easily and Brett Philips, who started the inning with a walk, scored to make it 1-0 in the third inning.

Tampa Bay added two runs in the fourth inning after Sands hit leadoff batter Randy Arozarena in the back. The Rays left fielder then stole second and moved to third after Sands fielded a grounder by Kevin Kiermaier and tried to get Arozarena at second. Instead, his throw sailed into center field and Arozarena advanced and Kerimaier reached on a fielder’s choice.

Next batter Taylor Walls grounded to first against a drawn-in infield and Jose Miranda threw home to stop the run. But his throw was high and catcher Ryan Jeffers couldn’t tag Arozarena. Walls later scored on a two-out single to left by No. 9 hitter Vidal Brujan to make it 3-0 in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Springs was mowing down Twins batters. He allowed only two hits and faced 18 batters in five innings before he issued a one-out walk to Carlos Correa and was replaced by right-hander Matt Whisler. Springs (2-1) allowed just two hits and walked two while fanning five.

The Rays added two runs off Sands in the fifth. Leadoff hitter Manuel Margot started with a double and scored on a two-out double by Arozarena — who then stole third and scored on Kiermaier’s single to left to make it 5-0.

Kevin Kiermaier hit a leadoff home run off Tyler Duffey to start the eighth for a 6-0 lead.

Gophers net offensive lineman from Indiana in 2023 recruiting class

June 13, 2022

The Gophers football program received the weekend’s second commitment for the 2023 recruiting class on Sunday.

De’Eric Mister, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle from Gary, Ind., pledged to Minnesota during the U’s “Summer Splash” official visit weekend. Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters was the first commit on Friday.

“After a great official visit, I’ve decided to be 100% percent committed to the University of Minnesota,” Mister wrote on social media.

Mister had one other scholarship offer from a Power Five program in Kentucky. His other listed offers are Ball State, Central Michigan and Illinois State, per rivals.

Minnesota has 11 total commitments for next year’s class, including four offensive linemen.

Moscow-backed officials try to solidify rule in Ukraine

June 13, 2022

By DAVID KEYTON and JOHN LEICESTER

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.

At one of the central squares in the city of Kherson, Russian bands played a concert to celebrate Russia Day, the holiday that marks Russia’s emergence as a sovereign state after the collapse of the Soviet Union, according to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Moscow-installed officials raised a Russian flag in Melitopol’s city center.

Ukrainian media reported that few, if any, local residents attended the Russia Day festivities in the two cities.

Also, the Russia-aligned administration in Melitopol started handing out Russian passports to those who applied for Russian citizenship.

RIA Novosti posted video of a Moscow-backed official congratulating new Russian citizens and telling them: “Russia will not go anywhere. We are here for good.”

President Vladimir Putin earlier this year issued a decree fast-tracking Russian citizenship for residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. In captured cities in the south and east, Moscow has also introduced the ruble as official currency, aired Russian news broadcasts and taken steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.

The Kremlin’s administrators in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have voiced plans to incorporate the areas into Russia, despite protests and signs of an insurgency among local residents.

Russian-installed officials Sunday in Melitopol reported an explosion in a garbage bin near the city’s police headquarters and said two residents were injured.

Another blast was reported at an electrical substation in the city of Berdyansk, which is also under Russian control. The Kremlin-backed administration pronounced it a terrorist attack, and officials said electricity was shut down in parts of the city.

On the battlefield, Russia said it is used missiles to destroy a large depot in western Ukraine that contained anti-tank and air-defense weapons supplied to Kyiv by the U.S. and European countries. It said the attack took place near the city of Chortkiv in the Ternopil region.

Ternopil Gov. Volodymyr Trush said missile strikes Saturday evening on Chortkiv wounded 22 people, including seven women and a 12-year-old boy. Trush said four Russian missiles damaged a military installation and four residential buildings.

Also, heavy fighting continued for control of Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city in Luhansk province with a prewar population of 100,000 that has emerged as central to Russia’s campaign to capture the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

Luhansk Gov. Serhii Haidai said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces were shelling a Sievierodonetsk chemical plant where up to 500 civilians, 40 of them children, were holed up.

An official with the pro-Moscow, self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, Rodion Miroshnik, said 300 to 400 Ukrainian troops also remained inside the plant. He said that efforts were underway to evacuate the civilians but that the troops will be allowed out only if they surrender.

Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, said the Ukrainians making their stand in Sievierodonetsk should save themselves the trouble.

“If I were them, I would already make a decision” to surrender, he said. “We will achieve our goal in any case.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at

