CortexDAO Listed on MEXC Global

Bullish CEL price prediction is $0.4873 to $1.5401 .

The CEL price will also reach $10 soon.

CEL bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.

In Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about CEL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

What is Celsius Network (CEL)?

Celsius Network (CEL) is the native crypto token of Celsius, a crypto banking and financial provider in DeFi. CEL was launched in June 2018 as an ERC-20 token. The blockchain of the Celsius network operates on a modified proof-of-stake consensus.

Celsius is a well-known crypto lender that enables users to avail crypto-collateralized loans. Users can earn rewards and interests by staking CEL tokens. CEL tokens can also be used to back crypto-based loans.

Celsius Network (CEL) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) is $0.326734 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,970,745 at the time of writing. However, CEL has increased by nearly 71.8% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Celsius Network (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 CEL. Currently, CEL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2022

Celsius Network (CEL) holds the 193rd position on CoinGecko right now. CEL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

The CEL weekly chart shows the falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal.

This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing. From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.

Currently, Celsius Network (CEL) is in the range of $0.3256. If the pattern continues, the price of CEL might reach the resistance level of $0.2402 and $0.4240. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius Network (CEL) may fall to $0.1776.

Celsius Network (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Celsius Network (CEL).

CEL/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above weekly time frame, the following are the resistance and support levels of Celsius Network (CEL).

Resistance Level 1 $0.4873 Resistance Level 2 $0.8969 Resistance Level 3 $1.5401 Support Level $0.1733 CEL Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that Celsius Network (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, CEL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.5401.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of Celsius Network (CEL) might plummet to almost $0.1733, a bearish signal.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the following chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, RVOL of CEL is below the cutoff line, it indicates weaker participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Celsius Network (CEL) is shown in the chart above. Currently, CEL is in a bearish state. Notably, the CEL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Celsius (CEL) at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Celsius Network (CEL) is at the level of 35.45. This means that CEL is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Celsius Network (CEL) may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius Network (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the current trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius Network (CEL). Currently, CEL lies in the range of 41.073 so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius Network (CEL) can be interpreted. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of CEL lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, CEL’s RSI is at the 35.45 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of CEL with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Celcius Network (CEL).

BTC Vs ETH Vs CEL Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and CEL are moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and CEL also increases or decreases respectively.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius Network (CEL) might probably attain $10 by 2023.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Celsius Network (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, CEL might rally to hit $16 by 2024.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2025

If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, CEL would rally to hit $23.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2026

If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, CEL would rally to hit $30.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2027

If Celsius Network (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, CEL would rally to hit $37.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2028

If Celsius Network (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the market volatility, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, CEL would hit $43.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius Network (CEL), it would witness major spikes. CEL might hit $49 by 2029.

Celsius Network (CEL) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Fantom ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius Network (CEL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius Network (CEL) might hit $55 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Celsius Network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for CEL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius Network (CEL) in 2022 is $1.5401. On the other hand, the bearish Celsius Network (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.1733.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius Network (CEL) would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that Celsius Network (CEL) is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Celsius Network (CEL)? Celsius Network (CEL) is the native cryptocurrency of the crypto lending and borrowing platform, Celsius. It was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2018. Holders earn interest on staking CEL. 2. Where can you purchase Celsius Network (CEL)? Celsius Network (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include FTX,Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bybit, Huobi global, Bittrex, Bitstamp, OKX, UniSwap (v2), and HitBTC. 3. Will Celsius Network (CEL) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius ecosystem, Celsius Network (CEL) is highly likely to reach its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius Network (CEL)? On June 4, 2021, Celsius Network (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05. 5. Is Celsius Network (CEL) a good investment in 2022? Celsius Network (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsius in the past few months, Celsius Network (CEL) is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Celsius Network (CEL) reach $10? Celsius Network (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius Network (CEL) will hit $10 soon. 7. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2023? Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $10 by 2023. 8. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2024? Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $16 by 2024. 9. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2025? Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $23 by 2025. 10. What will be the Celsius Network (CEL) price by 2026? Celsius Network (CEL) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

