Angelos family split won’t halt lease negotiations to keep Orioles in Baltimore, stadium authority says
The lawsuit that has split the family of ailing Orioles owner Peter Angelos won’t halt discussions about a new lease to keep the team in Baltimore, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority, which says it continues to recognize the authority of CEO John Angelos to negotiate on the club’s behalf.
The stadium authority — the Major League Baseball team’s landlord at Camden Yards — said Monday that lease talks are continuing with John Angelos, whose brother Louis accuses him of trying to wrest control and ownership of the family fortune, including the Orioles.
“The Orioles have represented to us that he [John Angelos] is CEO of the Orioles and Controlling Person under the MLB Agreement, and MSA will continue to work with him and team leadership until we are told differently,” Thomas Kelso, the stadium authority’s chairman, said in reply to questions from The Baltimore Sun. “We have an excellent working relationship with John and the team’s senior leadership.”
A new lease is critical to binding the team to Baltimore. The current lease contains a clause barring “the relocation of the Baltimore Orioles Major League Baseball Team from Baltimore, Maryland.”
In his first public comments since the lawsuit was filed Thursday, John Angelos sought Monday to reassure Baltimoreans that the Orioles will stay in town “for generations to come.”
In his suit, Louis Angelos raised the possibility that his brother could, “if he chooses,” move the team to Tennessee, where John Angelos and his wife have a home. He also said it is the family’s intent to sell the team.
In his statement, John Angelos said the state of Maryland “is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state.”
He also said that, “since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City.”
Major League Baseball team owners voted in 2020 to approve John Angelos as “control person” for the Orioles, meaning he is responsible for the team. The approval signaled an official transition from the leadership of Peter Angelos, now 92, whose health has declined in the past few years.
Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, in his own statement, challenged John Angelos’ description of how he reached his current role with the team.
“I’m shocked by John’s statement,” Nusinov said. “Peter Angelos never approved John as control person, chairman, CEO or any other title John has hijacked.”
The suit seeks to remove John and his mother, Georgia Angelos, as co-trustees of the trust in which the Orioles were placed, and remove them as co-agents of Peter Angelos’ power of attorney.
The Orioles’ original lease with the state for Oriole Park at Camden Yards began April 1, 1992, and was to expire at the end of 2021. The parties agreed in February 2021 to extend the agreement for two years, through Dec. 31, 2023, with the club retaining the right to exercise a one-time, five-year extension by Feb. 1, 2023.
Kelso, an investment banker appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015 to be the stadium authority chairman, said both parties to the lease are in a “deliberative” phase in which stadium enhancement projects are being developed and vetted. Changes could include more social spaces, fewer seats and a sports betting area, according to the team.
While it’s not certain that any new lease would contain a nonrelocation clause, the stadium authority said in a statement to The Sun that “clauses similar to the one in our existing lease are common to such agreements.” If the club were sold, any new owner would be bound by the lease terms, according to the stadium authority.
But signing a new lease that commits the team to Baltimore for some number of years could reduce the team’s price in any potential sale, experts have said.
Any new lease would need to be approved by the Board of Public Works, which is made up of the governor, state treasurer and state comptroller.
Spokespersons for Hogan, a Republican, did not return messages Monday seeking comment on whether they would require a nonrelocation clause in any lease they approved, but a spokeswoman for Democratic State Comptroller Peter Franchot said that would be the case for him.
“The comptroller would absolutely require that those terms be in any new lease,” Franchot spokeswoman Susan O’Brien said in an interview.
Franchot is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for governor this year; Hogan can’t run again due to term limits.
Democratic state Treasurer Dereck Davis declined to comment, with his office saying in a statement: “The treasurer said that he does not believe it is appropriate at this time to be commenting piecemeal. Once the stadium authority and the Orioles have reached an agreement, then he said that he can make an informed decision about what is in the best interest of the state.”
Baltimore has wanted to hold its teams close since the NFL’s Colts — in a dispute with the city over improvements to the former Memorial Stadium — left town for Indianapolis on a March night in 1984. The city also fought to preserve the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
While John Angelos has said repeatedly that the Orioles won’t leave the city, he’s been mum about a possible sale. With Peter Angelos experiencing health issues in recent years, rumors have long circulated that the family might sell. A family trust holds Peter Angelos’ assets, including his majority stake in the team and millions of dollars in real estate.
Louis Angelos’ lawsuit said that with Peter Angelos “no longer capable of managing his affairs,” his wife determined it was in the trust’s best interest to sell the Orioles. But, according to the suit, John Angelos stalled and thwarted the plans to sell the team — valued by Forbes at $1.37 billion — torpedoing, according to the lawsuit, interest from “one highly credible group of buyers.”
John Angelos did not return text messages Monday seeking further comment.
In 2020, the stadium authority began studying a shift in stadium funding with an eye on keeping the Orioles happy and in Baltimore.
Under the new approach, approved this spring by the General Assembly and signed into law by Hogan, the stadium authority can borrow up to $1.2 billion to pay for stadium improvements —$600 million each for the Orioles and Ravens. But no bonds can be issued without a lease, and the lease must be long enough to pay off the longest-term bonds.
No matter who owns the club, stadium authority officials believe Major League Baseball owners would be hesitant to approve a team relocation when there is a pool of readily available public money for what Kelso calls “frequent and continued reinvestment.”
Any relocation would need the approval of 24 of the 30 club owners. And relocations are so rare that there has only been one move in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
“By doing it this way, the state is saying to the teams, ‘The money is available to improve these iconic sports venues, but to access these funds the teams need to be bound to the city until the bonds are paid in full,’” said Alan Rifkin, a longtime former attorney for the Orioles. “It’s a win-win situation for all.”
Baltimore Sun reporters Hayes Gardner, Andy Kostka and Jean Marbella contributed to this article.
3 men sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Columbia Heights
Three men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in the August 2020 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Columbia Heights.
Dominic Sampson, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting to shooting 22-year-old Charles Ray Mosby Jr. outside a Columbia Heights strip mall, according to a news release issued by the Anoka County attorney’s office.
Brandon Kron, 24, pleaded guilty to aiding an offender, while Cashmere Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to and was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, the news release said.
Sampson was sentenced in December to 30 years in prison, Kron was sentenced in November to more than three years in prison, and Smith was sentenced Monday to more than 10 years in prison, according to the release.
“This was a tragic loss of life because of a senseless decision on the defendants’ part to shoot the victim,” Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo said in his office’s news release. “A decision which affects many families for years to come.”
The three men met Mosby on the evening of Aug. 24, 2020, near Totem Superette on Central Avenue, where they appeared to have an amicable encounter, according to the criminal complaint against Sampson.
As Mosby turned to walk away, Sampson shot him several times in the back at close range, before the three men fled the scene.
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
When Lance Lynn is on the mound, fellow Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito always notices his “presence and attitude.”
“When it’s a big spot and he starts running that fastball up there and gets a couple of big strikeouts to get out of an inning, it’s always great to see his reaction to it,” Giolito told the Tribune Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.
“It fires everybody up and keeps the momentum on our side.”
The Sox reinstated Lynn from the injured list for his season debut against the Detroit Tigers. The Sox won 9-5, with José Abreu leading the offense with two two-run homers.
Lynn allowed three runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 4⅓ innings. He threw 88 pitches (52 strikes).
The right-hander’s return was one of three roster moves Monday by the Sox, who placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms and requested waivers on pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
Lynn, 35, had been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
“We’ve all seen what he can do,” Grandal said before the game. “We need that mentality, we need that confidence. And he’s a big piece, especially when he’s on the mound.”
That mentality was on display Monday as Lynn settled in after a tough first couple of innings. The Tigers scored twice in the first, including a homer by Willi Castro on Lynn’s first pitch. Lynn allowed one more run in the second on a two-out bloop single to center by Harold Castro. The Tigers had seven hits in the first two innings.
Before the start of the third, cameras caught a lively discussion between Lynn and Sox coach Joe McEwing in the team’s dugout. Lynn had a 1-2-3 third inning and allowed two hits, but struck out two, in a scoreless fourth. He exited after allowing a one-out double in the fifth.
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
“Unbelievable,” Giolito said of Cueto. “Stepped up big time.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Kopech will throw a bullpen later this week and the team will determine if he’ll be available this weekend in Houston against the Astros.
Lynn’s return gives the rotation a boost.
He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young Award voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
“He came to us last year and really became a part of the team immediately,” Giolito said. “Became a team leader, a staff leader. A guy that all of us on the pitching staff, us younger guys, could look up to and go to him for advice in a lot of different areas. We’ve definitely been missing him big time when he was going through this rehab assignment. We’re excited to have him back and it’s going to be not only a big force on the mound that he brings, but a wonderful presence in the clubhouse.
“He’s always there to help us work through things and he knows a lot about pitching in the sense of when you’re out there, utilizing your stuff, reading swings, reading hitters’ approaches. All those kinds of things that I feel like I need to continue to improve. It’s always helpful.”
More help could be on the way for the Sox pitching staff: La Russa said reliever Joe Kelly is in line to be activated Tuesday. Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
La Russa also said Vince Velasquez, who was retroactively placed on the injured list May 31 with a left groin strain, is Wednesday’s likely starter.
But the Sox will be without their starting catcher for a period. Grandal’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. He left Saturday’s game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“(Sunday) I was doing great,” Grandal said. “I thought for sure I would have been nothing less than a day. I don’t know what happened, but throughout the night I just started getting this pain down my leg and couldn’t even walk (Monday). It ends up being more of a lower back spasm and that’s what’s making everything else tight, which is probably the reason why the hamstring pulled.
“But we don’t think it’s anything I haven’t gone through before. I think, 2020, I had almost the same thing. I think it was against Detroit, too, at home. We just decided it was best to go on the 10-day just to get everything cleared out and that way by the time I come back, it’s full go. We won’t know how long it’s going to take, but if it takes five days maybe I’m able to go down to Charlotte or something like that and start getting (at-bats) down there and catching down there.”
Consulting company BerryDunn to review Stillwater Police Department
The Stillwater Police Department has hired a consulting firm to analyze the department’s operations and staffing levels to see if the police force is meeting community needs.
Among the areas that will be reviewed: the workload of patrol officers and investigators, response times, personnel allocation, technology, diversity and hiring practices, said Police Chief Brian Mueller.
The data collected by BerryDunn, a consulting company based in Portland, Maine, will help the city council make staffing and resources decisions in the future, Mueller said.
Mueller said he believes this is the first time the department has conducted such a study.
“Studies like this are important to help ensure that the department is functioning properly and is adequately resourced,” he said. “It’s intended to produce recommendations to guide the department in several operational practices and to help shape how we carry out our public-safety mission in the future.”
The contract cost is $44,500, he said.
Part of the process, which is expected to take about five months to complete, involves holding individual and group discussions with staff, key stakeholders and the community. Residents are invited to provide feedback by attending a community meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the police department’s training room.
Feedback also will also be taken online through a link that will be posted on the department’s website and social media channels.
