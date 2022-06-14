Connect with us

Blockchain

Crypto Investors Focus on Federal Reserve’s Upcoming Meeting Outcome

Published

1 min ago

on

600-plus Page Allegedly The U.S. Crypto Bill Surfaces Online With Strict Regulations
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Bitcoin News
  • Fed will have to continue its strong posture until the next meeting.
  • Following the data release in May, Treasury rates spiked, and stock futures plummeted.

On June 15, the U.S Federal Reserve will meet to decide interest rates, and investors fear a more hawkish tone from the central bank, which might lead to a rise in the currency and bond yields. Inflation in the United States surged to a 40-year high in May, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive string of interest-rate rises and pressure on the White House and the Democrats.

According to Labor Department figures released Friday, the Consumer Price Index rose 8.6 percent from a year earlier. Inflation climbed by 1% from the previous month, above all expectations. Food, water, and fuel were the most significant expenses. A 0.6 percent increase in the so-called core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy components, was also above estimates.

Optimism Mixed With Panic

Data show that inflation is still soaring, and the Fed will have to continue its strong posture until the next meeting since it has pledged to raise interest rates by a half-point each time it meets. If inflation continues to rise in the coming months, the Federal Reserve will have to keep its foot on the gas pedal for longer.

Following the data release, Treasury rates spiked, stock futures plummeted, and the dollar strengthened. Price increases for essentials continued at double-digit rates in May. Gas prices have reached fresh highs so far in June, indicating that inflationary pressure will continue to build in the future CPI figures, putting the Fed on edge. Fed’s June 15 and 16th meeting has sparked a wave of panic yet some hope among crypto investors. Meanwhile, the crypto market is already trading in red and all eyes are now set on the outcome of the upcoming meeting.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Do Kwon & Increasing Allegations on Him

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

Do Kwon & Increasing Allegations on Him
google news
Editors News
  • An unknown wallet holding 20M LUNA is accounted to be Kwon’s.
  • Terra Revival Plan voting poll seems to have been compromised.

The allegations on Do Kwon seem to be never-ending, $80M transfer to a secret wallet, $2.7B cash out, blockchain halt planning, stablecoin recursion, and much more. The recent clarification from his side on 12th June didn’t stop the finger-pointing. 

The famous anonymous Terra community delegate FatMan has tweeted stating a claim on Terra CEO. The claim is made regarding the mystery wallet that is considerably holding 20 million LUNA below to Do Kwon himself. The wallet said to be Kwon’s has also made proposals in the past for Mainnet upgradation, insider trading in ASTRO, and also delegating North Star.

The triggering point in this claim is the supporting vote this account made during Kwon’s proposal. The Terra Revival Plan has seemed to have undergone some ballot rigging, to get implemented.

1655197627 472 Do Kwon Increasing Allegations on Him
Voting Stats of Terra 2.0 (Source: TFL)

Do Kwon’s Transparency

The ‘Luna’tic community has already been confused about their management and official’s openness during and after the historical crash. Now the follow-up allegations are making it harder for them.

Though Kwon affirmed that all the claims being dumped on him were baseless and requested only to pass on information that is proven and valid. As the added-on misinfo can fuel the pain of the Terra victims.

Contradictingly, FatMan makes a statement as Kwon using the community support for his own good and has always been perfidious. The TFL was set to have no part in voting or airdrop, but these allegations picturates something else. 

Apart from all these, Terra CEO is also under many legal complications like SEC’s money laundering accusation, the South Korean government’s taxation constricts, etc. And he also had to undergo personal attacks from frustrated traders who had to undergo great loss. 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

El Salvador’s Finance minister Downplays Bitcoin Price Fall Risk Associated

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 14, 2022

By

El Salvador Consecutively Postponed the Launch Of Bitcoin Bonds
google news

13 seconds ago |