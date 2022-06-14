News
Met Council to reopen Section 8 housing waiting list lottery June 22-28
The Metropolitan Council, the metro’s regional planning agency, will host a lottery toward the end of June aimed at refreshing its long waiting list for federal Section 8 housing vouchers.
The Metro HRA vouchers aim to reduce rent burdens to no more than 30 to 40 percent of a household’s adjusted gross income and can be used like rent credits with suburban landlords open to Section 8 tenants.
The Metro HRA waitlist typically spans about 2,000 applicants, with the expectation that most families on the waitlist will receive a voucher within two-to-five years or find affordable housing through other means, such as from another housing agency. Several cities and counties — including St. Paul, Minneapolis and Dakota County — offer Section 8 vouchers through their own public housing authorities and community development agencies.
“I expect that we’ll see a pretty high response rate at this time,” Lisa Barajas, ommunity development director for the Met Council. “It’s always way more applications than we have space for on our wait list.”
The lottery will run from 9 a.m. June 22 through noon on June 28. Households will be added to the waitlist on July 8. To apply, visit waitlistcheck.com/metro.
Metro HRA currently administers housing vouchers for some 6,900 families. Administrators said that both locally and nationally, attrition rates — families who no longer rely on the vouchers to pay their rent — have dropped during the pandemic, meaning more families are relying on vouchers for longer periods to make ends meet. That’s likely the result of both high rents and lost household income.
“Our unemployment is low, but it isn’t low across all groups and demographics across the region,” Barajas said. “That unemployment might be masking some of the households who are still suffering.”
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Collin Gillespie (Villanova)
Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 196 pounds | Age: 22 | Wingspan: 6-foot-4
2021-22 averages: 15.6 points (43.4% from the field — 46.6% on 2s, 41.5% on 3s), 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1 steal.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on June 6
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Gillespie was a part of Villanova’s rotation as a reserve for the 2018 team that won the NCAA tournament. As his role increased, he started to accumulate more individual accolades during his five seasons with the Wildcats. Gillespie is a two-time Big East Player of the Year (2021, ‘22) and was named to an All-Big East team three times. He was given the 2022 Bob Cousy Award, which is awarded to the top men’s collegiate point guard by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Scouting report: High-level shooter who’s particularly efficient on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Textbook shooting form with a quick release. Movement shooter who does a good job finding open pockets in the defense. Good pull-up shooter from beyond the arc and in the mid-range, too. Savvy as a pick-and-roll handler. Solid passer and off-ball defender. Struggles with creating separation and finishing at the rim. Will need to work on his floater because of finishing struggles. Lack of lateral quickness can make him a target defensively for opposing ballhandlers.
Fit: The Magic are loaded with young guards (Cole Anthony, Devin Cannady, Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton and Jalen Suggs), so Gillespie would have a hard time getting playing time if he was in Orlando. He could make sense as an option for a two-way deal or with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Giants spring observations: On Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll, Kadarius Toney, Julian Love, Evan Neal and more
Saquon Barkley’s confidence, health and creative usage were the most noticeable positives of the Giants’ on-field spring program.
Barkley lined up more often as a receiver than he did as a running back during open OTAs and minicamp. When he did start in the backfield, he often went in motion to the slot or outside.
Barkley said he hasn’t moved around the formation like this “since college,” and when he reviewed his Penn State film for a refresher course, he noticed something else exciting that he thinks will translate this fall.
“I was a way more confident player in college and early in my career than I was prior to [2020] and then last year,” Barkley said last week, after the second and final practice of mandatory minicamp. “Now I’m starting to get that back, starting to get that swagger back.”
Barkley, 25, is entering a critical season for his own career. He is playing on the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with no security thereafter. His injuries got in the way of generating the type of production and leverage in prior years that could have gotten a new deal done.
The Giants’ new regime doesn’t profile as the type that intends to pay a running back big money. But they need Barkley to have a big season to win games in 2022, and Barkley has everything to gain — either with the Giants or another suitor — by having a monster year.
So it’s encouraging to hear Barkley say: “My body feels good. My body feels strong. Feel like I got my strength back. Feel like I got my speed back. Feel like I can trust my knee again, trust myself to make plays and not think about it.”
And it’s entertaining that Barkley hasn’t missed an opportunity to remind all his doubters of his new mantra: “When the tables turn, just make sure you’re on the side of that table. Just stay on that side.”
DABOLL’S INJURY MANAGEMENT
It was alarming to see Brian Daboll eliminate the competitive period from his second minicamp practice and then cancel the third practice altogether.
Other teams have trimmed off an OTA or minicamp practice here and there, or lightened players’ loads in certain spots. But the Giants are not any other team.
They are a reeling franchise with a lot of young players, a lot of new players, a new front office and coaching staff, and a lot of injured starters. Quarterback Daniel Jones needs to perform this fall or he’s headed to free agency.
They need all the practice they can get to compete this fall.
All of this is why Daboll’s light player load has to be connected directly to an overriding medical plan to manage the organization’s rampant injuries. Because there is not a football rationale for limiting their on-field work.
Daboll canceled his final press conference of minicamp, so he never answered to this decision. But prior to his last minicamp practice, Daboll did hint at a load management plan when asked about having so many players, including wideout Kenny Golladay, limited in red jerseys.
“Guys that we’ve got to take a little bit off them on June 8 so they’re ready to go fully on July 26, I think that’s being smart,” Daboll said. “All we’re trying to do is try to be as healthy as we can be when training camp gets here.”
Daboll said the Giants’ decision on how to manage injuries has been “very collaborative,” which hints at significant input and governance from the medical staff — the same staff that’s been in place with the organization for a good while.
“Certainly, I have ideas, but I’m not a doctor or a trainer,” Daboll said. “But sports science, analytics, I think there’s really good give-and-take. As a coach, you always want to have as many reps as you can get.
“Probably 10 years ago, I’d have been like let’s come out here and do a thousand reps, but I think it’s important to get all the information and make good, educated decisions,” the coach added. “I learned a lot in my time at Buffalo, how they did things in that regard, the reps, what we did with the players, and it really paid off.”
It is a separate question to wonder if the best way to get an injured player healthy is to have him do nothing or very little, as many of the injured red jersey players did at points this spring.
The full injury blame no longer lies with the previous regime, though. Top pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been on the shelf for a while after a practice injury in OTAs.
Other players sustained undisclosed injuries at some point this spring, too, including CB Aaron Robinson, WR Collin Johnson, edge Quincy Roche (seemingly aggravating his previous issue), DB Jarren Williams, CB Darnay Holmes and CB Darren Evans.
Daboll also declined to reveal if wideout Kadarius Toney’s knee issue was a new one, and the timing of Golladay’s undisclosed injury is unknown, too.
Bottom line: the Giants are not healthy. Left tackle Andrew Thomas’ slow rehab from his second left ankle surgery in two years is probably the most concerning to watch in person.
Still, did that justify shutting down the spring early? Time will tell.
KT: NO WORDS
Toney, the Giants’ 2021 first-round pick. has not been made available to the local media yet this calendar year. I believe the last interview he did with the local media was on Nov. 10 of last season.
So we still haven’t had an opportunity to ask Toney directly for his reaction to the organization making calls looking to trade him earlier this offseason, among other developments.
His only noteworthy comment during minicamp week was an Instagram post that read: “They praise and meat ride a basketball n—a makin musik … But be on my [picture of an eggplant]. … [pictures of corn on the cob] “cornball” [laughing emoji].”
The Giants had a controversial player on their roster last year that they never made available to the media: offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson.
Toney has invited distractions and similarly has been kept away from the cameras. But he’ll be an important piece to this team if he’s on the roster and healthy this fall.
“I think it’s huge to have him,” Daniel Jones said last week. “I think in the times he was out there last year you saw what he can do, how special he can be with the ball in his hands. I think that adds a lot to our offense to have him out there. We need him.
“I think he’s done a great job in meetings, done a great job picking it up and learning this system. He can be a special player and we’ll certainly need him.”
The Giants expect Toney to be ready to go following an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his knee. As it is, Toney’d final lasting image of the spring was doing rehab work on the sideline with no shirt on at Daboll’s loose and light final practice.
RANDOM THOUGHTS
I think safety Julian Love should and will be a captain on this year’s Giants team. He comes across as the locker room’s conscience in many ways. He stepped forward after last December’s laugher in Philadelphia to challenge his teammates: “The guys who are ready to work, who are ready to put this team first, will show up come Wednesday.” And he stuck his neck out last week to say “I didn’t think we were given enough of a chance to compete” in that final light minicamp practice. Logan Ryan’s release was intentional to change the locker room leadership dynamic under this new regime. Love, who profiles for now as the starting strong safety, has the intangibles to step into that role …
As loud a personality as Thibodeaux has, we learned recently that he is not the alpha personality of the outside linebackers room. That would be veteran Jihad Ward, who said of Thibodeaux: “I’m on his ass. I’m on him.” Ward referred to the outside backers as “my guys” and said of Thibodeaux: “He’ll definitely be ready, and I can’t wait.” Ward also said “we need more culture in here,” meaning with the Giants as a whole. Asked to explain what he meant, he said: “When you come here ready to work, it’s time to go. It’s like Navy Seal type stuff. So you’ve got to just come together in order to win games. I can’t come to Kayvon and not know anything about him. You’ve got to know my background, know his background. It’s deeper than that. So everybody has just got to come together as one. I’m more of a person, you ride for me, I ride for you. So if you ain’t riding for me, then I can’t be around you.” …
Expect GM Joe Schoen to continue seeking depth reinforcement at positions like running back, inside linebacker and defensive back (corner/safety). This will be a constant process for Schoen, up to and through cutdown day, to assemble a roster that not only can compete but also will withstand inevitable starter injuries. …
Evan Neal ran sprints by himself on the Giants’ back field after both minicamp practices. That’s the team’s biggest player, and a No. 7 overall pick and rookie, putting in extra work daily. Encouraging work ethic to go along with the right tackle’s impressive talent and physique as the Giants break until the start of training camp in late July.
()
News
Review: Sorry, Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ is a buzzkill
By JAKE COYLE
“In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie. This is that movie.”
So begins “Lightyear,” a new Pixar release that takes a meta approach to the animation studio’s flagship franchise. It isn’t a prequel to “Toy Story,” exactly, but instead presents the movie that inspired Buzz Lightyear toys in the first place. It’s a potentially clever bit of reverse engineering by the Walt Disney Co., which, after decades of growing merchandizing out of its films, has reversed course. We aren’t exactly through the looking glass, but we may be through the Happy Meal.
It’s honestly a gambit — taking a fictional movie-within-a-movie and making it real — that I’ve wanted to see attempted before. Who hasn’t watched “Seinfeld” and been curious to actually see “Rochelle, Rochelle” or “Sack Lunch”? Or those pseudo Adam Sandler movies like “Mer-man” in Judd Apatow’s “Funny People”? I’ve seen the “Home Alone” movies enough to almost convince myself that “Angels With Even Filthier Souls” is a real gangster flick.
But the truth is, the appeal of all these faux-film cameos — like those that adorn Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — is predicated on their brevity. So should “Lightyear” have been a feature film or a Pixar short? The answer, I think, is very much the latter.
The “Toy Story” films, once an almost perfect trilogy, were already stretching toward infinity and beyond with “Toy Story 4,” a nine-years-later-sequel that was perhaps propelled less by a need for narrative closure than it was box-office imperatives. But at the same time, Forky. Forky made it forgivable.
What’s compelling “Lightyear” is harder to say, but there is a bland, vaguely “Planes” feeling here that smacks of a straight-to-video spinoff. Yet unlike that “Cars” detour, “Lightyear” bears the Pixar imprimatur. And, ironically, it’s the first Pixar film in more than two years to debut exclusively in theaters. During the pandemic, “Luca,” “Soul” and “Turning Red” were all routed instead to Disney+, sometimes reportedly against the objections of Pixar’s own animators.
But “Lightyear,” helmed by “Finding Dory” co-director Angus MacLane (who made some of the “Toy Story” shorts and TV specials that have expanded the film series), arrives in theaters just as summer movies are reaching the stratosphere again. So it may be a bit of a buzzkill to call “Lightyear” — the biggest kids movie to come along in a while — a failed mission.
It’s a surprisingly self-contained film — that opening title card is one of the only tethers to “Toy Story” — in which the “real” Buzz (drawn more human-like and voiced by Chris Evans, stepping in for Tim Allen), not the toy version, is marooned on a distant planet with fellow Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and a spaceship full of people. Every time Buzz attempts to rocket into light speed to get help back on Earth, something goes wrong. Each trial takes a day but, back on the faraway planet, everyone else has lived through years. In a blip, Alisha’s granddaughter Izzy (the first Black LGBTQ character in a major studio animated film) gets engaged, has a baby, sees her son graduate and grows old.
With its classic science-fiction framework, “Lightyear” borrows from “The Twilight Zone,” “Star Trek,” Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar” and others. It’s a little like Pixar made a straightforward sci-fi movie — one with obvious affection for the genre but little of the big-hearted splendor of “WALL-E.” It could be said that unorthodox approach to “Lightyear” allows Pixar to step outside the usual parameters of what the animation studio usually makes. “Lightyear” isn’t ambitious or existential or likely to make you cry. It’s just a flavorless movie, not much different from others.
“Lightyear” picks up a little when Buzz unites with a ragtag crew including Izzy (Keke Palmer), the accident-prone Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi, doing his best to add some comic life to the film) and Dale Soules’ aged criminal Darby Steel. Buzz’s most notable companion, though, is a highly intelligent robotic cat named Sox (voiced by “The Good Dinosaur” director Peter Sohn), an especially familiar kind of Disney sidekick surely designed to kickstart a new merchandizing opportunity.
That may be the only circle of life at work in “Lightyear,” a dead-end wrong turn in the usually boundless Pixar universe. Buzz, himself, is a bit of a bore, too. It’s a character that, since he isn’t the Buzz we know, must prove his mettle as a protagonist. But with little to distinguish him beyond a chin that makes Jay Leno’s look petite, Buzz — like the movie itself — tries to skate by on name recognition. It’s enough to make you wonder what Andy saw in him in the first place. Maybe someone should have shown him “Ratatouille.”
“Lightyear,” a Walt Disney Co. release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association of America for action/peril. Running time: 105 minutes. Two stars out of four.
___
Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at:
Mobsters, Gangs – Johnny "Dio" Dioguardi
Met Council to reopen Section 8 housing waiting list lottery June 22-28
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Plunges To Hell As Bloodbath Continues
Giants spring observations: On Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll, Kadarius Toney, Julian Love, Evan Neal and more
Medical Debt Relief Act and Bankruptcy
Why is Reverse Segmentation So Sexy?
Taking A Look At The Best UK Slots Sites For Real Money
Coinbase Announces Massive Layoff of 1,100 Staff Following Market Conditions
Tips for Effectively Advertising Your Cleaning Business
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients