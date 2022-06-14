Finance
Harnessing the Power of Google My Business
Yep, that’s right, it’s completely FREE. There are no paid upgrades or premium listings, you just need to create an account, fill in your business details and verify you’re the business owner and you’re ready to go. Verification is accomplished by having a postcard sent to the business address with a verification code which you can then input and verify your listing, this process normally takes around 2 weeks, and if you make any changes to the address you will need to reverify.
Increase Your Visibility
Considering the cost, GMB is probably the best of all the listings and directories, in the UK we have companies such as Yell and Google Map Pack ListingThomson Local, who claim to produce miraculous results in bringing in leads and sales for a ‘small’ fee. With GMB though, you can easily show as the first business for your area in the local map pack with a well-optimised profile, including images, opening hours etc. this, in turn, means that more customers will see your company online and should then increase your website traffic, calls and walk-ins depending on the type of business you have. What Yell and Thomson Local won’t do is give you that level of visibility for free.
Make It Easy For Customers to Get in Touch
Depending on your type of business you will value certain business interactions differently. I prefer to receive phone calls, while other businesses will prefer people to physically visit their store. What GMB does is make sure that your contact details are clearly visible to anyone who sees your business either as part of the map pack or the knowledge graph (more about these later). As part of the map pack, you get your company name, phone number, reviews, locality and a map marker showing your location, plus the options to visit your website or get directions to your business.
It’s Constantly Evolving and Growing
I’m not entirely sure how recent the new features are but I’ve only just started seeing them on the profiles I manage in the UK. The most interesting new feature which is available on some profiles is the ability now to create blog posts, including a featured image, up to 300 words and a button to link to your site, offer or anything you fancy. These can be also used for creating specific offers or events. Another recent feature has been the ability to add a description for your business, plus you are also able to add your services to your profile (I’m not too sure where the services actually show up though).
An Online Gallery for Everyone
Your GMB listing can act as your online image portfolio, allowing you to add a seemingly unlimited amount of photos to your profile, including adding your company logo and cover images, you can also tag each photo by location, such as interior, exterior, at work, team, and identity, and even add videos to your profile. One key feature that many businesses will find useful is the fact that customers can also add photos of your business as well, which is especially useful for many tourism and events based businesses. This gives you the chance to really showcase your business online with product images, interior images or even images of your team hard at work.
Collect Reviews
One thing that a lot of potential customers will now look to for confidence in a brand are reviews, and Google My Business does an excellent job of giving customers a platform to leave a review about an experience working with a company or a product or service for a company. Business owners can also easily respond to reviews which helps to build a rapport with your customers, especially if you value repeat custom.
Insights and Knowledge Graph
What Google does really well here is it provides you with valuable insights such as how many people have viewed your business, where they viewed it and what actions they took. It’s obviously not as comprehensive as something like Google Analytics but it’s interesting to know the details of who’s viewing your business profile. The knowledge graph panel also seems to be constantly evolving and it is shown usually when you type in the name of a verified business, it uses Schema markup for a lot of its data and can also show your reviews, social media profiles, a platform for customers to ask questions about your company and also shows your business description from your profile.
I’ve barely scratched the surface here of what GMB is capable of for business owners, if you need any advice on managing or updating your GMB listing, or if you’re looking for a professional to manage this for you then feel free to get in touch with Wolfberry Media.
How To Know If There Is a Gas Leak in Your House
Gas lines are an essential part of your home and business. They power
stoves, water heaters, and other appliances to keep you warm and
comfortable. However, your gas line also carries naturally volatile
elements that can be dangerous. Over time, gas lines corrode making them
prone to crack or break. When gas leaks happen, it is best to attack the
problem right away to eliminate unsafe and even deadly conditions.
Signs of Gas Leak
As buildings grow old so do their gas lines. This increases the chances of
having gas leaks, which are particularly dangerous because you can’t always
smell them. Here is a list of signs that can help you identify if there is
a gas leak in your house
- Smell of Rotten Eggs
Natural gas doesn’t have a smell. Gas companies add a chemical called
mercaptan, which has a highly recognizable, sulfur-like, “rotten egg”
smell. This is with the intention that when people smell the unpleasant
aroma, they realize there is a problem with the gas line.
- Higher Gas Bill
One of the easiest ways to know if you have a leak is by paying attention
to your gas bills. When there is a sudden and inexplicable increase in your
gas bills, it is most likely due to a leak.
As soon as you find yourself paying more than what you usually do for gas,
call a professional plumber. Not only will they help you save more money in
the long run, but they will make sure that you and your family are safe.
- Dead plants or Blackish Green Soil in Your Yard
If you notice dead plants inside your house, or patches of dead grass and
blackish green soil near where a gas lines passes, it could mean that your
vegetation has been exposed to a toxic gas.
- Hissing Noises Coming from a Pipe or Gas Appliance
If you hear a hissing or whistling noise coming from an appliance or a
pipe, it means that there is a crack or break in the gas line. Natural gas
is under pressure, so it makes hissing noises when it escapes from the
pipes. This indicates that there is a substantial gas leak, so you should
call a professional plumber as soon as possible to repair the damaged line.
- Feeling of dizziness or headaches.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is a result of being exposed to toxic gasses for
an extended period of time. The symptoms include: dizziness, dull
headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, confusion, and blurred vision. If
you are experiencing these symptoms, turn off all gas appliances, get out
of your house, and call a professional
What to Do in case of Gas Leak
If you identify with any of the previous situations, turn off all gas
appliances, open the windows, get of the property, and call a professional
plumber to take care of the situation.
If you suspect of gas leak and live in the Denver metropolitan area, to
call Plumbers Denver to repair your gas line.
Web Marketing Strategy Number 9 – Social Media For Your Home Internet Business Opportunity
Social Media as a web marketing strategy is all about building trust and relationships with your potential business partners. Social Media is great vehicle which allows your prospects the opportunity to get to know you on a personal level without any sales pressure. Potential business partners are given the opportunity to observe you without feeling obligated to joining your home internet business opportunity. YouTube have all types of video that may be viewed but amazingly producing a perfect video is not required. The desire of the viewer to connect with you on a personal level far outweighs perfection in the actual video.
As I write this post there are two Social Media sites in the Top 10 on Alexa Facebook (#2) and YouTube (#4). MySpace (#12) and Twitter (#15) have slowly crept out of the Top 10 which warrant the question is Social Media a fad? The vast amount of people using Social Media on a daily basis suggests that it is not a fad. Facebook is a great way to generate leads for your home internet business opportunity. YouTube is a great way to integrate video into your web marketing strategies.
YouTube is a great media where potential business partners have the opportunity to see you as a person. The video should be a natural video where perfection is not necessary. Your partners are looking for an expert that have similar background and is like them to a certain degree. Facebook allows your potential business partners to see you as an individual with the groups you are associated, your profile, friends, etc. Social Media lets them watch you and your actions from afar without having to commit to your home internet business opportunity.
Web marketing strategy using Social Media is very necessary in getting your home internet business opportunity to the next level. When I sold a home care system door to door many years ago the product I sold was great but until my prospect trusted me no sale was ever made. I had a very short time in the sale process to get them to purchase my product. I had one chance and no other opportunity to make the sale. The advantages of the internet provide you the opportunity to attract potential business partners over an indefinite amount of time.
How Outdated Phone Systems Are Killing Businesses
Thriving in today’s economic climate requires unified communications
Yep, those old traditional landlines are on their way out. In 2017, almost 90% of phone numbers were connected to mobile devices or internet-enabled phones. And some experts have predicted 2020 is the year that landlines finally become obsolete. (To be honest, they probably won’t disappear that fast. After all, there are still people out there using analog modems, believe it or not.)
Yet still, even with landlines falling out of favor, many businesses rely on traditional private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems for day-to-day operations.
Their trust in these systems makes sense: landlines aren’t susceptible to remote hacking (though analog lines can still be hacked locally through good old wiretapping), they usually still work when you’ve lost power, and they’re based on-premise, which gives the owner total control. Owners love total control over anything that impacts their business, especially things that affect the bottom line.
But the world of work is changing rapidly, and for any business to succeed in this moment, they need a better alternative – unified communications.
How old phone systems hurt businesses
Older PBX phone systems in today’s business environment have some pretty serious limitations. Some of those are business-impacting and result in:
- Poor customer service: Leaving a voicemail and waiting for a response is so ’90s! In fact, most consumers expect to communicate with businesses online, be it online ordering, email, text, or live chat. If the only way to reach your business is by phone, you’re likely missing out on a major opportunity to handle service problems quickly, retain customers, and boost your reputation.
- Internal miscommunication: Old phone systems can be frustrating for office employees to use. Imagine leaving a voicemail about an urgent issue for your boss and not receiving a response for hours or days. Relying on outdated technology makes employees feel less productive, which can spiral into other issues. According to a 2018 Unisys Corporation study, these frustrated employees are 450% more likely to quit than employees at companies with better tech solutions. Though this study sounds pretty far-fetched, and it is quite possible that the presence of outdated technology is an indication of a bigger problem with the business. Nevertheless, this questionable study supports the narrative that old technology can cause serious problems within a company. Thus, it is worth mentioning. Clearly, updating your system and improving communication for everyone beats recruiting and training new employees.
- Less versatility: As many companies have made the switch to remote work, they’ve found landline phone systems to be far less versatile than VoIP-based PBX systems. Landline systems are tied to a specific geographic location and connect to the company’s separate phone network through phone hardware (e.g., phone cables, phone wall ports, etc.). Thus, they can’t be easily integrated with computer software applications, SMS and MMS messaging, video calling, chat apps, and other cool features required to make remote work easy. In contrast, a unified communications system supports all of these tools, making it super easy to onboard remote employees.
- Difficulty diagnosing problems remotely: Diagnosing and fixing problems with traditional PBX systems requires troubleshooting from the IT department (if you have one, that is) or a technician from the phone system provider. The process involves testing connections, assessing internal and external parts, and likely fumbling with equipment on your building’s exterior. This means scheduling a day and time for the repair, and in the meantime, your system remains down, causing you lost revenue. On the other hand, to address problems with cloud-based systems, you have access to round-the-clock tech support that can tap into your system and get things back up and running quickly. No appointment required.
- Hard to grow: When your business grows, it’s quite difficult to scale your old phone system up. Usually, with every batch of new users, you will have to add a bunch of new hardware. This hardware is usually proprietary, costly, and likely has to be installed by a skilled technician. Web-based phone systems are much easier to expand.
Why your business needs unified communications
As an alternative to your old phone system, it’s time to embrace unified communications. Generally speaking, this is a comprehensive service that enables all employees in your company to communicate in a way that delivers the best business results. Most unified communications components are based on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which gives you the ability to communicate from any location using the same phone number, extensions, and features.
And looking more specifically at a VoIP PBX system’s benefits over an old phone system, there are several advantages. You have the option of using both physical phones and “soft phones”, which are computers or mobile devices that use specialized communications software. VoIP PBX systems also connect to all of your business locations, enable you to respond to messages and requests in a timely manner, and can easily be scaled up or down at any time. In short, a VoIP PBX system moves and grows with the ever-changing needs of your business. Your old phone system limits your options to serve employees and customers, and it ultimately cuts into your profits.
Set up your Virtual PBX system today
Work with us to introduce cloud-based phone systems into your day-to-day business operations. Our VoIP PBX system helps you cut costs, connect all your business locations into one communications domain, send free SMS messages from business phones and desktops, and access free 24/7/365 tech support. Contact us today to discuss your needs and explore the best options for your company.
