Don’t Believe in Search Engines While Choosing a Personal Injury Lawyer?
Unfortunately, at some time in our lives, most of us will experience an automobile accident. When you are in a car accident, even if you are not injured, there are certain things that you should and should not do. We need to give much importance while choosing a personal injury lawyer because big compensations will depend on the personal injury lawyer’s ability to recover financial damages that will be needed to cover medical treatments, replace lost income, and hopefully compensate for the pain and suffering had the person been involved in a very serious injury including permanent disability and even death.
Every one know that the finding right personal injury lawyer is difficult thing but if we follow few aspects it won’t be difficult thing to find a personal injury lawyer. In this article i am discussing few things we need follow while choosing right personal injury lawyer for best.
In any search if we type the keyword “personal injury attorney” we will get the some thousands of law firm profiles. If we add Keyword + our place then reduction will found in law firm profiles. Obviously our interest goes towards persons who were appearing in the first or second page search engines. Our difficulty begins from here we cannot decide directly that the firms they were appearing in the first page of search engine all they were right law firms. Any search engine will not observes the law firm profile. It just display websites in first or second pages will depend on the how much optimization they did apart from that it won’t give any guarantee about the we reached the right profile. If we observes few aspects then everything would goes fine for us.
a) Check the law firm age
After reaching any law firm website first thing we need check that since how many years the firms exists and where they were specialist. Generally we need to give much importance some old law firms there experience will help us if the case is difficult one.
b) Reach the expert for a specific case
Another important thing we need to follow the person who is expert in which type of case because every one is not good in all aspects there would be much difference between firm to firm. Means few people good at dealing personal injury cases few persons good at Bail bond process.
c) Prefer if they work working under ” No win – No Fee”
Most of the law firms in United States working under contingency fee basis means client need to pay sing dollar until he wins the case. This is the concept of “No Win – No Fee”. This type activity gives strength to their clients when they were in difficulties.
d) Providing the professional attorney at all times or not
Many law firms would not allow to work directly with an attorney this leads to confusion between the client and attorney who is handling your case and the person is qualified person or not. If they provide professional attorney at all times. You always know who is handling your case and that same individual will work with you throughout the course of your representation.
Preparation of Profit and Loss Account
Explanation of Certain items of Profit and Loss Account
1. Salaries
Salaries are paid for the services of employees and are debited to profit and loss ac- count being indirect expense. If any salary has been paid to proprietor or partners, it should be shown separately because it requires special treatment at the time of income tax assessment.
2. Salaries and Wages
When wages account is included with salaries it treated is as indirect expense and is taken into profit and loss account.
3. Rent
Rent of the office shop showroom or godown is an indirect expense and so is debited to profit & loss account. However, rent of factory is debited to trading account. When a part of the building has been sublet the rent received should be shown on the credit side of profit and loss account as a separate item.
4. Rates and Taxes
These are levied by the local authorities to meet public expenditure. It being an indirect expenditure is shown on the debit side of profit and loss account.
5. Interest
Interest on loan, overdraft or overdue debts is payable by the firm. It is an indirect expense; so debited to profit and loss account. Interest on loan advanced by the firm on depositor investments is an income of the firm and so is credited to the profit and loss account.
If business has paid any interest on capital to its proprietor or partners it should also be debited in the profit and loss account but separately because this item needs special treatment at the time of income-tax assessment.
6. Commission
In business sometimes agents are appointed to effect sales, who are paid commission as their remuneration. So this being a selling expenses is shown on the debit side of profit and loss account. Sometimes commission is also paid on purchases of goods, such ‘as expense should be debited in the trading account. Sometimes the firm can also act as an agent to the other business houses and in such cases it receives commission from them. Commission so received is shown on the credit side of profit and loss account.
7. Trade Expenses
They are also termed as ‘sundry expenses’. Trade expenses represent expenses of such a nature for which it is not worthwhile to open separate accounts. Trade expenses are not taken to trading account.
8. Repairs
Repairs to the plant, machinery, building are indirect expenses are treated expense and are debited to profit and loss account..
9. Traveling Expenses
Unless mentioned otherwise, traveling expenses are treated as indirect expenses and are debited to profit and loss account.
10. Horse & stable Expenses
Expenses incurred for the fodder of horses and wages paid for looking after stable are treated as indirect expenses and debited to profit and loss account.
11. Apprentice Premium
This is the amount charged from persons to whom training is imparted by the business. It is an income and is credited to profit and loss account. In case apprentice premium is charged in advance for two or three years, then the amount is distributed over number of years and each year’s profit and loss account is credited with its share of income.
12. Bad debts
It is the amount which could not be recovered by the trader on account of credit sales. It is a business loss, so is debited in the profit and loss account.
13. Life Insurance Premium
If the premium is paid on the life policy of the proprietor of the business; it is treated as his drawings and is shown by way of deduction from the capital account. It should not be taken to profit and loss account.
14. Insurance Premium
If insurance premium account appears in the trial balance, it stands for the insurance of the business. This is taken to profit and loss account. Insurance premium on goods purchased, factory building, factory machines are treated as direct expense and are taken to trading account.
15. Income Tax
In the case of merchant income-tax paid is treated as a personal expense and is shown by way of deduction from capital account. Income-tax in case of companies is treated differently.
16. Discount allowed and Received
Discount is a reward for prompt payment. It is belief to show discount received and discount allowed separately on the credit and debit side of profit and loss account respectively instead of showing the net balance of this account.
17. Depreciation
Depreciation is a loss incurred on account of use of fixed assets in the business. Generally, it is charged from profit and loss account at a fixed percentage. The students should exercise great care as regards the rate of depreciation. If rate is without words ‘per annum’, then the rate will be taken irrespective of the period of accounts. This is very important when the period of accounts is less than one year. On the other hand, if the rate of depreciation is ‘per annum’ the depreciation should be calculated on the assets with due consideration to the period for which the asset has been used in business during the year. In case of additions to assets during the year, it is advisable to ignore depreciation on additions if the date of additions is not given. Same rule shall hold good for the sale of assets during the year.
18. Stock at the end appearing in the trial balance.
It is important to emphasize the rule that balance appearing in the trial balance is taken to one and only one place. It may either be trading account or profit and loss account or balance sheet. Since stock at the end is an asset, it will betaken to balance sheet. On the other hand, so long as there is stock in trade, account for that must be kept open and thus be taken to the assets side of balance sheet.
Medical Marijuana in Arizona and DUI Law
As we approach the deadline for the Arizona legislature to institute the rules for medical marijuana in the state, many are also considering the implications on other sections of their life. Medical marijuana users will be a reality very soon, and will possibly be more widespread than we might think. One issue that many medical marijuana users are not considering is driving in Arizona. Because marijuana is difficult to isolate in tests to determine intoxication, many believe that they will be able to consume marijuana and drive without repercussions. Nothing could be further from the truth, actually. Enforcement standards in the state are as high as ever, and law enforcement officers are able to detect, test for, and arrest for marijuana consumption while driving.
The key ingredient in marijuana, THC, is detectable for up to thirty days with certain forms of testing. At a minimum, with saliva testing it can be detected for up to twelve hours. This means that the state will not be able to use ARS 28-1321(2) or (3) against the medical marijuana user, since the actual presence of a legal substance is clearly defined as not illegal in ARS 28-1321(4)D. However, ARS 28-1381(1) states that if a substance is present, legality notwithstanding, and the person is legally intoxicated as observed by the arresting officer, they have are still in violation.
To clear this up, allow me to present a scenario. John is a legal medical marijuana card holder who has smoked marijuana approximately ten hours ago. He is then involved in a minor accident to which a police officer responds. The officer believes John is intoxicated He is given a saliva test, which returns positive for THC. He informs the officer that he is a medical marijuana card holder. He is not guilty of a DUI for reasons of ARS 28-1321(2-4). The officer still requests he perform a field sobriety test to determine his intoxication; John fails this test miserably. John is still going to be arrested for a DUI pursuant to the first paragraph (ARS 28-1381(1)) of the statute, which states that since John has anything in his system and is observably intoxicated he is driving under the influence.
What does this mean for medical marijuana card holders in Arizona? Simply put, driving in Arizona will be risky until the specifics of drug DUI enforcement are hammered out. At any time after smoking marijuana they will be at risk for a DUI if involved in the slightest fender bender. Since police officers respond to all accidents in the Phoenix metro area, even the careful card holder could be at risk. My advice remains to hire an attorney and have them on retainer if you are a medical marijuana card holder in the valley; they should do this, at the very least, until law enforcement has hammered out the kinks in the drug DUI enforcement system.
An Introduction To Term Life Insurance
As the name suggests, term life insurance is life insurance you buy for a certain term of time. As these policies don’t have any cash value component, the premium amounts you pay is used only for keeping the policy active.
These premium amounts have to be paid only for the term of the policy, and when the term or policy terminates, you stop paying premiums as your coverage expires. Thus, term life is one of the cheaper life insurance plans available.
Term insurance is however divided into level term where your premium and death benefit remains constant for the entire length of the term, no matter if it’s 10, 20 or 30 years long.
Usually, term insurance policies are acquired for specific terms spanning from one to 20 years. Moreover, at the end of the term, you don’t receive any return on all the money you had paid towards the policy.
When Your Policy Terminates
However in case you die before the term terminates, your loved ones receive the policy’s full amount. Term insurance rates remain locked for the same amount, and are much cheaper than whole life policy rates.
As premiums of a term life policy is about 10% of that of a whole life insurance policy, they are often a better choice. On the contrary, whole life insurance policies offer protection plus investment opportunities.
When term policies mature, they expire without any investment. This is nothing to worry about as it’s always better to pay for protection, and use the remaining money for wise investments.
Moreover, once the policy expires, you don’t actually need insurance anymore as you have sufficient savings to depend on. Most people get this insurance coverage so that they can reduce debts as they get coverage till they retire, wherein most of their debt is paid off.
Decreasing Term Policy
In these policies, the death benefit of the policy reduces every year, while its premium amount remains the same. In fact, when the policy terminates, the death benefit usually reaches zero.
Annual Renewable Term
In case of these policies, the death benefit remains constant for the term of the policy while the policy is renewed annually wherein the premium amount increases every year. While premiums are at first lower than premiums for a level term plan, with time, they become rather expensive.
Term Life Insurance Disadvantages
Term life insurance policies have no cash value element as the premium amount you pay goes to the policy coverage and does not earn or accumulate interest. Sometimes, having insurance only for a specific term can be a drawback.
Supposing you have a 20 year policy, and after these 20 years you decide you want to extend your coverage, you will have to undergo insurability testing again and you could be denied any additional protection. If you do get additional protection, then your policy will be renewed at a higher premium.
Advantages
These insurance policies are cheaper than whole, universal and variable life insurance policies. Accordingly, you can buy only as much coverage as you require. Term life insurance policies only provide specific coverage periods of 10,15,20,25 and 30 years.
So if you are worried about getting life insurance while you have dependants to look after at home, or mortgages to pay, you will now be able to decide how much of coverage you require, and for how long.
