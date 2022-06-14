News
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah throws six one-hit innings to shut down Orioles, whose bullpen falters again in 11-1 loss
For several seconds Monday night, right-hander Logan Gillaspie remained hunched over on the edge of the mound, hands on his knees and two more runs on the board. He had entered in the fifth inning with two runners on and the game still close.
And when he left? The right-hander trudged to the dugout with five hits and four runs to his name in 1/3 of an inning, a disastrous outing that debilitated the Orioles’ chances against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The 16th pitch of Gillaspie’s outing resulted in a two-run single for Raimel Tapia, sneaking through the middle to leave Gillaspie bent double. His 17th — and final — pitch was lashed into the right-field corner by Cavan Biggio for an RBI triple, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to exit the dugout to end the onslaught against his reliever.
The calamitous relief appearance derailed right-hander Kyle Bradish’s start, which hadn’t been strong but still left a glimmer of an opportunity for Baltimore. Instead, the Orioles suffered an 11-1 loss in the first contest of a four-game series against the Blue Jays, and it marked the second straight day the bullpen struggled.
On Sunday, the five earned runs the bullpen conceded were superseded by an offensive showcase, in which the Orioles erupted for 10 runs. But on Monday, Baltimore (26-36) managed one hit against right-handed starter Alek Manoah — a broken-bat single from Jorge Mateo in the third inning.
Manoah has blown through other lineups this season, too. The 24-year-old ended his outing with a sparkling 1.67 ERA, striking out seven for a second consecutive shutout performance. And while the Orioles broke through against Toronto’s bullpen to avoid the shutout, it was one rung up the lengthy ladder needed to climb out of the pit the pitching staff left the club in.
Expecting fastball
The advanced analytics on Bradish’s fastball show both extremes. His velocity and movement are among the best in the league, averaging around 95 mph with a high spin rate and cut to the pitch. The other side, however, exhibits the success so many players have had against it this year — entering Monday, opponents are hitting .367 off Bradish’s four-seamer, according to Statcast.
The issue at play isn’t so much the fastball, then, but how often batters know it’s coming. When Bradish falls behind in counts, he reverts to that pitch.
“It’s all about working ahead in the count with him,” Hyde said pregame.
And while Bradish avoided many first-pitch balls, a 3-0 count to catcher Alejandro Kirk caused trouble in the first inning. Bradish grooved a fastball across the plate, and Kirk sent it up the middle for the first run. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s RBI single in the third came off a first-pitch curveball that didn’t fool the slugging first baseman.
But the major damage began in the fifth inning, with Bradish giving up three runs and Gillaspie allowing another four. And right-hander Austin Voth, a recent waiver claim from the Washington Nationals, couldn’t close the door, allowing one more in the sixth to give the Blue Jays a double-digit tally.
One to remember
In a game all-but decided by the time the fifth inning concluded, the opposite-field double from Kyle Stowers in the seventh won’t linger in the minds as a game-changing play. But it’ll stay in Stowers’ mind, as well as those of his parents and fiancée.
The first at-bat of the night for Stowers was an introduction to the big leagues: Three pitches, three strikes from Manoah. But by his third, Stowers displayed why the Orioles view him as a piece for the future. Stowers, ranked the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore’s pipeline, per Baseball America, scored catcher Adley Rutschman from first base with that double in the seventh, taking care of his first hit and RBI with one swing.
There were low moments throughout, but that knock — and the hustle single from Rutschman moments earlier — were a glimpse at the future.
Around the horn
- Right-hander Joey Krehbiel is on schedule to be reinstated off the injured list Friday after experiencing shoulder inflammation. The reliever has thrown without issue since being put on the 15-day injured list June 3.
- Ramón Urías, who’s on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, said he won’t be able to swing a bat for several days as he hopes to ease the pain of the injury. The strain is different from the abdominal pain he felt last month, which radiated around his ribs rather than his side.
News
How a new slider helped Eric Stout earn a call up to his childhood-favorite Chicago Cubs: ‘It’s a tribute to why he’s up here’
There were times over the last four years Eric Stout thought about walking away from baseball.
His big-league experience — three games in 2018 with the Kansas City Royals — left him wanting more. But his path back to the majors tested how badly he wanted it.
Stout spent the last three offseasons pitching in the Puerto Rico winter leagues. He made nine appearances with three different teams in the independent leagues over the previous three years.
Signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs in March at least united Stout with the team he grew up rooting for. On Monday, his big-league dream was again fulfilled. The Cubs called up the left-hander from Triple A and designated left-hander Sean Newcomb for assignment.
Stout took a moment to soak it in Monday afternoon when he stood on the Wrigley Field mound.
“I would probably say it’s better than my first call up with the Royals in 2018 — it’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” Stout said. “It looks the same distance between home plate and the mound in Iowa and everywhere else I’ve been, but just a couple more seats in the stands. So it’s very, very cool to be on the field rather than the stands.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet, honestly.”
Stout, 29, grew up in Glen Ellyn where his parents and grandmother still live. He was expecting a lot of family and friends from high school and college in attendance and was most excited about his 91-year-old grandmother attending Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres. Stout said she hasn’t seen him pitch since he was in college at Butler.
Stout had only been at Wrigley twice before Monday: a ballpark tour when he was about 10 years old and a predraft workout.
Cubs manager David Ross said Stout’s journey around baseball is a strength.
Said Ross: “The guys that have some adversity and have the up-and-down track record a little bit and then they go to winter ball or they go to the minor leagues and they continue to have that much love for the game and continue to work to get better, there’s something really powerful in that.
“When you take your downtime, your winters, your off time and you’re still working at your craft and competing in maybe the most not ideal circumstances, that just shows how committed they are to their craft.”
Stout’s challenging journey back to the big leagues can be traced back to a spring training dinner three months ago in Mesa, Ariz. He met with Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos, a relationship that dates to working together at Driveline.
That established trust led to a dinner conversation during which Moskos simply asked Stout, “How’s your slider?”
Stout explained he never really trusted the pitch because it often was hit or miss for him.
Moskos then inquired about his curveball, which Stout loved and had a grip-it-and-rip-it approach. With that groundwork, Moskos suggested a new slider grip.
“We didn’t even have a baseball,” Moskos told the Tribune. “The genesis of this came from literally, like, mimicking seams with my other fingers and showing him where his hand needed to go. But the concept for him is really easy.”
Having looked at Stout’s repertoire, Moskos believed Stout needed a better off-speed pitch against left-handed hitters to generate more whiffs. Because of Stout’s mechanics, Moskos explained the new grip required him to throw the slider like his curveball.
“I reemphasized it, like, ‘Look, this is a curveball, do not try and make this sweep,’” Moskos recalled. “‘It will not work if you try to make it sweep. You have to try and create top spin.’ And so, obviously, it was very easy for him. He really took it and ran with it.”
Added Stout: “I felt like that put me on the map.”
The next step of Stout’s progression with his new slider is learning how to consistently throw it in and out of the zone as needed as well as figuring out the best way to utilize it against right-handed hitters.
“He’s only been throwing it for two months, and he’s got great results on it,” Moskos said. “Obviously we’d maybe like to be in the zone a little bit more with it. But for it being just square one with this pitch I think it’s incredible. It’s a tribute to why he’s up here. He’s got this slider and it’s hopefully going to be a weapon we’re able to leverage.”
Stout’s effective slider helped him post a 3.94 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 29⅔ innings. He has noticed, dating to last season, that the Cubs give guys shots at the big-league level when they perform at Triple A. Right-hander Matt Swarmer and catcher P.J. Higgins are among those call ups making the most of their opportunities with the Cubs.
“My mentality was go out and have fun and what happens happens,” Stout said. “It just gives you more hope. You see that they’re getting called up and they’re doing well. So it’s like, alright, well if I go out and put up some numbers my shot might come.”
News
Long winding minor league career leads Elliot Soto to Twins
SEATTLE — Elliot Soto could have been a Twin years ago.
He almost was.
The now 32-year-old infielder, a longtime minor leaguer, was drafted by the Twins in the 13th round of the 2007 draft. He opted for college instead and was selected by the Cubs in the 15th round of the 2010 draft.
“At first, I wanted to sign right away and then after thinking about it, talking to some people, I just decided that college was going to be a better route for me,” Soto said. “But yeah, it was pretty close.”
On Sunday, Soto finally got news that the team that first drafted him had selected his contact after a long-winding road that saw him play in five other organizations. Soto received the news in the Saints’ clubhouse and then scrambled to get his stuff together to catch the team charter shortly after.
The veteran was added to the 40-man roster ahead of the series against the Seattle Mariners — starter Cole Sands was optioned to Triple-A and reliever Cody Stashak was transferred to the 60-day injured list — where he might finally get his chance to debut with the Twins.
Soto was hitting .213 with a .658 OPS when he got the call. Both Nick Gordon and Jorge Polanco are dealing with minor injuries, necessitating some additional infield depth. The call up is the second of his career — he briefly played for the Los Angeles Angels for three games in 2020. That time around, nobody was in the stands because of COVID-19.
This time, after many thoughts of potentially never making it — and then thoughts of never making it back — his wife and two young children flew to Seattle to watch him.
“I think you hang around long enough, some things can happen and that’s what happened to me,” Soto said. “I hung around and I got a little luck on my side. I was able to get there but … the thing that was not so good about that was I couldn’t have any of my family or anything the first time around. Now, they’re here.”
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Soto gives the Twins “good protection,” at shortstop with Polanco dealing with a tight back and Gordon a troublesome hamstring. As for what kind of opportunity he might have — the Twins will need a 40-man roster spot to welcome back Joe Ryan from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday — Baldelli said “how the game plays out will tell us if he’s going to play.”
“He knew what it took to get here the first time, and it took a lot. … It’s taken a lot again, and he’s still at it,” Baldelli said. “It says more about what kind of person you are to get to this point to do it the way he has done it.”
BUXTON HONORED
Byron Buxton’s recent tear has landed him American League Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career.
Buxton went 7 for 21 (.333) with five home runs — including multi-homer games on consecutive days — and drove in seven runs while slugging 1.095 over his last six games. Buxton last earned the honor in August 2017 and is the first Twin to win the award since Nelson Cruz did so in July 2020.
“He’s a player of the week kind of guy,” Baldelli said. “I’m not surprised based on what we’ve just seen. He’s been very, very impressive.”
BRIEFLY
Ryan is expected to come off the COVID-19 injured list and make his first start since May 21 on Tuesday in Seattle. Sonny Gray is expected to come off the injured list to start the series finale in Seattle. Gray has been out with a right pectoral strain. … Kyle Garlick (hamstring) is scheduled to rehab with the Saints on Wednesday and Thursday. Baldelli said his rehab stint could stretch on longer than that. … Josh Winder (shoulder), who has already thrown in one rehab game, is slated to throw in another on Thursday.
News
Tentative Senate gun deal has surprises, and loose ends
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The outline of a bipartisan Senate agreement to rein in gun violence has no game-changing steps banning the deadliest firearms. It does propose measured provisions making it harder for some young gun buyers, or people considered threatening, to have weapons.
And there are meaningful efforts to address mental health and school safety concerns. It all reflects election-year pressure to act both parties feel after mass shootings in May killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, and 21 more in Uvalde, Texas.
Details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. That means the proposal’s potency — and perhaps whether some parts survive — remain undetermined as it’s translated into legislation.
Here’s what’s in and out of the agreement:
A STRENGTHENING, NARROWLY, OF BACKGROUND CHECKS
When people age 18 to 20 try buying firearms, the required federal background check would for the first time include their juvenile crime and mental health records. To allow time for getting data from state and local authorities, the process’ current three-day maximum would be extended up to seven more days, according to aides following the talks. Once the 10 days lapse, the buyer could get the weapon, even if the record search is incomplete.
Currently, dealers considered in the “business” of selling guns are required to get federal firearms licenses. Such sellers must conduct background checks. Bargainers want to cover more people who, while not running a formal business, occasionally sell weapons.
OTHER MEASURED CURBS
The framework calls for grants to help states enforce or enact “red flag” laws that let authorities get court orders temporarily taking guns from people deemed dangerous. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such statutes, but some lack funds to enforce them robustly.
Penalties would be toughened for so-called straw purchasers, those buying guns for others who don’t qualify. More current or former romantic partners convicted of domestic abuse, or targeted with restraining orders by their victims, would be barred from getting guns. The ban applies today if the couple was married, lived together or had children together.
Inclusion of the tougher restrictions against straw purchasers and estranged partners were surprises because they’d been blocked by Republicans before.
ADDRESSING BROADER PROBLEMS
Democrats say there will be billions of dollars to expand mental health initiatives. This would pay for more community behavioral health centers, strengthened suicide prevention and violence intervention efforts and increased access to mental telehealth visits.
There would be new sums for school safety. These could include better security at building entrances, training for staff and violence prevention programs. The dollar amount is unclear.
HURDLES AHEAD
Democrats responsive to constituents who strongly favor gun curbs want the new law to be as stringent as possible. Republicans want nothing that would turn their adamantly pro-gun voters against them.
This means tough bargaining on the fine print of the legislation.
How narrowly will a new definition of which sellers need federal firearms licenses be written? Are there limits on which juvenile records would be accessible during background checks for younger buyers?
What conditions would states have to meet to qualify for “red flag” funds? What legal protections would people have if the authorities consider them too risky to have firearms?
How much money will the package cost? No one has said, though people familiar with the discussions say a ballpark $15 billion is possible. And how will it be paid for?
A leader of the effort, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told reporters Monday that bargainers plan to pay for the costs with offsetting spending cuts or new revenues. The latter could be a no-go for Republicans.
Leaders hope the package can be written and approved before Congress begins its July 4 recess.
WHAT’S OUT?
President Joe Biden has proposed reviving the 1994 assault weapons ban, which expired after a decade, or raising the minimum age for buying one from 18 to 21. He wants to ban high-capacity magazines.
He’d repeal the legal immunity from liability protecting gun makers. He wants safe storage requirements for guns and a federal “red-flag” law to cover states without one.
None of those made it into the bill; nor did universal background checks. Biden backs the agreement anyway in the name of a compromise that would produce an achievement.
PROSPECTS AHEAD?
Ten senators from each party joined in announcing the gun outline and saying they backed it. Those numbers are not a coincidence.
They signal potentially enough support for passage by the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats will need at least 10 GOP backers to reach the usual 60-vote threshold. Besides Murphy, the other lead negotiators were Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
Approval in the Democratic-run House is expected, though complications could always emerge.
MORE RESTRICTIONS?
Another bargainer, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said he hopes Republicans will see that “the gun lobby is weaker than they think.” But there are signs that approving future restrictions will be challenging.
For one thing, this spurt of action on guns is Congress’ most significant since the now-expired assault weapons ban was enacted three decades ago. That spotlights how hardened positions can be lasting.
Another clue is the makeup of the agreement’s 20 announced supporters. Blumenthal and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., are the only two running for reelection this year.
Four others, all Republicans, are retiring in January: Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
The rest don’t face reelection until 2024 or 2026.
They are Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah.
The Democrats are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, allied with Democrats, also backed the proposal.
___
AP reporter Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.
