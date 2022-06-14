Finance
Best PPC Tips for ECommerce Sites
I’ve been managing online marketing and advertising campaigns for several years. eCommerce sites are of particular interest to me versus B2B sites for the simple fact that it much easier to determine the efficacy of SEM (Search Engine Marketing) efforts when a sale or conversion is the goal. I want to share a few basic tips for Small Business owners who are creating or managing their E Commerce PPC campaigns. This isn’t advice coming from a Google Certified Advertising Partner, but rather an entrepreneur who knows what it takes to launch a successful eCommerce site from scratch and grow it’s success!
1. Have realistic expectations from the beginning. If it were easy to sell products online just by launching PPC advertising, every small business would be successful. The advantage of PPC advertising as far as SEM is concerned is the ability to target your advertisements to people searching for a similar product. The key here is “searching for”. For example if you sell “hand painted purple colored rocks” chances are you’ll find a very low search volume. On the other hand if you sell skin care products you’ll find a very high search volume. Google, BING, and Facebook make their advertiser user interface very user friendly. They want you to use their service and spend money. The systems are not automatically opimized to spend that budget efficiently. That’s up to you.
I’ve worked with a lot of Business owners and Brands that are convinced they have the next million dollar idea or product to sell. Just because you’re passionate about it, does not guarantee the world will agree! Your friends, family, and colleagues may support you and substantiate your belief, however keep in mind they’re supporting YOU. Your average customer has no personal connection to you or your Brand.
2. Know your conversion rates. Looking at your Google Analytics reports, or whatever program you use to measure traffic to your site, determine how many visits or clicks need to occur for you to make one sale. This is your conversion ratio. If it takes 100 clicks to make 1 sale, your conversion ratio is 1%. This is extremely valuable information to consider as it will help you determine how much you can bid or pay per click. Let’s say your average sale is $34.95, you have a 1% conversion ratio, and you’re paying $1.00 CPC. That means it would cost you $100 in PPC spend to earn one $34.95 sale. If that’s the case something’s not working and it’s time to consult with someone experienced with eCommerce PPC Advertising for Small Business.
3. Budget, Budget, Budget. When allocating the investment to build your e commerce site and develop your product and stock your inventory, don’f forget to ear mark a budget for advertising. The most common pitfall I’ve experienced are Small Business owners who have spent their entire budget on developing their site and product, and have little left over to advertising. PPC Advertising is a testing game. It’s nearly impossible to launch a PPC campaign and have outstanding success right out of the gate. The search engines place value on the history of your account. Just like gambling in Vegas, make sure your mindset is such that you’re prepared to part with your advertising dollars without necessarily generating revenue initially. PPC advertising campaigns have to be contiuously monitored and tested in order to be optimized.
4. Know your audience. By design, PPC Advertising means you’re only paying for clicks on your ad. However you don’t just want any clicks, you want potential consumers to click. This is why setting targeting parameters with your PPC campaigns is so important as is the ad copy itself. You may be better off paying a slightly higher CPC if it means it’s a consumer more likely to purchase your product!
Finance
How Technology Has Changed the Ecommerce Field
Technology is fast paced and the effect is something that we all are aware of. With so many changes happening due to the advancement in technology the e-commerce world has affected the most. Even the customers these days are tech savvy and prefer to shop online. The customers are much smarter than before where they could be befooled with the prices and the product quality. They know more than we think and know how to find the perfect store to place their orders.
With technology being so fast, it gets easier to track the orders online and they can also choose how they wish to communicate with their retailers online. The retail e-commerce sales have gone since 2014. In 2017 the sales went up to 2.3 trillion US Dollars by 2021 it is expected to grow up to 4.88 trillion US Dollars.
Increase in e-Commerce Sites
There has been a tremendous increase in the e-commerce sites. Almost every business is moving online today because they know their shoppers are waiting for them online. No one has the time to shop in stores because of their busy schedules, but with so many options online everything has become easy. Most of the online stores have started displaying offers & discounts to attract customers. There are offers like “Get 20% off on Your 1st Purchase”, etc. Today, there is nothing better than getting the time to sit at home and shop for your favorite dress from your favorite brand. And then it is delivered home. Who does not want this luxury? It also saves the money of the retailers, by not needing a store to display more than 1000s of products.
Some Facts
- Average e-commerce conversion rates vary from 3% to 4%.
- U.S.e-commerce sales reached $396 billion in 2016 and are predicted to grow to a massive 684 billion by 2020.
Increase in Mobile Apps for e-commerce
Every online business is moving to the mobile world. it becomes easy for them to do business even while they are traveling. And shoppers love using their mobile. 55% of companies have a mobile-optimized website, mobile app, or both. Every 1 in 4 e-commerce dollars is spent on a Mobile Device. Here is a glimpse of the 3rd Quarter of 2017.
It makes it easier to connect with your users through a mobile app. They can avail the offers while on-the-go and can directly complete purchases through the various payment options and payment gateways. Having a brand’s app on your phone tempts you to look into it for new arrivals or new offers, similar is the customer’s mind, hence mobile apps are increasing.
Online Payment
With the growth in e-commerce, there is an increasing demand for advanced and dynamic online payment options. There is also a growth in payments technologies through websites and mobile apps. This makes selling and buying of products easy and simple. There are international payment facilities also available that makes it easy for cross-border shopping with online payment solutions like PayU. With this customers can pay while on-the-go without the need to use their cards or other details. It saves a lot of time & money for both the customers as well as the businesses. Payment Gateways like PayPal have 70% higher checkout transactions than non-PayPal transactions.
Retailers take customers attention
Over the years email notifications are quickly being swarmed out by advertisers for mobile push notifications. With these features, marketers can get consumer attention like never before.
Promotional messages that were considered spam at one time can now directly be seen by the users on his mobile screen, updating them about the new offers or products.
Personal Shopping Experience is growing
Nothing has changed when it comes to personal attention while shopping. Every shopper wants a personalized experience with the growth in technology. Technology ensures that every shopper feels good with some personalized offers only for them. Making use of technology to send a birthday and anniversary offer gives them a feeling of being important and remembered.
Express Delivery & Huge Discounts
Who does not want a product at a lesser price without having to bargain with the shopkeepers? Who does not want their product delivered same day without going to the store. The competition and demand for both are increasing. This is challenging sometimes, but with stores offering a same-day delivery option with extra charges is getting popular among the consumers. Amazon is one such site that all consumers are fond of today.
Social Media
Social Media has played a huge role in bringing the customers closer to the retailers. Customers can directly send messages to the brands and get replies quickly to their queries. It has enhanced customer service to a great extent. In fact, brands have also started using social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. for promotions. In fact, there is a direct call to action buttons like “Shop Now’ ‘Buy Now’ on these platforms that allow customers to buy directly from the page. They are giving the customers a chance to discover the brand and see what more it has to offer them
These are few ways technology has impacted e-commerce to a great extent. These are not the only ways but just a few of the popular means that have impacted e-commerce and the businesses online. These ways have played a major role in transforming e-commerce and making it this large as it is today. Offers, discounts, and multiple payment options have open doors for small businesses to start online businesses with little investment.
Conclusion
Mobile friendly websites and mobile apps have changed the way people look at e-commerce. It has become the most preferred way of shopping for most of the people. Along with social media mobile apps are helping businesses to get bigger profits through these platforms. In fact, some of them are starting their online businesses from home with little investment. In all technology has impacted in the most positive way to help in the growth of e-commerce and all online businesses.
Finance
Build An Impressive Product Landing Page, Boost Conversion Rates
Today, eCommerce business is trending in the market and most of the people are showing great interest to shop online. Hence, depending on the buyers’ behaviour and demand, the number of online stores is also increasing in a remarkable way. However, to stand out from your competitors in today’s vying business market, you need to come up with such a Magento store that is not only impressive by its looks but feature-rich as well to skyrocket your business. Here, you are going to get a few effective Magento tips on how to build an impressive product landing page that will boost conversion rate. Read on and make your Magento store a grand success.
Use Visual Content
The secret to making a successful landing page is to use visual content or image that is worth almost 60,000 words at the right place. While using images on the landing page, try to follow the below-mentioned tips for a better result.
→ Use high-quality and unique images
→ Use large images
→ If possible, enable zooming
→ Use video content
→ If possible, use 3D images
Induce Customer Feelings
Well, textual content not only helps in building SEO strategy but also helps in describing the product and its benefits. Make content so interesting and informative that shoppers cannot leave that particular page without clicking on ‘add to your cart’ button!
Try to avoid lengthy description. Keep it short, simple yet interesting, try to use peppy tone!
Activate Wish List Feature
According to a research based on customer behaviour, even though they don’t have any plan to buy a product, they simply do surfing to check our different offers, different variations of a product.
Now, while surfing, if they like any item, they would love to save it for buying it later. Your job is to make this process of saving an item easier. Obviously, bookmark option is there. But, adding product to wish list is a lot easier and a no-brainer for them! Hence, enable it.
Leverage Customer Reviews
Let your visitors see what other shoppers think about your product (particularly, positive reviews from real shoppers). This is one of the usual customer behaviours to go through the client reviews before purchasing a product. Hence, do not miss this chance to showcase your products.
In the Magento store, go to admin panel to configure this customer review feature. For detailed ratings and review, Magento offers an extension as well.
Showcase Out-of-Stock Products
If any product is out-of-stock, let the customers view it. Let them know you care about them and hence, you would let know them when the product comes back in stock.
Thus, by offering them the subscription for back-in-stock notifications along with service for pre-ordering, you can build a trustworthy relationship with the customers. It will boost conversion rate and sales.
Offer Customers a Guarantee
When you add a guarantee and display it with the product on the page, shoppers get a reassurance. Such guarantee offers would help you to attract attention of more customers and to enhance your business sales figure.
How effective and impressive your site’s product landing page is, depending on this, you can transform many prospects into potential and regular customers. Follow the above-mentioned smart and simple tips and be an ace in the online business.
Finance
Why Should One Get Ecommerce App Development?
Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba have become the major go-to e-commerce store for all out there. Due to a busy schedule, people now prefer to buy online rather than going out and searching here and there. The e-commerce app is helpful since one can find there everything all at one destination. But there are not just these e-commerce apps but Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store are loaded immensely with an innumerable number of e-commerce apps. But only a handful of those is successful. It all depends upon the way an app is developed, what products it is making accessible, what price it offers, and what deals and discounts it proffers to its customers along with the features.
Before thinking to get an app you must know why one should get an e-commerce app. How can you get benefits from the app?
Benefits of e-commerce app
1. Higher conversions – Mobile apps especially e-commerce app helps to drive an amazing conversion rate for a brand or business since the app can offer them a seamless experience. You can provide a great user experience by offering amazing features in your app like push notifications.
2. Brand Awareness – With an e-commerce app development you will notice an increase in brand awareness. People now spend most of their time using mobile phones therefore having an app for your store can be a great step.
3. Brand promotion – You can now advertise your brand more efficiently by the means of e-commerce mobile app and can stay closer to your customers. You can announce your deals, offers, or discounts on push notifications that will reach straight to your customers.
4. 24*7 connectivity – People who are connected to your brand by the means of a mobile app are more inclined to your business whereas site visitors have fewer odds of turning into customers. You can be available for your client all round the clock.
5. Competitive advantage – Another advantage of owning a mobile app is that you can beat your competitors with an e-commerce app. If a competitor is confused between your and your competitor’s website, your app availability will surely help him make the decision.
Grocery app development, food ordering app development, apparel app development, medicine ordering app development, jewelry buying app development are some of the leading e-commerce mobile apps in trend currently.
Whichever app development you pick, it is important to remember the following important features.
• You should provide an easy registration and login process to your customers else they will not feel comfortable while using your e-commerce mobile app.
• You should provide multiple payment methods so that your customer can pay either of the ways they feel comfortable with.
• Make sure you are going for a multi-lingual ecommerce app development. It will make it possible for you to get customers from different regions.
• Don’t forget to add loyalty programs or discounts in your app, it will be one of the reasons your customers will get attracted to your app.
• Allow your users to take advantage of advanced search with the filters and sort function. Users will love your app when they can specifically search for what they want.
• Real-time tracking of delivery emerges as an exclusive feature that you cannot ignore. So consider it essential while you go for e-commerce app development.
I hope, you might have understood why you should go for an e-commerce mobile application for your business.
Best PPC Tips for ECommerce Sites
How Technology Has Changed the Ecommerce Field
Long winding minor league career leads Elliot Soto to Twins
Build An Impressive Product Landing Page, Boost Conversion Rates
Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends
St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing in North End
Why Should One Get Ecommerce App Development?
The Essence of Seamless UX Web – Design for E-Commerce Stores and Mobile Apps,
Column: It’s up to Lance Lynn to save the Chicago White Sox season with his pitching — and fire in the dugout
Top 10 Blunders in eCommerce Design
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?