Chicago Bears sign nose tackle Mike Pennel and release veteran Jeremiah Attaochu on the eve of minicamp
On the eve of the team’s mandatory minicamp, the Chicago Bears added depth to their defensive front Monday signing veteran nose tackle Mike Pennel.
Pennel, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season and has spent time with five other teams, including a stint with Kansas City in 2019-20 when current Bears general manager Ryan Poles was in the Chiefs’ front office. Including the postseason, Pennel played in 28 games for the Chiefs and was with the team during its run to the Lombardi Trophy in early 2020.
Pennel also spent time with the Bears during training camp last season but was released before the regular season. He later joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and ultimately played 10 games last season for that organization.
Pennel will again have to compete for a roster spot and a role with the Bears. He joins an interior defensive line that also includes Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Justin Jones.
To clear roster space to sign Pennel, the Bears released veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu.
The Bears are scheduled to have three minicamp practices this week at Halas Hall.
Woman serving life sentence in Shakopee to attend Mitchell Hamline law school
The acceptance of Mitchell Hamline School of Law’s newest student was such a big deal that Dean Anthony Niedwiecki wanted to deliver the news in-person last week — on the grounds of the state women’s prison in Shakopee.
Maureen Onyelobi, who is serving a life sentence for murder with no chance of parole, will be the first incarcerated student in the country to attend a law school approved by the American Bar Association.
“Probably the highlight of my career,” Niedwiecki said of their visit. “She was just so shocked and just so excited she didn’t even know what to say at first.”
Onyelobi, 36, aspired to go to law school before she was arrested in 2014. Last year, she became the first woman to take the LSAT — the law school admissions test — while incarcerated.
To admit her, St. Paul-based Mitchell Hamline had to get a variance from the ABA that will let her attend classes entirely online. Under that variance, the school can admit up to two incarcerated students each of the next five years.
Niedwiecki said Onyelobi “exceeded our minimum standards of getting into law school, so it wasn’t a close call.”
And while Onyelobi may never get out of prison, the dean is confident her education will benefit herself and others.
“Knowledge is power. If you can give them that knowledge, then they can be more effective advocates,” Niedwiecki said. “I also think this is great for our students, because the students that are in the classroom are going to be able to hear from somebody who’s a part of the system already.”
MURDER CASE
Onyelobi had been selling heroin with her boyfriend, Maurice Wilson, and another man, David Johnson, when Wilson was arrested on federal drug charges in March 2014, according to court records.
Wilson later placed a phone call from jail to Onyelobi and Johnson, in which he urged them to “take care of” Anthony Fairbanks, who was Wilson’s co-defendant in the federal case.
Later that day, Onyelobi lured Fairbanks outside his Minneapolis home, where Johnson shot and killed him.
A Hennepin County jury convicted Onyelobi as an accomplice to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.
Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got a 40-year prison sentence.
Onyelobi later argued she didn’t know Johnson was going to shoot Fairbanks, but the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld her conviction.
“A lot of times I’ll replay that night, but there’s nothing I can do. All I can do is move forward,” Onyelobi told WCCO-TV last year. “Everybody deserves a second chance.”
The Minneapolis nonprofit All Square, which supports incarcerated people, helped make Onyelobi’s law school admission happen. Its subsidiary, the Legal Revolution, centers the expertise of those most impacted by the law and enables them to become agents within it.
“From an absence of liberty comes an interest in mastering the law not out of curiosity, or as an academic exercise, or strictly in pursuit of a career,” Elizir Daris, a former inmate and co-founder of the Legal Revolution, wrote in a column in the Hennepin County Bar Association’s publication. “Learning the rudiments of law is a vital vehicle for freedom.”
Mitchell Hamline, which is known for its online, night and weekend classes, also has led numerous initiatives that support the incarcerated, including a clinic that assists people as they’re released from custody.
“This may only be one person, but this is one person opening the door for so many others,” Niedwiecki said. “That cumulative effect is going to be massive for our justice system in Minnesota, and I hope we’re not the last school that does this.”
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox vs. the Detroit Tigers
When Lance Lynn is on the mound, fellow Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito always notices his “presence and attitude.”
“When it’s a big spot and he starts running that fastball up there and gets a couple of big strikeouts to get out of an inning, it’s always great to see his reaction to it,” Giolito told the Tribune Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.
“It fires everybody up and keeps the momentum on our side.”
The Sox reinstated Lynn from the injured list for his season debut against the Detroit Tigers. It was one of three roster moves Monday by the Sox, who placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list with lower back spasms and requested waivers on pitcher Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
Lynn, 35, had been out since he hobbled off the mound in an April 2 Cactus League game after throwing a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll. He underwent right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon three days later.
“We’ve all seen what he can do,” Grandal said before the game. “We need that mentality, we need that confidence. And he’s a big piece, especially when he’s on the mound.”
Lynn was originally in line to start Tuesday but was bumped up a day after Michael Kopech left Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers in the first inning with right knee discomfort. Monday’s scheduled starter Johnny Cueto stepped in for five relief innings beginning in the third.
“Unbelievable,” Giolito said of Cueto. “Stepped up big time.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Kopech will throw a bullpen later this week and the team will determine if he’ll be available this weekend in Houston against the Astros.
Lynn’s return gives the rotation a boost.
He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 28 starts last season — his first with the Sox — and placed third in Cy Young Award voting. He signed a two-year, $38 million extension last July.
Lynn made three starts during a rehab assignment for Triple-A Charlotte, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and eight strikeouts. He allowed 10 runs on 15 hits in 10 innings.
“He came to us last year and really became a part of the team immediately,” Giolito said. “Became a team leader, a staff leader. A guy that all of us on the pitching staff, us younger guys, could look up to and go to him for advice in a lot of different areas. We’ve definitely been missing him big time when he was going through this rehab assignment. We’re excited to have him back and it’s going to be not only a big force on the mound that he brings, but a wonderful presence in the clubhouse.
“He’s always there to help us work through things and he knows a lot about pitching in the sense of when you’re out there, utilizing your stuff, reading swings, reading hitters’ approaches. All those kinds of things that I feel like I need to continue to improve. It’s always helpful.”
More help could be on the way for the Sox pitching staff: La Russa said reliever Joe Kelly is in line to be activated Tuesday. Kelly has been on the injured list since May 26 with a strained left hamstring.
La Russa also said Vince Velasquez, who was retroactively placed on the injured list May 31 with a left groin strain, is Wednesday’s likely starter.
But the Sox will be without their starting catcher for a period. Grandal’s IL stint is retroactive to Sunday. He left Saturday’s game in the third inning with left hamstring tightness.
“(Sunday) I was doing great,” Grandal said. “I thought for sure I would have been nothing less than a day. I don’t know what happened, but throughout the night I just started getting this pain down my leg and couldn’t even walk (Monday). It ends up being more of a lower back spasm and that’s what’s making everything else tight, which is probably the reason why the hamstring pulled.
“But we don’t think it’s anything I haven’t gone through before. I think, 2020, I had almost the same thing. I think it was against Detroit, too, at home. We just decided it was best to go on the 10-day just to get everything cleared out and that way by the time I come back, it’s full go. We won’t know how long it’s going to take, but if it takes five days maybe I’m able to go down to Charlotte or something like that and start getting (at-bats) down there and catching down there.”
Women’s basketball: Gophers freshmen have big goals
For Gophers women’s basketball fans who might be struggling to get excited for next season — and, let’s face it, it would be hard to blame them — the freshman class has you covered.
The four players in coach Lindsay Whalen’s freshman class come highly rated, for sure, but their message after the first day of summer practices on Monday was the biggest breath of fresh air after a disappointing season that never seemed to end.
The Gophers finished under .500 for the second straight year, 15-18 overall and 7-11 in the Big Ten, had their starting point guard quit in January and then watched an additional five players enter the NCAA transfer portal — including leading scorer Sara Scalia (Indiana) and leading rebounder Kadi Sissoko (Southern Cal).
The team that convened for their first practice on Monday included nine newcomers, the four freshmen plus five transfers. Of the three players returning — forward Rose Micheaux, off guard Maggie Czinano and Katie Borowicz — only Micheaux really played last season, 30 games with 16 starts. Borowicz missed the entire season because of a non-basketball injury, and Czinano was limited to nine games by illness and vision problems.
So, expectations for the 2022-23 season are understandably low.
But on Monday, freshmen Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Mallory Heyer and Nia Holloway — collectively ranked as high as No. 10 in 2022-23 recruiting classes — ended their first college practice by breathing some energy into the program, looking ahead and vowing to be the class that, in Battle’s words, “really changed the culture of Minnesota women’s basketball.”
“I expect our class to be the one that gets the good players in Minnesota to stay home,” said Battle, a 5-foot-11 point guard who helped lead Hopkins to the Class 4A state championship this spring.
Watching players such as Scalia, Sissoko and point guard Jasmine Powell (Tennessee) leave rather than join them next season “just motivated us a lot,” said Heyer, a 6-1 forward. “It opened up a lot of opportunities, and I think we’re just excited to get to work.”
Heyer, who led Chaska to the 2021 Class 4A title, was the first of the group to commit to Whalen. Battle was the last.
“The hope is we’ll do well this year and prove that Minnesota can build a great culture here, keep future players in state,” said Braun, a 6-foot point guard from Wayzata. “That’s kind of the goal for all of us.”
Also joining the team on Monday were transfers Destinee Oberg, a 6-3 post from Burnsville who spent three seasons at Arkansas; guard Mi’Cole Cayton, who played at Cal and Nebraska; guard Isabelle Gradwell from Cleveland State; and Angelina Hammond, a 6-foot wing from Hopkins who played for Siena and joins the team as a preferred walk-on.
Aminita Zie, a 6-1 center from Paris via Western Nebraska Community College, did not practice Monday because she had just arrived on campus.
“A lot of new faces,” said Whalen, who enters her fifth season at her alma mater still looking for her first winning conference record and NCAA tournament berth.
She’ll be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 10 because in every other stop in her career — from her time at Minnesota (Final Four), with the Minnesota Lynx (WNBA championships) and the U.S. Olympic basketball team (gold medals) — she has come out on top.
“There’s a lot of opportunity, there’s a lot to prove, and that includes me — a lot to prove, as a coach,” she said. “I’m excited for the opportunity, for the chance.”
After Monday’s practice, the first time many of the players had even met, a half dozen spoke up during Whalen’s traditional circle. The players are eager to turn the page with their coach.
As for the players who chose to leave, Battle said, “All four of us, every time someone left, it was like, hey, that’s more of an opportunity for us to put our name out there and really reset the culture. It’s sad to see them go, but in the end, it’s our turn. This is our team now.”
