Blockchain

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Floor Price Falls to 70 Ethereum ($87,710)

Published

2 mins ago

on

NFT News
  • After reaching a peak of over $26, BAYC’s ApeCoin token is now only worth $3.
  • BAYC has been hacked before, and investors lost NFTs during earlier assaults.

Digital art prices skyrocketed last year as NFTs became a fascinating trend. Volumes on OpenSea and NFT prices have fallen due to the current crypto collapse, which has impacted the market negatively. Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks were two of the most prominent market leaders. After reaching a peak of over $26, BAYC’s ApeCoin token is now only worth $3, and the Bored Ape Yacht Club floor price has fallen to 70 ETH ($85,600).

This year’s ApeCoin debut was one of the most anticipated. One of the worst-performing assets among major cryptocurrencies, it is now. The prospect of another assault on the Bored Ape Yacht Collection has been a constant presence for some time now.

Rise and Fall of APE

It has emerged that hackers have targeted the social media page of the BAYC collection during the financial crisis. BAYC’s founder claims that Twitter’s insiders informed him of the same thing. Additionally, BAYC has been hacked before, and investors lost NFTs during earlier assaults, making this a frightening scenario.

On the other side, APE, a freshly released token, fell 85% from its all-time high a little over a month ago, even though the currency has only been around for a few weeks. In addition to price movements, demand and adoption have declined significantly.

Since its inception barely three months ago, the number of people using the network has fallen to its lowest level ever. A few surges in adoption have been noticed, but there has been no persistent rebound; therefore, the adoption has slowed.

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 14

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

  • On June 14, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $1675.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for June 14, 2022, is $1165.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on June 14, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on June 14, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal. 

This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an uptrend. From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.

Currently, the price of ETH is $1254.27. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $1675 and the buy level of ETH is $1456. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1165, and the sell level of ETH is $1265.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above both 200 and 50 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize March 2020-Like Losses As BTC Crashes

Published

34 mins ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder SOPR has dropped to March 2020 levels as the price of the crypto crashes below $24k.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holder SOPR Plunges Deeper Below One

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC long-term holders are now realizing a similar level of loss as during March 2020.

The “spent output profit ratio” (or SOPR in brief) is an indicator that tells us whether Bitcoin investors are selling at a profit or at a loss right now.

The metric works by looking at the on-chain history of each coin being sold to see what price it was previously moved at.

If this last price was less than the current value of the crypto, then that particular coin has now been sold at a profit.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Slides As CPI Report Hints At Soaring Inflation – More Bearish Pressure Ahead?

On the other hand, the previous selling value being more than the latest price would imply the coin realized a loss.

When the value of SOPR is greater than one, it means the overall BTC market is selling at a profit at the moment. Values less than one, on the contrary, imply that investors as a whole are realizing losses right now.

“Long-term holders” (LTHs) are those Bitcoin investors who hold their coins for at least 155 days without selling them.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the BTC SOPR specifically for these LTHs:

The value of the 20-day MA LTH SOPR looks to have plunged down recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin long-term holder SOPR dropped below one in value just a while ago, showing that LTHs have been selling at a loss recently.

The degree of LTH loss realization right now is the same as it was back in March 2020, following the crash due to COVID-19. The crypto also hit a bottom around then.

Related Reading | Head To Head: Bitcoin, Ethereum Profitability For Investors

The long-term holders now suffering from similar pain as back then may suggest that the market may soon see a bottom this time as well.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $23.5k, down 24% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 19% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of the crypto has crashed down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Today, Bitcoin plummeted below the $24k mark for the first time since December 2020, over 18 months ago. Currently, it’s unclear whether the crash has passed or if the coin will decline further still.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQaunt.com
Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 14

Published

50 mins ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

  • On June 14, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.15.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 14, 2022, is $5.80.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 14, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 14, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of DOT is $7.04. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $7.50, $8.15, and the buy level of $7.00. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $5.80 and the sell level of DOT is $6.35.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term), and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Trending