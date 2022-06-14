Blockchain
Ethereum Bears Chase $1K, Why Recovery Could Be Limited
Ethereum tumbled below the $1,200 support against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above $1,000 to start a recovery wave in the near term.
- Ethereum declined over 20% and traded below the $1,200 support.
- The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a recovery wave if it clears the $1,200 resistance zone in the near term.
Ethereum Price Dives 20%
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $1,500 support zone. The bears were able to push the price below the $1,320 support level.
There was also a close below the $1,200 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price spiked below the $1,100 level and traded to a new multi-month low at $1,073. It is now consolidating losses above the $1,100 level.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,185 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,073 low.
The first major resistance is near the $1,280 and $1,300 levels. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,285 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,545 swing high to $1,073 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the trend line resistance could start a recovery wave above $1,250. The next major resistance is near the $1,440 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,500 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,300 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,075 level. A clear move and break below the $1,075 support could start another decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,000 support zone in the near term or even $950.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now just near the 35 level.
Major Support Level – $1,100
Major Resistance Level – $1,300
Blockchain
Bitcoin Drops 20%, Why The Bulls Must Protect $20K
Bitcoin extended its decline below the $25,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is down 20% and approaching the key $20,000 support zone.
- Bitcoin extended its decline below the $23,500 and $22,500 support levels.
- The price is now trading below the $25,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must stay above the key $20,000 support zone to avoid more downsides.
Bitcoin Price Nosedives
Bitcoin price failed to start a recovery wave and extended decline below the $25,000 support zone. The bears gained strength for a move below the $23,500 support zone.
The price declined over 20% and even traded below the $22,000 support zone. A new multi-week low is formed near $20,824 and the price is still trading in a strong downtrend. There was a close below the $22,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Bitcoin is now consolidating near the $21,000 level. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $22,000 level.
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $22,100 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $28,300 swing high to $20,824 low.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
If there is a clear move above the trend line, the pair could rise towards the $23,000 level. The main resistance is near the $25,000 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $28,300 swing high to $20,824 low.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $22,100 resistance zone and the trend line, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $21,000 level.
The next major support is near the $20,000 level. A downside break below the $20,000 support could send the price further lower. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $18,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold area.
Major Support Levels – $21,000, followed by $20,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $22,000, $22,100 and $23,000.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Plummets To $23000 ; How Long Till It Touches $20000?
Bitcoin has been bleeding for the last 48 hours. The wider crypto industry has been struggling to get over the immense choppiness. Over the last week, BTC traded between the levels of $33,000 and $28,000 respectively, today however, the king coin nosedived unhealthily.
Selling pressure zoomed up and BTC lost its long standing $28,000 support mark because of that. Currently the coin has broken below the $25,000 price mark, BTC has not traded below this mark ever since December 2020.
This level had fuelled a massive rally after December 2020 but BTC has continued to dip below the $25,000 mark at the time of writing. Financial markets including the traditional ones have also suffered lately while crypto continued to take massive setbacks one after the other.
The Terra collapse along with other scams across the wider crypto industry has continued to cause downfall across the industry. With BTC consistently surrendering to the bears, it is a matter of time till it touches its next crucial price support level.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC plunged significantly over the last 24 hours and was trading at $24,000. In just one day alone the coin fell by 14%. It hasn’t revisited this level ever since the end of 2020. The immediate crucial support level for the coin is at $22,000. If sellers are determined BTC can fall to $20,000 too.
Major resistance for Bitcoin stood at $28,000. The amount of BTC traded in the last session saw a massive spike as reflected on the volume bars. The volume bar was also red in colour which is a mark of bearishness.
Technical Analysis
Selling pressure was high as BTC continued to bleed in the last 48 hours. Previously when BTC was trading laterally, buying strength was attempting to return to the market. Right after the consolidation the coin broke below the crucial support level and buyers started to exit the market.
Correspondingly, the price of Bitcoin was seen below the 20-SMA line, which signifies bearishness. This meant that sellers were driving the price momentum of the coin at the time of writing.
Similarly, the Relative Strength Index was below the 20-level and that signifies heavy oversold conditions of the market. Usually, after a period of extreme selling pressure, the market observes a correction.
In case of a correction, price of BTC could attempt to trade above the $25,000 mark and move near the $26,000 level.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly RSI Sets Record For Most Oversold In History, What Comes Next?
Bollinger Bands determine the price volatility of the market and the coin fell outside of the bands. The bands opened up which indicated that price volatility was on the rise. A fall from inside the Bollinger Bands could also hint at a price reversal.
Buying strength has to come back into the market for that to happen. Awesome Oscillator which displays a price momentum and also indicates a change in that, reflected a change towards bearish price momentum.
The indicator also flashed red histograms and that meant sell signal for the coin. The growing bar also hinted at increased selling power, however, a change in price can be expected given the sharp increase in the number of sellers.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Markets Lose $100 Billion As Bitcoin Drops Below $26K – More Pain Ahead?
Blockchain
Cardano Resists Downward Pressure, Can ADA’s Price Push Bears Away?
Cardano (ADA) has been following the general sentiment in the market. The fifth cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has been trending to the downside but at a slower pace than larger cryptocurrencies.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realize March 2020-Like Losses As BTC Crashes
At the time of writing, Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.48 with a 6% and 14% loss in the 24-hour and 7-day chart, respectively. The second crypto by market cap Ethereum (ETH) records a 30% loss over the same period, Binance Coin (BNB) a 24%, Solana (SOL) a 24% loss, and XRP an 18% loss in the past 7-days.
Cardano’s developer Input Output Global (IOG) recently announced two products that could contribute to ADA’s price short-term strength. The company revealed a new wallet called Lace, and the deployment of a new Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
Lace is aimed at being Cardano’s new light wallet and to help it gain more adoption. The wallet will provide users with “enhanced capability and ease of use”. IOG said:
IOG is developing Lace ‒ a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all blockchain operations. This new platform will be feature-packed, yet lightweight, streamlining online finance. Acting as a portal to Web3.0, Lace will encompass elements of true decentralization.
On the other hand, the EVM was deployed on one of Cardano’s testnet. This tool will enable developers to build or migrate their solidity-based applications. Sebastian Guillemot, CTO at infrastructure builder dcSpark, believes the EVM on Cardano will allow the ecosystem to become a Cosmos or Polkadot-like blockchain.
This could enable products to launch independently from the Cardano mainnet and develop their own dynamics. In the future, this could promote growth across this ecosystem.
Cardano (ADA) With Increase Selling Pressure, Here Is The Critical Support
The promise of growth in the Cardano ecosystem has been one of its key fundamentals. The blockchain recently deployed its smart contracts capabilities but has yet to see it come to full fruition.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in selling pressure from investors with asks orders above $10,000 (in red on the chart below). In the meantime, whales (purple and brown on the chart below) have remained neutral, at least, for a short timeframe.
Related Reading | Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Changes His Mind About Bitcoin? BTC Crashes To $23K
Below its current levels, there are over $1,5 million in bids orders, as MI shows. These orders should operate as critical support in case of further downside.
Ethereum Bears Chase $1K, Why Recovery Could Be Limited
3 men sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting of 22-year-old in Columbia Heights
‘We need that mentality’: Lance Lynn comes off the IL and starts for the Chicago White Sox, who beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5
Bitcoin Drops 20%, Why The Bulls Must Protect $20K
Consulting company BerryDunn to review Stillwater Police Department
Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah throws six one-hit innings to shut down Orioles, whose bullpen falters again in 11-1 loss
How a new slider helped Eric Stout earn a call up to his childhood-favorite Chicago Cubs: ‘It’s a tribute to why he’s up here’
Know The Reasons That Makes Magento A Preferred Choice Of E-Commerce Merchants
Best PPC Tips for ECommerce Sites
How Technology Has Changed the Ecommerce Field
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News2 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?