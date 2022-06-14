Cricket Legend AB de Villiers and Myria Gaming Studio Join Forces to Release Play-and-Earn Cricket Game

According to AB de Villiers, a legendary South African batsman, the startup Myria, a blockchain gaming company, would help develop his mobile cricket game. A celebrity-backed cricket blockchain game that incorporates blockchain play-and-earn models and other features like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is the first of its kind in the industry. The game, promoted by AB de Villiers, will only be accessible on mobile devices, simulating the exhilaration of playing cricket outside.

The game hopes to expose billions of cricket lovers to the realm of blockchain gaming. Because of the collaboration between AB de Villiers and Myria, the cricket community, which is among the biggest and most enthusiastic in the world, will be able to use their enthusiasm for the game to improve their performance and have more fun playing it.

AB de Villiers said:

“It’s always been about cricket. It’s always been about entertaining the crowds. I’m constantly looking for ways to change the game and building my blockchain-enabled cricket game on the Myria platform is the next step for me.”

Founded in 2021, Myria is a blockchain gaming platform that seeks to bring the best, most engaging and widest variety of blockchain games to life. Besides developing its own AAA free-to-play products, Myria also provides a full-stack solution enabling partner companies to create their games in the Myria ecosystem. According to a statement from the company, this offers up infinite possibilities for game producers.

Myria’s Head of Blockchain, Brendan Duhamel, said:

“It’s clear that we’ve entered a new era for gaming. Cricket icon and innovator, AB de Villiers, leads the cricket industry to move the enthusiasm people have for cricket into the digital realm. Cricket and crypto share the privilege of gathering communities that are incredibly energized and passionate. AB has placed his trust in Myria’s platform to bring his blockchain-enabled cricket game to life and together we’ll usher in a future of empowered gamers and communities.”

It is only fitting that one of the most remarkable cricketers in the world—AB de Villiers—brings his legions of admirers to try their hand at blockchain gaming. Cricket is a religion in Asia, Australia, and South Africa, not just a sport. AB de Villier’s iconic position as a cricketer means that the blockchain game will be much more popular in this sports community.

The team feels that the game’s play-and-earn approach isn’t the sole reason gamers should like it. Myria and AB de Villiers’ cricket game intends to introduce enjoyment to blockchain gaming, where money isn’t the primary motivator for participation (unlike many blockchain games). The game’s goal is to enthuse players and build a community around the game at the same time.

According to AB de Villiers, the game comprises, he said:

“The main thing is that there is no compromise. My cricket game will be fun and exciting just like a match on the field, but it will also be equitable and empower digital asset ownership. Myria shares my commitment and together we will bring new cricket experiences to my fans.”

Players can download the game for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store starting in the second quarter of 2023.