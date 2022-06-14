Mastercard Partners With the Popular Metaverse – The Sandbox

Mastercard is a giant payment gateway which reveals an official partnership with The Sandbox (SAND) for a notable growth in the market. In addition to this, Mastercard also joins with some other non-fungible token (NFT) communities. Thus, the main aim of this partnership is to bring up payment options within Web3.

The Sandbox is a virtual metaverse where players can build, own and monetize their gaming experience built on the Ethereum blockchain. Further, SAND is the utility token of The Sandbox network which is used for transaction purposes by the users.

In the last one year, the project secured immense growth and popularity for its ecosystem and for its native cryptocurrency token (SAND). Notably, early March 2022 the popular metaverse, “The Sandbox” reached up-to 2 million active users. Thus, with the high fame in the marketplace, Mastercard decided to tie-up with The Sandbox recently.

Mastercard Smart Partnership

As Mastercard plans for a high and profitable market growth, it initiated a partnership with metaverse and NFTs. On that note, even after the partnership announcement, SAND was performing a bearish trend in the market. Interestingly, the value of the SAND token is facing a downfall over a week. But, surprisingly the trading volume of the token secured over 35% spike in the last 24 hours.

Regardless of the market fluctuations and price fall of the token, the Executive Vice President of Mastercard says,

“As Mastercard is rolling out partnerships with The Sandbox and some of NFT marketplaces, we are focusing on expanding adoption of Web3. It is a new model of the internet based on blockchain technology.”

Moreover, this innovative implementation of expanding the payment network is already in existence for Coinbase’s new NFT marketplace. Additionally, the active users of Coinbase are using the payment services from May, he adds.

More so, not only The Sandbox metaverse, Mastercard claims partnerships with other popular companies. Like, Immutable X, The Sandbox, Mintable, Candy Digital, Spring, Nifty Gateway, and MoonPay.

According to CoinMarketCap, the live market value of Sandbox is $0.866222 with a downfall of 14.84% in the last 24 hours.