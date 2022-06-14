News
Jan. 6 panel hears Trump ‘detached from reality’ amid defeat
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
With gripping testimony, the panel is laying out in step by step fashion how Trump ignored his own campaign team’s data as one state after another flipped to Joe Biden, and instead latched on to conspiracy theories, court cases and his own declarations of victory rather than having to admit defeat.
Trump’s “big lie” of election fraud escalated and transformed into marching orders that summoned supporters to Washington and then sent them to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to block Biden’s victory.
“He was becoming detached from reality,” said former Attorney General William Barr, who called the voting fraud claims “bull—,” “bogus” and “idiotic,” and resigned in the aftermath. “I didn’t want to be a part of it.”
The House 1/6 committee spent the morning hearing delving into Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the countless ways those around him tried to convince the defeated Republican president they were not true, and that he had simply lost the election.
The witnesses Monday, mostly all Republicans and many testifying in pre-recorded videos, described in blunt terms and sometimes exasperated details how Trump refused to take the advice of those closest to him, including his family members. As the people around him splintered into a “team normal” headed by former campaign manager Bill Stepien and others led by Trump confident Rudy Giuliani, the president chose his sides.
On election night, Stepien said, Trump was “growing increasingly unhappy” and refusing to accept the “grim outlook.”
Son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to steer Trump away from attorney Giuliani and his far-flung theories of voter fraud that advisers believed were not true. The president would have none of it.
The back-and-forth intensified in the run-up to Jan. 6. Former Justice Department official Richard Donoghue recalled breaking down one claim after another — from a truckload of ballots in Pennsylvania to a missing suitcase of ballots in Georgia —- and telling Trump “much of the info you’re getting is false.”
Still, Trump pressed on with his false claims even after dozens of court cases collapsed.
The panel also provided new information about how Trump’s fundraising machine collected some $250 million with his campaigns to “Stop the Steal” and others in the aftermath of the November election, mostly from small-dollar donations from Americans. One plea for cash went out 30 minutes before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
“Not only was there the big lie, there was the big ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened Monday’s hearing saying Trump “betrayed the trust of the American people” and “tried to remain in office when people had voted him out.”
As the hearings play our for the public, they are also being watched by one of the most important viewers, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Trump. No sitting or former president has ever faced such an indictment.
“I am watching,” Garland said Monday at a press briefing at the Justice Department, even if he may not watch all the hearings live. “And I can assure you the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all of the hearings as well.”
Biden was getting updates but not watching “blow by blow,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Stepien was to be a key in-person witness Monday but abruptly backed out of appearing live because his wife went into labor. Stepien, who is still close to Trump, had been subpoenaed to appear. He is now a top campaign adviser to the Trump-endorsed House candidate, Harriet Hageman, who is challenging committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming Republican primary.
The panel marched ahead after a morning scramble and delay, with witness after witness saying Trump latched on to and repeated false claims about the election although those closest told him the theories of stolen ballots or rigged voting machines were simply not true.
Stepien and senior adviser Jason Miller described how the festive mood at the White House on election night turned grim as Fox News announced Trump had lost the state of Arizona to Joe Biden, and aides worked to counsel Trump on what to do next.
But he ignored their advice, choosing to listen instead to Giuliani, who was described as inebriated by several witnesses. Giuliani issued a general denial on Monday, rejecting “all falsehoods” he said were being said about him.
Stepien said, “My belief, my recommendation was to say that votes were still being counted, it’s too early to tell, too early to call the race.”
But Trump “thought I was wrong. He told me so.”
Barr, who had also testified in last week’s blockbuster hearing, said that Trump was “as mad as I’d ever seen him” when the attorney general later explained that the Justice Department would not take sides in the election.
For the past year, the committee has been investigating the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812, which some believe posed a grave threat to democracy.
Monday’s hearing also featured live witnesses, including Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News Channel political editor who declared on Election Night that Arizona was being won by Biden. Also appearing was the former U.S. attorney in Atlanta, BJay Pak, who abruptly resigned after Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge to find enough votes overturn his defeat.
The panel also heard from elections lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg who discussed the norms of election campaign challenges, and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board, who told the panel that regardless of how “fantastical” some of the claims that Trump and his team were making, the city officials investigated. He discussed facing threats after Trump criticized him in a tweet.
As he mulls another White House run, Trump insists the committee’s investigation is a “witch hunt.” Last week he said Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by Capitol police. More than 800 people have been arrested in the siege, and members of two extremist groups have been indicted on rare sedition charges over their roles leading the charge into the Capitol.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking , Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri in Washington and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.
East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year: Gentry Warriors’ Jaylen Rosga
Jaylen Rosga’s daily schedule during her senior year at Two Rivers was, well, full.
She would wake up at 5:30 a.m. and head off to Training Haus, where she would work out until 7:30 a.m. Then there was usually a meeting — from National Honors Society to Student Council, where she served as president — to attend.
After that, she’d get a brief window to eat breakfast at home before returning to school to deliver announcements to kick off her school day.
Athletics were in the afternoon, then home for homework and bed.
“Planner was completely full with things to do,” Rosga said. “But I would so much rather be busy than be wandering the halls aimlessly with nothing else to do.”
Rosga specializes in getting things done, whether that be in the community or on the lacrosse field. The Maryland commit again starred on the latter for the Gentry Warriors this season. The senior midfielder has 62 goals and 55 assists this season while leading the co-op team to the state tournament.
Rosga, an All-American, is the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro girls lacrosse player of the year — her second straight season receiving the honor. She and the fifth-seeded Warriors will play fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the state tournament quarterfinals at Roseville Area High School, just another thing to pin on Rosga’s schedule.
She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I definitely don’t sit still very well,” Rosga said. “I love to be doing 100 different things.”
Particularly when those 100 things bring smiles to the faces of those around her. That was perhaps the most satisfying part of her run as student council president.
Countless hours spent planning Homecoming, dodgeball tournaments or football game themes led to the joy of seeing others experience joy.
“Not only is she goal-oriented and has that in mind, but she also has a higher purpose,” said Warriors assistant coach Ali Fenstermacher, who has coached Rosga in club lacrosse for years. “If we’re talking about someone with a personality and character, she knows who she is as a person and she knows what she wants to achieve.”
Warriors head coach Jeff Rosga, Jaylen’s dad, believes a unique element to his daughter’s outlook is her relationship with her brother, Jeffrey, who has down syndrome. Jeffrey, Jeff explained, lives in the moment and by emotion.
It’s Jeffrey who has kept the Rosga family grounded and also given everyone a heightened awareness of people and the value of kindness and care.
Jaylen has had an even bigger platform to demonstrate those characteristics this season as a senior captain. As a strong athlete, she was used to being “the baby” on teams growing up. This year, there was no one else to look up to. It was her time to nurture others.
Fenstermacher said Rosga is the player who will embrace an eighth-grader just picking up the sport for the first time and do whatever she can to get them involved and make sure they feel they’re part of the team.
Rosga made a point to be as positive as possible this season, both because she thinks positivity is “something the world could use right now,” and because “it’s crazy what people do when they believe in themselves.”
Rosga said it made her “heart warm” to establish those bonds with younger players who looked up to her as a senior for advice and guidance. She loved seeing underclassmen grow throughout the season with the help of a little positivity and confidence.
“She just really has a way about being that humanistic, supportive captain,” Fenstermacher said. “It’s that character that shows in academics, all the things in school that she’s involved with in student council, special olympics, etc., that makes her stand out as a human.”
Rosga and her fellow captains have helped create a culture of togetherness that everyone feels has played a big role in getting the Warriors to state.
But even putting the lacrosse aside, the senior has shined in so many other ways.
“I don’t think I tell her enough how proud I am,” Jeff said, “just of her as a person, her character and what she does.”
FINALISTS
Brielle Fannin, senior midfielder, Lakeville South: Has 43 goals and 66 assists for state-bound Cougars. Recorded multiple goals in 14 of 16 contests to date.
Sayla Lotysz, senior attacker, Rosemount: Head of a potent offense for state-bound Irish, has 52 goals and 35 assists this season.
Hannah Melander, senior goalie, Forest Lake: Melander allowed just 5.6 goals per game for co-Suburban East Conference champs, stopping 67 percent of shots faced.
Lucia Selander, senior midfielder, Cretin-Derham Hall: Dropped a gaudy 71 goals in 14 games, averaging nearly 6.3 points per contest.
Lauren Sheets, senior attacker, Lakeville South: Has 40 goals this season, including five in a section final victory over Farmington.
The Burrow offers ax throwing, more in former Big Thrill Factory space in Oakdale
The Burrow, the multi-entertainment venue in the former Big Thrill Factory in Oakdale, is now open.
The venue has added ax throwing, a few old-school dart boards and some sports simulators, but the layout is generally the same, and you can still play laser tag, mini-golf and arcade games and ride go-karts.
The food menu is pretty extensive for a place like this, and includes barbecue platters, sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and decent snacky bites like cheese curds and house-made cheese and bacon tots. There’s a full bar, too, with boozy slushies and an extensive craft beer list.
The Burrow: 7053 N. 10th St., Oakdale; 651-204-1900; theburrowmn.com
Orioles place Anthony Santander, Keegan Akin on restricted list ahead of four-game series in Toronto
Outfielder Anthony Santander and left-hander Keegan Akin were placed on the restricted list Monday and are not with the Orioles on their trip to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a four-game series. Manager Brandon Hyde declined to address the restricted list situation Sunday while the team was still in Kansas City.
Due to Canadian federal policy, players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine are unable to enter the country and play games against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Akin and Santander declined to indicate whether they had been vaccinated last season. Both missed time in 2021 while on the COVID-specific injured list, though neither the team nor the players gave an exact cause for the moves, which required a positive test.
A day after adding them to the taxi squad, Baltimore selected outfielder Kyle Stowers and right-hander Rico Garcia from Triple-A Norfolk as substitute players. Stowers, a 24-year-old outfielder who has yet to make his major league debut, is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Orioles’ pipeline.
Santander homered in Sunday’s 10-7 win against the Royals and is an everyday corner outfielder for Baltimore. Without him in the lineup, the Orioles have several options, including Stowers. Hyde could also use Ryan McKenna or Trey Mancini in the outfield, as well as utility player Richie Martin.
Akin has carved out a role as a long reliever, although he allowed three solo homers in his two innings Sunday. The Orioles added right-handers Mike Baumann and Garcia to the taxi squad Sunday, and either could help cover innings in place of Akin.
When a player is added to the restricted list, teams can replace them with a player on or off the 40-man roster — allowing Stowers and Garcia to be options. Catcher Anthony Bemboom, who was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk after he cleared waivers, also joined the Orioles as part of the taxi squad.
Once Akin and Santander are cleared to be removed from the restricted list, any players who replaced them do not need to clear waivers again to be sent back to the minors, regardless of whether they’re on the 40-man roster.
