Blockchain
Bitcoin Plummets To $23000 ; How Long Till It Touches $20000?
Bitcoin has been bleeding for the last 48 hours. The wider crypto industry has been struggling to get over the immense choppiness. Over the last week, BTC traded between the levels of $33,000 and $28,000 respectively, today however, the king coin nosedived unhealthily.
Selling pressure zoomed up and BTC lost its long standing $28,000 support mark because of that. Currently the coin has broken below the $25,000 price mark, BTC has not traded below this mark ever since December 2020.
This level had fuelled a massive rally after December 2020 but BTC has continued to dip below the $25,000 mark at the time of writing. Financial markets including the traditional ones have also suffered lately while crypto continued to take massive setbacks one after the other.
The Terra collapse along with other scams across the wider crypto industry has continued to cause downfall across the industry. With BTC consistently surrendering to the bears, it is a matter of time till it touches its next crucial price support level.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC plunged significantly over the last 24 hours and was trading at $24,000. In just one day alone the coin fell by 14%. It hasn’t revisited this level ever since the end of 2020. The immediate crucial support level for the coin is at $22,000. If sellers are determined BTC can fall to $20,000 too.
Major resistance for Bitcoin stood at $28,000. The amount of BTC traded in the last session saw a massive spike as reflected on the volume bars. The volume bar was also red in colour which is a mark of bearishness.
Technical Analysis
Selling pressure was high as BTC continued to bleed in the last 48 hours. Previously when BTC was trading laterally, buying strength was attempting to return to the market. Right after the consolidation the coin broke below the crucial support level and buyers started to exit the market.
Correspondingly, the price of Bitcoin was seen below the 20-SMA line, which signifies bearishness. This meant that sellers were driving the price momentum of the coin at the time of writing.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index was below the 20-level and that signifies heavy oversold conditions of the market. Usually, after a period of extreme selling pressure, the market observes a correction.
In case of a correction, price of BTC could attempt to trade above the $25,000 mark and move near the $26,000 level.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History, What Comes Next?
Bollinger Bands determine the price volatility of the market and the coin fell outside of the bands. The bands opened up which indicated that price volatility was on the rise. A fall from inside the Bollinger Bands could also hint at a price reversal.
Buying strength has to come back into the market for that to happen. Awesome Oscillator which displays a price momentum and also indicates a change in that, reflected a change towards bearish price momentum.
The indicator also flashed red histograms and that meant sell signal for the coin. The growing bar also hinted at increased selling power, however, a change in price can be expected given the sharp increase in the number of sellers.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K – More Pain Ahead?
Blockchain
Cardano Resists Downward Pressure, Can ADA’s Price Push Bears Away?
Cardano (ADA) has been following the general sentiment in the market. The fifth cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has been trending to the downside but at a slower pace than larger cryptocurrencies.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize March 2020-Like Losses As BTC Crashes
At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.48 with a 6% and 14% loss in the 24-hour and 7-day chart, respectively. The second crypto by market cap Ethereum (ETH) records a 30% loss over the same period, Binance Coin (BNB) a 24%, Solana (SOL) a 24% loss, and XRP an 18% loss in the past 7-days.
Cardano’s developer Input Output Global (IOG) recently announced two products that could contribute to ADA’s price short-term strength. The company revealed a new wallet called Lace, and the deployment of a new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
Lace is aimed at being Cardano’s new light wallet and to help it gain more adoption. The wallet will provide users with “enhanced capability and ease of use”. IOG said:
IOG is developing Lace ‒ a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all blockchain operations. This new platform will be feature-packed, yet lightweight, streamlining online finance. Acting as a portal to Web3.0, Lace will encompass elements of true decentralization.
On the other hand, the EVM was deployed on one of Cardano’s testnet. This tool will enable developers to build or migrate their solidity-based applications. Sebastian Guillemot, CTO at infrastructure builder dcSpark, believes the EVM on Cardano will allow the ecosystem to become a Cosmos or Polkadot-like blockchain.
This could enable products to launch independently from the Cardano mainnet and develop their own dynamics. In the future, this could promote growth across this ecosystem.
Cardano (ADA) With Increase Selling Pressure, Here Is The Critical Support
The promise of growth in the Cardano ecosystem has been one of its key fundamentals. The blockchain recently deployed its smart contracts capabilities but has yet to see it come to full fruition.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in selling pressure from investors with asks orders above $10,000 (in red on the chart below). In the meantime, whales (purple and brown on the chart below) have remained neutral, at least, for a short timeframe.
Related Reading | Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Changes His Mind About Bitcoin? BTC Crashes To $23K
Below its current levels, there are over $1,5 million in bids orders, as MI shows. These orders should operate as critical support in case of further downside.
Blockchain
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Changes His Mind About Bitcoin?
The crypto market is in turmoil as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other larger cryptocurrencies return to levels last seen in 2020. The number one crypto by market cap lost critical support and descended to the lower area of its current levels.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize March 2020-Like Losses As BTC Crashes
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $23,300 with a 16% and 22% losses in the last 24-hours and 7-days, respectively. As the macro-economic outlook seems bleak, with an increase in inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) set at stopping it, conditions seem to favor the bears.
As a result of the recent downside price action, some Bitcoin supporters have flipped and turned their attention to different assets. Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of the financial book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, could be counted in this group.
Kiyosaki has been a long-term Bitcoin supporter. In 2021, he recommended his audience buy Bitcoin to hedge against a potential economic recession.
At the time, the author claimed that a “giant crash” and a “new depression” could hit the U.S. economy. The rise in U.S. dollar inflation, along with an increase in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), hint at economic hurdles.
But Kiyosaki might not have stuck to his own advice, he posted the following via his personal Twitter account:
Best INVESTMENT: Cans of Tuna Fish. Inflation about to take off. Best investments are cans of tuna & baked beans. You can’t eat gold, silver, or Bitcoin. You can eat cans of tuna and baked beans. Food most important. Starvation next problem. Invest in the solution. Take care.
Some people replied believed Kiyosaki might have been joking. Others seem to have taken the advice to heart as they believe the global economy is about to enter a dark time.
Bitcoin Levels Of Support And Resistance
However, Kiyosaki already predicted a crash that could lead to an economic depression. Back in 2021, he said:
BIDEEN & FED need inflation to prevent New Depression. Inflation rips off the poor. Inflation makes rich richer. Biden and Fed corrupt. Prepare: Giant crash then new depression. Be smart Buy, gold, silver, Bitcoin.
The fundamentals that prompted Kiyosaki to trust BTC as a good investment seem to be valid: the cryptocurrency is a way to opt out of the FED-controlled economy and gain more financial freedom.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History, What Comes Next?
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s order book on Binance looks thin in either direction. There are $7 million in bids around $22,000 and $11 million in asks orders at $26,500. A break below or above either could determine BTC’s price next trend.
Blockchain
Mastercard Partners With the Popular Metaverse – The Sandbox
Mastercard is a giant payment gateway which reveals an official partnership with The Sandbox (SAND) for a notable growth in the market. In addition to this, Mastercard also joins with some other non-fungible token (NFT) communities. Thus, the main aim of this partnership is to bring up payment options within Web3.
The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse where players can build, own and monetize their gaming experience built on the Ethereum blockchain. Further, SAND is the utility token of The Sandbox network which is used for transaction purposes by the users.
In the last one year, the project secured immense growth and popularity for its ecosystem and for its native cryptocurrency token (SAND). Notably, early March 2022 the popular metaverse, “The Sandbox” reached up-to 2 million active users. Thus, with the high fame in the marketplace, Mastercard decided to tie-up with The Sandbox recently.
Mastercard Smart Partnership
As Mastercard plans for a high and profitable market growth, it initiated a partnership with metaverse and NFTs. On that note, even after the partnership announcement, SAND was performing a bearish trend in the market. Interestingly, the value of the SAND token is facing a downfall over a week. But, surprisingly the trading volume of the token secured over 35% spike in the last 24 hours.
Regardless of the market fluctuations and price fall of the token, the Executive Vice President of Mastercard says,
“As Mastercard is rolling out partnerships with The Sandbox and some of NFT marketplaces, we are focusing on expanding adoption of Web3. It is a new model of the internet based on blockchain technology.”
Moreover, this innovative implementation of expanding the payment network is already in existence for Coinbase’s new NFT marketplace. Additionally, the active users of Coinbase are using the payment services from May, he adds.
More so, not only The Sandbox metaverse, Mastercard claims partnerships with other popular companies. Like, Immutable X, The Sandbox, Mintable, Candy Digital, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and MoonPay.
According to CoinMarketCap, the live market value of Sandbox is $0.866222 with a downfall of 14.84% in the last 24 hours.
