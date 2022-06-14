East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Gentry Warriors’ Jaylen Rosga

Jaylen Rosga’s daily schedule during her senior year at Two Rivers was, well, full.

She would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and head off to Training Haus, where she would work out until 7:30 a.m. Then there was usually a meeting — from National Honors Society to Student Council, where she served as president — to attend.

After that, she’d get a brief window to eat breakfast at home before returning to school to deliver announcements to kick off her school day.

Athletics were in the afternoon, then home for homework and bed.

“Planner was completely full with things to do,” Rosga said. “But I would so much rather be busy than be wandering the halls aimlessly with nothing else to do.”

Rosga specializes in getting things done, whether that be in the community or on the lacrosse field. The Maryland commit again starred on the latter for the Gentry Warriors this season. The senior midfielder has 62 goals and 55 assists this season while leading the co-op team to the state tournament.

Rosga, an All-American, is the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year — her second straight season receiving the honor. She and the fifth-seeded Warriors will play fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the state tournament quarterfinals at Roseville Area High School, just another thing to pin on Rosga’s schedule.

She wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I definitely don’t sit still very well,” Rosga said. “I love to be doing 100 different things.”

Particularly when those 100 things bring smiles to the faces of those around her. That was perhaps the most satisfying part of her run as student council president.

Countless hours spent planning Homecoming, dodgeball tournaments or football game themes led to the joy of seeing others experience joy.

“Not only is she goal-oriented and has that in mind, but she also has a higher purpose,” said Warriors assistant coach Ali Fenstermacher, who has coached Rosga in club lacrosse for years. “If we’re talking about someone with a personality and character, she knows who she is as a person and she knows what she wants to achieve.”

Warriors head coach Jeff Rosga, Jaylen’s dad, believes a unique element to his daughter’s outlook is her relationship with her brother, Jeffrey, who has down syndrome. Jeffrey, Jeff explained, lives in the moment and by emotion.

It’s Jeffrey who has kept the Rosga family grounded and also given everyone a heightened awareness of people and the value of kindness and care.

Jaylen has had an even bigger platform to demonstrate those characteristics this season as a senior captain. As a strong athlete, she was used to being “the baby” on teams growing up. This year, there was no one else to look up to. It was her time to nurture others.

Fenstermacher said Rosga is the player who will embrace an eighth-grader just picking up the sport for the first time and do whatever she can to get them involved and make sure they feel they’re part of the team.

Rosga made a point to be as positive as possible this season, both because she thinks positivity is “something the world could use right now,” and because “it’s crazy what people do when they believe in themselves.”

Rosga said it made her “heart warm” to establish those bonds with younger players who looked up to her as a senior for advice and guidance. She loved seeing underclassmen grow throughout the season with the help of a little positivity and confidence.

“She just really has a way about being that humanistic, supportive captain,” Fenstermacher said. “It’s that character that shows in academics, all the things in school that she’s involved with in student council, special olympics, etc., that makes her stand out as a human.”

Rosga and her fellow captains have helped create a culture of togetherness that everyone feels has played a big role in getting the Warriors to state.

But even putting the lacrosse aside, the senior has shined in so many other ways.

“I don’t think I tell her enough how proud I am,” Jeff said, “just of her as a person, her character and what she does.”

FINALISTS

Brielle Fannin, senior midfielder, Lakeville South: Has 43 goals and 66 assists for state-bound Cougars. Recorded multiple goals in 14 of 16 contests to date.

Sayla Lotysz, senior attacker, Rosemount: Head of a potent offense for state-bound Irish, has 52 goals and 35 assists this season.

Hannah Melander, senior goalie, Forest Lake: Melander allowed just 5.6 goals per game for co-Suburban East Conference champs, stopping 67 percent of shots faced.

Lucia Selander, senior midfielder, Cretin-Derham Hall: Dropped a gaudy 71 goals in 14 games, averaging nearly 6.3 points per contest.

Lauren Sheets, senior attacker, Lakeville South: Has 40 goals this season, including five in a section final victory over Farmington.