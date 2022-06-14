Blockchain
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 15
- On June 15, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $24193.
- BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 15, 2022, is $20810.
- Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 15, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain.
Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin.
When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
BTC price analysis on June 15, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The triangle chart pattern shows the period of consolidation that may force a price breakdown or breakout. More so, a breakdown from the lower trendline indicates the beginning of a new bearish trend. On other hand, a breakout from the upper trendline signal shows the beginning of a new bullish trend. Traders also use moving averages in conjunction with a symmetrical triangle chart pattern to trail their stop loss.
Currently, the price of BTC is $22,624.67. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $23,475, $24,193 and the buy level of BTC is $22,900. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $20,810, and the sell level of BTC is $21,650.
Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average
The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Vietnam Blockchain Association ushers a new era in Blockchain Technology
The Vietnam Blockchain Association has entered into strategic cooperation with the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance for the growth of the nascent blockchain technology.
Vietnam, the land of the “Ascending Dragon,” has been an excellent market for promoting and applying blockchain technology. The country has been showing a keen interest in motivating research and development in this technological domain.
Earlier this month, both the entities announced their cooperation in the exchange of research/application of Blockchain Technology and Human Resource Training in Vietnam to promote the development of blockchain technology in the country and build a bridge with other significant technology corporations worldwide.
A Game-changing Partnership
The recent announcement has created ripples in the blockchain sector. After all, Binance is unarguably the world’s largest blockchain development technology corporation. This specific strategic partnership will be key to the growth and development of blockchain technology in Vietnam in the near future.
In the recent past, we have seen countries increasingly revising their jurisdictions to welcome cryptocurrency. Digital asset adoption is a reality that can’t be averted. Some countries are indecisive in legalizing it, but overall, there are increasing cases of adoption. Vietnam has been leading in this regard, opening to the limitless and robust crypto sector, bringing a host of possibilities.
“I think that clear and effective regulation is essential for blockchain to be applied in every corner of life, not just cryptocurrencies, DeFi, or NFT,” said CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO, and founder of Binance in a conversation with Huy Nguyen, co-founder of KardiaChain
The exchange is currently licensed to operate in Italy, France, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain.
CZ further ensured that Binance will always comply with the local laws in Vietnam as well and put users in focus which will help “Vietnamese users in particular and users worldwide believe that Binance’s platform is one of the most secure and reliable in the world.”
Digital Transformation
Blockchain technology can actually help bring the fourth industrial revolution to Vietnam. Mr. Ngo Duc Thang, Director of the Government Cipher Committee, has been very particular regarding the development of the crypto sector and has thus signed this strategic partnership.
“In the coming time, the Government will continue to facilitate, encourage and promote early businesses to proactively accelerate the digital transformation process in which blockchain technology is the mainstay,” said Duc Thang.
When it comes to employment generation, the crypto sector can be decisive, creating around 40 million jobs by 2030 around the world. It is also anticipated that 10-20% of the global infrastructure will ultimately rely on Blockchain Technology.
In the coming years, Vietnamese people will witness digital transactions through Blockchain promoted in many fields, including banking services, industrial production, energy, agriculture, healthcare, retail, and consumption. Overall, the entire public sector is expected to benefit from the direct applications of Blockchain Technology and drastically change many aspects of daily life and global business.
Promoting Blockchain Application
The Vietnam Blockchain Union was officially established a few months back under the Vietnam Digital Communication Association. Primarily, the sole purpose was to connect the Blockchain community in Vietnam and also assist in policy development issues and hand-holding in legal corridors.
It is the first legal entity to represent blockchain researchers, business owners, and consultants in the country.
At its Inaugural Ceremony in May 2022, the Association announced a series of Action Programs to promote blockchain technology’s application in a digital economy and leverage Vietnam’s position on the global technology map.
Its mission is to share insights and resources for in-depth research and application of Blockchain, develop products and services, conduct business in compliance with Vietnamese law, and attract investment to blockchain industry activities.
“Hopefully, the Association will utilize its resources for technology and science projects in blockchain so Vietnam can create outstanding products, become an active player in the global blockchain market, and nurture the industry talents for the future,” said Nguyen Van Tung – Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology at the ceremony.
There is no denying the fact that the future of digital communication will include Metaverse, Web 3.0, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain. The formation of the Blockchain Union has highlighted the motive of the Vietnamese Government to explore the usage of Blockchain in work processes, increasing productivity and promoting growth all along.
Various Vietnamese institutions are currently engaged in research and application of Blockchain in technology products and services. KardiaChain’s co-founders -Huy Nguyen and Tri Pham (also founder of Iron Sail), both hold positions in the VBA and are looking forward to connecting more organizations and individuals to the digital economy.
Binance Will Play a Pivotal Role
In this strategic partnership, the role of Binance is going to be pivotal. In no time, Binance has become the largest online exchange in the world in terms of the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies. Binance also provides supporting services for users to earn interest and transact using cryptocurrencies.
Binance has multifaceted utilities. Binance Info, Binance Chain, Trust Wallet, Binance Research, Binance Academy, and Binance Launchpad are some of the exclusive branches it provides to crypto users and enthusiasts. It focuses on increasing the freedom of money globally. With such a rich core team and technical expertise, Binance has been a perfect fit for Vietnam, leading the country with a new vision and motivation in the crypto sector.
At present, every year, crypto users are growing at a rate of over 100%. This is much higher and way ahead of the adoption rate that the world of the internet witnessed in the 1990s and early 2000s. Even if this rate of cryptocurrency adoption slows down to 80%, cryptocurrency will still hit 1-billion users by 2024. Overall, Vietnam is indeed on the right track, leading other countries in the crypto world.
In this fast-paced growth, the Vietnam Blockchain Association will play an important role too. The Association is promoting personnel training and attracting international investment into Vietnam.
“In its role, the Association connects and gathers the Blockchain community in the country and a bridge to bring Vietnamese products to the world and attract more international resources to Vietnam,” said Phan Duc Trung, the Vice President of Vietnam Blockchain Association.
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Blockchain
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 15
- On June 15, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.87.
- DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 15, 2022, is $6.33.
- Polkadot’s 50MA shows an upward trend.
In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 15, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Polkadot (DOT)
DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis
DOT price analysis on June 15, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.
An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs.
When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.
Currently, the price of DOT is $7.47. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.10, $8.87, and the buy level of $7.55. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.33 and the sell level of DOT is $6.90.
Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average
The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term), and lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Single Day Drop Since 2020
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by almost 30% in the last 7-days. The number one crypto by market cap dropped below critical support as macro-economic conditions worsen for risk-on assets. The general trend across global markets seems to point to the downside.
Related Reading | Bitcoin 3-day Chart Indicates March 2020 Crash Recurrence
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $22,400 with a 4% loss on lower timeframes. The downside price action is on pair with losses last seen in March 2020.
At that time, the crypto market and traditional market crashed due to the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown measures imposed by world governments to slow it down. The two-year pandemic shutdown economic activity for certain sectors favored the increase in global liquidity.
The latter was caused by central banks around the world. In order to prevent the global economy from crashing, these financial entities expanded their monetary supply.
Thus, there was more money to buy things. A portion of this money fled into the crypto market, and what once a March 2020 crash became a March 2021 rally when the price of Bitcoin soared beyond $40,000 on route to an all-time high at $69,000.
As BTC’s price and other risk-on assets trended to the upside, and central banks printed more money, inflation skyrocketed and reached a 40-year high on the U.S. dollar. The U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) is trying to stop inflation, and risk-on assets are paying the price.
According to trading desk QCP Capital, the current downside price action was triggered by inflation surpassing expectations from market participants and increased fear as the FED could turn more aggressive on its monetary policy.
As QCP claimed, the FED has been hinting at a hawkish approach, what’s going to happen to Bitcoin and global markets if they decide to deliver it? The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq index are already trading at support:
There are talks of a 75 bps hike at the FOMC meeting this Wednesday. Both the S&P and NASDAQ have also broken below last month’s low.
Bitcoin Impacted By Cascade Of Bearish News
In addition to macro-conditions, the crypto market seems to be taking a hit from a series of bad news. The sector was barely recovering from the Terra (LUNA)-UST debacle when Binance, Coinbase, and other major companies.
The latest was Celsius, the U.S.-based crypto lender company which stop all withdrawals from its users. The company apparently fell into insolvency as the price of Bitcoin and other largest cryptocurrencies dropped below $24,000.
Related Reading | Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight – Here’s Why
In that sense, QCP Capital believes $20,000 will operate as critical support for BTC’s price and $1,150 for Ethereum. If these levels fail, the crypto market could reverse its two years gains and return to its pre-COVID levels. This is already happening in traditional markets.
Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 15
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; DT Michael Pierce among absentees at mandatory minicamp
The Best Sports Betting Sites Offer More Than Odds
Vietnam Blockchain Association ushers a new era in Blockchain Technology
Beware of Acai Berry Diet Pill Scams!
Didn’t play in eighth grade. Told he wasn’t good enough. Southland Prep graduate Tim Barnes keeps focus on NBA — and mental health issues. ‘I’m not giving up now.’
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 15
Free screening of local short film documentary Rooted in Rondo to be held June 22 in St. Paul
How to Win at Online Slots Games
Birchwood officials opt for one-way option after controversial road closure
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients