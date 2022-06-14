Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight

Ethereum Key Takeaways:

– ETH prices have plummeted below $1300

– Selling pressure intensifies, which triggers the decline.

– Dire price forecasts for ETH

Having lost about 20 percent of its value over the past 24 hours and hovering around $1,200 on Monday morning, many crypto investors and market observers are prepared for a massive Ether decline back into the triple digits.

On the decentralized exchange Uniswap, however, it occurred late Sunday night, albeit momentarily, as ETH retreated below the spot price, relative to other exchanges, to $950.

The duration of the sell-off saw ETH’s liquidation price dropping from $1,200 to $875.

Whale Dumps Over 65K ETH

A whale unloaded over 65,000 ETH into the market for numerous “stablecoins,” including Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and DAI, at approximately 3:00 am UTC.

The big sell-off observed on the worldwide market has a significant impact on the ETH price. Tuesday’s trade price for ETH is $1,160.20, up 35 percent in the last seven days, according to statistics from Coingecko.

The market value falls below $1300 as the death spiral approaches the upcoming support at $1000. Analysts are currently pondering if Ethereum’s market price would drop below $1,000 or see a bullish reversal.

As the price was much lower compared to the spot rate on other exchanges, which hovered around $1300 at the time, the ETH overselling was closely tracked on Crypto Twitter.

Ethereum Flash Crash Tied To Debt Payoff

A piece of evidence indicated that the whale sold its ETH holdings to settle over $73 million in debt at DeFi’s Oasis.app lending platform. Throughout the period of the selloff, the liquidation price of ETH dropped from $1,200 to $875. Nonetheless, it was a momentary flash crash for Uniswap, and the price recovered in tandem with the rest of the market.

Why this whale’s massive ETH spill is significant? Such swings might be damaging to token prices under unfavorable market conditions, particularly during strong downtrends. Therefore, major position holders must exercise caution while selling their positions on exchanges and decentralized platforms.

ETH total market cap at $148 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

ETH’s technical indicators, such as the RSI, are currently well into oversold territory. Despite the possibility of a slight rebound to the upside, the bear market is only intensifying, indicating that Ethereum and all other cryptocurrencies are expected to continue feeling the pinch for some time.

Meanwhile, Ether’s rise to $950 was quick, indicating that there was sufficient demand for the tokens at that level. Yet another research, this one from veteran trader Peter Brandt, predicted ETH would drop to $650 within the next few weeks.

