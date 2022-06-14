First Kill Ending Explained

Share Pin 0 Shares

Netflix introduces us to another queer couple. This time the couple is not side kicked; rather, they are the main lead; not only that, the couple is supernatural. Who doesn’t like supernatural shows promoting the LGBTQ+ community? Certainly, we love it.

First Kill is a story that revolves around a queer supernatural couple who are destined to hate and kill each other. We have seen dramas and movies in which haters turn into lovers, but what is new about this show? The news is the thing that both young ladies are not common people. One is a vampire, and the other is a vampire hunter.

What is their fate? Let’s find out.

About The Show

First Kill is a supernatural teen drama television series. Victoria Schwab creates the show. It was released on Netflix on June 10, 2022. However, till now, only one season with 8 episodes has been released.

Adaptation

The show has been adapted from Schwab’s short story “First Kill.” The show is the expansion of a short story. It has been expanded by adding more characters, plots, and locations. However, the main concept and storyline are the same.

Plot Of The Show

The show is about a teenage Vampire girl Juliettewhofalls in love with a teenage Vampire hunter girl Calliope. Juliette is trying not to kill anyone as she denies her vampire identity, but to get her place in the Garden of Eden, she is trying to have her first kill. They are a family of Legacy pure blood vampires as direct matrilineal relatives of Lilith, who decided to be nibbled by the Serpent in the Garden of Eden.

Calliope also needs to take her first kill to have a place in her family of vampire hunters.

What is their fate? This is the question we need answers to.

Ending Of The Season 1

As with any other drama show on Netflix, First Kill also had a lot of cliffhangers, leaving the audience asking more questions. Some of the questions have been answered below.

What Happened To Theo?

Theo has been turned into a vampire. As a family of hunters, they decide whether to kill him or not. Meanwhile, his mother is denying to do so.

Then, Juliette shows up and lets the family know that while attempting to save Theo, she transformed him into a vampire. Presently, he is ravenous and yearns for the blood of the vampire who has transformed him into one.

Julliette offers Theo her blood; afterward, the Burn family retakes him into the house and chains him.

Apollo and his father consent to kill Theo for his benefit; however, Talia doesn’t. Instead, she requests a brief period with Theo and afterward consents to kill him along with her significant other.

When Jack returns, he finds Theo and Talia passing through the security entryway.

About Julliette And Ellinor

While Julliette confronts Ellinor about what happened with Theo, Ellinor blames her and Calliope for everything. Julliette didn’t take that and stole her closet’s keys, where she keeps the proof of all her victims.

Oliver gets the keys and turns everything to the cops. She has been called a sociopath who loves killing people for fun. While Ellinor was arrested, Juliette stood there having a witty smile oh her smile.

Oliver And Theo

As a mother, Talia couldn’t let her son die, and the only way to save him was to let him be a vampire away from home.

She sends Theo to Oliver’s house, giving him a new family.

