CortexDAO Listed on MEXC Global

George Town, Cayman Islands, 14th June, 2022, Chainwire
CortexDAO, a DeFi index platform, announced today it has listed its CXD token on the MEXC Exchange. CXD is now available in a USDT trading pair to MEXC’s over 6 million users, with the launch of CortexDAO’s Convex Index right around the corner.
The CXD token can be locked to earn vlCXD and receive the full benefits of CortexDAO. So far, roughly 24% of the circulating supply has been locked for an average of 1.54 years. These lockers earn fee distributions, protocol boosts, and voting power.
“With our upcoming launch of the Convex Index, it’s important we increase the reach of CXD. Listing on MEXC is an important step for the growth of CortexDAO.” – Will Shahda, CortexDAO Founder and Core Contributor
The MEXC listing is CortexDAO’s first centralized exchange listing. Previously, CXD was only available on the decentralized exchange Curve.fi.
CortexDAO aims to make it simple for users to get diversified exposure to complex DeFi protocols. Their upcoming launch of the Convex Index focuses on the Curve/Convex ecosystem, providing broad exposure to Convex-boosted Curve pools.
About CXD
The CXD token is the backbone of CortexDAO governance. CXD can be locked to earn fee distributions, protocol boost, and voting power. These three token features work together so users, voters, and DAO members align to improve the performance of the protocol. CXD is currently available on MEXC and Curve.
View the token on CoinGecko.
About CortexDAO
CortexDAO makes it simple for users to diversify their exposure to complex DeFi protocols by purchasing DeFi index tokens. The Convex Index is the first index token from CortexDAO and it will give users exposure to Curve/Convex ecosystem. An integral part of the DeFi industry, the Curve/Convex ecosystem commands over $6 billion of TVL, and is known for its high barrier of entry.
Learn more about CortexDAO.
About MEXC Global
MEXC Exchange, established in 2018, is one of the top 10 global exchanges listed on CoinMarketCap, a global cryptocurrency market site, and is used by more than 6 million users in 200 countries. On the exchange, it is possible to pay for cryptocurrency through Visa and Mastercard, and it has grown rapidly by supporting the DeFi ecosystem.
Dubbed to be the “Original Bitcoin,” BSV, or Bitcoin Satoshi Vision skyrockets in the face of a crypto market crash seen in the past 24 hours. BSV is certainly generating a lot of attention from investors as it remains unfazed by the malingering crypto market decline.
BSV shoots to 24% or roughly $55.79 on Tuesday; on the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) has spiraled down by 11% over the past 24 hours but somewhat diminished in value since Sunday.
A Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hard fork sired the emergence of the Bitcoin SV blockchains and the BSV token, which is referred to as the advanced version of the “Original Bitcoin.” Similar to Bitcoin – but better as the BSV creators claim.
Speed is the ultimate strength of BSV, they say. Bitcoin Satoshi Vision is described to enable incredibly fast and scalable transactions.
BSV has shot up to 24% or around $55.79, Tuesday. Source: BSC News.
BSV – The Original Bitcoin?
The Bitcoin SV blockchain and its token continue Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision to keep the transaction fees affordable or low for its users and dreams to revert Bitcoin to its original form.
Even BSV’s whitepaper closely resembles Bitcoin’s. Craig Wright, the founder of BSV, claims to be the Bitcoin creator himself but has not been able to substantiate this humongous claim as of today.
The BSV creators see how the existing BTC protocol is hugely flawed and unreliable in structure. The BSV proponents believe that improving Bitcoin’s block size can immensely ramp up the chain’s scalability.
BSV Soars Amid Crypto Market Decline
Launched over four years ago, BSV continues to go sky-high in the wake of the decline in the crypto market. This is said to have been fueled by its listing in Huobi Japan, which will support the token and open more opportunities for BSV in Japan, a wider and increasingly lucrative market. The increased trading interest and support seem to have triggered BSV’s gains.
BTC total market cap at $416 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
BSV is currently the 43rd biggest cryptocurrency in market capitalization, beaming at $1.08 billion. However, although the token is soaring, Bitcoin is still more valuable than BSV. Bitcoin has shaved off over 51%, while BSV has lost around 56%.
BSV appears to have been outperforming other digital assets despite the crypto storm, but Bitcoin isn’t the king for nothing – as it firmly holds its throne.
Can BSV beat Bitcoin on its own game? Well, there is only one king, after all. Bitcoin may be rattled and shaken, yet it remains unassailable to this day.
Featured image from CoinGeek, chart from TradingView.com
Bullish CEL price prediction is $0.4873 to $1.5401.
The CEL price will also reach $10 soon.
CEL bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.
In Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about CEL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
What is Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) is the native crypto token of Celsius, a crypto banking and financial provider in DeFi. CEL was launched in June 2018 as an ERC-20 token. The blockchain of the Celsius network operates on a modified proof-of-stake consensus.
Celsius is a well-known crypto lender that enables users to avail crypto-collateralized loans. Users can earn rewards and interests by staking CEL tokens. CEL tokens can also be used to back crypto-based loans.
Celsius Network (CEL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) is $0.326734 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,970,745 at the time of writing. However, CEL has increased by nearly 71.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Celsius Network (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 CEL. Currently, CEL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2022
Celsius Network (CEL) holds the 193rd position on CoinGecko right now. CEL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
The CEL weekly chart shows the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal.
This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing. From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.
Currently, Celsius Network (CEL) is in the range of $0.3256. If the pattern continues, the price of CEL might reach the resistance level of $0.2402 and $0.4240. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius Network (CEL) may fall to $0.1776.
Celsius Network (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Celsius Network (CEL).
From the above weekly time frame, the following are the resistance and support levels of Celsius Network (CEL).
Resistance Level 1
$0.4873
Resistance Level 2
$0.8969
Resistance Level 3
$1.5401
Support Level
$0.1733
CEL Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that Celsius Network (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CEL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.5401.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) might plummet to almost $0.1733, a bearish signal.
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of CEL is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the chart above. Currently, CEL is in a bearish state. Notably, the CEL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Celsius (CEL) at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Celsius Network (CEL) is at the level of 35.45. This means that CEL is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Celsius Network (CEL) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius Network (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius Network (CEL). Currently, CEL lies in the range of 41.073 so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius Network (CEL) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CEL lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, CEL’s RSI is at the 35.45 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of CEL with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Celcius Network (CEL).
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and CEL are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CEL also increases or decreases respectively.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius Network (CEL)might probably attain $10 by 2023.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Celsius Network (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CEL might rally to hit $16 by 2024.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2025
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CEL would rally to hit $23.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2026
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CEL would rally to hit $30.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2027
If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CEL would rally to hit $37.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2028
If Celsius Network (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the market volatility, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, CEL would hit $43.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius Network (CEL), it would witness major spikes. CEL might hit $49 by 2029.
Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius Network (CEL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius Network (CEL) might hit $55 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Celsius Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CEL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius Network (CEL) in 2022 is $1.5401. On the other hand, the bearish Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius Network (CEL) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that Celsius Network (CEL) is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) is the native cryptocurrency of the crypto lending and borrowing platform, Celsius. It was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. Holders earn interest on staking CEL.
2. Where can you purchase Celsius Network (CEL)?
Celsius Network (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC.
3. Will Celsius Network (CEL) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius ecosystem, Celsius Network (CEL) is highly likely to reach its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius Network (CEL)?
On June 4, 2021, Celsius Network (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05.
5. Is Celsius Network (CEL) a good investment in 2022?
Celsius Network (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsiusin the past few months, Celsius Network (CEL) is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Celsius Network (CEL) reach $10?
Celsius Network (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius Network (CEL) will hit $10 soon.
7. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2023?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $10 by 2023.
8. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2024?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $16 by 2024.
9. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2025?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $23 by 2025.
10. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2026?
Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Coinbase and Gemini also chose to reduce the number of employees.
The platform claims to have tried multiple ways to decrease losses.
As a result of exceptionally challenging market circumstances, BlockFi has chosen to lay off 20% of its workforce. Investors and institutions alike have had a difficult time in the present market.
Crypto.com, for example, recently stated that it would be cutting off 5% of its workforce. Similarly, Coinbase and Gemini chose to reduce the number of employees. The decision was made due to the bear market’s reduced activity and profitability.
Market Conditions Brought Negative Impact
It was also addressed in a blog post by BlockFi’s creators. Team members have had some difficult days, according to the blog. Today may be their hardest because of choice. As a result of the adverse effects of the recent economic downturn, the group decided to go through with their plan, as detailed in their letter.
The statement stated:
“We are reducing our headcount by roughly 20% and the reduction impacts every team at the company. This decision was driven by market conditions that have had a negative impact on our growth rate and a rigorous review of our strategic priorities.”
There have been negative market circumstances since Q1 of 2022, which has led to a severe collapse in the equities and crypto markets. By decreasing marketing expenses and CEO salaries and halting personnel growth, the platform claims to have tried to decrease losses. The group also mentioned a difficult choice and a hard day.
Celsius Network, a major cryptocurrency lending provider in the United States, had frozen withdrawals and transfers due to “extreme” market circumstances. It was the first time since January 2021 that the value of all cryptocurrencies fell below $1 trillion due to the Celsius move. This has sparked concerns about how it would affect other assets or enterprises.