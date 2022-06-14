Finance
Internet Home Business Opportunities for Students
Let’s face it. In today’s rising prices, education is now seen more as a privilege than as a necessity. And anyone who has gone through struggles as a student will know it’s not just tuition you need to worry about; there are also the nitty-gritties like food, rent, study dates, transportation and piling projects. So what does a diligent student do in these difficult times? Why, set up an internet business, of course. Thanks to Internet business opportunities and other technological advancements, students can now work in between their classes to earn money. Depending on the available time, students can earn from $500 to $1,000 by starting their own successful home business. Here are a few home business ideas to start with: 1. Setting up a System of Freelance Writers and Editors One of the hottest Internet businesses nowadays is in the field of writing and publishing. Because of the rising tuition fees, there’s sure to be someone who is in the same situation as you are. Act as manager and set up a successful business system of writers and editors. You can apply for online jobs in freelance sources like Getafreelancer.com, Odesk.com or DemandStudio.com and outsource these to a bunch of reliable writers and editors in your dorm, apartment or class. For a successful home business in this field, you need to be organized and be a people person. Get all their numbers, email addresses and other contact information ahead. Give them their schedules well in advance too so they won’t be missing any of your set deadlines.
2. Setting up an Online Tutoring Website In terms of home business ideas, tutoring is selling like hotcakes nowadays. In countries like Korea, Nigeria, China and Vietnam where English is not the main language but is a prerequisite for better opportunities abroad, online tutoring is a cheaper option than going to English-speaking countries just to learn. Farm out the jobs and hire other students who have pleasant personalities and can work at least 3 hours a day. Also, for a successful home business doing online tutoring, it is essential to set up an account with a reliable system for payment, collection and updates. Examine students’ schedules and check their reputations at school. Are they workers, or slackers? This way, at least there won’t be problems of your Internet home business getting botched just because of a poor selection of employees.
3. Setting up a Transcription Network Many brick and mortar businesses and professionals need transcriptions and date entries nowadays. The great thing about it is the only skill needed for employment is good English, fast typing skills and some basic editing know-how. Medical students, for example, will work great in making transcriptions for the medical field as well. Law students can do legal transcriptions. That way, you get to learn within your field and work at a successful home business at the same time.
4. Graphic Design and Web Development For one, this Internet home business will need a reliable internet and phone connection and needless to say, graphic design programs such as Photoshop and some programming skills. This one is pretty old in terms of home business ideas but there’s sure to be small businesses in your area that are still looking for some new designing or a design revamp. For small businesses such as these, an internet home business-based professional is a cheaper alternative than more established design companies. At the end of the day, it’s all a matter of hard work, long hours and lots of compartmentalizing for a successful home business to work in the long run. Despite the success, you still are a student and between that and easy money, you know what should always come first.
Mobile Oil Change Businesses Are Very Hard to Succeed In
There have been many people who have come and gone in the mobile oil change business. It always looks easy from the surface and is relatively inexpensive to start with minimum investment compared to most other businesses. But most mobile oil change operators rarely make it past the first year. In fact most do not make it past the first several months. One has to wonder why such a good idea ultimately ends in failure. Lets take a closer look.
First the profit generated from oil changes is not enough to sustain a healthy business. After you calculate the cost of goods from the total bill there is rarely is more than twenty five dollars net profit made from your typical oil change. And that figure does not include the gas used driving to the actual location. You have to be doing a lot of oil changes per day for you to make a decent profit to support your business and your personal expenses. Most quick lubes make even less due to their substantially higher overhead yet make up for it in large volume. Most successful fixed locations are doing 60 oil changes on a bad day. A mobile oil change company, with most of the time one or perhaps two people working it, does not have that luxury. The most your typical mobile oil change van can do is ten oil changes per day and after that the operator is exhausted. And even if a person could consistently do ten oil changes per day he still has to generate those oil changes from somewhere. They do not magically appear. Do you have a plan how to do that? Most start out thinking corporate campuses will provide tons of business especially if its marketed by the companies there. In reality that rarely works as advertised and you will be lucky if you get 10 customers in one year from a huge corporate campus. The end conclusion is that the net per oil change is just too low to make a viable business from it without a massive amount of volume.
Second, many mobile oil change operators are not very good salesmen. They are usually very honest people and ones who are very passionate about what they do and you gotta love that but I have found that most owners of mobile oil changes are terrible at the sales end. They are usually the type who try to charge way less than the going market rate and think they can tell a few people about their “awesome service” and wait by the phone. That never works. You have to go out and get them. You have to do a copious amount of cold calling. You have to talk to a lot of fleet managers and sale yourself first and then your service. Most in the mobile oil change business do not fully understand this or never really apply themselves to this side of business. Its probably the most important part not just in the mobile oil change business but any business for that matter. I will go out on a limb and say that if you are a great salesmen you will do well running a mobile oil change business or franchise. If you know about cars but not sales then I recommend working for a new or used car dealer for 2-3 months and get the experience. It will be tough and gruesome but that is the quickest way to get good a pure hard core sales without a lot of the “fluff.” Then open your mobile oil change company.
Third, the weather cannot be understated in limiting what mobile oil change operators can do. There are few states that have decent weather throughout the year. Half the states get really cold several months out of the years and the other half get really hot throughout 3/4 of the year. Both are equally discouraging. A fixed location can turn on the air or turn on the heat. Their operators work in a controlled environment. You do not have that luxury. You may have several fleets planned for one day and it can be pouring down rain that day. Have you thought about changing oil in 0 degrees. Your hands will not be able to grip that oil filter or wretch its as hard as a rock or you cannot feel them. Or changing hot 150 degree motor oil in 100 degree humid weather on a vehicle where it’s oil filter is in the middle of a hot engine manifold and you have to burn yourself to get to it? Do you clean it off and skip it or burn yourself to get to it? That will happen.
Having mentioned these three major hurdles, and there are more, I will say that it is not impossible. I have made a success of it. But I wish that someone would have been straightforward with me before me and my partner spent over $80,000 getting into the mobile oil change business. We were sold on a lot of unreal hopes and dreams from Jet Set Life Technologies about great wealth using a flawed model involving oil extreme. They set us up with a nice van and their product is good but their whole system is flawed from the bottom to the top. We found a way to make it work but sadly 90% of the mobile oil change business operators do not. The success rate is very small. Understand whats really involved and if you think you can grind it out and not make any money for 2-3 years, go for it.
Tips on What a Defendant Should Say to a Judge During Their Sentencing
If you have been arrested for a crime, and subsequently found guilty. Whether that was through a plea deal, or convicted after trial there is still one more hearing you need to go through. That is the sentencing hearing where the Judge will impose your sentence. Depending on the type of crime this can range anywhere from no sanction, to many years in prison.
At the sentencing hearing the Judge will ask the defendant if he or she has anything they wish to say regarding their sentence. In that situation the defendant has the right to say something, or they can choose not to say something. In my experience I find it helpful if the defendant chooses to say something. Here are some tips when thinking of something to say to the Judge.
Apologize for your actions: This is important because the Judge wants to know you that are sorry for what you did. Not just sorry because you got caught. By apologizing to the Judge for your actions you’re showing the Judge that you are being accountable for your actions, and willing to take responsibility.
Explain your background: Typically most Attorneys will inform the Judge of the defendant’s background, the incident in question. But I think its helpful if this information comes from the Defendant. If you’re convicted of a DUI, and you suffer from alcoholism tell the Judge. Tell them how you struggle with this disease, and you’re doing everything possible to get it under control.
Discuss positives that come from this experience: Obviously being arrested and convicted of a crime doesn’t have many positives. But if you can tell the Judge what you learned from this, and how you will not make the same mistake twice this is very helpful. For example if your convicted of a DUI, and you tell the Judge now you recognize how much alcohol can be in your system for you to be affected by it. Or you discuss what you learned at the alcohol drug treatment, or classes. These actions will be more powerful than any words you can say. Which brings me to my next point.
Complete aspects of sentence before sentenced: In a typical first offense DUI case, most Judges will impose an alcohol and drug assessment, and alcohol classes. If you can get these classes done before they are even imposed then this will reflects more favorably for you.
You will never do this again: This kind of goes hand in hand with apologizing to the court. But I find Judges are really receptive if a defendant tells them they will never appear in this court again. Now obviously if you have a prior criminal history this will not be as effective. But if you have never been in trouble before than this will go along way to ensuring the Judge.
The biggest tip I can provide is be genuine. If you don’t feel any of the above things, then don’t fake it. A Judge can pick up on it, and will hammer you.
Indiana Worker’s Compensation Law: Recent Developments With Permanent Total Disability Benefits
The Indiana Worker’s Compensation Act provides several benefits to employees, including, but not limited to, permanent total disability benefits. These benefits are paid when it is established that the employee will never again be able to work in reasonable employment.
A PTD award is paid for 500 weeks at the rate of two-thirds (2/3) of the employee’s pre-injury average weekly wage. See Indiana Code § 22-3-3-8 and Indiana Code § 22-3-3-10.
It should be noted that the PTD benefits are offset by the number of weeks of temporary total disability benefits paid out. For example, if an employee got 100 weeks of temporary total disability benefits and then was deemed entitled to PTD benefits, then offsetting the TTD benefits, results in the employee being entitled to 400 weeks of PTD benefits.
In a recent Indiana Court of Appeals case, 6 N.E.3d 509, an injured worker made a claim for permanent total disability benefits. The Indiana Worker’s Compensation Board’s Judge found that the injured worker was not entitled to an award of PTD benefits. The injured worker appealed the unfavorable decision to the Indiana Court of Appeals, which affirmed the unfavorable decision.
The Indiana Court of Appeals noted that to establish a PTD claim, an injured worker must prove that she cannot carry on reasonable types of employment. The reasonableness of the type of employment is determined by assessing the individual’s physical and mental fitness for the opportunities and by their availability.
The Indiana Court of Appeals further noted that once an injured worker has established the degree of physical impairment, coupled with other facts such as the claimant’s capacity, education, training, or age, and has established that she has attempted unsuccessfully to find work or that it would be futile to search for work in light of his impairment and other characteristics, the burden of producing evidence that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available then rests on the employer.
The injured worker argued that the workers compensation judge should have awarded PTD benefits based upon: 1) the vocational expert’s testimony about the occupational base being significantly eroded; 2) the treating doctor’s opinion about the applicable functional limitations and restrictions; and 3) the testimony about how the injured worker was functionally precluded from working.
The injured worker also asserted that, having met his burden of proof, the burden shifted to employer to present evidence “that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available.” The injured worker further asserted that because employer did not challenge his VE’s testimony and because the treating doctor was the only physical medicine rehabilitation specialist that examined him, the Board should have afforded their opinions greater weight.
The Court noted that injured worker had not sought employment since the accident. But that the worker maintained that the totality of evidence showed that no reasonable employment exists as a matter of law. In support of his contention, injured worker stated that he was fifty years old; had a history in medium to heavy work; could not return to his previous job or work of similar capacity; could not lift more than 10 pounds; could not bend, reach, crouch, or twist; needed to change positions every half hour and can only stand for a limited amount of time; and that he felt he could only work for one or two hours before lying down.
The Court point out however that the worker has some college; could lift up to a total of 50 pounds; and was able to drive independently. In fact, although he was assigned a 30% PPI rating, none of the doctors who examined injured employee stated that he was unable to work. Instead, one of the examining doctors concluded that he is able to return to gainful employment.
The injured worker also argued that his VE’s report should not have been discounted because the inaccurate history the VE was given and the fact that the VE did not review all of the pertinent medical evidence was not material to his VE’s conclusions. However, the Court stated that injured employee’s position would require re-weighing of the evidence, which it could not do.
The Court of Appeals concluded that the injured worker had not demonstrated that it would be futile to search for work in light of his impairment. In doing so, it concluded that there was enough evidence to support the worker’s compensation judge’s findings and that the findings were sufficient to support the decision.
The Take Away: this example should serve as reminder to workers compensation lawyers regarding an injured worker’s burden of proof in a PTD claim.
Specifically, this case shows the importance of having a valid functional capacity evaluation which is recognized by the treating physician and having a vocational expert provide an accurate report based upon the restrictions identified in the FCE and any corresponding physician’s opinion. Also, the vocational expert needs to review all relevant medical records in completing a report. Until then, the burden of proof does not shift to the employer to present evidence that reasonable employment is regularly and continuously available.
