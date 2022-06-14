News
Former Forest Lake shop teacher found guilty of sexual contact with students
A Washington County jury on Friday convicted a former Forest Lake middle school teacher of inappropriately touching two of his students.
James Edward Carter, 58, of Forest Lake, was found guilty on one count each of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Both charges relate to sexual contact with juveniles while being in a position of authority.
Carter, who taught industrial tech at Forest Lake Area Middle School, employed former students to work on projects at his house in exchange for money, food and gifts, according to the November 2020 criminal complaint filed against him in Washington County District Court.
Two boys, who were 14 and 16 at the time, told authorities that Carter had touched them inappropriately on separate occasions “after developing close friendships with each,” the complaint states.
From 2018 until 2020, Carter purchased several unsolicited gifts for the older boy, including a dirt bike, riding gear and clothing, a depth finder for fishing, work boots, snowmobile equipment and a $5,000 lawnmower, the complaint states.
The boys told police that about a dozen boys — all high school-aged — “worked” for Carter on various projects, according to the complaint.
After Carter was charged, the Forest Lake Area School District sent a letter to families informing them of the allegations and asking anyone with information to come forward. Other boys then reported similar conduct, but no additional charges resulted, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
Carter worked in the district from 1999 to 2020, first as an instructional aide and then as a casual worker with Community Education. He started coaching Southwest Junior High School basketball in January 2005 and began teaching in January 2012.
The jury, which took 4 ½ hours to deliberate, found Carter not guilty on one additional count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which alleged his older victim feared great bodily harm at the time of the sexual contact.
On Monday, Washington County prosecutors Keshini Ratnayake and Kayla Wengronowitz commended the boys for reporting the abuse.
“We are incredibly proud of these two individuals for having the courage to come forward,” they said in a statement. “They did so to make sure that what happened to them would never happen to another student.”
Carter is scheduled to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 by Washington County District Court Judge Richard Ilkka.
Amid legal battle with brother, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos says team ‘will never leave’ Baltimore
In the midst of a lawsuit among members of the Angelos family, Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos issued a statement Monday morning asserting that the club “will never leave” Baltimore.
Louis Angelos, the brother of John, brought a lawsuit against his brother Thursday alleging he was trying to seize control of the team and the rest of his father’s holdings. Their 92-year-old father, Peter, has owned the Orioles for nearly three decades. The suit also named their mother, Georgia Angelos, as a defendant.
The lawsuit included the claim from Louis Angelos that John Angelos would consider moving the team to Tennessee if he gained full control. John Angelos has a home there with his wife, a country music singer-songwriter who owns a Nashville-based entertainment company.
But in Monday’s statement, John Angelos reiterated his stance that the Orioles will remain in Baltimore “as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor.”
”Since I was appointed Chairman and CEO according to my parents’ expressed wishes, and voted as the control person for the team by the 30 Major League Clubs, I have taken significant steps to ensure that our beloved franchise’s future remains in Charm City,” Angelos wrote in the statement that dropped the morning after thousands of Paul McCartney fans attended only the second full-fledged concert in Camden Yards’ history.
Louis Angelos’ attorney, Jeffrey E. Nusinov, fired back Monday, rejecting John Angelos’ statement that he was acting on the “expressed wishes” of his parents.
“I’m shocked by John’s statement. Peter Angelos never approved John as control person, chairman, CEO or any other title John has hijacked,” Nusinov said.
In the statement from John Angelos, he said the Orioles will stay in Baltimore “for generations to come” and noted that two months ago, state lawmakers passed a bill allotting $1.2 billion for improvements to the Camden Yards Sports Complex. That investment can only be accessed if the professional teams sign long-term leases.
”Maryland is committed to keeping our team in this great state, and I am equally committed to keeping the Orioles at the heart of our state,” the statement continued.
Alan Rifkin, a former attorney for the Orioles, said he considered the statement from John Angelos to be “sincere and honest.”
“[John Angelos] has said privately and publicly for many years that the Orioles are a Baltimore civic institution and aren’t going anywhere. He’s been clear and consistent about that,” Rifkin wrote in an email. “And, Camden Yards is such an iconic venue that it’s irreplaceable for MLB. I really don’t think there’s anything to these rumors. I would think that people should be confident in what John has said.”
The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards includes a clause that prevents the organization from relocating, and the stadium was built to replace Memorial Stadium with the goal of preventing another professional franchise from departing. For some Baltimore fans, a 38-year hangover continues after Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay moved the NFL team to Indianapolis in 1984, just months after saying he had no intentions of doing so.
But the lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority for the state-owned ballpark expires at the end of next year, and despite lengthy negotiations, there has yet to be an extension. Although ultimately unlikely, rumors of relocation will likely linger until the lease is extended or a new one is signed.
If a new lease were to include a non-relocation agreement, it would keep the team in Baltimore for the duration of the agreement, regardless of who owns the team.
In the lawsuit, Louis Angelos charges that John Angelos “intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee without having to answer to anyone.”
An organization headed by former MLB pitcher Dave Stewart is seeking to bring an MLB team to Nashville, but those efforts are focused on attracting an expansion team, not luring away an existing franchise.
Although professional teams sometimes use the threat of relocation as a bargaining chip in financial conversations with public entities, an MLB team actually relocating is incredibly rare. There has only been one MLB relocation in the last 50 years — when the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005.
A potential change in ownership and relocation requires approval from three-quarters of MLB team owners.
In 2020, The Baltimore Sun reported that the owners of major league clubs privately voted to approve John Angelos as the “control person” for the Orioles, signaling the shift in leadership from Peter Angelos to one son.
The lawsuit contends that John Angelos had already begun to take control of the club after his father collapsed in October 2017 due to a failure of his aortic valve. Although Peter Angelos laid out that his sons would make decisions in tandem, Louis Angelos’ lawsuit argues John Angelos began “reversing his father’s policies, operating in secret and plotting his takeover of his father’s estate,” as well as holding Louis Angelos out of decisions.
One such decision was to prevent the sale of the Orioles. After Peter Angelos was deemed “no longer capable of managing his affairs,” the lawsuit said, his wife, Georgia Angelos, 80, decided that selling the Orioles was in the trust’s best interest. But the lawsuit states that John Angelos blocked those attempts — including interest from “one highly credible group of buyers” — to remain in control of the club himself.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that in repeated conversations with John Angelos, the Orioles’ CEO has said he plans to keep the team in Baltimore, and John Angelos contended that sentiment again Monday in his statement. “There is nothing uncertain about the future of the Baltimore Orioles,” he wrote.
“I want to assure our Orioles players and coaches, our dedicated front office Senior Leadership Team and staff, and our devoted fans, trusted partners, elected, civic, and non-profit leaders, and our entire community, that the Orioles will never leave,” he stated. “From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore, the iconic team of Brooks, Earl, Jim, Frank, Cal, and Eddie, will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home — the finest city and birthplace of our national anthem of which we are enduringly proud and to which we are forever committed.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jean Marbella contributed to this article.
Brahms The Boy 2 Ending Explained
Brahms: The Boy II has numerous surprising turns that change the franchise’s trajectory; here’s an analysis of the sequel’s surprises.
The Boy, released in 2016, was a mediocre horror film saved by an unexpected finish. The Boy pulled the rug out from under everyone after spending most of its duration convincing both its protagonists. The audience that the film’s frightening doll, Brahms, was possessed by the ghost of a deceased kid. The real-life Brahms Heelshire, who didn’t die. But lurking in the walls of his family’s house for decades, living vicariously via the porcelain plaything, was the film’s true villain.
As the title suggests, Brahms — the doll, not the man — has returned for the sequel, and much of the plot revolves around that mystery. After all, we saw the original Brahms die after The Boy, so who is orchestrating this current round of otherworldly antics?
Brahms: The Boy II ultimately provides a solution and concludes with a series of absurd turns that make the original appear rather mundane. Do you have any faqs? Because we most emphatically do. There are a lot of them.
What precisely is Brahms?
For better or worse, Brahms: The Boy II entirely undoes the ending of The Boy. The sequel loses no time in demonstrating that, contrary to what The Boy claims; Brahms is far more than a porcelain doll. Brahms starts moving on his own almost as soon as he emerges. He tells his new companion, the little trauma sufferer Jude, things that the child has no way of knowing. He tosses tables and shreds teddy bears.
However, we don’t find out the complete truth until the end of Brahms: The Boy II. The porcelain doll, as Jude’s mother Liza, played by Katie Holmes, discovers, is the host of a terrible monster that has been ripping families apart for decades. Typically, a youngster adopts the doll and later murders it. When confronted with their crimes, the children had a simple explanation: the doll made them do it. Brahms, a human, was one of the creature’s victims. So are Jude, Ralph Ineson’s nasty “groundskeeper” Joseph, and a slew of others.
Is Brahms a real person or a possessed doll?
The great reveal at the end of the original The Boy shows that Brahms is a live person who has grown up within the confines of the home, and the scary doll is more or less a mask for the disturbed orphan’s activities. Brahms: The Boy II takes the story in the other direction, and while the viewer may expect the real-life Brahms to resurface, the danger this time lies in the Brahms doll.
Liza (Katie Holmes), Jude’s mother, investigates the history of the Brahms doll. She discovers that the doll has been associated with a lengthy run of crimes in which children murder their parents. However, she also realizes that the doll is cursed, and it possesses vulnerable youngsters to not only perform its bidding but also to become the new host of its soul. In this regard, Brahms: The Boy II attempts to explain the original film’s acts as a result of the curse and to blame the doll for the actual Brahms’ behavior.
The Meaning of Brahms: The Ending of The Boy II
It’s intriguing to see Brahms: The Boy II swings so dramatically in the series, especially because both films are directed by William Brent Bell. The choice doesn’t exactly pay off, but it keeps the viewer guessing. The Brahms doll is destroyed in the final section of the film, and a far more demonic and rotten version of Brahms lies behind the flawless porcelain exterior.
This summons the evil spirit. But the family can vanquish it. The joyful ending isn’t eliminated until the last minutes when Jude dons Brahms’ porcelain mask. After all, it looks like the spirit has effectively seized him. After all, it looks like the spirit has effectively seized him. With the destruction of the Brahms doll, it appears that any future sequel to Brahms: The Boy II would focus on how this evil copes with finally having a new human host and not being confined to a porcelain cage.
The post Brahms The Boy 2 Ending Explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports to team facility ahead of mandatory minicamp
On the eve of mandatory minicamp, quarterback Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens.
Jackson, who missed three weeks of voluntary organized team activities for the first time in his NFL career, reported to the team facility Monday. He’s expected to rejoin the Ravens for their three practices in Owings Mills this week, which run from Tuesday to Thursday.
Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Jackson, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, to return for minicamp. Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players who fail to report all three days can be fined up to $93,085 by their team.
Jackson, who worked out in South Florida while away from the team, has been reluctant to engage Ravens officials in contract negotiations this offseason. General manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team is “working at Lamar’s pace.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, is looking to bounce back from the most frustrating season of his career. He missed the final four weeks of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and struggled to limit his interceptions and sacks. Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career, but the Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
This week’s practices will also be his first without wide receiver and close friend Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded during the NFL draft. Jackson spent part of the offseason training with wide receivers Rashod Bateman and James Proche II and working with private quarterback tutor Adam Dedeaux.
“I seen Lamar Jackson today,” Bateman tweeted jokingly Monday. “He good.”
()
