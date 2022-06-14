Finance
Cash Rebate Credit Cards – Benefits and Detailed Descriptions
The cash rebate credit cards are very helpful to the people who make big credit card purchases. The cash rebate rates vary from credit card to credit card. There will be normally 1% cash back on general purchases and 5% on specific purchases. The rebate rates are depending on the type of card the customer chose from. I will personally recommend to the people not chose this card, if they could not pay off their credit card balances every month. It is because, the APR rates are comparatively higher than other credit cards. here are lots of new credit cards have been introduced in this category. Let see the most recommendable Cash Rebate Credit Cards offers, their benefits and detailed descriptions.
Discover® More Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for Purchases and Balance Transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically. Provides $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee and easiest online account management options. There is no annual fee. The card members can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus (turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.
Discover® More American Flag Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for purchases and balance transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically and unlimited cash rewards that never expire. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. There is no annual fee and the card member can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus (turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.
BP Visa® Rewards Card This card offers double rebates for two months and 5% rebates on all participating BP location purchases. Provides 2% rebates on all eligible travel and dining purchases and 1% rebates on all other eligible purchases. There are no limit on rebates and the card member can redeem every $25 rebates for: BP Gift Card, cash, donation to the Conservation Fund.
Discover® Student Tropical Beach Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. The card members will earn up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically.
Discover® Motiva Card This card has its own specific advantages like the card members can Pay-On-Time bonus equal to a full month’s interest each time they make 6 on-time payments in a row twice a year, every year when they pay on-time every month. Provides 5% to 20% Cashback Bonus at top online retailers through the exclusive online site. The card member will earn up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases and unlimited cash rewards that never expire as long as the card member use the card. There is no annual fee.
Chase Free Cash RewardsSM Visa® Card The card members earn 1 point for every dollar in purchases and they can choose from a variety of great brand name products. Provides 1,000 Bonus Points with the first purchase and Intro 0% fixed APR for up to 12 months on all purchases and balance transfers. The time period for the introductory APR and the balance transfers to which it will apply will be based on the review of the applicants application and credit history. There is no annual fee. The card members can get their rewards with as few as 2,500 points choose from either a $25 check or a $25 gift card or certificate from leading national merchants for every 2,500 points earned.
Discover® More Wildlife Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for purchases and balance transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. The card member will earn up to 1% Cashback bonus on
all other purchases automatically and also eligible for unlimited cash rewards that never expire. Provides $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee.
Chase PerfectCard MasterCard® This card is named as STREAMLINE YOUR WALLET. The card member will earn rewards at any gas station to maximize their rebates! This card also provides excellent rebate offers to its members such as, provides 6% rebates on all gas purchases at any gas station for the first 90 days, 3% rebates on all gas purchases at ANY gas station after the first 90 days, and 1% rebates on all other purchases made anywhere. Provides 0% Intro APR and the time period for the introductory APR and the balance transfers to which it will apply will be based on the review of the applicants application and credit history. There is no annual fee.
Discover® Student Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more and 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically. The card members can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus(turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.
Discover® Student Clear Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically.
Citi® Home Rebate Platinum Select® MasterCard® This card offers full 6% rebate on Utilities, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet Connection, and Telecommunications for 6 Months. This card holders will get a statement credit instead to start saving for their Dream House. Provides full 1% on all other purchases and rebate automatically applied to the card holder’s Mortgage Principal. There are no cap or Limits on the amount of rebates that the card holders can accumulate in a Year.
The Chase Business Cash Rewards Card This card offers its card members to earn up to 5% cash back with unlimited rewards potential and with no merchant or category spending restrictions, the card members can earn points by shopping wherever they want, for whatever they want. Offers 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for up to 12 months and there is no annual fee. The card members receive quarterly management reports and they can receive additional cards to their employees.
Blue Cash® from American Express: This card offers up to 5% Cash Back with unlimited Cash Rewards and unlimited cash back earnings. Offers 0% Intro APR for 6 months and low balance transfer rate – 4.99% fixed APR for the life of the balance. There is no annual fee.
The Chase Business Rebate Card This card offers 3% cCash back for purchases at restaurants, gas stations, office supply stores, building supply stores, hardware and home improvement stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Provides 0% APR for up to 12 Months on purchases and balance transfers. there is no annual fee. The card members can get free additional cards for their employees, free quarterly reports, and other online account management tools to help them keep track of their business expenses.
Money Return Visa® Platinum The card members will get back 10% of their yearly interest charges. Provides 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. There is no annual fee. Provides online banking service and total security protection.
Efectiva Visa®: This card member will earn points towards cash back. This card offers 0% (APR) on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. The card member earn 5 bonus points with the first purchase. Additional advantage is that the card member get bilingual communications and services in English or Spanish. There is no annual fee.
TrueEarningsSM Card from Costco and American Express The card members earn 3% cash back for eating out, 2% for traveling, and 1% everywhere else, including at Costco. There is no annual fee. Provides the flexibility to pay charges in full each month or over time and there is no limit on the cash back earned. The card member can doubles as their Costco Membership Card. The applicant nust be a Costco Member to apply for this card.
Chase Freedom Cash This card offers 05 intro APR and the APR period is for 6 months. There is no annual fee. The card member can Earn 3% cash back for every eligible $1 spent in purchases at Grocery Stores, Stock up on food, household goods and more. Also earn 3% cash back for gas station purchases such as using the card for fuel, repairs, car washes, and other purchases. The same 3% cash back offers also applicable for purchases at Quick Service Restaurants, the rewards add up fast from pizza to hamburgers to tacos – even sandwich shops, coffee houses and more. The card members earn 1% cash back for every $1 spent in purchases everywhere else. The card members get a $50 Check once they have earned $50 in rewards. The card members can save up to $200 in rewards and redeem for $250 cash back.
Seven Legal Reasons to Trademark Your Brand
Your brand matters. After all, your brand is WHO you are, WHAT you do, and WHY you do it. Remember – people are loyal to brands, not products.
Trademarks protect brands. They are the foundation of every successful brand. That’s why it is important to trademark your brand.
The single best way to protect your brand is with a Federal trademark.
Here are seven legal reasons why you need to get a Federal trademark for your brand.
- They Put the Federal Government to Work for You Protecting Your Brand
- They Come with Nationwide Protection
- They Deter Copycats
- They Make Protecting Your Brand Easier
- They Lead to More (and Repeat) Sales
- They Make Foreign Registrations Possible
- They Can Continue Indefinitely
Bonus Reason: They are Property With Real Monetary Value
Reason #1 to Trademark Your Brand – They Put the Federal Government to Work for You
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will immediately begin rejecting applications for trademarks that are similar to yours. In fact, the USPTO is legally required to refuse them. You can even ask the Department of Homeland Security to look for infringements at the border!
Reason #2 to Trademark Your Brand – Nationwide Protection
A Federal trademark comes with the legal presumptions of your ownership of your trademark in all 50 States, along with an exclusive right to use it and access to Federal courts to protect it.
Reason #3 to Trademark Your Brand – They Deter Copycats
Registration adds your mark to the Federal trademark database, where it will be found by competitors searching for new names. They will have strong incentives to steer far clear of your Federal rights, or risk having to rebrand.
Reason #4 to Trademark Your Brand – They Make Protecting It Easier
Your Federal registration will allow you to bring an action in Federal court for money damages. The threat of this potential legal option alone often causes infringers to stop. In this way, a Federal registration makes it much easier, quicker, and cheaper for you to prevent competitors from using conflicting trademarks.
Reason #5 to Trademark Your Brand – They Lead to More (and Repeat) Sales
Trademarks help customers find the products and services that they like. This helps make them repeat customers, especially for e-commerce businesses. Also, trademarks help customers recommend products and services to their friends. This is free marketing.
Reason #6 to Trademark Your Brand – They Make Foreign Registrations Possible
A Federal trademark can be used to secure trademark protection in foreign countries like Canada, China, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Reason #7 to Trademark Your Brand – They Can Continue Indefinitely
Your Federal trademark registration may not expire as long as it is used in “interstate commerce” and certain filings are periodically made. In fact, some of the most recognized brands in the United States today have been registered for over a hundred years. Mercedes, for example, was first registered in 1900. Pepsi-Cola was registered in 1896.
Bonus Reason: They are Property Worth $
Federal trademarks are property. They are the way you monetize a brand. The more your business reputation grows, the more valuable your brand can become. Federal trademarks can be bought, sold, licensed (like renting or leasing) or used as a security interest to secure a loan to grow your business.
Why wouldn’t you protect your good name and hard work?
Building a business that proudly offers quality products takes enormous amounts of hard work, dedication, and courage. The effective branding of those products also takes valuable time and creativity. Doesn’t it just seem right to protect that effort and investment? After all, think of the sales you might lose if another company opened up using your same name.
Plus, rebranding will be expensive
At some point, you might face a challenge from a competitor over your brand. If you don’t take the necessary steps to clear and register your trademarks, you could find yourself in a battle that you don’t want to fight. Rebranding is a nightmare that can be avoided by thinking ahead and acting earlier rather than later.
In the end, it comes down to this:
If you’re serious about your business and your brand, then you need to protect them. A Federal trademark registration is the single best way to do that.
How to Clean After Toilet Flooding
Water damage to your bathroom after a toilet overflows can be incredibly dirty and difficult to deal with. Only cleaning what the eye can see can lead to mold, mildew and an overall unhealthy environment to live with. The smell alone can be hard to get rid of if the clean up effort is not done in a thorough manner. How would you clean after toilet flooding? Some steps to take in assuring that the water damage clean up is successful are as follows.
Stop the overflow and observe the surroundings to see if there is any raw sewage on the floor or walls. If there is be certain to wear protective clothing such as waterproof boots, gloves, and possibly a mask to help alleviate any fumes being inhaled.
Find out the reason for the flooding. If you see any sewage it is probable that there is a clog in the pipes. This can be due to many things such as too much debris when there are leaky or cracked pipes or something as simple as an obstruction blocking the flow of water. If you cannot find the issue yourself you may have to call a plumber just to be sure.
You are going to need some sort of absorbent material to soak up the excess water. Once you have accomplished that, the chore of picking up any waste from the surrounding area is next. You can do this manually or with some sort of suction instrument that is specifically used for sewage. The latter is recommended if possible.
Disinfecting the floors and walls if need be should be done with a powerful detergent that is specific to the material you are cleaning. Bleach should also be used but make sure there is ventilation. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on measurements and precautions. If you are dealing with rugs these should be taken out and properly cleaned due to sewage. Wall to wall carpet should really be replaced all together but if this is not possible the padding definitely does. Even then the carpet itself should be cleaned by a professional.
Use a dehumidifier to ensure that even the smallest amount of moisture remaining under the floors, behind the walls or in the grout is eliminated. This is very important so that any smells will not occur.
All of this needs to be done before you can think about replacing any materials or carpet.
How to Hire a Direct Response Television Advertising Agency
As a direct response television advertising agency owner there are three points that I want to drive home in this article when it comes to advertising on television.
1) television is not the only game in town
2) testing and tracking and repeating the process
3) MER media efficiency ratio, the really simple math
While television is the biggest game in town and can get you the fastest number of eyeballs it has some downside as well. It can be expensive, it is harder to measure that let’s say direct mail responses or than form fills on web sites. It is also harder to to target your audience, however that has improved over the years as cable offers more options as far as programming is concerned.
Another way to think about direct response television is using online direct response video. Direct response online video has plenty of benefits, some of which are the ability to create video quickly and at low cost. You can also push the video out to multiple sites using Google or video syndication like Tube Mogul. The advantage here is you can test different versions on the same day and get answers back on how the video performed. A good direct response television advertising agency will test both online video and television and use the results to your benefit.
There are so many ways to test video in direct response. (I am not talking about the little ads in the videos themselves, I am talking about the videos themselves). For example, you can see how many times the video has been played/viewed. You can test different offers inside the videos. You can tag the videos with different title tags to see which one pulls better. You can insert customer testimonials and remove customer testimonials and measure the results. You can change the length of the videos, kind of like a long form and a short form in DRTV speak. You can measure a multitude of audiences online where you might not have as many in television programming, especially when it comes to unique niches. Find out what works online and then move the direct response online television test to DRTV or television.
Once we have the direct response television advertising running on TV we look for a MER or what is better known as a media efficiency ratio. What MER means is you spend $10,000 per week and you generate $40,000 in revenue that means you have a 4:1 MER. Spend one dollar to make four dollars. Once we have a stable MER we know we can increase the media spend and generate X more amount in revenue. The same is true for Pay Per Click advertising online but instead of buying television media we are buying online media.
Finally, for the online video to pull it needs the same ingredients as a DRTV commercial, pain, problem solution/demo and call to action. Do these few things and you will see your results and hire a smart direct response television advertising agency.
