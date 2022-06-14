News
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic dubbed ‘potential superchampion’ with six ‘Jeopardy’ wins
Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic opened his second week on “Jeopardy!” Monday with yet another blow-out win of $26,800, bringing his five-day total to $160,601.
Host Mayim Bialik opened the show by ticking off Ahasic’s accomplishments thus far. He has averaged 24 correct responses per game, found 13 of the 15 available Daily Doubles and won enough money to ensure his win in four of five games. “These are the performance stats of a potential superchampion,” Bialik announced.
But at the beginning of the first round, a student from Toledo looked like he was going to make things difficult for Ahasic as the two remained relatively close in score. (The third contestant, a banking director from New York, struggled in a distant third.)
The Toledo student also found, and lost, the first Daily Double. Ahasic had the lead at the end of round one with $6,800 to $2,800 and -$200.
Ahasic found his footing during the second round when he found and won both Daily Doubles. He took $6,000 for a question about solar wind and another $5,000 by identifying Salome as the daughter of Herodias. The wins gave him a commanding lead that ended with $29,400 to $9,200 and $200.
The Final Jeopardy! Asked about TV legends: “Buster Keaton considered her the tops in her field and, in fact, was one of her early mentors.” It wasn’t Ginger Rogers, as Ahasic guessed, but Lucille Ball. Still, his meager $2,600 wager left him plenty of room to become champion for the sixth time.
Will seven prove to be a lucky number for Ahasic, a meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service? We’ll find out when his seventh episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on KARE 11.
News
Takeaways: Trump’s mind ‘made up’ on fraud ahead of Jan. 6
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, KEVIN FREKING and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection systemically made the case in its second hearing Monday that several of Trump’s advisers warned him against making false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election that he lost. But the president would not listen.
The nine-member panel is trying to make the case that Trump, and those allies who helped him, were deliberately lying as he pushed those election falsehoods in the weeks ahead of the violent insurrection. The rioters who broke into the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory were echoing Trump’s lies that he, not Biden, had rightfully won the election.
Takeaways from Monday’s hearing:
TRUMP’S ‘MIND WAS MADE UP’
In a series of video clips from the committee’s closed-door interviews, several of Trump’s advisers testified that they told him repeatedly he should not declare that there was widespread election fraud — and that those claims were false. But Trump increasingly relied on wild theories that were pushed by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, among others, according to the testimony.
In one clip, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien told investigators that Giuliani was urging Trump to declare victory on election night, despite warnings from Stepien and others that it was “way too early” to make a prediction like that. Stepien was scheduled to testify in person on Monday, but pulled out at the last minute because his wife was in labor, according to his attorney. The panel showed clips of his closed-door interview instead.
Despite the aides’ efforts, Trump went to the podium in the White House press room on election night and said that the early results were “a fraud on the American public” and that “frankly, we did win this election.”
The panel showed video from Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and campaign aide Jason Miller. Ivanka Trump told the panel that “it was clear” the election wouldn’t be called on election night, and Kushner said he had told Trump at one point that Giuliani’s advice was “not the approach I would take.” Trump responded that he had confidence in Giuliani, Kushner said.
Miller said that Trump told a room of advisers that anyone who didn’t agree with Giuliani was being “weak.”
The committee has not released any of the full interviews with the Trump advisers or other witnesses.
BLUNT TALK FROM BARR
Former Attorney General William Barr told the committee in a closed-door interview that the president was increasingly becoming “detached from reality” after the election.
The committee aired video from interviews with Barr in which he detailed his conversations with Trump before and after his Dec. 1 declaration to The Associated Press that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election. Barr gave Trump detailed explanations for why some of his theories were false.
“I told him that it was it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time, and it was doing a grave, grave disservice to the country,” Barr told the panel.
Barr said that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows assured him that Trump was “becoming more realistic” and that Kushner had told him: “We’re working on it.”
DEBUNKING FRAUD IN THE STATES
The committee heard in-person testimony from former U.S. attorney BJay Pak, who resigned as Trump pressured Georgia officials to overturn Biden’s win in the state, and Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, the only Republican on the city’s election board.
Pak testified that Giuliani misrepresented uncounted ballots in Fulton County, Georgia, in the weeks following the 2020 election. “The allegations made by Mr. Giuliani were false,” Pak told the panel.
Schmidt said city officials investigated Trump’s “fantastical” claims to the fullest extent, but the results did not yield into any substantial voter fraud.
A MONTHSLONG CAMPAIGN
Trump’s claims of fraud started well before election day. The committee showed clips where Trump previewed his strategy in speeches throughout his 2020 campaign. In August of that year, he told an audience that fraud was the only way he would lose.
Stepien told the committee that he and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had met with Trump in the summer of 2020 and made a two-pronged case for why he should stop criticizing mail-in voting, which was widely used because of the pandemic. He and McCarthy told Trump that he was leaving “a lot to chance” and that there were GOP party workers on the ground who could help get mail-in votes for Trump.
McCarthy, who has declined to cooperate with the Jan. 6 panel despite a subpoena, was “echoing the same argument,” Stepien said.
“But the president’s mind was made up,” Stepien said.
THE ‘RED MIRAGE’
Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor for Fox News Channel, made the election night call that President Joe Biden had won Arizona — a moment that prompted “anger and disappointment” in Trump’s inner sanctum at the White House, Miller said.
Testifying in person at the hearing, Stirewalt explained that the network, along with others, had expected that there would be a so-called “red mirage” at the beginning of the evening as in-person Republican votes came in, and many of the mail-in votes that would be counted later on would lean Democratic. He noted it happens every election.
Trump had not only exploited that pattern to make false claims of fraud, but contributed to it in his campaign to call mail-in voting into question.
“We had gone to pains, and I’m proud of the pains, we went to, to make sure that we were informing viewers that this was going to happen because the Trump campaign and the president had made it clear that they were going to try to exploit this anomaly,” Stirewalt said.
‘THE BIG RIPOFF’
Members of the committee and an investigative counsel detailed how Trump and his allies raised hundreds of millions off of Trump’s false claims after the election. An “election defense fund” to contest the outcome actually ended up retiring debt, replenishing the RNC and starting the massive campaign war chest that Trump now has.
Much of that money went to the newly-created Save America PAC, not election-related litigation, an investigative counsel said in a video produced by the committee and aired at the hearing. The panel detailed how some of the dollars went to entities that directly benefitted Trump’s family and friends.
Trump campaign aide Gary Coby told the panel in a clip of a video interview that emails to small-dollar donors asking them to donate to the “official election defense fund” was a “marketing tactic.” The panel did not air his full interview.
“Not only was there the Big Lie, there was the Big Ripoff,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.
THE END RESULT
To close the hearing, the committee aired video of Trump’s supporters in Washington airing the false claims of fraud on Jan. 6.
They all appeared certain that the election was stolen. Two of them repeated Powell’s false assertions about voting machines that changed the results, claims that Barr had debunked weeks earlier.
“I don’t want to say what we’re doing is right, but if the election is being stolen, what is it going to take?” asked one rioter.
___
Associated Press writer Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
News
Ravens DL Derek Wolfe undergoes second hip surgery in five months, hoping for ‘full recovery’
Ravens defensive lineman Derek Wolfe underwent his second hip surgery in five months, he announced Monday, further delaying his return to the field.
Wolfe, who missed all of last season with hip and back injuries, shared on Instagram that he was “fresh out of my second hip surgery this year.” He had his first operation in late January, which he called a “success.”
“Feeling pretty good,” Wolfe said Monday in a video recorded from his hospital bed. “Pretty drugged up. But we’re going to get a full recovery here and try to live a normal life.”
Wolfe’s $2 million salary this season is fully guaranteed, and he counts $3.8 million against the salary cap. After signing a three-year, $12 million contract extension in March 2021, he said he hoped to build on a strong debut season in Baltimore.
But Wolfe, 32, suffered an apparent back injury in training camp last year, was designated to return in late October from injured reserve and was never healthy enough to come back.
In March, Wolfe tweeted that he “fully intends” on returning this season. The comments came after he said in an interview on the “Blood Origins” hunting podcast that his future in football was uncertain. Wolfe said he had his labrum, the soft tissue that covers the socket of the hip, “completely reattached” in the January operation. Wolfe said doctors shaved off “a bunch of extra bone off my femur and off my pelvis,” describing operations that typically address hip impingement.
The Ravens’ mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday in Owings Mills, meaning Wolfe will be out until at least the start of training camp in late July. With defensive lineman Brent Urban having re-signed with the Ravens, Wolfe’s roster spot appears to be in jeopardy.
()
News
Washington County Fair to allow beer drinking outside beer gardens
Visitors to the Washington County Fair this summer will be allowed to drink beer throughout the fairgrounds, not just in designated drinking areas.
Fair manager Dorie Ostertag said the Minnesota State Fair and other county fairs have made the same move and have not had problems.
“We didn’t actually change our policy. We’re just not going to be enforcing beer consumption outside the designated areas,” she said in an interview.
Beer is sold at the VFW beer garden and the Craft Brew Haus at the fairgrounds, located in Baytown Township.
Beer will not be allowed in certain areas, such as the 4-H Building and the pit area of the grandstand, and fairgoers are not allowed to bring alcohol into the fair, Ostertag said.
“We’re going to test it out and see how it goes this year,” she said. “We still are a family-friendly fair and we want to keep it that way.”
This year’s fair is Aug. 3-7.
MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic dubbed ‘potential superchampion’ with six ‘Jeopardy’ wins
Takeaways: Trump’s mind ‘made up’ on fraud ahead of Jan. 6
Ravens DL Derek Wolfe undergoes second hip surgery in five months, hoping for ‘full recovery’
Should You Switch to a New Business Telecom Provider?
Washington County Fair to allow beer drinking outside beer gardens
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to Waste Management, trash hauler consortium
Know Facts About Cheap Conference Calls
MLB denies Josh Donaldson’s appeal over suspension for disrespectful Tim Anderson comments
6 Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Toilet
Cardano Resists Downward Pressure, Can ADA’s Price Push Bears Away?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion