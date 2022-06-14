Cash Rebate Credit Cards – Benefits and Detailed Descriptions

Share Pin 0 Shares

The cash rebate credit cards are very helpful to the people who make big credit card purchases. The cash rebate rates vary from credit card to credit card. There will be normally 1% cash back on general purchases and 5% on specific purchases. The rebate rates are depending on the type of card the customer chose from. I will personally recommend to the people not chose this card, if they could not pay off their credit card balances every month. It is because, the APR rates are comparatively higher than other credit cards. here are lots of new credit cards have been introduced in this category. Let see the most recommendable Cash Rebate Credit Cards offers, their benefits and detailed descriptions.

Discover® More Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for Purchases and Balance Transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically. Provides $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee and easiest online account management options. There is no annual fee. The card members can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus (turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.

Discover® More American Flag Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for purchases and balance transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically and unlimited cash rewards that never expire. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. There is no annual fee and the card member can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus (turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.

BP Visa® Rewards Card This card offers double rebates for two months and 5% rebates on all participating BP location purchases. Provides 2% rebates on all eligible travel and dining purchases and 1% rebates on all other eligible purchases. There are no limit on rebates and the card member can redeem every $25 rebates for: BP Gift Card, cash, donation to the Conservation Fund.

Discover® Student Tropical Beach Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. The card members will earn up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically.

Discover® Motiva Card This card has its own specific advantages like the card members can Pay-On-Time bonus equal to a full month’s interest each time they make 6 on-time payments in a row twice a year, every year when they pay on-time every month. Provides 5% to 20% Cashback Bonus at top online retailers through the exclusive online site. The card member will earn up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases and unlimited cash rewards that never expire as long as the card member use the card. There is no annual fee.

Chase Free Cash RewardsSM Visa® Card The card members earn 1 point for every dollar in purchases and they can choose from a variety of great brand name products. Provides 1,000 Bonus Points with the first purchase and Intro 0% fixed APR for up to 12 months on all purchases and balance transfers. The time period for the introductory APR and the balance transfers to which it will apply will be based on the review of the applicants application and credit history. There is no annual fee. The card members can get their rewards with as few as 2,500 points choose from either a $25 check or a $25 gift card or certificate from leading national merchants for every 2,500 points earned.

Discover® More Wildlife Card This card offers 0% Intro APR for purchases and balance transfers for 12 months and 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. The card member will earn up to 1% Cashback bonus on

all other purchases automatically and also eligible for unlimited cash rewards that never expire. Provides $0 Fraud Liability Guarantee.

Chase PerfectCard MasterCard® This card is named as STREAMLINE YOUR WALLET. The card member will earn rewards at any gas station to maximize their rebates! This card also provides excellent rebate offers to its members such as, provides 6% rebates on all gas purchases at any gas station for the first 90 days, 3% rebates on all gas purchases at ANY gas station after the first 90 days, and 1% rebates on all other purchases made anywhere. Provides 0% Intro APR and the time period for the introductory APR and the balance transfers to which it will apply will be based on the review of the applicants application and credit history. There is no annual fee.

Discover® Student Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more and 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically. The card members can DOUBLE their Cashback Bonus(turn $20 into $40) when they redeem for gift cards or certificates from many of the 70 brand name partners.

Discover® Student Clear Card This card offers 0% Intro APR on purchases for 6 Months and there is no annual fee. Provides $0 fraud liability guarantee and easiest online account management options. Provides 5% Cashback Bonus on purchases in popular categories that change four times a year like home, apparel and more. Provides up to 1% Cashback Bonus on all other purchases automatically.

Citi® Home Rebate Platinum Select® MasterCard® This card offers full 6% rebate on Utilities, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet Connection, and Telecommunications for 6 Months. This card holders will get a statement credit instead to start saving for their Dream House. Provides full 1% on all other purchases and rebate automatically applied to the card holder’s Mortgage Principal. There are no cap or Limits on the amount of rebates that the card holders can accumulate in a Year.

The Chase Business Cash Rewards Card This card offers its card members to earn up to 5% cash back with unlimited rewards potential and with no merchant or category spending restrictions, the card members can earn points by shopping wherever they want, for whatever they want. Offers 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers for up to 12 months and there is no annual fee. The card members receive quarterly management reports and they can receive additional cards to their employees.

Blue Cash® from American Express: This card offers up to 5% Cash Back with unlimited Cash Rewards and unlimited cash back earnings. Offers 0% Intro APR for 6 months and low balance transfer rate – 4.99% fixed APR for the life of the balance. There is no annual fee.

The Chase Business Rebate Card This card offers 3% cCash back for purchases at restaurants, gas stations, office supply stores, building supply stores, hardware and home improvement stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Provides 0% APR for up to 12 Months on purchases and balance transfers. there is no annual fee. The card members can get free additional cards for their employees, free quarterly reports, and other online account management tools to help them keep track of their business expenses.

Money Return Visa® Platinum The card members will get back 10% of their yearly interest charges. Provides 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. There is no annual fee. Provides online banking service and total security protection.

Efectiva Visa®: This card member will earn points towards cash back. This card offers 0% (APR) on purchases and balance transfers for the first 6 billing cycles. The card member earn 5 bonus points with the first purchase. Additional advantage is that the card member get bilingual communications and services in English or Spanish. There is no annual fee.

TrueEarningsSM Card from Costco and American Express The card members earn 3% cash back for eating out, 2% for traveling, and 1% everywhere else, including at Costco. There is no annual fee. Provides the flexibility to pay charges in full each month or over time and there is no limit on the cash back earned. The card member can doubles as their Costco Membership Card. The applicant nust be a Costco Member to apply for this card.

Chase Freedom Cash This card offers 05 intro APR and the APR period is for 6 months. There is no annual fee. The card member can Earn 3% cash back for every eligible $1 spent in purchases at Grocery Stores, Stock up on food, household goods and more. Also earn 3% cash back for gas station purchases such as using the card for fuel, repairs, car washes, and other purchases. The same 3% cash back offers also applicable for purchases at Quick Service Restaurants, the rewards add up fast from pizza to hamburgers to tacos – even sandwich shops, coffee houses and more. The card members earn 1% cash back for every $1 spent in purchases everywhere else. The card members get a $50 Check once they have earned $50 in rewards. The card members can save up to $200 in rewards and redeem for $250 cash back.

