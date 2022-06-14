Finance
Can I Sue a Hospital for an Unnecessary Surgery or Operation?
There are nearly fifty million operations performed each year by thousands of doctors and surgeons all across the country. Surgery is meant to save lives and improve a person’s overall health and wellbeing. But these intentions are fruitless when surgery is performed on a patient that was not necessarily in need of an operation. In these rare cases, many people want to know if they can sue for an unnecessary operation or surgery that resulted in heighten, additional, or continued health complications. Continue reading to explore this topic and learn some information about patients’ rights following an unnecessary surgery or medical procedure.
Medical Operations and Risks
All surgeries come with a certain degree of risk, causing some patients to suffer moderate to severe complications; like organ damage, infections, hemorrhages, medication errors, anesthesia mistakes, improper stitching, and more. Along with risk, surgery is also accompanied by pain and discomfort, which is why it is important to rest as much as possible following an operation. With all of these risks and consequences associated with surgery, we want it to be worthwhile. So what happens when a patient experiences all of these after-effects for a surgery that was not even necessary?
Unnecessary surgeries do take place; usually for operations like cesarean sections, hysterectomies, coronary bypass, pacemaker implants, and more. These kinds of unnecessary surgeries commonly occur at doctor-owned outpatient medical centers, where physicians are not as scrutinized for their surgical undertakings. Many doctors have been known to “sell” their services, recommending various surgical procedures that are not necessary and cost their patients pain, suffering, time, and money.
Not Always Medical Malpractice
Keep in mind that unnecessary surgeries are not always negligent or medical malpractice cases. Many times, surgeries are performed based off of true, accurate, and rightful professional medical research and recommendations. In this case, even if the surgery was not necessary, it wouldn’t be negligent either. A medical malpractice surgery only takes place when a doctor or surgeon acts negligently in some way, or a surgery somehow causes long-term damage to a patient, or both. These are very complicated cases, so it is strongly encouraged to speak with a licensed attorney regarding your particular circumstances.
If you believe you were recently taken advantage of, and misguided into agreeing on receiving a surgery that you didn’t actually need, contact a personal injury lawyer right away. They have the knowledge, experience, and resources to accurately assess your case and determine if you were wrongly subjected to a surgery that was not needed. You or your family could be legally entitled to compensation for your damages; including pain, suffering, medical expenses, hospital bills, lost wages, loss of companionship, mental anguish, prolonged rehabilitation, wrongful death, and much more. You can trust a reputable accident attorney to guide you in the right direction toward full and fair remuneration for you and your family.
VoIP Phone Calls – Calling Over IP Network
The advanced voice communication has dramatically transformed the way business or corporate houses conduct their business in different parts of the world. The businesses are speedily migrating to systems which use advanced and unified communication rather than PSTN services. The cost-effective and enhancement of organisational productivity backed the services significantly. Apart from these benefits, advancement in technology has changed the way companies communicate and exchange the messages or images via single IP network. This efficient IP network and strong infrastructure worldwide tend to deliver superior voice quality and high quality VoIP solutions to business or casual users. Therefore, it can be said that IP solution is ideal for contact centres, ISP/ITSP solution, corporate business houses as well as switchless resellers.
This VoIP phone service is based on a packet switching technique, wherein the analogue audio signals are converted to IP compressed digital data. Importantly, the cost of transferring digital data over the Internet is cheaper than analogue signals in the pre-existing PSTN service. The process of transmitting the data directly results in cheap rates and unparalleled service.
The best part of VoIP phone calls is its state-of-art-technology which provides communication features such as flexibility, scalability and reliability at low cost without compromising on the quality of network. However, this advanced services provide a comprehensive communication environment for day to day dealings. While using the VoIP solutions, the users have privilege to run a wide variety of voice applications, receive and send faxes, expand circuits, get accurate billing along with customised reports and lots more.
To make VoIP calls, the users require only addition piece of equipment i.e. ATA. Analogue Telephone Adaptor or ATA is usually supplied by VoIP service provider at the time when the users sign up for the service. This device allows the users to make phone calls as normal, using the standard Calling through VoIP eliminates the need for costly dedicated landlines to connect callers. It offers a host of special features and capabilities which make communication more productive. The added features include 3-way calls, forward, return, and transfer a call, voicemail, caller ID and caller ID block and many more. With the advanced VoIP phone services, the users can enjoy long distance and international calls at lower rates.
Some of the best features of VoIP solution are as follows:
1.Functionality: The VoIP solution offers a complete functionality on the voice over IP platform including the services in the traditional circuit switched technology.
2.Cost Effective: By using the VoIP solutions, the users can save their monthly telephone bills by up to 40-60 percent than PSTN services. Therefore, migration to VoIP drastically cut down the communication cost.
3.Quality Network: The VoIP phone service provides the users a quality network to ensure an enhanced communication network. Thanks to the IP network, wherein calls are transmitted in data packets over Internet.
4.Reliability: The VoIP calls are reliable, as the users can experience fast and speedy data transformation.
5.Security: The VoIP service providers ensure robust security features, which boost the confidence level of business houses while communicating with their clients or customers.
6.Scalability: The users of IP telephony network enjoys scalability in terms of capacity and destinations. As a matter of fact, the users enjoy calling even from the remotest area
Moving ahead on the footprints of big houses, small and medium sized enterprises and individual users are considering IP telephony solutions as a part of their day-to-day communication. The business houses are opting for these voice over IP services so that they can improve internal operations while, casual users are happy with reduction in the phone bills.
Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Water Heater
Well-maintained water heaters can work efficiently for more than a
decade.Your unit might not be presenting obvious signs that it needs to be
replaced, so you may think that a quick repair should be enough. But when
the water heaters reach the end of their lifespan, they stop working
properly.
Here is a list of things to look for to know if it is time to replace your
water heater
- Increase in Heating Bills
Hot water makes up for most of the heating energy that you use at home. If
your water heater is working inefficiently,you will see a noticeable
increase in your bill. As soon as you notice the increase, call a
professional plumber and to check out your unit. They will be able to
properly diagnose if the problem requires a repair or a replacement.
- Discolored Water
If your hot water comes out red, orange, or brown, it is a sign that your
water heater has corrosion. Corrosion doesn’t always mean replacement, but
it is a serious issue that can produce leaks or major problems in your
plumbing system. On top of that, corrosion can lead to health issues. So,
don’t let things out of control and take care of the issue as soon as
possible.
- Not Having Enough Hot Water
When taking a hot shower becomes a problem, but it didn’t use to be one-
you should call a plumber to check your heater. Running out of hot
water can point to problems with the thermostat settings or the heating
element of the tank.
- Age of Your Water Heater.
In general, the lifespan of a heater ranges from 11 to 20 years. The
life expectancy of each unit will depend on the type of heater it is, and
the guarantee of the manufacturer. If your heater starts having problems in
the latter part of its life, then replacement will probably be cheaper than
repairments.
Remember, when you start having problems with your water heater, you should
always try to repair it first. In case it is not possible, replacement is
the only option.That is why the only way to be sure that you need a
replacement, is by having a professional plumber examine your unit.
Only a professional will be able to properly diagnose the state of your
unit. This will save you money, and unnecessary hassle.
Now you know, if you suspect that it is time to change to get a new water
heater, don’t waste any time and call a professional Plumber!
If you live in Greenwood Village, and you are looking for a trustable
plumber give Plumbers Denver a call. We will help you with any of your
plumbing emergencies.
Reasons For Starting a Home Internet Marketing Business
I’ve researched the reasons that people launch home-based businesses and collated the results. Here are the TOP SEVEN reasons that I learned from successful business owners for launching a business from home. If you find that your own reasons for considering an entrepreneurial enterprise are a close match, it may be strong indication that you this type of a business is for you. Next time, I’ll share what I learned about the most critical elements of success for a home based business.
#7: “With a laptop, I can work from anywhere” – Having a mobile office was a common response, especially from those with an internet-based business. Commonly I heard, “All you need is a laptop and an internet connection”, which is mostly true but leaves some details such as accounts, internet savvy, patience, and a desire to learn and apply the principles of internet business.
#6: “I’ve always had this dream…” – Pursuing a personal goal came in at the number 6 reason for launching a home-based business.
#5: “I hated my job!” – What surprised me was the number of people who were working at a job they found very distasteful. Think about it: why do so many people get themselves into a job that they hate? Is it because the job changed? Did they change? Did they see no other options? For whatever the reason, disliking a job or seeing no future in a job was the #5 most common reasons that I found for starting an at-home business.
#4: “I hated my boss” – Close on the heels of hating a job was boss-related reasons for launching an at-home business. Obviously, not liking the boss is very closely related to not liking the job, although there were some exceptions. So apparently, many successful entrepreneurs can thank their boss for the launch of their home business!
#3: “Life on my terms” – We can all agree that when you trade hours for dollars you do so on the company’s terms. Some industries permit flex-time work, but by far, most company jobs require specific hours of attendance. And in many cases, attendance is one element of the annual performance evaluation process: starting and stopping on-time on your scheduled shift. So this response was all about balancing work and personal life.
#2: “What’s your name?” – aka, time with family and friends. As painful as it is, we are quite tolerant of work demands that severely restrict family time and social life. I began to wonder how many marriages have fallen victim to the demands of work and a career; how many estranged family relationships. We are all familiar with the quote: “I’ve never heard anyone say at the end of their life that they wish they would have spent more time at work”. And personally, I have never ever heard any at-home entrepreneur say, “I wish I would have stayed in my old job”!
… and the #1 reason people site for starting a home-based business:
#1: “Money. Period” – Perhaps this is a no-brainer. Financial reasons were the top motivation factor for starting a home business – first as a supplement to income, then as a complete replacement for existing income. For many people the motivation was the income potential of a home business compared to an existing job. And for others it was the fear of retiring poor and being dependent on the government or on family members. This mother-of-all-reasons raises another question: What is the average percent income change with a successful home business? Sounds like a great question for more research…
