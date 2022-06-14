News
Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The lush green beauty of a pine forest with singing birds contrasted with the violent deaths of newly discovered victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine, as workers exhumed bodies from another mass grave near the town of Bucha on Kyiv’s outskirts.
The hands of several victims were tied behind their backs. The gruesome work of digging up the remains coincided with the Ukrainian police chief’s report that authorities have opened criminal investigations into the killings of more than 12,000 people since Russia’ invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Workers wearing white hazmat suits and masks used shovels to exhume bodies from the soil of the forest, marking each section with small yellow numbered signs on the ground. The bodies, covered in cloth and dirt, attracted flies.
“Shots to the knees tell us that people were tortured,” Andriy Nebytov, head of the Kyiv regional police, said at the scene. “The hands tied behind the back with tape say that people had been held (hostage) for a long time and (enemy forces) tried to get any information from them.”
Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region at the end of March, authorities say they have uncovered the bodies of 1,316 people, many in mass graves in the forest and elsewhere.
The horrors of Bucha shocked the world after Russian troops left. The mass grave that reporters saw Monday was just behind a trench dug out for a military vehicle. The bodies of seven civilians were retrieved. Two of the bodies were found with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the knees and head, Nebytov said.
National police chief Igor Klimenko told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday that criminal investigations into the deaths of more than 12,000 Ukrainians included some found in mass graves. He said the mass killings also were done by snipers firing from tanks and armored personnel carriers. Bodies were found lying on streets and homes, as well as in mass graves.
He didn’t specify how many of the more than 12,000 were civilians and how many were military.
Complete information about the number of bodies in mass graves or elsewhere isn’t known, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the American Jewish Committee on Sunday. He cited the case of two children who died with their parents in the basement of an apartment building in Mariupol in a Russian bombing. Zelenskyy, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust, asked:
“Why is this happening in 2022? This is not the 1940s. How could mass killings, torture, burned cities, and filtration camps set up by the Russian military in the occupied territories resembling Nazi concentration camps come true?”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had driven the Russians out of more than 1,000 settlements since the war began, and he vowed Monday they would liberate all occupied territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
In his nightly video address, he said the battle over the Donbas “will surely go down in military history as one of the most brutal battles in and for Europe.”
“The price of this battle for us is very high,” he said. “It’s just terrible.”
The total war front in the country, he said, is now 2,500 kilometers long (1,550 miles).
Amnesty International, in a report Monday, accused Russia of indiscriminate use of banned cluster munitions in strikes on Kharkiv, killing and wounding hundreds of civilians.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been subject to intensive shelling since Russia began attacking Ukraine.
“The repeated use of widely banned cluster munitions is shocking, and a further indication of utter disregard for civilian lives,” said Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International’s senior crisis response adviser. “The Russian forces responsible for these horrific attacks must be held accountable for their actions, and victims and their families must receive full reparations.”
The report cited doctors in Kharkiv hospitals who showed researchers distinctive fragments they had removed from patients’ bodies, as well as survivors and witnesses of the attacks.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai told The Associated Press that fierce street fighting continued Monday in Sievierodonetsk, one of two large cities in the Donbas region still to be fully captured by Russian troops.
During the day, Haidai updated his estimate of how much of the city Russians control from 70% to 80%. Ukrainian forces are fighting the enemy “block by block, street by street, house by house with a varying degree of success,” he told The AP.
More than 10,000 people remain in the city. Haidai said efforts to evacuate them have been halted because Russian troops destroyed two of the three bridges connecting Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the second city in Luhansk not yet overrun by Moscow. The remaining bridge is old, decrepit and unsafe, the governor said.
Lysychansk remains under Ukrainian control, but is regularly shelled by the Russian forces. On Sunday, Haidai said, the shelling killed three civilians in the city, including a 6-year-old boy.
Eduard Basurin, an official of the Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk, claimed Monday that Sievierodonetsk has been blocked off and Ukrainian fighters have no choice but to surrender. Haidai dismissed that as “a lie.”
“There is no threat of our troops being encircled in the Luhansk region,” he said.
Russia-backed separatists in the Donetsk region said Monday that the Ukrainian forces shelled a market in the city of Donetsk, killing three civilians and injuring 18 more. It was the fiercest shelling by Ukrainian forces since 2015, according to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
The head of the Russian-backed government in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, also cited heavy shelling, and said on his Telegram channel that more forces — especially Russians — were being called in to help.
The Russian military said Monday it destroyed “a large number of weapons and military equipment” that Ukrainian forces had received from the U.S. and Europe.
Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said “high-precision air-launched missiles” hit the supplies near the Udachna railway station in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Konashenkov also said “a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries” and a Ukrainian radar station of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed in the neighboring Luhansk region.
Two batteries of multiple-launch rocket systems were destroyed in the Luhansk and Kharkiv regions, Konashenkov said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the Russian claim from Ukraine.
The Dutch government said it will host a ministerial conference next month on accountability in Ukraine aimed at strengthening and coordinating war crimes investigations.
Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said Monday that the international community already has taken swift action to investigate alleged atrocities in Ukraine but there is “an urgent need to further coordinate existing efforts on this front.”
The July 14 meeting in The Hague will be hosted by the Dutch government, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders.
Khan already has launched an investigation and deployed his largest ever team of prosecutors to Ukraine to gather evidence, including to Bucha, near the capital of Kyiv, where bodies littered the streets after Russian forces retreated early in the war.
Jan. 6 panel hears Trump ‘detached from reality’ amid defeat
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
With gripping testimony, the panel is laying out in step by step fashion how Trump ignored his own campaign team’s data as one state after another flipped to Joe Biden, and instead latched on to conspiracy theories, court cases and his own declarations of victory rather than having to admit defeat.
Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud escalated and transformed into marching orders that summoned supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block Biden’s victory.
“He was becoming detached from reality,” said former Attorney General William Barr, who called the voting fraud claims “bull—,” “bogus” and “idiotic,” and resigned in the aftermath. “I didn’t want to be a part of it.”
The House 1/6 committee spent the morning hearing delving into Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the countless ways those around him tried to convince the defeated Republican president they were not true, and that he had simply lost the election.
The witnesses Monday, mostly all Republicans and many testifying in pre-recorded videos, described in blunt terms and sometimes exasperated details how Trump refused to take the advice of those closest to him, including his family members. As the people around him splintered into a “team normal” headed by former campaign manager Bill Stepien and others led by Trump confident Rudy Giuliani, the president chose his sides.
On election night, Stepien said, Trump was “growing increasingly unhappy” and refusing to accept the “grim outlook.”
Son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to steer Trump away from attorney Giuliani and his far-flung theories of voter fraud that advisers believed were not true. The president would have none of it.
The back-and-forth intensified in the run-up to Jan. 6. Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue recalled breaking down one claim after another — from a truckload of ballots in Pennsylvania to a missing suitcase of ballots in Georgia —- and telling Trump “much of the info you’re getting is false.”
Still, Trump pressed on with his false claims even after dozens of court cases collapsed.
The panel also provided new information about how Trump’s fundraising machine collected some $250 million with his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the November election, mostly from small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened Monday’s hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
As the hearings play our for the public, they are also being watched by one of the most important viewers, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. No sitting or former president has ever faced such an indictment.
“I am watching,” Garland said Monday at a press briefing at the Justice Department, even if he may not watch all the hearings live. “And I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings as well.”
Biden was getting updates but not watching “blow by blow,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Stepien was to be a key in-person witness Monday but abruptly backed out of appearing live because his wife went into labor. Stepien, who is still close to Trump, had been subpoenaed to appear. He is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary.
The panel marched ahead after a morning scramble and delay, with witness after witness saying Trump latched on to and repeated false claims about the election although those closest told him the theories of stolen ballots or rigged voting machines were simply not true.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller described how the festive mood at the White House on election night turned grim as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to counsel Trump on what to do next.
But he ignored their advice, choosing to listen instead to Giuliani, who was described as inebriated by several witnesses. Giuliani issued a general denial on Monday, rejecting “all falsehoods” he said were being said about him.
Stepien said, “My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.”
But Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
Barr, who had also testified in last week’s blockbuster hearing, said that Trump was “as mad as I’d ever seen him” when the attorney general later explained that the Justice Department would not take sides in the election.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812, which some believe posed a grave threat to democracy.
Monday’s hearing also featured live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden. Also appearing was the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge to find enough votes overturn his defeat.
The panel also heard from elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg who discussed the norms of election campaign challenges, and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board, who told the panel that regardless of how “fantastical” some of the claims that Trump and his team were making, the city officials investigated. He discussed facing threats after Trump criticized him in a tweet.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking , Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Gentry Warriors’ Jaylen Rosga
Jaylen Rosga’s daily schedule during her senior year at Two Rivers was, well, full.
She would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and head off to Training Haus, where she would work out until 7:30 a.m. Then there was usually a meeting — from National Honors Society to Student Council, where she served as president — to attend.
After that, she’d get a brief window to eat breakfast at home before returning to school to deliver announcements to kick off her school day.
Athletics were in the afternoon, then home for homework and bed.
“Planner was completely full with things to do,” Rosga said. “But I would so much rather be busy than be wandering the halls aimlessly with nothing else to do.”
Rosga specializes in getting things done, whether that be in the community or on the lacrosse field. The Maryland commit again starred on the latter for the Gentry Warriors this season. The senior midfielder has 62 goals and 55 assists this season while leading the co-op team to the state tournament.
Rosga, an All-American, is the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year — her second straight season receiving the honor. She and the fifth-seeded Warriors will play fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the state tournament quarterfinals at Roseville Area High School, just another thing to pin on Rosga’s schedule.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I definitely don’t sit still very well,” Rosga said. “I love to be doing 100 different things.”
Particularly when those 100 things bring smiles to the faces of those around her. That was perhaps the most satisfying part of her run as student council president.
Countless hours spent planning Homecoming, dodgeball tournaments or football game themes led to the joy of seeing others experience joy.
“Not only is she goal-oriented and has that in mind, but she also has a higher purpose,” said Warriors assistant coach Ali Fenstermacher, who has coached Rosga in club lacrosse for years. “If we’re talking about someone with a personality and character, she knows who she is as a person and she knows what she wants to achieve.”
Warriors head coach Jeff Rosga, Jaylen’s dad, believes a unique element to his daughter’s outlook is her relationship with her brother, Jeffrey, who has down syndrome. Jeffrey, Jeff explained, lives in the moment and by emotion.
It’s Jeffrey who has kept the Rosga family grounded and also given everyone a heightened awareness of people and the value of kindness and care.
Jaylen has had an even bigger platform to demonstrate those characteristics this season as a senior captain. As a strong athlete, she was used to being “the baby” on teams growing up. This year, there was no one else to look up to. It was her time to nurture others.
Fenstermacher said Rosga is the player who will embrace an eighth-grader just picking up the sport for the first time and do whatever she can to get them involved and make sure they feel they’re part of the team.
Rosga made a point to be as positive as possible this season, both because she thinks positivity is “something the world could use right now,” and because “it’s crazy what people do when they believe in themselves.”
Rosga said it made her “heart warm” to establish those bonds with younger players who looked up to her as a senior for advice and guidance. She loved seeing underclassmen grow throughout the season with the help of a little positivity and confidence.
“She just really has a way about being that humanistic, supportive captain,” Fenstermacher said. “It’s that character that shows in academics, all the things in school that she’s involved with in student council, special olympics, etc., that makes her stand out as a human.”
Rosga and her fellow captains have helped create a culture of togetherness that everyone feels has played a big role in getting the Warriors to state.
But even putting the lacrosse aside, the senior has shined in so many other ways.
“I don’t think I tell her enough how proud I am,” Jeff said, “just of her as a person, her character and what she does.”
FINALISTS
Brielle Fannin, senior midfielder, Lakeville South: Has 43 goals and 66 assists for state-bound Cougars. Recorded multiple goals in 14 of 16 contests to date.
Sayla Lotysz, senior attacker, Rosemount: Head of a potent offense for state-bound Irish, has 52 goals and 35 assists this season.
Hannah Melander, senior goalie, Forest Lake: Melander allowed just 5.6 goals per game for co-Suburban East Conference champs, stopping 67 percent of shots faced.
Lucia Selander, senior midfielder, Cretin-Derham Hall: Dropped a gaudy 71 goals in 14 games, averaging nearly 6.3 points per contest.
Lauren Sheets, senior attacker, Lakeville South: Has 40 goals this season, including five in a section final victory over Farmington.
The Burrow offers ax throwing, more in former Big Thrill Factory space in Oakdale
The Burrow, the multi-entertainment venue in the former Big Thrill Factory in Oakdale, is now open.
The venue has added ax throwing, a few old-school dart boards and some sports simulators, but the layout is generally the same, and you can still play laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games and ride go-karts.
The food menu is pretty extensive for a place like this, and includes barbecue platters, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and decent snacky bites like cheese curds and house-made cheese and bacon tots. There’s a full bar, too, with boozy slushies and an extensive craft beer list.
The Burrow: 7053 N. 10th St., Oakdale; 651-204-1900; theburrowmn.com
