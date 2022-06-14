Does Justin Bieber Have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Pop sensation Justin Bieber revealed that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is a viral illness caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles. Bieber is depicted in the video upload, unable to move one side of his face.

“As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking,” remarked Bieber. “I can’t grin from this side of my mouth.” This nostril is immobile.” After a few hours, Bieber commented on Instagram, “Been getting progressively tougher to eat which has been stressful, please pray for me.”

When Bieber was diagnosed with this Ramsay Hunt Syndrome was unclear. However, the announcement follows the singer’s recent cancellation of planned dates on his 2022 Justice World Tour owing to an”undisclosed illness.” However, the actor says he is optimistic about a full recovery and is resting and doing face exercises.

About Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological condition caused by the varicella-zoster virus infecting a nerve in the head near the inner ear. The virus can stay latent in the body after experiencing chickenpox as a kid or shingles as an adult. Nonetheless, it’s unclear why the virus reactivates and causes Ramsay Hunt’s symptoms.

According to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, symptoms include a painful rash within and outside the ear canal, sometimes infecting the tongue and roof of the mouth. Because of the involvement of the inner ear, patients with the illness may also experience vertigo. Nonetheless, it’s the sense of disorientation or things spinning around them or tinnitus.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can also result in hearing loss on the afflicted side of the face. Like Bieber, it can produce weakness, facial droop, or paralysis on the side of the face afflicted by the virus.

This weakness can make it difficult to close one eye, make facial expressions, or eat since food can spill out of the side of the weaker mouth.

What is the treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Steroids, such as prednisone, are used to decrease inflammation, as well as pain relievers. Antiviral medications from the herpes family, such as acyclovir or valacyclovir, may be recommended at times.

Bieber promised followers that he is “going to get well” and was performing “facial workouts to bring my face back to normal.”

“It will return to normal — it’s just a matter of time, and we don’t know how much time,” he added in the video. “My body is urging me to slow down. I hope you understand, and I’ll be taking this time to recover and relax before returning to 100%.”

According to Mount Sinai, complete healing is unlikely. However, some people recover in a matter of months. The sooner it is detected, the higher the chances of recovery.

Justin Bieber shares updates on social media

Justin Bieber says he’s “gotten better” after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and he’s relying on his faith to get through the “horrible storm.”

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling,” the 28-year-old pop artist posted on Instagram on Monday, three days after disclosing he had a partially paralyzed face.

“Each day has grown better,” he added, “and with all of the suffering, I’ve found consolation in the one who created and understands me.” I’m reminded that he knows everything about me. He knows about the darkest parts of me. I don’t want anybody to know about it. Yet he always embraces me into His loving arms.”

However, Bieber has stated that his faith-filled “perspective” on the matter has provided him with “calm amid this awful storm that he is enduring.”

“I know this storm will pass. But JESUS IS WITH ME in the meanwhile,” he reassured himself.

