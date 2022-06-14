Finance
All About Securities – Debt, Equity, and Derivative Contracts
Sometimes it is difficult to know which part of the law applies to your case, especially if you are dealing with what an outsider may view as a complicated financial dispute. If you hold North Carolina securities, where do you go for help? Rest assured, there are attorneys in business and financial law who can advise you in regards securities that you may hold. But until you have retained the services of a local lawyer, let’s get up to speed on the terminology of securities law so you are ready for your first appointment.
What are securities?
A security is a fungible, negotiable instrument representing financial value. Most securities will be represented either by a certificate, or more commonly, will be in electronic form only (non-certificated). As in the rest of the country, North Carolina securities certificates will be either “bearer” or “registered”. A bearer securities certificate is one that entitles the holder to rights simply by holding the security. A registered certificate is one that only entitles the holder to rights if their name appears on a security register maintained by the issuer or the issuers appointed intermediary.
Securities include shares of corporate stock or mutual funds, corporation or government issued bonds, stock options or other options, limited partnership units, and various other formal investment instruments. In North Carolina, securities may be issued by commercial companies, government agencies, local authorities and international and supranational organizations (such as the World Bank). The primary goal of purchasing securities is investment, with an eventual aim of receiving income or capital gain; (capital gain being the difference between a lower buying price and a higher selling price).
Securities are broadly categorized into three categories.
1. Debt securities:
These include debentures, bonds, deposits, notes and commercial paper (in some circumstances). If you hold one of these debt securities, your North Carolina securities attorney will advise that you are usually entitled to the payment of principal and interest on these. There may also be contractual rights a good lawyer will advise you of, including the right to information.
Debt securities are usually fixed term securities redeemable at the end of the term, they may be secured or unsecured or protected by collateral. Debt securities may offer some control to investors if the company is a start-up or an established business undergoing ‘restructuring’. In these cases, if interest payments are missed, the creditors may take control of the company and liquidate it to recover some of their investment. People favor buying debt securities because of the usually higher rate of return than bank deposits. However, debt securities issued by a government (bonds) usually have a lower interest rate than securities issued by commercial companies. This applies nationally and to North Carolina securities.
2. Equity securities:
Common stock is the most popular type of equity security. Investors are called shareholders and they own a share of the equity interest of capital stock of a company, trust or partnership. It is like saying someone who invests in equity securities is buying a tiny part of a company (or a large part, depending on your budget!). As an investor you are not necessarily entitled to any payment, like the regular interest payment of a debt security. If a company goes bankrupt it is possible to lose your entire investment, as shareholders get paid last. If this happens it might be a good time to call your North Carolina securities lawyer for advice.
On the plus side, investing in equity securities can gives a shareholder access to profits and capital gains, something debt securities will not. The holder of debt securities receives only interest and repayment of principal no matter how well the issuer performs financially. Equity investment may also offer control of the business of the issuer.
3. Derivative contracts:
If you have invested in forwards, futures, options and/or swaps you have probably purchased a derivative. A derivative is perhaps obviously, derived from some other asset, index, event, value or condition (known as the underlying asset). Rather than trade or exchange the underlying asset, derivative traders enter into agreements to exchange cash or assets over time based on the underlying asset. A simple example is a futures contract: an agreement to exchange the underlying asset at a future date.
An attorney can provide more information about securities
Please note that this is not an exhaustive list of legitimate forms of securities. If you purchased what you were lead to believe was a type of security but it is not covered in the information here, don’t panic! However, for you own piece of mind, contact a securities lawyer if you believe that you have been a victim of securities fraud, if have been accused of securities fraud or a related crime, or if you simply have a legal question about buying or selling securities.
Finance
Tips To Hire The Best Digital Media Agency
All businesses operate mainly on the core objective to attract buyers and make maximum profits. In the present scenario, when there is a technological advantage to reach out to a large number of target audience, companies need to give significance to digital marketing if they want to stay ahead of their competitors. Digital marketing works on brand building and development using the digital media platforms. These platforms have proven to be efficient in attracting audiences and converting them into potential buyers.
A digital marketing agency offers a mix of services such as content production, SEO and Social Media strategies and email and mobile marketing tactics. The demand for digital marketers has led to the formation of several digital media agencies, and so the task of finding the “Right” agency becomes a Herculean task, or you would think so!
Each agency has its own features and unique approaches to building an online reputation for brands, but here are a few tips you need to go through so that you can find your right fit –
Understand the agency skills – To know whether a particular digital firm has the skills to help you fulfil your objectives, you need to be clear about your expectations. The primary goal of a business is to make profits, but certain other aspects should be considered to reach that goal. For instance, who are your audience, how do they interact with your brand, to what extent do they use digital platforms, etc. Answering these questions will let you know the right skills to look for in a digital media agency.
Check out their online presence – This is a very important tip since it will let you know how good they are in building an online presence. Their website, frequency of posts and content quality will talk a lot about their proficiency as a digital media outfit.
Become their best friend – You need to know the organization inside out. Some of the things you need to ask them are – who handles each area of work, experience of the firm, how they work, do they outsource, what kind of projects they have handled, their expertise, etc. The best way to know them well is by meeting them directly for an open conversation. Being able to interact comfortably is a clear sign that you have found the right company.
Penalty prevention tactic – Constant changes keep happening in digital media which leads to search engines penalising websites. Penalties affect small businesses and can cause online stores to pay a huge price. To ensure that an online brand is protected media agencies need to have a process to prevent the penalties. Only expert professionals can devise short-term and long-term strategies to make sure that the client is not penalised when working with them.
Digital media agencies are a great option to help your brand build a strong online presence. The tips mentioned above will help you in filtering out the inefficient and unsuitable options. Choosing the right company can help you save lots of time and money.
Finance
Sampling – Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO)
The object of market research is finding out information which is usually concerning the opinions of people about something or someone. It is almost always impossible to survey (ask) everyone who may matter, say all possible voters. In this example, all possible voters would comprise the “universe.” Instead, market researchers survey some of the universe. That some is called the “sample.”
REMEMBER: The sample is the key ingredient in the statistical recipe or process. No matter how advanced the analysis, without a sample that accurately reflects the universe you have GIGO.
Perhaps nothing illustrates this point better than the famous Literary Digest poll. Literary Digest was a successful American magazine. In 1936, it published a poll predicting the Republican candidate for President, Alf Landon, would easily defeat incumbent Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s (FDR) bid to be re-elected President. The Literary Digest did use the proper analysis. But it did not consider that by only surveying (sampling) its readers plus people on readily available lists such as telephone directories, it was not sampling typical American voters.
The reason is that during the depths of the Great Depression only wealthier Americans, who tended to be Republican, could afford a magazine subscription and a telephone. Concurrently and independently of Literary digest, an generally unheard of statistician was sampling a considerably smaller number of truly representative American voters (5,000 v. 2,000,000). He accurately predicted FDR’s landslide victory. Soon after the election, Literary Digest went out of business while George Gallup went on to become perhaps the best known of all pollsters.
Literary Digest’s sample was what is called “biased.” Gallup’s sample was what is called “random.” The laws of probability dictate that a random sample will better represent the universe than any other kind of sample. However, to be random, each member of the universe must have an equal chance (equal odds) of being sampled.
Now you can see where Literary Digest had a major problem and the result was GIGO.
The first step in this random sampling process is defining the universe. For example, in politics is the universe everyone eligible to vote, registered voters, or some other group of people. A lot depends on the objective of the survey. Another point is that many surveys purport to use a random sample or make readers think the sample was random, when in fact the sample was not. That is one of the tricky things about interpreting survey results and often takes some skilled questioning to determine.
Similarly, if you are trying to determine the market potential for a new product, who is likely–not who you want–to be in your universe? Those are the people you want to randomly sample.
The only improvement in random sampling is when with high certainty, the universe can be divided into different “strata.” Randomly sampling each strata produces stratified random sample. But remember knowing the strata is critical to making stratified random samples successful predictors.
Sometimes you don’t know your universe is. One way of trying to determine that universe is with focus groups randomly drawn form the population in general. A future article will discuss focus groups.
Finance
Starting a Respiratory Staffing Agency
Are you ready to make the shift from working for an agency or freelance and start your own respiratory staffing business? Or perhaps you are a staffing entrepreneur looking to get into the medical staffing industry and just maybe, you are an existing staffing agency looking to expand your existing medical staffing agency and move into the respiratory staffing industry.
Whatever your reason is to start your own agency, the tremendous opportunity for staffing entrepreneurs is amazing. But, let’s look at what exactly is a respiratory therapist and what does a respiratory therapist do.
A respiratory therapist (RT) is a certified medical professional who specializes in providing healthcare for your lungs. They have advanced knowledge of high-tech equipment, such as mechanical ventilators. RTs work alongside doctors and nurses. They practice in many medical facilities, including emergency rooms, maternity wards, and therapy offices. Some RTs care for people in their own homes.
Respiratory therapists help improve outcomes for people with asthma, pneumonia, emphysema, lung trauma, and other diagnoses. RTs can assess your breathing, recommend exercises, and monitor your progress.
How many types of respiratory therapists are there in the industry?
There are several main types of respiratory therapy. An RT may specialize in one or more of these types.
Emergency respiratory therapy
This kind of respiratory therapy happens in a hospital. RTs provide assistance with emergency room cases and help people recover from heart surgery or lung failure. Some RTs assist doctors during complicated surgeries. They also treat pneumonia. A big part of emergency respiratory therapy involves ventilators. RTs manage or initiate life support for those who need it.
Adult respiratory therapy
Adult respiratory therapy takes place in a hospital, outpatient, or home setting. An RT may assist with routine care for the maintenance of chronic diseases, such ascystic fibrosis. Adult respiratory therapy often involves the treatment of emphysema. RTs are sometimes in charge of programs that help adults quit smoking.
Pulmonary rehabilitation helps the lungs regain more breathing capacity after a surgery or traumatic event. This kind of therapy may be provided outside of the hospital by an RT. They also work in sleep labs to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea.
Pediatric respiratory therapy
Pediatric RTs focus on newborn and childhood cardiopulmonary issues. Sometimes they work in a hospital, where they care for patients in inpatient units including babies in aneonatal intensive care unit. Some pediatric RTs offer outpatient care for children and adolescents withasthma.
Hospitals frequently have pediatric emergency transport teams that take newborns or children to different facilities by ambulance or helicopter. The teams are generally made up of a nurse and an RT.
Geriatric respiratory therapy
As we age, so do our lungs. Sometimes respiratory therapy can help increase breathing efficiency for older people. Respiratory tract infections,chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and bronchial pneumonia are diseases that a person over the age of 65 is likely to encounter. Geriatric respiratory therapy happens at a hospital, an outpatient facility, or a person’s home.
The opportunity to expand or start your own staffing agency is a tremendous ambitious and easily duable endeavor.
This is meant for the kind of entrepreneurs who have, first of all, the relentless desire to earn more money in a single year than most of his/her entrepreneur friends will earn in their entire lifetime.
Or for those of you who questionwhat is a solopreneur, those that deal with one business and one business only, this may also be for you.
It is meant for the kind of entrepreneur, secondly, who has enough faith in himself/herself to believe, today, that tomorrow he/she may actually be able to take home $175,000 – 500,000 per year – once he/she has been shown the techniques of making this kind of money.
And finally, it is meant only for the entrepreneur who are passionate about solving real-world solutions and starting your own medical staffing agency.
All About Securities – Debt, Equity, and Derivative Contracts
Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore
Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 14
Brahms The Boy 2 Ending Explained
Tips To Hire The Best Digital Media Agency
Sampling – Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO)
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize March 2020-Like Losses As BTC Crashes
Starting a Respiratory Staffing Agency
Advantages of Hiring CTP Lawyer
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 14
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News7 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion