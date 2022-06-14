Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin 3-day Chart Indicates March 2020 Crash Recurrence

bitcoin
According to Tradingview, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, hit a new low of $20,828 at the start of the week. Because of this new pricing, BTC lost 16.54% of its value in less than a day- almost $5,000 in value.

Although being the largest and most famous cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is notorious for its huge climbs and equally dramatic declines. For example, BTC skyrocketed to an all-time high of over $69,000 in November 2021, then plummeted to just under $30,000 by the start of 2022.

Bitcoin’s value peaked above $30,000 on June 1, 2022, but dropped below that the next day. It is currently trading below $22,000. This decrease is linked to TerraUSD, a stablecoin, breaking its $1 peg and Luna subsequently falling.

In addition, it reflects global financial uncertainty driven by increasing inflation as investors seek to sell “riskier assets” such as cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin 3-Day Chart Indicates March 2020 Crash

The 3-Day Bitcoin chart Indicates a recurrence of the March 2020 Crash, based on the present state of the BTC market. Bitcoin’s popularity as a safe-haven asset began to wane in March 2020. It had lost half of its value in only two days.

After opening the week above $9,000, the cryptocurrency suddenly fell below $4,000 on March 13, 2020. However, as of the end of U.S. markets, it had returned to around $5,400.

Bitcoin is currently trading below $22,000 on the daily chart | Source: BTC/USD chart from TradingView.com

For the March 2020 crash, Joe DiPasquale, CEO of BitBull Capital, said that the global pandemic of the coronavirus caused investors to move their money into cash as a form of protection.

He further added that Bitcoin’s potential as a safe-haven asset is being questioned due to this steep decrease. But feels it is too early to look for any links between Bitcoin and other asset classes.

Reason Behind Bitcoin Plunging To New Lows

One factor contributing to bitcoin’s new lows is the halting of all withdrawals, transfers, and swaps between accounts by Celsius.

Celsius, a DeFi platform and one of the largest crypto lenders has been a significant cause of mistrust in the Bitcoin market.

The network announced they had paused withdrawals, swaps, and transfers between clients via Celsius. This announcement was made in the early hours of June 13, following Bitcoin’s slide below $24,000 and the whole crypto market losing about $250 billion in only seven days.

As the company’s announcement stated:

Due to extreme market conditions, today we are announcing that Celsius is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations.

             Featured image from Flickr and chart from TradingView.com

 

Blockchain

What is SimpleFX?

June 14, 2022

By

What is SimpleFX? - TheNewsCrypto
An online CFD broker, SimpleFX offers leveraged trading with low fees and no deposit requirements. There are two platforms accessible to customers: the well-liked MT4 and the exclusive SFX WebTrader system. St. Vincent and Grenadines-based SimpleFX Ltd have been in business since 2014. The broker has attracted more than 200,000 traders from 160 countries, including beginners and experienced traders alike.

Available Assets

Over 170 tradable instruments are available in many marketplaces with SimpleFX. All of the main indexes are available, as well as 60 currency pairings and dozens of equities. Moreover, it offers several well-known cryptocurrencies, such as BTC and XRP. You may also trade a modest range of commodities such as oil and precious metals.

SimpleFX Fees

SimpleFX does not charge any fees for trading. Major indexes like the FTSE 100 have spreads of roughly 1.3 pips. You should expect spreads of roughly 0.9 pips for the EUR/USD currency pair and 0.17 pips for gold. Compared to those charged by other brokerages of a comparable calibre, these trading costs are reasonable. Contract specifications provide information on swap costs and rates. Inactive accounts will be charged an extra 3% fee (minimum $25).

Leverage

At SimpleFX, products may be leveraged up to a maximum of 1:500, depending on the account balance. The website outlines the margin requirements, and the margin call is 50%.

Mobile App Support

What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

SimpleFX’s mobile trading app is available for both iOS and Android devices. Charting tools, several periods, plus an interactive news feed and community discussion are all included in the app. Also included are pinch-and-zoom movements for a mobile-friendly experience and a swipe. There is a QR code on the website that directs you to the download page.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Most payments are made using cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Dash or via e-wallets such as Neteller or Skrill, both fast and commission-free. A cryptocurrency exchange will be required if you do not currently own any. The processing time for most methods is around an hour, and there is normally no restriction on the amount of money that may be deposited. There is no acceptance of credit cards.

The same method used to deposit cash must be utilized to withdraw monies. Payments are typically processed within 24 hours and are normally free of charge. You may see the minimum withdrawal limitations that apply to your account on the website.

SimpleFX supports numerous currencies and does not charge any fees for deposit or withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. The currencies supported are listed below;

Cardano, Cosmos, Band Protocol, BNB Coin, BUSD, BUSD-ERC20, Bitcoin, Bitcoin-BNB, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Cash BNB, Bitcoin Lightning Network, Chainlink, Dai, Dai BNB, Dash, Dogecoin, Dogecoin BEP20-BSC, Polkadot, EOS, Ethereum, Ethereum Staking, Ethereum Staking BNB, Ethereum Classic, Fasapay, Chainlink BNB, Litecoin, Litecoin BNB, MATIC, Monero, Ontology, PancakeSwap, USDP, PAX Gold, Tether, Tether BEP20 BNB, Tether Omni, Tether TRC-20, TRON, Uniswap, USD Coin, USD Coin BEP20 BNB, USD Coin TRC-20, Wrapped Bitcoin, Ripple, Tezos, Yearn.finance, Yearn.finance BNB, DFI.money, Zcash and Zcash BNB are all supported.

Demo Account

1655214893 255 What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

After signing up for an account, traders at SimpleFX get immediate access to a demo account. There are several advantages to utilizing a demo account before depositing real money into a trading account.

Upcoming USDC Bonus Offer

1655214893 775 What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

The first USDC deposit made before June 17 will get a $150 bonus. It depends on how much you deposit into your SimpleFX USD Coin account after 08:00 AM UTC on June 6, when the bonus will be applied. You’ll receive the following:

  • $30 for a deposit higher than $100
  • $50 for a deposit higher than $250
  • $150 for a deposit higher than $500

Staking by SimpleFX

1655214893 209 What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

One of the services offered by SimpleFX is asset staking. SimpleFX promises investors ‘guaranteed interest’ on their investments. An annual interest rate of approx. 8.5 percent is possible for investors. There is a method to hedge your ETH investments using smart leveraged shorts on SimpleFX, built on ETH 2.0.

Knowledge Section

With more than a dozen languages accessible, SimpleFX’s Blog area provides extensive news articles, currency updates and how-to tutorials.

Account Types at SimpleFX

1655214893 842 What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

Traders may use a single account to trade on both platforms, having access to all tradable financial products. Accounts may be started in multiple currencies with no minimum deposit. For FX, commodities, and cryptos, the minimum contract size is 0.01 lots. The margin call is 50%, and the stop-out level is 30%.

Customer Support

1655214894 692 What is SimpleFX TheNewsCrypto

SimpleFX’s customer service is responsive and courteous. There is no need for you to fill out any personal information before starting a live chat. Alternatively, you may email [email protected] to get in touch with the broker. On the Help page, you’ll find a FAQ section as well.

Pros

  • VPS and API
  • No Minimum Deposit
  • Quick Customer Support
  • Intuitive platform
  • Leverage: up to 500x for FOREX and 50x for stocks
  • 2FA Security
  • Multi-currency single account

Cons

  • No access to MT5
  • Non-crypto financing options are few
  • U.S users not allowed
  • No Islamic Account

Conclusion

SimpleFX delivers on its promise of simple but powerful services, inexpensive trading costs, and a strong demo offering. In addition, since they provide both their own online platform and MetaTrader 4, this broker is suitable for both new and experienced traders. Additionally, a major plus is that SimpleFX allows investors to trade worldwide equities, indices, and commodities in addition to fiat currencies, providing more than 100 tradable assets.

Blockchain

NFT Floor Prices Plunging Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Pandemonium

June 14, 2022

By

NFT
The crypto markets has plunged by 14% over the past 24 hours, including the double whammy of Ethereum’s loss of 18% and Bitcon’s dip by 16% while NFT sales are also suffering from the crypto market crash but primarily because of ETH prices plummeting.

On a lighter note, NFT trading volume has incremented over the 24 hours by 54%, which is an excellent opportunity for collectors to hoard prized NFT collections.

The prices of high-end and popular nonfungible token collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club have also plunged; its lowest NFT floor price dropped by as much as 16%, or $107,000. The Bored Ape floor price plummeted by 11%, or roughly 74.5 ETH.

Nevertheless, the project has depreciated since May. On April 29, you can buy the cheapest Bored Ape NFT at 152 ETH or a whopping $429,000. You’ll see the enormous difference in the numbers.

Crypto Winter: Total Market Cap Drops By $1 Trillion

The total market cap of all cryptocurrencies has dropped to as much as $969 billion on Monday. And NFT collections are following suit.

More popular blue-chip nonfungible token collections are crashing like Doodles dropping by 21% or a current floor price of 8.1 ETH or equivalent to $11,650, Mutant Ape Yacht Club decreased by 22% or 14 ETH which is around $20,100, Meebits that toggled down by 27% or a floor price of 2.8 ETH which is about $4.050, and Moonbirds that spiraled down by 16% which is about 16.2 ETH or $23,250.

BTC total market cap at $429 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

NFT Floor Price Drowns; Trading Volume Escalates

While the NFT floor price is in the hock, trading volume is increasing. Many collectors are taking advantage of falling ETH prices to grab blue-chip NFT collections at lower price tags.

Total nonfungible token sales are now at $39 million, which may seem lower than the sales in early May, but it’s a significant improvement compared to the previous days. NFT market has risen remarkably by 54% in terms of trading volume over the past 24 hours.

Trading volume in 2021 was at $25 billion, making this year’s stats a massive improvement. And the numbers can still increase in the following days. OpenSea NFT sales spiked to as much as $476 million. The nonfungible token market appears to be more robust now than ever despite the crypto struggles and uncertainty.

Featured image from Blockworks, chart from TradingView.com
Continue Reading

Blockchain

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 13TH June 2022

June 14, 2022

By

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 13TH June 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on13thJune.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

About:

LuxTTO is a truly blockchain base tokenomics enbling people to travel, enjoy life at luxurious tour attractions and acquire a benefit of gaining wealth by random lotto form of funds.

About:

Kspc is a blockchain-based e-commerce platform launched on ethereum blockchain.

About:

MABC token is for art with blockchain. We mint NFT of art and with MABC users can join art of MABC. We hold offline Event for art and artist.

  • Project:RTN
  • Listing date:13th June
  • Key words:DEFI, Listed on Digifinex,BSC
  • Official Website:https://rtncoin.com/

About:

RTN is community-driven Defi token built on Binance Smart Chain, a fastest-growing smart contract environment.

About:

WOOZOO Music (WZM) is a project for Music & Singers in a Virtual World (VR). Currently, we have beliefs that depend solely on real things and real facts. Through Metaverse, a virtual augmented technology of the 4th industrial technology; it summons all the musicians who can meet in the real world. Build a transparent andreliable trust protocol ecosystem through blockchain technology.

About:

The NASDAC Crypto Coin is a Full-Blown, Next Generation Crypto Coin with its own Dedicated Block Chain. NASDAC Coin is unique in multiple ways and this is fact is by specific design, not an accident. A complete “Four Square” Technical Architecture and Advanced Algorithmic Design Integration was developed by Intention and NOT by accident or a Joke. NASDAC Crypto Coin has been designed and specifically Built-For-Business! NASDAC Coin is without debate, Crypto Currency’s First SUPER COIN.

  • Project:CC
  • Listing date:14th June
  • Key words:SocialFi, NFT, Public Chain, listed on MEXC,Hoo,pancake,BSC
  • Official Website:https://cloudchat.cc

About:

CloudChat Token, a cryptographic social platform and digital pass circulation ecology based on blockchain technology, aims to provide underlying protocol support for anonymous mapping communication networks and cross-regional anonymous chats through the application of blockchain technology and the introduction of Web 3.0 protocols. Through profound knowledge and accumulation of the industry, as well as adherence to decentralized beliefs and liberalism, CC Token blockchain social platform will allow to lead an era of anonymous network with asset security and full freedom.

About:

KiKi Finance is a multi-chain aggregated, open, decentralised staking platform. Users can enjoy high staking yield from selected staking projects in the form of $KIKI

  • Project:MERCE
  • Listing date:15th June
  • Key words:Metaverse,Gamefi,Initial listing together with BitMart, BSC
  • Official Website:https://metamerce.org/

About:

First Metaverse entertainment city, utilizing blockchain technology for a truly secure experience.

Metamerce is an entertainment city in Metaverse where the business model of centralized block chain allows merchants to add their stores and enables crypto holders to securely pay with crypto currency. Metamerce also offers shopping, networking, professionally or on friendly basis and chatting domains. Metamerce also offers3D gaming for gaming enthusiasts at the moment, video games give the closest Metaverse experience available.

  • Project:GULF
  • Listing date:15th June
  • Key words:Blockchain,Finance,Defi Payment, Initial listing, BSC
  • Official Website:https://gulfofficial.com

About:

The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022.

The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm.

About:

My Liquidity Partner is a program that utilizes your coins within the most performing liquidity pools, runs on Uniswap. With the advanced algorithms and experts, we are able to give our Liquidity Partners up to a 2.5% weekly return on the deposit.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –June 6th to June12th, 2022

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

