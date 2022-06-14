How To Know If There Is a Gas Leak in Your House

Share Pin 0 Shares

Gas lines are an essential part of your home and business. They power



stoves, water heaters, and other appliances to keep you warm and



comfortable. However, your gas line also carries naturally volatile



elements that can be dangerous. Over time, gas lines corrode making them



prone to crack or break. When gas leaks happen, it is best to attack the



problem right away to eliminate unsafe and even deadly conditions.

Signs of Gas Leak

As buildings grow old so do their gas lines. This increases the chances of



having gas leaks, which are particularly dangerous because you can’t always



smell them. Here is a list of signs that can help you identify if there is



a gas leak in your house

Smell of Rotten Eggs

Natural gas doesn’t have a smell. Gas companies add a chemical called



mercaptan, which has a highly recognizable, sulfur-like, “rotten egg”



smell. This is with the intention that when people smell the unpleasant



aroma, they realize there is a problem with the gas line.

Higher Gas Bill

One of the easiest ways to know if you have a leak is by paying attention



to your gas bills. When there is a sudden and inexplicable increase in your



gas bills, it is most likely due to a leak.

As soon as you find yourself paying more than what you usually do for gas,



call a professional plumber. Not only will they help you save more money in



the long run, but they will make sure that you and your family are safe.

Dead plants or Blackish Green Soil in Your Yard

If you notice dead plants inside your house, or patches of dead grass and



blackish green soil near where a gas lines passes, it could mean that your



vegetation has been exposed to a toxic gas.

Hissing Noises Coming from a Pipe or Gas Appliance

If you hear a hissing or whistling noise coming from an appliance or a



pipe, it means that there is a crack or break in the gas line. Natural gas



is under pressure, so it makes hissing noises when it escapes from the



pipes. This indicates that there is a substantial gas leak, so you should



call a professional plumber as soon as possible to repair the damaged line.

Feeling of dizziness or headaches.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is a result of being exposed to toxic gasses for



an extended period of time. The symptoms include: dizziness, dull



headaches, nausea, shortness of breath, confusion, and blurred vision. If



you are experiencing these symptoms, turn off all gas appliances, get out



of your house, and call a professional

What to Do in case of Gas Leak

If you identify with any of the previous situations, turn off all gas



appliances, open the windows, get of the property, and call a professional



plumber to take care of the situation.

If you suspect of gas leak and live in the Denver metropolitan area, to



