Finance
Cycling in the City – The Pros and Cons
With changing global circumstances such as increasing fuel costs, traffic and high fees for parking, there has been a change in how people get around, whether to work or appointments or even to grocery stores. One of the means of transport that has gained support is cycling. In many major cities and surrounding areas the push for cycling lanes and laws to protect bikers has grown in popularity and more and more people have taken to the streets with two wheels instead of four. There are however both pros and cons which all cyclists and drivers should consider.
Pros: Cycling is one of the best means of transit. Not only is it better for the environment, healthier for the rider and less costly than driving. Most buses are outfitted with bike racks and other modes of transportation such as subways generally allow a few bikes per car for those people commuting from longer distances. Cyclists are also seeing cities changing to accommodate their needs. Bike lanes and streets which are bike friendly are beginning to be a part of the city. As much as biking instead of driving is good for the environment it is even better for your health as it is recommended to get 20-30 minutes of exercise per day. One of the biggest benefits of cycling is the lower costs associated with it. Commuting to work saves money as you are not stuck in traffic burning fuel and also not paying high rates for parking.
Cons: In West Coast cities and those with milder temperatures, cycling is a year-round activity enjoyed by many, especially the hardy who bike in the winter months. Biking in the city can be a dangerous activity. Inadequate laws can be problematic to cyclists. Currently, other than owning a bike little else is required by law to outfit cyclists. Most states and provinces do not require helmets, reflective clothing and the knowledge of signals. Cars and other vehicles also do not require knowledge of bike signals either which can be confusing and dangerous for cyclists. Many people who ride bikes are very courteous and respect the rules of the road, especially in a city setting which can be very dangerous at rush hour. There are occasionally cyclists who disrespect the rules by taking non-cycling routes which can be deadly as narrow roads, dark conditions and lack of safety equipment can lead to accidents.
Cycling is a great activity. It is healthy, environmentally friendly, cost efficient and a great way to travel. As long as cyclists follow the rules of the road and are properly outfit in safety equipment such as reflective gear, both clothing and on the bike, and a helmet, cycling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and make a difference in the world.
Finance
Pay Down Bills Right Away
Paying bills is not the most fun thing in the world. In fact, some people have described it as going to the dentist with no painkiller. How do you pay your bills? Do you pay it the second you get it in the mail? Do you wait for minutes before the due date and then scramble to pay it? Or do you only remember to pay the bill after the electricity goes out?
Four months ago, a friend who was in financial trouble asked me for help. I asked him to grab all his bills so we could total what he currently owes. However, he did not bring me his bills; he brought me a bunch of second and third notices from various companies.
What struck me were all the fees he had accrued were due to paying things late. One credit card company had added a $35 fee for missing the payment by 9 days. An electricity company added a $12 fee for missing the payment, and a mobile phone company added a $5 fee for missing the due date of the payment. However what struck me as weird, is this friend had the money to pay all the accounts and them some! But due to a lack of organisation, he just couldn’t get around to it.
In fact, my friend and I worked out that over the last twelve months he had paid on average, $32 a month in late fees or $384 a year. Moreover, some of these fees were on personal loans, so the fees themselves would start getting charged interest.
Talking to my friend, I suggested he started paying his accounts right away. Every time he opens the mail and it’s a bill, jump on the phone and just pay it. He started to give me a long list of reasons why this was not practical to do. The main reason was he was tired when he got home from work and he just wanted to sit down and relax. OK I thought how about we set up direct debit from your bank account. Each bill would automatically be paid on a certain date every month.
Four months down the track, my friend has not missed one payment. All bills have now been direct debited, and most importantly, he has not paid one late fee. A few phone calls and an hour and a half of filling out forms have saved him on average $32 a month. This is not just for this year, but every year going, forward. My friend is kicking himself he did not do this five years ago.
How do you pay your bills? Can you do better? Your aim should be a zero dollar charge a year in late fees from each company. My wife and I have had no late fees in 3½ years. And we will continue this for the rest of our lives.
Finance
Malignant Mesothelioma
Malignant mesothelioma is a rare cancer in which malignant or cancerous cells form in the thin layers of tissue lining the human chest, heart or abdomen. When the cancer is in the chest, it affects the pleura or tissue lining the lungs and is called malignant pleural mesothelioma. This is the most common type of mesothelioma. In the abdomen, a cancer of the peritoneum or tissue lining the abdominal cavity and covering various organs is called malignant peritoneal mesothelioma. The least common form of mesothelioma affects the pericardium, or outer lining of the heart. The term mesothelioma literally means a growth of the mesothelium, a layer of tissue from which the pleura, peritoneum and pericardium all develop.
The majority of malignant mesotheliomas occur in people who have been exposed to asbestos, either directly or via people they live with. Avoiding exposure to asbestos can largely prevent malignant mesotheliomas. Depending on the location of the cancer, someone with malignant mesothelioma may have one or more of the following symptoms: breathlessness, pain under the rib cage or in the abdomen, an abdominal lump or swelling, and unexplained weight loss.
If a detailed medical history and physical exam suggests malignant mesothelioma as a possible diagnosis, a variety of diagnostic tests may be performed, including blood tests, x-rays, MRIs, CT scans and biopsies. Malignant mesotheliomas are graded upon the extent they have spread. A stage I, or localized, malignant mesothelioma is one that has not spread beyond the area it originated in. Stage II, III and IV malignant mesotheliomas are advanced, and may have spread to lymph nodes or to surrounding or distant organs and tissues. Depending on the stage, a treatment plan may include surgery, radiation therapy or chemotherapy. Some cancer treatment centers are involved in clinical trials using biotherapy and immunotherapy.
Finance
Using Blockchain Technology Companies for Trade Finance
One of the most propitious industries for blockchain technology is trade finance. Many of the world’s largest banks are putting time into its research and development.
Thanks to a consortium of 71 global financial leaders, R3CEV, much has been uncovered about potential uses of blockchain technology.
Since 2016, R3 has executed several pilot runs in the marketplace to complement their research. They will continue to improve these strategies until ready to fully enter the market.
So, what are some of their findings of potential use? Here’s the future of trade finance with blockchain technology companies.
Monitor Real-Time Status and Condition
One of R3’s members, CBA, is a leading contributor to the research of blockchain technology. Currently, they are undergoing 3 different projects to analyze blockchain use.
They are conducting a trial run with exporters who ship cotton. A humidity monitor is placed inside the canister, which is linked to IoT and GPS.
This monitor allows consumers to track their shipments with real-time status. Also, they are able to evaluate the condition of their product as it travels through.
Other national blockchain technology companies are running pilots, similar to this study. In Singapore, Hellosent is conducting similar tests. However, they’re studying the import of French wine.
Eliminate Unpaid Settlements
A growing issue for grain farmers is a financial loss due to trade insolvencies. An estimated $50 million was lost in 2014 because of this activity.
It takes roughly 4-6 weeks for a farmer to receive payment for their shipments. At that, often times conflict arises between farmers and buyers over payment complications (failing to pay the appropriate amount, late payment, etc.).
Australian start-up, Full Profile, has taken matters into their own hands.
Their blockchain platform allows farmers to now receive automatic payment upon delivery of grains. This will significantly reduce the risk of dispute between farmers and buyers.
Once Full Profile’s application is fully functional in a domestic setting, they will expand on external trade.
Digitize
The use of blockchain technology can also be beneficial to reducing financial loss and risk. Upon further development, it will be able to digitize sales and legal arrangements.
Trade finance is an unwieldy industry, that relies heavily on settlements and contracts. Currently, most of these agreements are handled the old-fashioned way: paper copies.
Blockchain technology will remove the need for this paper-based system. This ultimately reduces the risk of financial loss as documents are often lost, mishandled, or tarnished.
Electronic documentation can be tracked much more efficiently. Also, it cuts out the need for a third-party verification system.
Interested in Learning More About Blockchain Technology Companies?
Blockchain technology creates transparency in financial trade between buyers and sellers. From the moment an order is made up until payment, blockchain is capable of simplifying the trade process.
Are you looking to jump into the world of international trade? You’re at the right place. It would be great to know your thoughts and comments.
Peaky Blinder Season 6 Ending Explained: Is Peaky Blinders Over?
Cycling in the City – The Pros and Cons
Does Justin Bieber Have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?
Pay Down Bills Right Away
Will There be a Peaky Blinders Movie? When Will the Peaky Blinders Movie Come Out?
Malignant Mesothelioma
How Did Polly Die In Peaky Blinders?
Did The Actress Who Played Polly In Peaky Blinders Die?
Using Blockchain Technology Companies for Trade Finance
‘This kid is all business’: Former Towson baseball standout Richie Palacios enjoying MLB run with Cleveland Guardians
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?