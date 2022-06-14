Did The Actress Who Played Polly In Peaky Blinders Die?

Moms are the rare gems in our lives who make it better, whether by giving us advice or supporting us. As children, we rarely leave our mothers’ side, but when we grow up, our priorities change, and we might not have time for them. An Anime mom is an ideal example of care,love and passion.

We often found that the anime moms were not as different from real-life mothers. They may be anime characters. Still, they showed us how they are not so different from our real moms.

So, to celebrate our moms and anime moms, we decided to list the 25 best anime mothers we have seen or will see by reading the list. The list has varied yet worthy contenders, from Trisha Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist to Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto.

Who are the best anime moms?

Check out our curated list below to see if we have picked up your favorite anime mothers. This list ranks the moms from their best to worst IMDb raked anime series/ movies.

25. Nancy Takaishi

Anime : Digimon

: Digimon IMDb Ratings : 7.3

: 7.3 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Nancy Takaishi, the mother of Yamato “Matt” Ishida and Takeru “T.K.” Takaishi has divorced Hiroaki Ishida. After her divorce, she worked as a journalist and moved to Sangenjaya with T.K. She lives with her younger son, T.K., and only sees her older one when he comes by to pick T.K. up.

A loving mother to T.K., Nancy is kind and friendly. He inherits her cheerful personality while Matt is reserved around her. Even though there is a disconnect between Matt and her, she protects both her children and supports their journey and responsibility as Digi-Destineds.

24. Mari Katsuragi

Anime : The Only World God Knows

: The Only World God Knows IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Prime Video

A former member of a motorcycle gang which she joined in her early years and ‘Snow Witch of the Mountain Pass,’ Mari Katsuragi is married to Keiichi Katsuragi and is a loving wife. She has two children, and one is her biological son, Keima Katsuragi and an adoptive daughter, Elucia de Lute Ima.

She reverts to her violent tendencies when she is angered; such an example can be seen when she brutally beats up a guy when he sexually harasses her. She had never let go of motorcycle riding, but now she does it as a hobby to relax.

Mari loves both her children very much. She often wishes that her son, Keima, would stop gaming and start acting like the son she wants him to be. Mari loves Elsie like her own and goes shopping with her. She wishes that her son would follow Elsie.

23. Akari Sakishima

Anime : Nagi no Asukara

: Nagi no Asukara IMDb Ratings : 7.4

: 7.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Akari Sakishima, the current wife of Itaru Shiodome, is a very kind and compassionate woman who cares for her husband’s family. She is the mother of Akira Shiodome. Miuna Shidome is her stepdaughter.

Initially, Miuna hated her very much, but Akari’s motherly love changed all her negative feelings. She hates the sea people. However, it is never revealed explicitly.

22. Rinko Iori

Anime : Gundam Build Fighters

: Gundam Build Fighters IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

Rinko Iori is Sei Iori’s sometimes overbearing but mostly cheeky and feisty mom who wants her son to end up with China Kousaka. Sei often gets annoyed by this while China gets embarrassed. She is seen encouraging both of them to date and spend some time together.

Despite her behaving like this, she is a sweet and caring mom. She loves her husband even though they are apart most of the time. Rinko is a supportive mother and a great cook who cooks all kinds of food for her child and friends. She also becomes a mother figure to Reiji.

21. Nana Sawada

Anime : Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

: Katekyo Hitman Reborn! IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Hulu

Wife of Iemitsu Sawada and the mother of Tsunayoshi Sawada, Nana Sawada is a kind and compassionate woman. She is a very welcoming and warm-hearted person and always opens her door to his son’s friends. However, she has little belief in her son as she thinks that he has no success in the traditional way of life like going to college or getting good grades.

Although she has a sweet temperament, she does not know about her husband and son’s actual occupation. Her husband keeps her away from his mafia business. While on two occasions she had caught on, she fainted by its knowledge and believed that she was dreaming.

20. Maquia

Anime : Maquia: When the Promised flower blooms

: Maquia: When the Promised flower blooms IMDb Ratings : 7.5

: 7.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

One of the best anime moms, Maquia, is a teenage orphan who adopts Ariel after they destroyed her country in a war. Due to that, she suffered while adjusting to a new place, but she gets familiar with the place she lives. She has a long life which makes relationships difficult for her to sustain, and she will eventually outlive people she gets closer to.

Maquia adopted Ariel because she was lonely and wanted some company and often doubts her ability to be a good mother to him. However, she is a top-tier mom, and Ariel loves her.

Ariel had loved his mother throughout his childhood while claiming that he would always protect her. However, this changed when people spread rumors about being lovers and detested her. Unable to protect her as he promised, he joined the army, became a soldier, and confessed to Maquia that he loved his mom.

19. Sango

Anime : Inuyasha

: Inuyasha IMDb Ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Netflix

The only teenage female yōkai taijiya or demon slayer from her village, Sango is the daughter of the village chieftain and the demon slayer. She helped in demon extermination from her village.

As a demon slayer, she has a strong sense of responsibility and works ethic. She acts like a mother towards his brother, Kohaku and guides him to the right path.

Even though having knew she was not meant for love, she fell in love with her companion Miroku. With him, she shares twin daughters, Kin’u and Gyokuto and a son, Hisui, who inherits her powers and her weapon, the Hiraikotsu.

18. Sanae Furukawa

Anime : Clannad

: Clannad IMDb Ratings : 7.9

: 7.9 Streaming Platform: Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix

Sanae Furukawa married Akio Furukawa, with whom she opened a bakery, Furukawa Bread. She is the mother of Nagisa Furukawa. She and her husband left their respective jobs to take care of sickly Nagisa, a decision that they do not regret. Even though she claims to be a good baker, her bread is not that good, and she bursts into tears when someone tells her that.

Sanae and Akio are the best anime parents who have cared for their daughter’s child for the first five years. After her death, Sanae helps her daughter navigate through the latter’s pregnancy and care for her child, Oshio. She is also the one behind Ushio and Tomoya’s reconciliation.

17. Yasuko Takasu

Anime : Toradora!

: Toradora! IMDb Ratings : 8.0

: 8.0 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Yasuko Takasu is the mother of Ryuuji Takasu in the anime. She cared deeply for her son, Ryuuji and was determined to make sure that he could focus on his education. She wants him to have a brighter future than her.

Yasuko is persistent for him to have a job only after college. She is willing to support him by working two jobs to support him through school, just like any parent in real life.

Yasuko was hurt when she knew that her son had taken a job at the bakery and confronted him with his girlfriend, Taiga’s mother.

16. Hana

Anime : Wolf Children (Movie)

: Wolf Children (Movie) IMDb Ratings : 8.1

: 8.1 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Hana, an upbeat young woman, is a mother of two wolf children, Ame and Yuki, and Wolf Man’s lover. She became a widow and lived a life of one after Wolf Man’s death, even though they were never married.

She’s the sweetest and sacrificing mom and tries to be a good mother for her children. She cares for her children very much. She always puts her children before herself, not caring about her when her children are in danger. This was shown especially when Ame was lost during a storm.

Hana moved to the countryside to raise her kids. She took up a job as a nature conservationist and tried to give her children a peaceful life.

15. Delia Ketchum

Anime : Pokémon

: Pokémon IMDb Ratings : 8.2

: 8.2 Streaming Platform: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu

Delia Ketchum is the single mother of Ash Ketchum in the anime. Even though she does not have enough screen time, she is a very kind and loving mother. She supports his son’s career as a pokemon trainer and tells him to pursue his goals like his father and grandfather. She is very proud of him.

Delia has a very healthy relationship with her son, like any other mother-son. She sometimes annoys and embarrasses him but helps him get ready when participating in league battles. However, when she gets angry about something, Delia tells people very vocally.

14. Yukari Nitani

Anime : Bunny Drop

: Bunny Drop IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Yukari Nitani, an attractive and divorced woman, is Kouki’s mother. She enormously cared for her son and remained unmarried to focus her attention on him.

Yukari is a kind woman who does not shy away from helping others. She is seen helping Daikichi to be a father to his daughter, Rin. She is also very friendly towards Rin and takes excellent care of her.

Yukari did not accept Daikichi’s proposal to take care of her son when he was going through some tough times; She decided to keep her love life away to focus on Kouki and protect Rin.

13. Junko Kaname

Anime : Puella Magi Madoka Magica

: Puella Magi Madoka Magica IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Junko Kaname is married to Tomohisa Kaname and the mom of two, Madoka Kaname and Tatsuya Kaname. Junko is a very philosophical yet loving person. She is very confident in her actions as a mother.

Junko cares a lot about her two children, Madoka Kaname and Tatsuya Kaname. She often gives her advice and opinion to Madoka whenever she needs her.

12. Irisviel von Einzberg

Anime : Fate/ Zero

: Fate/ Zero IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Irisviel von Einzbern is a unique being as she is a being born outside of the womb through the alchemical method or a homunculus. She married Kiritsugu Emiya and has Illyasviel von Einzbern with him.

Irisviel is a unique being as she had a very human experience. From being in contact with humans to birthing her child like a human, she managed to make her existence worthwhile. She was supposed to be a ‘puppet with no desire,’ but she managed to find her happiness when she birthed her daughter.

11. Kushina Uzumaki

Anime : Naruto

: Naruto IMDb Ratings : 8.3

: 8.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kushina Uzumaki was a female ninja from Konohagakure. She always worried about her spouse and her son. Kushina showed solid maternal instincts when she predicted her child’s gender and future before the said child was even born. She is shown to be a selective listener as she is always over-excited.

Kushina loved her little family, so much so that she went above and beyond and sacrificed herself to stop the Nine-Tails. She took the fatal blow that was meant for her newborn son. She did not want him to feel alone, so she showered all her love to him in her final moments.

Kushina also had an almost mother-like relationship with Minato’s students. She was an object and center of affection of Rin Nohara, who would hug and kiss her on the forehead.

10. Akari Kawamoto

Anime : March Comes in Like a Lion

: March Comes in Like a Lion IMDb Ratings : 8.4

: 8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Akari Kawamoto is a resident of Sangatsu-chō and the eldest of her siblings. Her inclusion in the list is unconventional as she is not a mother. She cares for her sisters as any mom would. However, she took the role of one when her mother and grandmother died and with no father in the picture, somebody had to raise her younger sisters.

She is a caring person who helps Rei Kiriyama when he is drunk and helps him recover. Despite the hardship she and her siblings faced, she did not become heartless.

9. Kurumi Saiki

Anime : The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

: The Disastrous Life of Saiki K IMDb Ratings : 8.4

: 8.4 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kurumi, married to Saiki Kuniharu and mother of two, Kusuo and Kusuke, is a kind and gentle mother. She is why Kusuo has not done bad things using his psychic powers. She looks like she’s in her late twenties works part-time while also getting a master’s degree.

Kurumi is a very trusting person. She helps people. However, Kurumi becomes very frightened and dredges up the person who threatens them when it comes to her family. It shows how much she loves her family.

8. Inko Midoriya

Anime : My Hero Academia

: My Hero Academia IMDb Ratings : 8.4

: 8.4 Streaming Platform: Hulu

In My Hero Academia, Inko Midoriya is the mother of Izuku and is married to Hisashi Midoriya. Inko Midoriya is a kind and supportive mother and tries her best to support her son. When she learned that her son was born ‘quirkless,’ she felt as if it was her fault and apologized to him. When he gained a quirk to show her support, she made a hero suit for him with her own hands.

Inko cares about her son a lot, so much so that when she learned what his powers might do to him, she suggested moving out of his current academy to provide him with safety. All Might himself had to come and see her and reassure her about Izuku’s training.

Inko and Izuku are similar to each other, like they both can cry excessively when worried or happy. This much amount of crying leaves her dehydrated to the point where she faints in moments of panic. This trait is used many times as a running gag in the anime.

7. Clara Magnolia

Anime : Violet Evergarden

: Violet Evergarden IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Clara Magnolia, the mother of Ann Magnolia, had a terminal illness and predicted her death. She was worried about her daughter’s future, so she hired Violet to write the letters she dictated and only give Ann on her birthdays for the next fifty years.

Ann was the only family she had, and even her husband left her alone. Clara had a single child who was everything to her and gave her as much as possible in her weakened state. She sometimes also scolded Ann like any other parent, but she loved them nonetheless.

In despair of not seeing Ann grow, Clara decided to write letters for her daughter that would be given to her on her next fifty birthdays. In every letter she wrote, Clara expressed her delight and sorrow, giving her support and encouragement and, sometimes, advice for her growing daughter.

Although Clara cannot see Ann fulfill her aspirations and have her own family, she is there through the letters she wrote for her daughter.

6. Sachiko Fujinuma

Anime : Erased

: Erased IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Sachiko Fujinuma, a former news reporter and the mother of Satoru Fujinuma, knows about the cold cases of serial kidnapping in her town. For the safety of her son, Satoru, she keeps quiet. However, after she meets her eyes with the kidnapper, he kills her.

This event triggered Satoru’s ‘revival’ and sent him back in time to prevent Sachiko’s death. Initially, he was supposed to save his mother from getting killed.

She’s a devoted mother to Satoru and is a strong woman as she has dealt with many obstacles in her life. She sometimes scares her son with her ability to read minds. However, he loves her despite that.

She’s nosey. Even though she does not want to pry in Satoru’s love life, she cannot help herself. She, like any other mother, tends to do what she pleases.

5. Trisha Elric

Anime : Fullmetal alchemist

: Fullmetal alchemist IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Wife of Van Hohenheim and mother of two, Edward and Alphonse, Trisha Elric was a kind and loving mother to her boys, even after their father left them. After her death, she was missed by all the members, especially her estranged husband.

Trisha was a very caring mother. Her boys inherited the skills for alchemy from her, and it made her very happy when they practiced with her. Her sons dearly missed her, and they attempted to bring her back to life, but it got out of their hands.

4. Chi-Chi

Anime : Dragon Ball franchise

: Dragon Ball franchise IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Hulu

In Dragon Ball, Chi-Chi is the princess of Fire Mountain who marries Gokuu. She is a loving mother of two children, the eldest son Gohan and the youngest son, Goten. Once a shy and fearful girl, she becomes a fierce, strong woman.

Chi-Chi has a soft spot for her family. Often, she is the overprotective and harsh mother to her boys, who means well for her children. Her role is stereotypical of the role of the women that are usually shown in the anime.

3. Tomoko Higashikata

Anime : Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure IMDb Ratings : 8.5

: 8.5 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Single mother of Josuke Higashikata, Tomoko Higashikata is a minor character of the anime series. She is a teacher with a strong temperament. She is irritated when guys ask her out and gets annoyed.

Tomoko is perceptive about her surroundings and is responsible due to her temperament. She cares about her family and friends and loves her son very much despite all of that.

2. Kyoko Honda

Anime : Fruits basket

: Fruits basket IMDb Ratings : 8.6

: 8.6 Streaming Platform: Hulu

In Fruits Basket, Kyoko Honda, the wife of late Katsuya Honda and the late mother of Tohru Honda, only appears in flashbacks and photographs treasured by Tohru. She’s the main protagonist of Fruits Basket -prelude-.

Kyoko died a few months before the start of the series in an accident. Tohru clings to her mother’s memory and calls her the most important person in her life. She always follows her mother’s emotional wisdom.

After Katsuya’s passing, Kyoko lost all hope and considered suicide her option; however, she decided to raise Tohru. She believed her initial decision of suicide to be selfish and gave herself and her daughter a second chance. She became a kind and loving mother to her daughter.

1. Kya

Anime : Avatar

: Avatar IMDb Ratings : 9.3

: 9.3 Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kya, the mother of Sokka and Katara and the wife of Hakoda, was killed during a raid on her home by Yon Rha, the leader of the Southern Raiders. She had an affiliation with the Southern Water Tribe as her husband was the chief.

Her death impacted both her children, Sokka and Katara. Katara always wore her mother’s necklace as a token.

Kya was a courageous woman and a loving mom. She essentially sacrificed herself to save her daughter from getting killed by the Southern Raiders. She had a loving bond with her husband and their children. Katara named her only daughter, with Aang after her.

