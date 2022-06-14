7th Pay Commission: Big news! Update on 18 months DA arrears, 1.50 lakh rupees will come together in salary, confirmed!

Thrill and action are almost in every anime, and that certainly makes the series entertaining and exciting to watch until the end. A dull, passive, or even comic series follows a regular pattern, and we know that with the progress of the plot, there will not be much more to watch. Still, inaction series, the fight scenes come all of a sudden, making the plot all more intriguing. Dive right into the list of best fighting anime!

Action anime or Fighting anime features several best fight scenes of the main character. The characters might not constantly be fighting, yet the hero’s fight with the bad guys or evil spirits getting equivalent exchange replies in return makes the anime fans watch more.

If you are a true anime fan, you are bound to love Fighting anime as well. Fighting anime generally features the hero having excelled in martial arts, or is a member of ninja clans, fighting abilities, goes through intense training, and shows their character development. Not all seasons are going to be equally exciting to watch. Sometimes the second season might lack the essence, and sometimes the third but the overall story matters. Here is a list of the best fighting anime in Japanese animation history.

30. Ajin

Director: Hiroyuki Seshita, Hiroaki Ando

Hiroyuki Seshita, Hiroaki Ando Writer: Hiroaki Seko

Hiroaki Seko Cast: Mamoru Miyano as Kei Nagai, Johnny Young Bosch as Kei Nagai, Todd Haberkorn as Tosaki, Barbara Goodson as Mrs. Yamanaka, Kaiji Tang as Professor Futoi, Kirk Thornton.

Mamoru Miyano as Kei Nagai, Johnny Young Bosch as Kei Nagai, Todd Haberkorn as Tosaki, Barbara Goodson as Mrs. Yamanaka, Kaiji Tang as Professor Futoi, Kirk Thornton. IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%

85% Where to Watch: Netflix

The series focuses upon the lives of demi-humans who are called Ajins. Almost two decades ago, immortals appeared in Africa, and in the future, immortality became an aspect among many humans who came to be known as Ajin. A teenage boy dies in an accident but gets his life back and realizes from then onwards that he too is an Ajin.

There are several actions in this series, and be sure to witness thrills, adventure, drama, and mysteries.

29. One Piece

Director: Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito.

Konosuke Uda, Junji Shimizu, Munehisa Sakai, Hiroaki Miyamoto, Toshinori Fukazawa, Tatsuya Nagamine, Kohei Kureta, Aya Komaki, and Satoshi Ito. Writer: Eiichiro Oda

Eiichiro Oda Voice Cast: Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more.

Collen Clinkenbeard and Mayumi Tanka as Monkey D.Luffy, Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa, Akemi Okamura as Nami, Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji, Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin, Mari Yaguchi as Yoko, and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Funimation, Crunchyroll.

These action anime focus upon Moneky D. Luffy, who is all smitten by the stories of the powerful pirate Red Haired Shank and goes on for a quest to find the precious treasure, famous as the One Piece. He also wants to be the pirate king, and therein the adventure begins.

The legacy of this series is well fabricated, with several fights that might not be intense at the same level but does enhance the story.

28. The Tower of God

Director: Takashi Sano

Takashi Sano Writer: Erika Yoshida

Erika Yoshida Cast: Matthew Dacid Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser, Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad, Johnny Young Bosch as Bam, Scott Whyte as Shibisu, Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes.

Matthew Dacid Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser, Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad, Johnny Young Bosch as Bam, Scott Whyte as Shibisu, Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes. IMDb Ratings: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: NA

NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

The Tower of God is full of suspense, thrill and adventure. It shows how Rachel becomes determined to leave his dull and dark world, goes to the tower, and opens the door to embark on a journey. Only worthy people can live while embarking on this journey and fearing losing Rachel. Bam also goes along with her. It also falls under the action anime genre, so do not miss this.

27. Land of the Lustrous

Directed by: Takahiko Kyogoku

Takahiko Kyogoku Writer: Toshiya Ono

Toshiya Ono Cast: In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite.

In English, Sarah Wiedenheft as Phosphophyllite, Avery Smithhart as Cinnabar, Savanna Menzel as Diamond, Genevieve Simmons as Bort, Olivia Swasey as Morganite, Juliet Simmons as Goshenite. IMDb Rating: 8/10

8/10 Watch it on: Prime Video

If you want to know what the future century can bring you, watch Land of the Lustrous. It reveals how Gems, a new kind of immortals, inhabit Earth and are constantly being attacked by Lunarians who want to capture them and use them for decorative purposes. Each gem has its respective role to play, be it a fighter or a medic, and these series include several intense fighting scenes.

26. Hajime no Ippo

Director: Satoshi Nishimura

Satoshi Nishimura Writer: Tatsuhiko Urahata

Tatsuhiko Urahata Cast : Kohei Kiyasu as Ippo, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaya Onosaka as Takeshi Sendo.

Kohei Kiyasu as Ippo, Rikiya Koyama as Mamoru, Tomokazu Seki as Ichiro Miyata, Keiji Fujiwara as Tatsuya Kimura, Masaya Onosaka as Takeshi Sendo. IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, 4anime

Hajime no Ippo is a classic example of fighting anime or action anime. It depicts how a high school teenage student Makunouchi Ippo works hard to become one of the best boxers. Over time, he takes part in several fights and gets various titles.

There are several fight scenes in this series. However, the best fight scene is Ippo’s fight with Sawamura.

25. Megalo Box

Director: Yo Moriyama

Yo Moriyama Writer: Katsuhiko Manabe, Kensaku Kojima

Katsuhiko Manabe, Kensaku Kojima Cast : Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe, Michiyo Murase as Sachio, Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Mikio Shirato.

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Joe, Michiyo Murase as Sachio, Shiro Saito as Gansaku Nanbu, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yuri, Nanako Mori as Yukiko Shirato, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Mikio Shirato. IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu

Megalo Box is an action anime that deals with the protagonist, Joe, a slumdog boxer who craves to be a popular one. He creates a false identity to participate in the Megalonia Tournament, an international boxing competition.

The series is full of intense fights and action, so if you love bloodshed, this series is a good choice.

24. Devilman: Crybaby

Director: Masaaki Yuasa

Masaaki Yuasa Writer: Ichiro Okouchi

Ichiro Okouchi Cast: Koki Uchiyama as Akira Fudo, Ayumu Murase as Ryo Asuka, Griffin Burns as Akira Fudo, Kyle McCarley as Ryo Asuka, Christina Valenzuela as Miki Makimura, Megumi Han as Miki Makimura.

Koki Uchiyama as Akira Fudo, Ayumu Murase as Ryo Asuka, Griffin Burns as Akira Fudo, Kyle McCarley as Ryo Asuka, Christina Valenzuela as Miki Makimura, Megumi Han as Miki Makimura. IMDb Ratings: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 85%

85% Where to Watch: Netflix, Gogoanime

The series shows how the two main characters, Akira Fudo and Ryo Asuka, get to know about the demons and try to tell the truth to the public with the help of a video clip that features demons. When restricted to doing so, the duo goes through several combats and somehow can reveal the truth to the public. The creators will reveal that Ryo is Satan. The plot is outstanding, so watch it out instead of getting further spoilers.

23. Tokyo Ghoul

Director: Shuhei Morita

Shuhei Morita Writer: Chuji Mikasano

Chuji Mikasano Cast: Mamoru Miyano. Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima, Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Nozomi Sasaki as Kaya Irimi, j. Michael Tatum, Mackenyu as Sota, Kana Hanazawa, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishio Nishiki.

Mamoru Miyano. Fumika Shimizu as Touka Kirishima, Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Nozomi Sasaki as Kaya Irimi, j. Michael Tatum, Mackenyu as Sota, Kana Hanazawa, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishio Nishiki. IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%

71% Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Instant Video

Tokyo Ghoul will give you both thrill and curiosity to know what happened till the end. The story depicts how Ken Kaneki got transformed into a semi-ghoul after being saved from the dangerous situation of being eaten alive. Ghoul is a living being that feeds on human flesh, and Rize Kamishiro, Kaneki’s date, was one of them. Kaneki is unaware of this truth and runs away from her to save his life.

22. Akame ga kill

Director: Tomoki Kobayashi

Tomoki Kobayashi Writer: Makoto Uezu

Makoto Uezu Cast: Soma Saito as Tatsumi, Corey Hartzog as Tatsumi, Sora Amamiya as Akame, Molly Searcy as Akame, Yu Asakawa as Leone, Risa Mizuno, Allison Keith- Shipp as Leone, Yukari Tamura as Mine.

Soma Saito as Tatsumi, Corey Hartzog as Tatsumi, Sora Amamiya as Akame, Molly Searcy as Akame, Yu Asakawa as Leone, Risa Mizuno, Allison Keith- Shipp as Leone, Yukari Tamura as Mine. IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 83%

83% Where to Watch: Hulu Plus, Netflix

The plot of Akame ga Kills highlights the life of Tatsumi, who moves to the Capital to get a job, earn for himself and lead a life. However, on reaching the area, he knows that the Capital is all corrupted. He soon joins the killer group named Night Raid and, along with the group, is determined to revolt against the corrupt Empire. It is a famous fighting anime so do not forget to watch it.

21. Mob Psycho 100

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Yuzuru Tachikawa Writer: Reiko Yoshida Kei Kunii

Reiko Yoshida Kei Kunii Cast: Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen Arataka, Akio Otsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, Kyle Hebert, Chris Niosi as Reigen Arataka and more.

Setsuo Ito as Shigeo Kageyama, Takahiro Sakurai as Reigen Arataka, Akio Otsuka as Dimple, Miyu Irino as Ritsu Kageyama, Kyle Hebert, Chris Niosi as Reigen Arataka and more. IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 84%

84% Where to Watch: Netflix

Kageyama Shigeo, the protagonist of this series, is a young boy bearing psychic abilities. He can easily curve a spoon or lift things with the power of his mind, but his ability seems to be more concerning as he grows up as people seem to give negative comments regarding it. He tries to determine his purpose in life and lead an everyday life. There are many fight scenes in this series, and they are executed brilliantly.

20. Vinland Saga

Director: Shuhei Yabuta

Shuhei Yabuta Writer: Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara

Hiroshi Sugita, Kenta Ihara Cast: Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more

Naoya Uchida as Askeladd, Kenichiro Matsuda, Yuto Uemura, Atsushi Ono, Shizuka Ishigani as Thorfinn, Akio Otsuka, and more IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Watch it on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

The series focuses upon the journey of Thorfinn, who goes on a mission, a mission to seek revenge for his father’s death. He faces all the situations alone and, in the concluding part, faces emotional events between his past and present life. He also feels that it is honorable to face death in a duel rather than any other situation and develop into one of the best warriors.

19. Gantz

Director: Ichiro Itano

Ichiro Itano Writer: Masashi Sogo

Masashi Sogo Cast: Hiroshi Kamiya as Masanobu Hojou, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Kurono, Chris Patton as Joichiro Nishi, John Swasey as Naozumi Saito, Chris Ayres as Kei Kurono.

Hiroshi Kamiya as Masanobu Hojou, Daisuke Namikawa as Kei Kurono, Chris Patton as Joichiro Nishi, John Swasey as Naozumi Saito, Chris Ayres as Kei Kurono. IMDb Ratings: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 50%

50% Where to Watch: Netflix, Prime Video, 9anime

The story of Gantz is quite exciting as well as frightening. The story shows how Kei Kurono and Masaru died in an accident yet were brought back to life. They saved a man before getting hit by a train and then woke in an apartment situated in Tokyo. They cannot escape the toom and are forced to take part in a game of hunting aliens. It is a famous action anime and will surely excite you.

18. Fate/Zero

Directed by: Ei Aoki

Ei Aoki Writer: Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida

Akira Hiyama, Akihiro Yoshida Cast: Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman.

Crispin Freeman as Kirei Kotomine, Kari Wahlgren as Saber, Rikiya Koyama as Kiritsugu Emiya, Ayako Kawasumi as Saber, sayaka Ohara as Irisviel, Joji Nakata as Kirei Kotomine, Bridget Hoffman. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Watch it on: Hulu, Netflix

Fate/Zero is an actual action anime that depicts the fight of seven mages or their Servants to win the Holy Grail that is said to have the capability to fulfill any wish. The series showcases an ample number of fights, and each of them is exceptionally well-executed and is highly entertaining. If you are an avid action series fan, then don’t even give a second thought to whether to watch it or not. You should just go for it.

17. Berserk

Director: Shin Itagaki

Shin Itagaki Writer: Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura Cast: Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura.

Sean Schemmel, Kevin T. Collins, Nobutoshi as Guts, Ikuya Sawaki, Michelle Newman, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Griffith, Yuko Miyamura. IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix.

Berserk is full of action, adventures, thrills and mysteries. The series opens with Guts, who kills the ruler of an empire initially, giving the audience a sign of his brutal nature. He goes on in his adventures and witnesses several troubles along his way, but none seems to frighten him.

He meets Griffith and becomes a member of The Band of the Hawk. The story is fascinating and has been highly loved by the audience.

16. The Seven Deadly Sins

Director: Tensai Okamura

Tensai Okamura Writer: Shotaro Suga

Shotaro Suga Cast: Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher as Elizabeth, Max Mittelman as King, Christina Valenzuela as Hawk, Erica Mendez as Diane, Ben Diskin as Ban, Erik Scott Kimerer as Gowther.

Bryce Papenbrook, Erika Harlacher as Elizabeth, Max Mittelman as King, Christina Valenzuela as Hawk, Erica Mendez as Diane, Ben Diskin as Ban, Erik Scott Kimerer as Gowther. IMDb Ratings: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 66%

66% Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins is a famous anime in the fighting genre that deals with a group of holy knights held guilty of plotting against the Liones Kingdom. A decade later, Elizabeth, the third princess, goes on a quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins and request them to help her capture her kingdom.

The fourth season of Seven Deadly Sins was not expected, yet it is one of the most praised fighting anime. So if you have not yet watched it, do it now.

15. Hellsing Ultimate

Director: Umanosuke Iida

Umanosuke Iida Writer: Chiaki J. Konaka

Chiaki J. Konaka Cast: Katie Gray as Seras Victoria, Crispin Freeman as Alucard, Victoria Hardwood as SirIntegra, Ralph Lister as Walter C. Dornez, Joji Nakata as Alucard, Fumiko Orikasa as Seras Victoria.

Katie Gray as Seras Victoria, Crispin Freeman as Alucard, Victoria Hardwood as SirIntegra, Ralph Lister as Walter C. Dornez, Joji Nakata as Alucard, Fumiko Orikasa as Seras Victoria. IMDb Ratings: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: NA

NA Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

Hellsing Ultimate is a classic example of action anime. The series is all about war though Alucard and his chief Integra Fairbrook Wingates Hellsing and Seras Victoria are all against conflicts. SS Major wants to start a war with his vast army of Vampires, but Alucard is determined to restrict it by any means and save the human world.

The series is full of action and violence and if you love fights, watch this series as soon as possible.

14. Demon slayer

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Writer: Koyoharu Gotogue

Koyoharu Gotogue Cast: Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hashibira, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka, Ayumi Mano as Sumi Nakahara.

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Hiro Shimono as Zenitsu, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Hashibira, Takahiro Sakurai as Giyu Tomioka, Ayumi Mano as Sumi Nakahara. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%

88% Where to Watch: Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer is a popular anime series that shows the journey of two siblings who fight against all odds to keep themselves alive and support each other in every situation. When demons attack their family, all the other members get executed, and they are the ones to flee and survive. Tanjiro aims to become a demon slayer and stop his sister from getting turned into a demon fully.

13. Dorohedoro

Director: Yuichiro Hayashi

Yuichiro Hayashi Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Hiroshi Seko Cast : Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Kengo Takanashi as Fujita.

Wataru Takagi as Caiman, Reina Kondou as Nikaido, Kenyu Horiuchi as En, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Kengo Takanashi as Fujita. IMDb Ratings: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Where to Watch: Netflix

Dorohedoro features Caiman and a reptilian-headed being found in a dark alley by Nikaidou. Caiman is unable to recover his memories as well as his proper appearance. He believes that by killing the right sorcerer, he will regain his lost features, but when the news gets spread, En, the head sorcerer, declares to cleanse the Hole, thereby leading to a war between the two groups.

12. Dragon ball z

Director: Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Tamauchi

Daisuke Nishio, Shigeyasu Tamauchi Writer: Takao Koyama

Takao Koyama Cast: Doc Harris, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo, Scott McNeil as Piccolo, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Terry Klassen, Brian Drummond, Sonny Strait, Stephanie Nadolny.

Doc Harris, Christopher Sabat as Piccolo, Scott McNeil as Piccolo, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Terry Klassen, Brian Drummond, Sonny Strait, Stephanie Nadolny. IMDb Ratings: 8.7/10

8.7/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 91%

91% Where to Watch: Funimation, AnimeLab

The anime revolves around the fight of Son Goku, the main character, against the Saiyan Warriors, who works for Frieza. It is a sequel of Dragon Ball and deals with the same story arcs to fight against evil to save Earth. This series shows how Goku takes every measure, even attempting to join hands with Piccolo and save everyone he loves.

Dragon Ball Z has several best fighting scenes executed brilliantly, so if you are looking for action anime, watching Dragon Ball Z is a must.

11. Samurai Champloo

Director: Shinichiro Watanabe

Shinichiro Watanabe Writer: Shinji Obara

Shinji Obara Cast: Kazuya Nakai as Mugen, Ginpei Sato as Jin, Ayako Kawasumi as Fuu, Steve Blum as Mugen, Kirk Thornton as Jin, Kari Wahlgren as Fuu, Doug Stone, Erik Davies as Pinwheel Merchant.

Kazuya Nakai as Mugen, Ginpei Sato as Jin, Ayako Kawasumi as Fuu, Steve Blum as Mugen, Kirk Thornton as Jin, Kari Wahlgren as Fuu, Doug Stone, Erik Davies as Pinwheel Merchant. IMDb Ratings: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 88%

88% Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix

Samurai Champloo features three characters chiefly, Fuu, Mugen and Jin. The story is set in the Edo Period, and the trio meets each other in a tea shop. Fuu is the waitress in the tea shop when she is disturbed by a group of Samurais, Mugen, a rogue and Jin, a traditional samurai, who comes to rescue her.

If you want to witness action anime, then Samurai Champloo will be a good choice since it has several fighting scenes and is a well-praised fighting anime.

10. Fairy Tail

Director: Shinji Ishihira

Shinji Ishihira Writer: Hiro Mashima

Hiro Mashima Cast: Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear, Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Rie Kugimiya as Happy and more.

Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Yuichi Nakamura as Gray, Miyuki Sawashiro as Ultear, Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Rie Kugimiya as Happy and more. IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 65%

65% Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu.

This series has a lot of fictional characters that are bound to mesmerize you. The chif character here is Lucy Heartfilia, who has several friends. They all go for new adventures and missions every day to fight against all dark powers of evils.

The series takes several turns of events, which makes the fan all more curious about what will happen next.

9. Bleach

Director: Noriyuki Abe

Noriyuki Abe Writer: Tite Kubo

Tite Kubo Voice Cast: Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado, Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai and many more.

Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki, Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado, Kentaro Ito as Renji Abarai and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 71%

71% Where to watch: Hulu

The story of Bleach is all about Ichigo Kurosaki, a teenage boy who bears an extraordinary power, a power to see ghosts almost in everyday life. He gains the soul reaper powers bestowed to him by Rukia Kuchiki, and from then onwards, and he aims to save the world from Hollows, who also attacked Ichigo and her sister one day. As a soul reaper now, Ichiga must do whatever is required to purify Hallows. Ichigo even confronts Soul Society to save Rukia and has a very well fabricated plot in the anime history.

8. Hunter X Hunter

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Writer: Yoshihiro Togashi

Yoshihiro Togashi Cast: Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Matthew Mercer, Christina Vee, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss.

Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Matthew Mercer, Christina Vee, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss. IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Where to Watch: Netflix

Hunter X Hunter is a famous series in fighting anime history. The story highlights Gon Freecss trying his best to become an excellent and famous hunter. He is being constantly helped by his few friends and is now searching to find his father, who was abandoned at a tender age. He even leaves his native place to fulfill his wish of becoming a professional hunter.

This is a fast-paced anime, so if you are thinking of watching it, remember to watch every detail of this fighting anime precisely.

7. Sword of the Stranger

Director: Masahiro Ando

Masahiro Ando Writer: Fumihiko Takayama

Fumihiko Takayama Cast: Tomoya Nagase as Nanashi, Yuri Chinen as Kotaro, Koichi Yamadera as Rarou, Akio Otsuka as Sogen Itadori, Unsho Ishizuka as Lord Akaike.

Tomoya Nagase as Nanashi, Yuri Chinen as Kotaro, Koichi Yamadera as Rarou, Akio Otsuka as Sogen Itadori, Unsho Ishizuka as Lord Akaike. IMDb Ratings: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 91%

91% Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Amazon Instant Video

The story of this series depicts the story of Kotarou and his dog Tobimaru. He takes shelter under the guidance of Nanashi, who serves as his bodyguard from then onwards. Killers chase him from Ming Dynasty though he does not know why. There are several fighting scenes in this series, but the best one comes in the concluding part of the series.

6.Boku No Hero academia

Director: Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Okubo, Masahiro Mukai

Kenji Nagasaki, Tomo Okubo, Masahiro Mukai Writer: Yosuke Kuroda

Yosuke Kuroda Cast: Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki, Ayane Sakura as Ochako, Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya.

Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki, Ayane Sakura as Ochako, Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya. IMDb Ratings: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Where to Watch: Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll

Hero academia is a brilliant anime series that shows how things are more than they appear. The story depicts the life of Izuku Midoriya, who possesses no such superhero powers as others. He, however, gains the superheroic powers of All Might and believes that becoming the best can now be possible for him. He gets admitted to the High Scholl for heroes, and from therein, his journey begins.

There are several fighting scenes in this series, and it has been praised for providing a well-fabricated plot. If you are searching for a fighting anime, then this series is to be looked upon.

5. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

Director: Naokatsu Tsuda and Kenichi Suzuki

Naokatsu Tsuda and Kenichi Suzuki Writer: Hirohiko Araki

Hirohiko Araki Cast: Matthew Mercer as Jotaro Kujo, Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo(later), Unsho Ishizuka as Joseph Joestar, Toru Ohkawa as the narrator, Fuminori Komatsu as Jean-Pierre Polnareff, Richard Epcar as Joseph Joestar, Philip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Yuki Ono as JOsuke Higashikata, Kyle Hebert as Noriaki Kakyoin, Kellen Goff as Diavolo and many more.

Matthew Mercer as Jotaro Kujo, Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo(later), Unsho Ishizuka as Joseph Joestar, Toru Ohkawa as the narrator, Fuminori Komatsu as Jean-Pierre Polnareff, Richard Epcar as Joseph Joestar, Philip Reich as Giorno Giovanna, Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Yuki Ono as JOsuke Higashikata, Kyle Hebert as Noriaki Kakyoin, Kellen Goff as Diavolo and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 87%

87% Where to Watch: Netflix

Jojo’s bizarre adventure is the story of the Joestar family, who all combat against all evil forces. There is no such single protagonist in this series but are many. The entire family gets engaged in Fighting and has their respective role. It is one of the most iconic fighting anime ever made and makes the audience love it.

This is not only a popular fighting anime but also has a lot of adventures and subplots in it.

4. Gurren Lagann

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi

Hiroyuki Imaishi Writer: Kazuki Nakashima

Kazuki Nakashima Cast: Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more.

Yuri Lowenthal as Simon, Sam Riegel as Viral, Johnny Yong Bosch as Rossiu, Karen Strassman as Kiyoh, Barbara Goodson Kunba, Steve Blum as Leeron Littner, Stephanie Sheh as Kinon, Marina Inoue as Yoko Littner, Kyle Hebert as Kamina, Jamieson Price as Spiral King, Michelle Ruff as Yoko Littner, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kamina, Christopher Corey Smith as Kittan and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Watch it on: Netflix

If you love fiction and want action in it, the Gurren Lagann is the best choice to watch. The background here is a fictional world governed by Lordgenome, the Spiral King.

The protagonists of this series are Simon and Kamina, who, along with other humans, are forced to thrive in the underground village. Their wish to come to the surface and their fighting spirit does let them combat with Lordgenome making it one of the best action scenes ever in an anime and is a must-watch.

3. One Punch Man

Director: Shingo Natsume for season 1 and Chikara Sakurai for season 2

Shingo Natsume for season 1 and Chikara Sakurai for season 2 Writer: ONE

ONE Cast: Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Max Mittelman as Saitama, Robbie Daymond as Mumen Rider, Kirk Thornton, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Zach Aguilar as Genos, Marc Diraison and more.

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Max Mittelman as Saitama, Robbie Daymond as Mumen Rider, Kirk Thornton, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Zach Aguilar as Genos, Marc Diraison and more. IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 84%

84% Where to Watch: Hulu, Netflix, Crunchyroll.

One-Punch Man, the name itself says there ought to be fight scenes in the series. The story of this series focuses upon a man named Saitama, an extraordinary person who does not even need a single fight to defeat his opponents but just one punch from him is enough.

This is one of the most popular fighting anime and has several fighting scenes, but his fight scene against Lord Orochi is best.

2. Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Director: Yasuhiro Irie

Yasuhiro Irie Writer: Hiroshi Onogi

Hiroshi Onogi Cast: Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more.

Vic Mignogna as Edward Elric, Maxey Whitehead as Alphonse Elric, Travis Willingham as Roy Mustang, John Swasey as Hohenheim, Collen Clinkenbeard as Riza Hawkeye, J. Michael Tatum as Scar, and many more. IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 100%

100% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu.

The story focuses upon the determination of two siblings, Edward Elric and Alphonse Elric, to bring back their mother, who died of a disease. The duo also follows their father’s footsteps and gets indulged in alchemy. They believe that with the power of alchemy, they will bring their mother back to life. However, they failed to do what they aimed for during their actions and instead had to cope with several difficulties, one of them being Elric giving up his arm to make Alphonse’s soul stay in the physical world.

Like other fighting anime, this series also has several action scenes and is an excellent anime adaptation of the Full Metal Alchemist manga.

1. Attack on Titan

Director: Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido.

Tetsuro Araki, Masaki Koizuka, Yuchiro Hayashi, and Jun Shishido. Writer: Hajime Isayama

Hajime Isayama Voice Cast: Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more.

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Kisho Taiyama as Jean Kirstein, and many more. IMDb Rating: 9/10

9/10 Rotten Tomatoes Ratings: 96%

96% Watch it on: Netflix, Hulu, Funimation Now, Crunchyroll.

Attack on Titan is a great fighting anime and a top-rated anime series where you can witness great fights. The protagonist of this series is a young boy named Eren Jaeger, who vows to kill every Titan since they have been mass killing humans for a long time.

The most thrilling fighting scene here is the combat of Eren and Titan from Annie. There are other intense battles in Attack on Titan, so do watch it.

Conclusion:

Action series are intriguing to watch, especially when you love a character and want them to fight against all odds and evils. In the previous days, they were primarily satiric or adventurous. Still, with the passing days, many other genres are also included, and one of the most genres is an action or Fighting in an anime. Anime is progressing day by day.

Who will not want their superheroes to be the most powerful? Be it physically or mentally. Heroes must excel in all the fields and be the best. Fighting anime is gradually getting all praise and notice and is paid more attention nowadays than any other anime genre.

