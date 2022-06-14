Finance
Mesothelioma – Not Always Asbestos
It’s no secret that things we take for granted every day are man made materials. Most of the time we never even give pause to think about what the objects we interact on a daily basis is made from. Most everything, with few exceptions, is made from chemicals. This is rarely a concern, until it is discovered that a certain chemical can cause medical problems. However, even natural substances can sometimes cause us our bodies harm.
Asbestos is one of the most useful earth materials. However, due to its poisonous content, several countries have banned the use of asbestos. Excessive exposure to this kind of material can cause lung diseases such as lung cancer or mesothelioma. The latter is the common disease caused by too much inhalation of asbestos fibers, powder, dust, or other forms that asbestos may have been breathed into the lungs.
Weight loss, chest pain, fever, fatigue, hoarseness, or coughs are some common symptoms different diseases. However, they are also the symptoms of this lung disease. When a person suffers from mesothelioma, fluid can surround the lungs. In some cases, the mesothelioma may even cause the lung to collapse. This list is by no means conclusive of symptoms associated with mesothelioma. It is highly advised that if you were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time and you think you may be at risk for it, that you talk to a doctor immediately.
Mesothelioma can be detected through medical tests such as an MRI, chest X-rays or CT scans. Cytology and biopsy can also detect the presence of abnormal cells and fluids in the lungs. If this disease is not immediately treated, the lungs will probably collapse.
Since asbestos causes this kind of serious disease, some countries such as New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, and the U.K banned this kind of material. Many people believe that the United States banned it. However, it never was. The Environmental Protection Agency spent millions researching and reporting on the dangers and risks associated with asbestos. Unfortunately, a Federal Court ruled that there was not sufficient evidence to warrant a ban. This is still a sore spot with the EPA to this day.
However, there are some cases wherein this disease is caused by any kind of fibrous silicates instead of asbestos, although the percentage is only minimal.
If I Am Facing Deportation/Removal Proceedings, What Options Do I Have?
If you have been arrested and are facing removal proceedings by U.S. Customs and Enforcement (ICE), there are various forms of relief that may help you remain in the U.S.
If you are a U.S. Citizen you don’t have to worry about being deported because you can’t be. Sometimes people are unaware that they are in fact U.S. citizens based on a relationship to a family member. If you are a U.S. citizen you should notify the Immigration Judge immediately.
One form of relief available to those facing removal proceedings is cancellation of removal. You may be eligible for cancellation of removal if satisfy the following requirements:
1. Permanent resident (green card) for at least 5 years, and
2. Lived in the U.S. continuously for 7 years after having been admitted to the U.S., and
3. No aggravated felony conviction(s)
You may be eligible for cancellation of removal even if you never had a green card if:
1. You have been physically present in the U.S. for 10 years, and
2. You have maintained good moral character during that time, and
3. Your deportation would cause ‘exceptional and extremely unusual’ hardship to your U.S. citizen or lawful
permanent resident spouse, parent or child
Most criminal convictions would render you ineligible for this relief because you cannot demonstrate good moral character.
There are a couple waivers available to those facing removal proceedings. Under the section 212(c) waiver, if you pled guilty to a crime before April 24, 1996, your criminal conviction may be waived. In order to qualify you must satisfy the following:
1. Permanent resident (green card), and
2. Lived in the U.S. lawfully for 7 years, and
3. Not served 5 years or more in prison for an aggravated felony
Another waiver available is the section 212(h) waiver. This waiver excuses you for certain crimes if you can prove that removal from the U.S. would cause extreme hardship to a U.S. citizen or permanent resident spouse, child or parent.
Some other forms of relief include asylum, withholding of removal, and the Convention Against Torture. You may be eligible to apply for asylum if you fear harm in your country because of your race, religion, nationality, actual or suspected political opinion, or membership in a social group. Withholding of Removal may be available to you if you can show your freedom or life would be threatened due to your race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular group. Finally, you may be eligible for relief under the Convention Against Torture if you fear that you will be tortured if you return to your country.
Adjustment of Status is another form of relief available to those who satisfy one of the following:
1. Married a U.S. citizen, or
2. Have a U.S. citizen child over 21 years of age, or
3. Have a U.S. citizen parent
However, you may be ineligible to adjust status if you were convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, a drug crime, or two crimes where you received a sentence of 5 years or more.
You should consult with an experienced Phoenix immigration attorney in determining whether you qualify for relief from deportation. If none of the aforementioned forms of relief apply, you may be left with the option of voluntary departure. Voluntary departure will require you to return your country.
The Importance of Informed Consent
When a doctor wishes to perform a medical procedure on his or her patient, the doctor must gain the patient’s informed consent before being allowed to proceed. Informed consent is an important part of medicine that has few exceptions, as failure to gain consent may result in unwanted procedures and treatments.
Gaining informed consent means informing the patient of the procedure to be performed and the risks involved, as well as answering his or her questions before he or she agrees to undergo the treatment.
This is important, as patients may know facts about their medical backgrounds that make the procedures unfavorable. Additionally, patients do have the right to refuse treatment if they choose that they would rather live with an ailment than go through a potentially painful procedure.
When a doctor or other healthcare provider informs a patient of a procedure, he or she may not leave out information to make the procedure seem more favorable. Additionally, the medical professional may not tell a patient that one procedure is his or her only option when, in reality, he or she has more.
Both of these forms of deception are considered coercion on the part of the medical professional. Coercion may also include forcing a patient to receive treatment against his or her will.
There is one main exception to the consent rule, which is when an individual cannot give his or her informed consent and a next of kin or legal guardian cannot be found within a reasonable period. In these cases, healthcare providers may perform procedures only if the procedure is essential to saving the individual’s life.
When a medical professional fails to gain your informed consent for a procedure and you suffer an injury, you may be entitled to financial compensation for your suffering.
101 Marketing Strategies For Your Small Business
With more businesses springing up in their thousands, sale of products and services have indeed become more competitive. Business owners and advertisers, more than before, continue to churn out strategies and tactics to get their offerings into the minds and eventually the pockets of existing and potential customers or clients.
The big companies allocate huge annual budget for their marketing campaigns; while small businesses tend to struggle to make themselves known in the market.
This trend, however, has forced thousands of small businesses to close shop, while others have gone the way of cheap or free publicity and promotion in order to keep cost at an all time low. You find them in online forums, blogs, pay-per-click, classified ads, banner exchange, social networking websites, online directories and even small business meetings.
I have painstakingly researched and compiled 101 marketing strategies the big companies use to publicize and promote their businesses. Surprisingly, as small business owners, we can make good use of them tool!
1. Use a direct mail campaign to sell your offerings
2. Send customized bulk SMS to your target audience.
3. Create a blog and start blogging.
4. Advertise in newspapers and magazines
5. Print and hand out quality business cards
6. Distribute corporate souvenirs
7. Write professional articles on your products and services.
8. Issue press releases in both the print and electronic media.
9. Advertise on billboards and street banners.
10. Sponsor or co-sponsor special events
11. Join social networking websites, e.g Facebook.com
12. Design a beautiful website for your business.
13. Join and participate in online forums, e.g Nairaland.com
14. Establish mutual community relationships
15. Target your audiences well
16. Attend trade fairs/exhibitions
17. Organize road shows
18. Distribute quality fliers
19. Paste quality posters
20. Have an efficient customer/client contact center
21. Offer discounts on your products/services.
22. Do a documentary on your business
23. Distribute annual reports to your stakeholders
24. Be open to criticism
25. Advance a dress code for your employees
26. Use a consistent brand identity on all promotional materials.
27. Include contacts information on all outgoing communication.
28. Share your statements of purpose and core values with all stakeholders.
29. Treat your employees with respect & admiration.
30. Initiate corporate social responsibility programmes
31. Hold annual general meetings
32. Advertise on tv and radio
33. Organize facility visits for your stakeholders.
34. Give opportunity for customer feedback always.
35. Publish a house journal/newsletter regularly
36. Create events around new products and services
37. Use in-store/open market display stands
38. Brand your vehicles
39. Use roll-up/pop up banners within your business premises and at important events.
40. Beautify your business premises
41. Partner with other businesses to sell your products/services.
42. Recognize and appreciate loyal customers.
43. Use word of mouth always
44. Offer quality products/services always
45. Covet and win awards for your company
46. Use a good trade/ brand name
47. Advertise on the internet
48. Re-brand your products/services if necessary
49. Meet and discuss with other business people at events.
50. Ask your existing customers/clients for referrals
51. Request for written third-party endorsement for your products or services.
52. Maintain an open communication policy with journalists.
53. Partner with you local and state governments on developmental issues/projects.
54. Publish a book/magazine
55. Establish branch offices at strategic areas
56. Drive a posh car (for Nigerians only!)
57. Maintain a high dress sense.
58. Use state-of-the-art office equipment
59. Have only intelligent employees on your payroll.
60. Only employees with good communication skills must answers phone calls and deliver corporate speeches.
61. Place and honour all statements of warranty on your products and services.
62. Use beautiful packaging for your products.
63. Offer the best product/service at a reasonable price.
64. Initiate a market research for an existing or new product/service.
65. Use e-mail marketing
66. Embrace new technology
67. Smile always
68. Organize a press conference when necessary
69. Tailor your product/service offerings to different segments of your market.
70. Schedule a visit with potential clients/customers
71. Use a punchy slogan to drive home your message
72. Pay a courtesy visit to traditional rulers, regulatory agencies, the media and other important publics.
73. Avoid lawsuits and respect the rule of law.
74. Put your customers first when formulating policies
75. Have an in-house public relations expert or consultant on your payroll.
76. Focus on delivering superior products/services
77. Empathize with your clients/customers
78. Set new and challenging marketing goals regularly.
79. Recruit ad-hoc sales people for sales promotion
80. Maintain a non-discrimination recruitment policy
81. Manage your internal and external crisis well
82. Never speak ill of your target audiences
83. Submit your website to search engines and directories.
84. Submit your articles to article submission websites.
85. Position and re-position your products/service against your competitors.
86. Discuss pertinent but controversial issues over the media
87. Insist on quality printing work always.
88. Build excellent relationship with your target audiences
89. Offer free delivery service where applicable
90. Give customers the opportunity to buy and pay for your products on the internet.
91. Pay your creative department /agency well to do a quality newspaper, TV and radio advertisement for you.
92. Say “thank you” each time a customer or client patronizes you.
93. Display your statements of purpose, beliefs and awards inside your business premises.
94. Keep and update a mailing list of your target audiences
95. Offer free services as often as you can.
96. Provide a toll-free number for customer/client feedback.
97. Have customer relationship officers respond to enquiries on time.
98. Pay your taxes regularly.
99. Maintain a credit worthiness policy with your banks and other lenders.
100. Include a “signature” (business information) in all your outgoing e-mail messages.
101. Invite me to speak with your employees or seminar audience on how they can use each of these strategies to publicize/promote your (or their) products/service effectively.
If I Am Facing Deportation/Removal Proceedings, What Options Do I Have?
