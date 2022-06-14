News
3 men sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Columbia Heights
Three men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the August 2020 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Columbia Heights.
Dominic Sampson, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting to shooting 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby Jr. outside a Columbia Heights strip mall, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County attorney’s office.
Brandon Kron, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender, while Cashmere Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the news release said.
Sampson was sentenced in December to 30 years in prison, Kron was sentenced in November to more than three years in prison, and Smith was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in prison, according to the release.
“This was a tragic loss of life because of a senseless decision on the defendants’ part to shoot the victim,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in his office’s news release. “A decision which affects many families for years to come.”
The three men met Mosby on the evening of Aug. 24, 2020, near Totem Superette on Central Avenue, where they appeared to have an amicable encounter, according to the criminal complaint against Sampson.
As Mosby turned to walk away, Sampson shot him several times in the back at close range, before the three men fled the scene.
News
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
When Lance Lynn is on the mound, fellow Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito always notices his “presence and attitude.”
“When it’s a big spot and he starts running that fastball up there and gets a couple of big strikeouts to get out of an inning, it’s always great to see his reaction to it,” Giolito told the Tribune Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.
“It fires everybody up and keeps the momentum on our side.”
The Sox reinstated Lynn from the injured list for his season debut against the Detroit Tigers. The Sox won 9-5, with José Abreu leading the offense with two two-run homers.
Lynn allowed three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4⅓ innings. He threw 88 pitches (52 strikes).
The right-hander’s return was one of three roster moves Monday by the Sox, who placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms and requested waivers on pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
Lynn, 35, had been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
“We’ve all seen what he can do,” Grandal said before the game. “We need that mentality, we need that confidence. And he’s a big piece, especially when he’s on the mound.”
That mentality was on display Monday as Lynn settled in after a tough first couple of innings. The Tigers scored twice in the first, including a homer by Willi Castro on Lynn’s first pitch. Lynn allowed one more run in the second on a two-out bloop single to center by Harold Castro. The Tigers had seven hits in the first two innings.
Before the start of the third, cameras caught a lively discussion between Lynn and Sox coach Joe McEwing in the team’s dugout. Lynn had a 1-2-3 third inning and allowed two hits, but struck out two, in a scoreless fourth. He exited after allowing a one-out double in the fifth.
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
“Unbelievable,” Giolito said of Cueto. “Stepped up big time.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Kopech will throw a bullpen later this week and the team will determine if he’ll be available this weekend in Houston against the Astros.
Lynn’s return gives the rotation a boost.
He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young Award voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
“He came to us last year and really became a part of the team immediately,” Giolito said. “Became a team leader, a staff leader. A guy that all of us on the pitching staff, us younger guys, could look up to and go to him for advice in a lot of different areas. We’ve definitely been missing him big time when he was going through this rehab assignment. We’re excited to have him back and it’s going to be not only a big force on the mound that he brings, but a wonderful presence in the clubhouse.
“He’s always there to help us work through things and he knows a lot about pitching in the sense of when you’re out there, utilizing your stuff, reading swings, reading hitters’ approaches. All those kinds of things that I feel like I need to continue to improve. It’s always helpful.”
More help could be on the way for the Sox pitching staff: La Russa said reliever Joe Kelly is in line to be activated Tuesday. Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
La Russa also said Vince Velasquez, who was retroactively placed on the injured list May 31 with a left groin strain, is Wednesday’s likely starter.
But the Sox will be without their starting catcher for a period. Grandal’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. He left Saturday’s game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“(Sunday) I was doing great,” Grandal said. “I thought for sure I would have been nothing less than a day. I don’t know what happened, but throughout the night I just started getting this pain down my leg and couldn’t even walk (Monday). It ends up being more of a lower back spasm and that’s what’s making everything else tight, which is probably the reason why the hamstring pulled.
“But we don’t think it’s anything I haven’t gone through before. I think, 2020, I had almost the same thing. I think it was against Detroit, too, at home. We just decided it was best to go on the 10-day just to get everything cleared out and that way by the time I come back, it’s full go. We won’t know how long it’s going to take, but if it takes five days maybe I’m able to go down to Charlotte or something like that and start getting (at-bats) down there and catching down there.”
()
News
Consulting company BerryDunn to review Stillwater Police Department
The Stillwater Police Department has hired a consulting firm to analyze the department’s operations and staffing levels to see if the police force is meeting community needs.
Among the areas that will be reviewed: the workload of patrol officers and investigators, response times, personnel allocation, technology, diversity and hiring practices, said Police Chief Brian Mueller.
The data collected by BerryDunn, a consulting company based in Portland, Maine, will help the city council make staffing and resources decisions in the future, Mueller said.
Mueller said he believes this is the first time the department has conducted such a study.
“Studies like this are important to help ensure that the department is functioning properly and is adequately resourced,” he said. “It’s intended to produce recommendations to guide the department in several operational practices and to help shape how we carry out our public-safety mission in the future.”
The contract cost is $44,500, he said.
Part of the process, which is expected to take about five months to complete, involves holding individual and group discussions with staff, key stakeholders and the community. Residents are invited to provide feedback by attending a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the police department’s training room.
Feedback also will also be taken online through a link that will be posted on the department’s website and social media channels.
News
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah throws six one-hit innings to shut down Orioles, whose bullpen falters again in 11-1 loss
For several seconds Monday night, right-hander Logan Gillaspie remained hunched over on the edge of the mound, hands on his knees and two more runs on the board. He had entered in the fifth inning with two runners on and the game still close.
And when he left? The right-hander trudged to the dugout with five hits and four runs to his name in 1/3 of an inning, a disastrous outing that debilitated the Orioles’ chances against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 16th pitch of Gillaspie’s outing resulted in a two-run single for Raimel Tapia, sneaking through the middle to leave Gillaspie bent double. His 17th — and final — pitch was lashed into the right-field corner by Cavan Biggio for an RBI triple, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to exit the dugout to end the onslaught against his reliever.
The calamitous relief appearance derailed right-hander Kyle Bradish’s start, which hadn’t been strong but still left a glimmer of an opportunity for Baltimore. Instead, the Orioles suffered an 11-1 loss in the first contest of a four-game series against the Blue Jays, and it marked the second straight day the bullpen struggled.
On Sunday, the five earned runs the bullpen conceded were superseded by an offensive showcase, in which the Orioles erupted for 10 runs. But on Monday, Baltimore (26-36) managed one hit against right-handed starter Alek Manoah — a broken-bat single from Jorge Mateo in the third inning.
Manoah has blown through other lineups this season, too. The 24-year-old ended his outing with a sparkling 1.67 ERA, striking out seven for a second consecutive shutout performance. And while the Orioles broke through against Toronto’s bullpen to avoid the shutout, it was one rung up the lengthy ladder needed to climb out of the pit the pitching staff left the club in.
Expecting fastball
The advanced analytics on Bradish’s fastball show both extremes. His velocity and movement are among the best in the league, averaging around 95 mph with a high spin rate and cut to the pitch. The other side, however, exhibits the success so many players have had against it this year — entering Monday, opponents are hitting .367 off Bradish’s four-seamer, according to Statcast.
The issue at play isn’t so much the fastball, then, but how often batters know it’s coming. When Bradish falls behind in counts, he reverts to that pitch.
“It’s all about working ahead in the count with him,” Hyde said pregame.
And while Bradish avoided many first-pitch balls, a 3-0 count to catcher Alejandro Kirk caused trouble in the first inning. Bradish grooved a fastball across the plate, and Kirk sent it up the middle for the first run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI single in the third came off a first-pitch curveball that didn’t fool the slugging first baseman.
But the major damage began in the fifth inning, with Bradish giving up three runs and Gillaspie allowing another four. And right-hander Austin Voth, a recent waiver claim from the Washington Nationals, couldn’t close the door, allowing one more in the sixth to give the Blue Jays a double-digit tally.
One to remember
In a game all-but decided by the time the fifth inning concluded, the opposite-field double from Kyle Stowers in the seventh won’t linger in the minds as a game-changing play. But it’ll stay in Stowers’ mind, as well as those of his parents and fiancée.
The first at-bat of the night for Stowers was an introduction to the big leagues: Three pitches, three strikes from Manoah. But by his third, Stowers displayed why the Orioles view him as a piece for the future. Stowers, ranked the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline, per Baseball America, scored catcher Adley Rutschman from first base with that double in the seventh, taking care of his first hit and RBI with one swing.
There were low moments throughout, but that knock — and the hustle single from Rutschman moments earlier — were a glimpse at the future.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Joey Krehbiel is on schedule to be reinstated off the injured list Friday after experiencing shoulder inflammation. The reliever has thrown without issue since being put on the 15-day injured list June 3.
- Ramón Urías, who’s on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, said he won’t be able to swing a bat for several days as he hopes to ease the pain of the injury. The strain is different from the abdominal pain he felt last month, which radiated around his ribs rather than his side.
[email protected] JAYS
Tuesday, 7:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
3 men sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Columbia Heights
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
Bitcoin Drops 20%, Why The Bulls Must Protect $20K
Consulting company BerryDunn to review Stillwater Police Department
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah throws six one-hit innings to shut down Orioles, whose bullpen falters again in 11-1 loss
How a new slider helped Eric Stout earn a call up to his childhood-favorite Chicago Cubs: ‘It’s a tribute to why he’s up here’
Know The Reasons That Makes Magento A Preferred Choice Of E-Commerce Merchants
Best PPC Tips for ECommerce Sites
How Technology Has Changed the Ecommerce Field
Long winding minor league career leads Elliot Soto to Twins
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?