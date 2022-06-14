Know The Reasons That Makes Magento A Preferred Choice Of E-Commerce Merchants

Share Pin 0 Shares

The continual rise in the online sales in the last one decade has prompt nearly every entrepreneur to create and maintain an e-commerce store. Many even do not have a physical store at all and are making a good fortune in the e-commerce business. In the wake of this e-commerce boom, many platforms have registered a tremendous presence owing to their jaw-dropping features of which only one name Magento has captivated e-commerce merchants worldwide. It leads the market share with an approximate 30% of all e-commerce websites over the web, which speaks volume about its credibility among the online merchants.

Shopify and Woocommerce are the other ones, which are now preferred over a plethora of available e-commerce platforms like OpenCart, ZenCart, X-Cart, Prestashop, OsCommerce, and NopCommerce. If you are also an entrepreneur thinking of setting up an e-store, it is best to hire a professional Magento development service, but first, it is wise to know why it has emerged as the preferred choice of e-commerce merchants.

Top Features of Magento That Are Drool Worthy

The topmost features that you must know before going to set up an e-store and that have offered Magento an edge over others are the following ones:

Exceptional security – Due to cyber security threats, nothing is more important than creating an online store where shoppers can purchase without any apprehensions. The payment bridge of Magento is exceptionally secure with a PA-DSS certification. This enables online merchants for efficiently achieving high standards of PCI Security Council without spending a fortune. It also allows strong encryption of its electronic data by AES-256 and strong hashing.

Easy search engine optimization – Magento e-commerce development is on the rise as it is search engine friendly, which is vital to ensure a good visibility of your online store. It supports URL’s that are friendly to major search engines and meta information inclusion for products, different categories as well as content pages for more search engine friendliness. You can also integrate a nice blog or can add social media buttons for easy sharing which is crucial for successful SEO.

Favor responsive design – With a substantial number of online users accessing an e-commerce website via their mobile devices, it makes sense to go for responsive design. Magento greatly facilitates the same by creating an e-store, which is optimized to run perfectly regardless of any device of any screen size. With Magento, the maintenance cost of a responsive e-store is also comparatively low. One can also find a large number of attractive responsive themes for Magento e-commerce websites over the web.

Breezy product browsing – Magento facilitates display of multiple images per product with a zoom-in feature. You can also enjoy multi-tier pricing, a view of grouped products and availability in stock effortlessly. Visitors can also add products from the site to a wish list and share products with their Facebook friends, which eventually lead to more conversion rate.

Multi-vendor marketplace – You can easily turn a Magento store into a multi-vendor marketplace like amazon.com by using any of the available extensions or modules over the web. This means one can sell their various products from a single store. Many of these are also absolutely free that without any price tag!

Seamless integration with apps – The API web service of Magento allows you to integrate your Magento store easily with a variety of business apps like QuickBooks Online, Salesforce, Zoho CRM, and much more. This makes your e-commerce business more streamlined and ensure better returns.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, some of the other good features that make it ideal to set up an e-commerce website are its various promotional tools, easy site management, catalog browsing, one-page checkout, international support for taxation, and much more.

Why Magento Is Considered Better Than Shopify?

Magento has certain advantages over another popular e-commerce platform like Shopify. While Magento is open-sourced i.e. free for use by anyone, the later is a paid one. Here, it is essential to note that the enterprise edition of Magento is not free. However, most e-commerce merchants opt for free version as it has bright features. Moreover, by hiring the services of an e-commerce solution provider company, one can have all the functionalities. The paid themes in Magento are also quite good and available at an unbelievable cost of 1 dollar only while for Shopify themes, you need to dole out at least 80 dollars. You can also have a built-in multi-lingual support for your website, which is possible to achieve in Shopify only with the help of third-party apps.

In the wake of all these facts, it is evident that you should go for Magento Development service for getting your dream e-commerce website in a hassle-free manner.