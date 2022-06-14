Finance
Medical Debt Relief Act and Bankruptcy
Medical debts are a leading cause of many Americans filing for bankruptcy. Unpaid medical debt can ruin credit ratings and cause all kinds of stress and discord in your household and your finances. Filing for bankruptcy does offer protection against creditors seeking wage garnishment or other forced repayment proceedings, but it is not the only way. In 2010, an act was passed that offers many the opportunity to get out of significant debt: the Medical Debt Relief Act.
Medical Debt Remains for 7 Years
Medical debt remains on your credit report for 7 years, according to sources; even if you have repaid the debt, it remains on your history, which can damage your standing and make you less desirable as a borrower when it comes to home loans or other credit. In fact, it can be all but impossible in many cases to obtain a favorable home loan agreement with medical debt sticking out like a sore thumb on your credit report. The Medical Debt Relief Act allows this history to be wiped clean at a much accelerated rate compared to the old system. Under the act, as soon as the debt is paid off or otherwise settled, it is cleared from your history, just like that.
The main reason the act is such a sea change is that it marks the first time settled or paid-off debt is totally removed from a borrower’s credit report. Typically, if a debt heads to a collection agency or any type of collection proceedings the damage is already done, as far as your credit report is concerned. Even after the debt is paid, the blemish remains like a scar, and future lenders can see that scar and it makes them nervous. But under this system, once a debt is cleared it is totally cleared, as though it never happened. It is a powerful change in favor of the borrower, and in favor of those who have had the vicissitudes of life happen to them in one way or another; no longer is a person faced with long-term penalties for their misfortune in having gotten ill and racking up debt.
After all, medical debt is not related to a borrower’s credit in any meaningful way. A borrower who defaults on a loan he has applied for, though the circumstances may be out of his control, has still made a choice to obtain such a loan. Those faced with high medical bills have not chosen to purchase medical care; they have been forced to through poor health or injury. That the act recognizes this fact, and puts such debt in its own category, bodes well for the improvement of tools relating to debt and filing for bankruptcy in the future.
Why is Reverse Segmentation So Sexy?
The sex appeal of great market research data often fades after it’s presentation because companies don’t know what to do with it.
The central issue is linking your new and terribly interesting research to your own customer and prospect data. Fortunately there are straightforward ways to get to market segmentation and break the pattern of mass marketing that leads many companies to “also ran” status. We call this reverse segmentation and it can create legends in the business world.
Here’s how reverse segmentation works. Almost everybody has a customer database and knowledge of vendors who can provide lists of prospects. We can use data commonly found in these databases to develop market segments. For example, using data from a client’s customer list, we took income, education, and marital status as the basis for segments.
Once these segments were formed, we psychographically profiled each segment using new market research. The key was that the market research project captured the three key demographics as well as great customer need and attitude information. This allowed us and our client to array common customer data against what really matters — customer needs, concerns, and motivations. It also allowed us to ascribe probable market attitudes and behaviors to every customer in the clients’ database.
Market research that captured psychographics and buyer-graphics produces particularly valuable information because it can be used to show differences in segment loyalty, profitability and the best messages for reaching targets. With this information, teams can target segments of existing customers and new prospects with the priority and intensity needed for greater success. In fact, reverse segmentation like this is often what is needed to justify purchasing outside targeted lists.
Careful analysis plus some trial and error may be necessary, but I am confident, this gets companies to a better marketing position.
Taking A Look At The Best UK Slots Sites For Real Money
Do you love casinos and slot machines? You’re not alone, many people love the excitement, joy, and fun of playing slot machines along with games such as poker, craps, and roulette. However casinos can be expensive and usually require long travel distances. Luckily with the growth of the internet and modern technology, you can now enjoy the entire casino experience in your own house. There are many online casino sites for people who live in the United Kingdom. If you are interested in playing slots online, be sure to check out this article about UK slots sites.
One of the most popular slot sites for residents of the United Kingdom is Sky Vegas Casino. Sky Vegas is famous for their many different playing systems such as Sky Bet, Sky Poker, Sky Vegas, and Sky Bingo. Sky Vegas Casino offers a ton of entertaining games, including slot games, community games, and table games. They also have a welcome bonus which requires absolutely no deposit as well as a deposit bonus which allows you to double your initial deposit up to £100.
At Sky Vegas, you can play traditional casino games such as Blackjack, or instead try innovative, new games such as Deal or No Deal or Cubis. You can chat with players online as well as play with mobile phones or one of the latest smart phone devices. If you are interested in UK slots sites, you should definitively check out Sky Vegas Casino.
Perhaps you prefer betting on sports in the UK? If so BetVictor is the perfect website for you. They offer sports betting for a variety of different sports, everything from horse racing, football, darts, cricket, curling, ice hockey, rugby and more! They also offer an online casino where you can play card games, or slot machiens such as The Dark Knight, Monopoly Plus, Cleopatra, and over 150 other games, making Bet Victor one of the most favoured UK slots sites online. Plus if you are unsure if you like a certain game, you can always try out the slot demo game before playing for real money.
In addition to these sites, you can also check out Virgin Casino, Ladbrokes, Genting casino, Bet 365, and Jackpot Party for fantastic bonus deals, free to play slot machine games, and all round good quality entertainment from one of the best review sites in the industry. Check out the links below for a ton of information about online casinos, including reviews, news, mobile gaming, bonus deals and more.
Tips for Effectively Advertising Your Cleaning Business
As the owner of a fledgling online directory, I am astounded at how many businesses don’t provide adequate information on their websites and business listings. A large number of cleaning businesses state their business name and their city location -leaving a great deal of uncertainty as to whether this business is positioned to handle a customer’s cleaning needs. This article will present the proper way for a cleaning business to list their information online, as well as, provide tips for protecting the private information of the business owners.
When starting a cleaning business, or any business for that matter, it’s important to consider the arena in which you are setting up shop. As a service provider, who travels into the homes and businesses of your customers, you have to be able to demonstrate two important things: 1) that you service the area where the job is needing to be done, and 2) that you are trustworthy, honest, and capable to do the job. Your business marketing materials (business cards, fliers, cleaning checklists, and website material) must observe both of these.
To demonstrate that you service the area where the job is, you must state where you are located. The address of your business may not seem that important if you have a service radius of 50 miles. However, a prospective customer may not be able to determine your radius if they don’t know where the center of that radius is. Saying, for instance, that your business is in New York City does not indicate which part of New York City you service -nor does it indicate to the customer that you service their home in Flushing, Manhattan, Queens, or anywhere else in the city and suburbs. It’s too vague.
How do you go about stating your address without compromising the safety of your home or family? The honest answer to this is hard to state for a number of reasons. No matter if you have a home office or a standard business front, safety is always a concern. That’s true for small business and large corporations. If you can’t get over this fact -and list your home office address- then your next best bet is to get a post office box smack dab in the center of where you plan to conduct your business: your service area. This will at least give you the benefit of utilizing the zip code itself -as a zip code is an ideal means to delineate service areas. P.O. Boxes aren’t that expensive and also serve as a way to separate your business mail from your private mail. It’s an investment that will reap bigger rewards.
Finally, listing your address also promotes a sense of trust and honesty to prospective customers. All to often, people are duped by businesses that purport to offer x service. Today’s consumers are smarter and now look for basic identifiers to vet prospective providers (look at the rise in importance of reviews, for instance). Listing your information separates you from scammers. It opens you up to your customers.
So when you go to create a listing on a directory or adding your contact information to your website, take a big step and add your address, email, and other identifiers. It builds trust with your customers, provides a focal point for your service radius, and aides in separating you from bogus companies out to dupe consumers. It’s what establishes you as a business.
